24 Military Firearms You Can Legally Buy Today

The civilian firearms market is filled with rifles, pistols, and more that have a shared history with some of the most recognizable military weapons ever built. But despite the tactical designs and battlefield heritage, many of these firearms are entirely legal for everyday Americans to own. From semi-auto versions of iconic service rifles to modern precision platforms and classic military sidearms, civilians can pick up these arms for their own use or collection. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the military firearms you can legally buy today.

To identify the military firearms you can legally buy today, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various military and retail sources. We ordered these firearms chronologically from when they first entered military service. We included supplemental information regarding the caliber, country of origin, and more.

Here is a look at military firearms you can legally buy today:

Why Are We Covering This?

M&R Glasgow / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Civilian-legal firearms trace their roots back to the rifles, pistols, and shotguns that shaped modern military history. Understanding what’s available today isn’t just a matter of hobbyist interest, but it offers a look into how military technology has evolved over time, and how designs transfered into the civilian market. Whether it’s the modular AR-15, the rugged AK pattern rifle, or iconic classics like the M1 Garand, many of these firearms reflect engineering choices that defined entire eras of conflict.

From Battlefield Icon to Gun Store Shelf

moodboard / Brand X Pictures via Getty Images

Walk into almost any gun shop in America and you’ll see rifles and pistols that trace their DNA straight back to the battlefield. From AR-15s patterned after the M4 to civilian AKs and surplus M1 Garands, modern buyers can legally own guns built on proven military designs—just in semi-automatic, civilian-compliant form.

What Counts as a “Military Firearm” in Civilian Hands?

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

When people talk about “military firearms,” they usually picture full-auto rifles and belt-fed machine guns. In reality, most civilian-legal options are semi-auto versions of service weapons or commercial guns that share the same operating systems, calibers, and magazines. These rifles, pistols, and shotguns deliver military-grade ergonomics and performance, without crossing the legal line into NFA-restricted territory.

How These Guns Stay Legal

saechang / Flickr

In the United States, most of these firearms are legal at the federal level because they fire one shot per trigger pull and meet key design rules on barrel length, overall length, and features. That said, state and local laws can be much stricter. The result is a patchwork landscape: the same AR-15 or semi-auto AK that’s perfectly legal in one state might be heavily regulated—or banned outright—in another.

Why Civilians Want Military-Style Firearms

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

For many owners, these guns are about more than aesthetics. Military-pattern rifles and pistols offer proven reliability, familiar controls for veterans, and huge aftermarket support for optics, stocks, and triggers. They dominate in competition, serve as serious home-defense tools, and double as platforms for training that mirrors what police and service members actually use. The same traits that made them effective in uniform carry over to the range.

What This Says About the Future of Civilian Firepower

artas / iStock via Getty Images

The continued demand for military-inspired firearms shows how closely civilian and professional gun markets are linked. As new service rifles, optics, and calibers are adopted by armed forces, civilian versions usually follow. Understanding which military firearms you can legally buy today is really a window into where gun design is headed next.

Henry Lever Action .30-30

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Lever-action rifle

Lever-action rifle Year introduced: 1895

1895 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Henry Repeating Arms (modern production)

Henry Repeating Arms (modern production) Firing mechanism: Lever-action

Lever-action Caliber and feed: .30-30 Winchester; Tubular magazine

Henry’s modern .30-30 lever guns carry on a classic North American deer-rifle tradition. Smooth cycling, quick follow-up shots, and the proven .30-30 cartridge make them favorites in the woods and at the range alike.

Browning Hi-Power (Licensed & Clone Models)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Single-action semi-automatic pistol

Single-action semi-automatic pistol Year introduced: 1935

1935 Country of origin: Belgium (original design)

Belgium (original design) Manufacturer: FN / Browning / various clone makers

FN / Browning / various clone makers Firing mechanism: Single-action, short recoil

Single-action, short recoil Caliber and feed: 9x19mm; Detachable box magazine

The Browning Hi-Power and its modern clones offer a classic 9mm single-action design with a double-stack magazine. Once a standard military sidearm around the world, it remains popular with collectors and shooters who appreciate its slim profile and crisp SA trigger.

M1 Garand (Civilian Legal)

Mitch Barrie / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Weapon type: Semi-automatic battle rifle

Semi-automatic battle rifle Year introduced: 1936

1936 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Springfield Armory and others

Springfield Armory and others Firing mechanism: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Caliber and feed: .30-06 Springfield; 8-round en-bloc clip

The World War II–era M1 Garand remains legal and highly collectible. Its gas-operated action and .30-06 chambering deliver serious power at range. Collectors and marksmen prize it for history, reliability, and the unmistakable ‘ping’ of the ejected clip.

Winchester Model 70

Weapon type: Bolt-action rifle

Bolt-action rifle Year introduced: 1936

1936 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Winchester Repeating Arms

Winchester Repeating Arms Firing mechanism: Bolt-action (controlled-round feed on many models)

Bolt-action (controlled-round feed on many models) Caliber and feed: Multiple (from .243 Win to .375 H&H); Internal box magazine

Known as the “Rifleman’s Rifle,” the Model 70 is a classic hunting and precision platform. Its smooth bolt, strong locking lugs, and high build quality made it a favorite of hunters and snipers alike across much of the 20th century.

AK-Pattern Semi-Auto Rifles

UltraONEs / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Semi-automatic rifle

Semi-automatic rifle Year introduced: 1947

1947 Country of origin: Various (original design Soviet Union)

Various (original design Soviet Union) Manufacturer: Zastava, WBP Rogów, Century Arms, PSA and others

Zastava, WBP Rogów, Century Arms, PSA and others Firing mechanism: Long-stroke gas piston, rotating bolt

Long-stroke gas piston, rotating bolt Caliber and feed: 7.62x39mm (common civilian); Detachable box magazine

Civilian legal AK-pattern rifles retain the rugged long-stroke gas system of the military original but fire in semi-auto only. They are prized for reliability in poor conditions, simple maintenance, and affordable ammo, making them popular for training, defense, and recreational shooting.

Savage Model 110

Courtesy of Savage

Weapon type: Bolt-action rifle

Bolt-action rifle Year introduced: 1958

1958 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Savage Arms

Savage Arms Firing mechanism: Bolt-action

Bolt-action Caliber and feed: Multiple (.243 Win, .270 Win, .308 Win, etc.); Internal or detachable magazine

The Savage 110 is known for strong out-of-the-box accuracy at an affordable price. Its floating barrel, adjustable AccuTrigger, and broad caliber selection make it a staple for hunters and budget-conscious long-range shooters.

Remington 700

Weapon type: Bolt-action rifle

Bolt-action rifle Year introduced: 1962

1962 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Firing mechanism: Manually operated bolt-action

Manually operated bolt-action Caliber and feed: Multiple (.308 Win, .30-06, .300 Win Mag, etc.); Internal or detachable magazine

The Remington 700 is one of the most successful bolt-action rifles ever built. Its rigid receiver, strong locking lugs, and good triggers make it a favorite for hunting and long-range shooting—and the foundation for many military and police sniper rifles.

AR-15 (Civilian Variants)

UltraONEs / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Semi-automatic rifle

Semi-automatic rifle Year introduced: 1963

1963 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Multiple (Colt, Smith & Wesson, Ruger, Daniel Defense, etc.)

Multiple (Colt, Smith & Wesson, Ruger, Daniel Defense, etc.) Firing mechanism: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm / .223 Remington; Detachable box magazine

The AR-15 is the most popular sporting rifle in the U.S. Lightweight, accurate, and highly modular, it uses a gas-operated rotating bolt and feeds from detachable magazines. Its ergonomics and customization options make it a go-to platform for range work, competition, home defense, and hunting.

Ruger 10/22

Mitch Barrie / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Weapon type: Semi-automatic rimfire rifle

Semi-automatic rimfire rifle Year introduced: 1964

1964 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Sturm, Ruger & Co.

Sturm, Ruger & Co. Firing mechanism: Blowback-operated

Blowback-operated Caliber and feed: .22 LR; Rotary or extended magazine

The Ruger 10/22 is a classic .22 LR rifle with a simple blowback action and a 10-round rotary magazine. Low recoil, low cost, and huge aftermarket support make it ideal for new shooters, small-game hunting, and fun plinking sessions at the range.

M1A (Civilian M14)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic battle rifle

Semi-automatic battle rifle Year introduced: 1974

1974 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Springfield Armory, Inc.

Springfield Armory, Inc. Firing mechanism: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO / .308 Win; Detachable box magazine

The Springfield M1A is the civilian offspring of the M14 rifle. Chambered in 7.62 NATO, it offers classic wood or polymer stocks, strong accuracy, and battle-rifle ballistics for target shooting, competition, and hunting.

Steyr AUG A3 M1 (Civilian)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bullpup semi-automatic rifle

Bullpup semi-automatic rifle Year introduced: 1978

1978 Country of origin: Austria

Austria Manufacturer: Steyr Mannlicher

Steyr Mannlicher Firing mechanism: Short-stroke gas piston, rotating bolt

Short-stroke gas piston, rotating bolt Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO; Detachable box magazine

The Steyr AUG A3 M1 brings an iconic military bullpup to civilian shooters. Its integrated optics options, quick-change barrel, and compact layout make it a distinctive alternative to traditional AR platforms.

Smith & Wesson Model 686

Stephen Z / Flickr

Weapon type: Double-action revolver

Double-action revolver Year introduced: 1980

1980 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson

Smith & Wesson Firing mechanism: DA/SA revolver

DA/SA revolver Caliber and feed: .357 Magnum / .38 Special; Swing-out cylinder (6–7 rounds)

The stainless-steel Model 686 is a workhorse .357 Magnum revolver. Durable, accurate, and versatile, it handles everything from light .38 Special target loads to full-power magnum rounds for field carry and home defense.

Glock 19

Weapon type: Compact semi-automatic pistol

Compact semi-automatic pistol Year introduced: 1988

1988 Country of origin: Austria

Austria Manufacturer: Glock Ges.m.b.H.

Glock Ges.m.b.H. Firing mechanism: Striker-fired, short recoil

Striker-fired, short recoil Caliber and feed: 9x19mm; Detachable box magazine

The Glock 19 is a compact 9mm pistol with a 15-round magazine and polymer frame. Its simple striker-fired design, consistent trigger pull, and legendary reliability helped set the standard for modern carry pistols used by civilians, police, and military units worldwide.

Mossberg 590A1

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun

Pump-action shotgun Year introduced: 1989

1989 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: O.F. Mossberg & Sons

O.F. Mossberg & Sons Firing mechanism: Pump-action

Pump-action Caliber and feed: 12 gauge; Tubular magazine

The 590A1 is a heavy-duty pump shotgun built to U.S. military specifications. With a metal trigger guard, thick barrel, and proven action, it’s widely used for home defense, law enforcement, and security roles where reliability is non-negotiable.

HK USP45

Bobbfwed / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Full-size semi-automatic pistol

Full-size semi-automatic pistol Year introduced: 1993

1993 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Firing mechanism: Hammer-fired DA/SA, short recoil

Hammer-fired DA/SA, short recoil Caliber and feed: .45 ACP; Detachable box magazine

The HK USP45 is a robust .45 ACP pistol with a recoil-reduction system and DA/SA trigger. Built to survive harsh military trials, it offers excellent durability, accuracy, and modular safety/decocker configurations for duty or defensive carry.

Benelli M4

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic shotgun

Semi-automatic shotgun Year introduced: 1999

1999 Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: Benelli Armi S.p.A.

Benelli Armi S.p.A. Firing mechanism: Gas-operated (ARGO system)

Gas-operated (ARGO system) Caliber and feed: 12 gauge; Tubular magazine

The Benelli M4 uses a dual-piston ARGO gas system for extreme reliability with 12-gauge buckshot and slugs. Adopted by the U.S. Marine Corps, it’s a premium choice for tactical roles, home defense, and competition where fast follow-up shots matter.

KelTec Sub2000

Picanox / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Pistol-caliber carbine

Pistol-caliber carbine Year introduced: 2001

2001 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: KelTec CNC Industries

KelTec CNC Industries Firing mechanism: Simple blowback

Simple blowback Caliber and feed: 9mm / .40 S&W; Detachable pistol magazines (Glock and others)

The Sub2000 is a folding pistol-caliber carbine that fits into a backpack or vehicle compartment. Chambered in common handgun calibers and using popular pistol magazines, it offers compact firepower for travel, truck-gun roles, and range shooting.

Ruger LCP

capcase / Flickr

Weapon type: Subcompact semi-automatic pistol

Subcompact semi-automatic pistol Year introduced: 2008

2008 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Sturm, Ruger & Co.

Sturm, Ruger & Co. Firing mechanism: Hammer-fired DAO, short recoil

Hammer-fired DAO, short recoil Caliber and feed: .380 ACP; Detachable box magazine

The Ruger LCP is a tiny .380 ACP pistol built for deep concealment and pocket carry. Extremely lightweight and easy to hide, it trades capacity and sight radius for everyday portability when larger guns are impractical.

FN SCAR 17S

Weapon type: Semi-automatic battle rifle

Semi-automatic battle rifle Year introduced: 2009

2009 Country of origin: Belgium

Belgium Manufacturer: FN Herstal

FN Herstal Firing mechanism: Short-stroke gas piston

Short-stroke gas piston Caliber and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; Detachable box magazine

The SCAR 17S is a semi-auto 7.62 NATO rifle derived from a SOCOM combat rifle program. Its piston system, folding stock, and monolithic top rail combine military pedigree with excellent civilian performance for long-range shooting and practical competition.

Tavor X95

Weapon type: Bullpup rifle

Bullpup rifle Year introduced: 2009

2009 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Weapon Industries (IWI)

Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) Firing mechanism: Gas-piston, rotating bolt

Gas-piston, rotating bolt Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm / 9mm (conversion options); Detachable box magazine

The Tavor X95 brings Israel’s bullpup combat rifle to the civilian market. By placing the action behind the trigger, it keeps a full-length barrel in a very compact overall package, ideal for tight spaces and vehicle use while still offering rifle-level performance.

HK MR556

Dybdal. / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic rifle

Semi-automatic rifle Year introduced: 2011

2011 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Firing mechanism: Short-stroke gas piston

Short-stroke gas piston Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO; Detachable box magazine

The MR556 is the civilian counterpart to the HK416 used by elite units. Its piston-driven system runs cooler and cleaner than typical DI ARs, offering excellent reliability for high round counts, suppressed use, and demanding range sessions.

SIG P320

Weapon type: Modular striker-fired pistol

Modular striker-fired pistol Year introduced: 2014

2014 Country of origin: Germany / United States

Germany / United States Manufacturer: SIG Sauer

SIG Sauer Firing mechanism: Striker-fired, short recoil

Striker-fired, short recoil Caliber and feed: 9x19mm (and other calibers); Detachable box magazine

The SIG P320 is a modular handgun with a serialized fire-control unit that can move between frames and slides. Adopted by the U.S. military as the M17/M18, it offers civilians the same flexibility in grip size, barrel length, and caliber.

SIG MCX

Weapon type: Modular semi-automatic rifle

Modular semi-automatic rifle Year introduced: 2015

2015 Country of origin: Germany / United States

Germany / United States Manufacturer: SIG Sauer

SIG Sauer Firing mechanism: Short-stroke gas piston

Short-stroke gas piston Caliber and feed: 5.56x45mm / .300 Blackout; Detachable box magazine

The SIG MCX is a modular rifle built around suppressed and short-barrel use. Its folding stocks, interchangeable barrels, and piston system make it a flexible platform for everything from home defense carbines to precision-oriented builds.

CZ Shadow 2

Kolomaznik / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Competition semi-automatic pistol

Competition semi-automatic pistol Year introduced: 2016

2016 Country of origin: Czech Republic

Czech Republic Manufacturer: Česká Zbrojovka (CZ)

Česká Zbrojovka (CZ) Firing mechanism: Hammer-fired DA/SA

Hammer-fired DA/SA Caliber and feed: 9x19mm; Detachable box magazine

The all-steel CZ Shadow 2 is purpose-built for IPSC and USPSA competition. Its low bore axis, tuned trigger, and heavy frame reduce muzzle flip, making fast, accurate follow-up shots easier for serious competitors and performance-minded shooters.