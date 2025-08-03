These Are the Oldest Weapons Still Carried by Average Americans Master1305 / Shutterstock.com

Even though the firearms market is full of slick, high-tech weapons with modern optics and polymer frames, a surprising number of gun owners continue to carry designs that are a hundred years old—or even older. With some 46% of Americans owning guns, these time-tested classics show up everywhere: tucked inside nightstands, riding in truck cabs, and strapped to the hips of hunters, farmers, and urbanites. So why do so many Americans still hold on to these weapons in a world of tactical upgrades and cutting-edge ballistics? It boils down to reliability, familiarity, and—for a lot of folks—nostalgia. Here’s a look at the oldest firearm models everyday Americans still carry in 2025, and why newer isn’t always better when it comes to personal protection and tradition.

Key Points Vintage guns are not just museum pieces. They’re treasured family heirlooms that still serve practical purposes of hunting, competition, and self-defense.

A Classic Never Grows Old

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Walk into any American gun store and you’ll see shelves lined with sleek new pistols, rifles, and shotguns boasting every imaginable feature. But despite all the innovation, a loyal segment of the market still prefers the weapons of a previous generation. For them, older guns aren’t outdated—they’re proven. Passed down through generations, these firearms have survived decades of hard use and still get the job done. Here’s why these guns still get carried.

They Work. These firearms have reputations for durability. If it's been working for 80 years, odds are it'll work tomorrow too.

They're Familiar. Many Americans learned to shoot with these guns. Keeping them close is like holding on to a little piece of the past, and often a father or a grandfather who may have passed.

They're Practical. For most day-to-day uses—home defense, rural carry, or hunting—these guns still get the job done just fine.

They're Less Regulated. Some older guns lack features that trigger restrictions under newer laws, making them easier to own in places with tighter gun rules.

They're Affordable. Not everyone can shell out for a new Glock or AR-15. Older guns, especially from surplus or estate sales, offer value and performance at a lower price.

Next are some of those timeless classics still in circulation.

1. Smith & Wesson Model 10 (1899)

Mike Cumpston / Wikimedia Commons

First introduced more than 120 years ago, the Smith & Wesson Model 10 is a .38 Special revolver with a long history of military, police, and civilian use. Over six million have been made, making it one of the most widely owned handguns in the world. Despite its age, it remains a favorite for concealed carriers and home defenders who want a no-frills, no-fail option. Its all-steel frame and simple design are part of the charm—and part of the reason it’s still around. A Reddit user, r/liberalgunowners, has a unique family story connected with this gun: “My great great grandfather bought the short barrel version of this gun [S&W Model 1899] after someone threatened to kidnap his kids if he didn’t pay them off!”

2. Colt Detective Special (1927)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

In the world of snub-nose revolvers, the Colt Detective Special helped write the playbook. Introduced in 1927, this compact six-shooter was designed for undercover cops and private eyes—and soon found its way into purses, pockets, and glove compartments across the country. By some accounts, Bonnie Parker of Bonnie and Clyde fame had a .38 Colt Detective Special strapped to her thigh when she and Clyde Barrow were ambushed and killed by police officers in 1934.

Production of this gun ceased decades ago, but many of these little revolvers are still in circulation. Enthusiasts appreciate their solid construction and concealability, especially in states where revolvers might be easier to carry legally. According to Hickok45, a YouTube gun reviewer, “The Detective Special is very, very popular and you can see why. It’s so small… Even the FBI and some of those federal agencies carried detective specials at times… That was the big argument back in the 60s and 70s… most of the conversation was around revolvers, and the argument was Colt or Smith and Wesson.”

3. Winchester Model 1897 and Model 1912

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The Winchester Model 1897 was a pump-action beast that served in both military and civilian roles. About 1 million of these guns were produced between 1897 and 1957. It was widely used by American forces during World War I. The “trench gun” variant had a heat shield and bayonet lug for close-quarters combat. The U.S. Army’s use of shotguns in trench warfare was so effective that Germany even issued a diplomatic protest against their use as inhumane weapon. Its successor, the Model 1912—or “Model 12”—was equally beloved by hunters, farmers, and sport shooters. About 2 million of these were produced between 1912 and 1964. Today, both models are still out there. Whether it’s for pest control, home defense, or tradition, these shotguns continue to serve quietly and faithfully, even after a century of use.

4. Remington 870 (1950)

Public domain / wikimedia commons

Launched in the mid-20th century but built on a foundation of earlier pump-action designs, the Remington 870 has become one of the most successful shotguns of all time. Its basic operation mirrors older models, and its rugged build keeps it relevant in homes, patrol cars, and military units even today. While technically newer than some of the other guns on this list, the 870’s spirit is old-school—mechanically simple, reliable, and hard to kill. It’s still in active use today, especially for base security, breaching, non-lethal rounds, wildlife control, and ceremonial purposes.

5. Colt M1911 (1911)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Designed by John Browning and adopted by the U.S. military in 1911, this .45-caliber semi-auto served through two world wars and beyond. Today, it’s still in production and carried by civilians across the country. Some use it for self-defense, others for competitive shooting, and many simply because they love the way it feels: heavy, balanced, and powerful. The 1911 has a cult following, and that following isn’t shrinking.

6. Winchester Model 1894

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

This rifle isn’t just old—it’s iconic. Introduced near the end of the Old West period, it was popular with settlers, ranchers, and hunters on the Western frontier. It’s often called “America’s deer rifle,” and for good reason. Chambered in .30-30 Winchester, it’s been a go-to for generations of hunters, especially in wooded areas where quick handling matters. If you drive through the Midwest or Appalachia during deer season, you’ll still see lever-actions like this one slung across shoulders and sitting in truck racks. Some are brand new. Many are heirlooms.

7. M1 Garand (1936)

The M1 Garand helped win World War II and Korea, and while it’s no longer standard issue, it’s far from forgotten. Civilian-owned Garands are regularly fired at ranges, used for hunting, or proudly displayed in gun rooms across the country. Surplus models don’t last long on the market. When they show up, they’re snapped up by collectors and shooters alike—many of whom are just as interested in their accuracy as their history. Tom Gaylord, writing for Pyramyd Adventures in Recreation affirms that: “I have owned 5 of them over the years and all have been extremely reliable. Most were also quite accurate.”

Tradition Over Technology

Auckland Museum / Wikimedia Commons

So much is disposable in our high-tech world, but newer is not always better. There’s something reassuring about an old gun that still runs like it did when your great-grandfather carried it. In an age of constant upgrades and flashy features, many Americans choose instead to stick with what they know—simple, sturdy, time-honored firearms. Whether it’s a six-shot revolver from the early 1900s or a shotgun that saw service in two world wars, these weapons are more than tools. They’re tradition. And in 2025, they’re still riding shotgun—literally and figuratively—for millions of Americans. Now, check out this article on some truly ancient weapons Americans still use and love.

