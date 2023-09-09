These Americans Own the Most Guns

A poll conducted by Gallup reveals that approximately 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or on their property. This statistic, derived from an annual survey, has remained relatively constant for nearly two decades. For comparison, in 1993, that total was 54%. The survey also indicates that 33% of Americans personally own a firearm.

It’s worth noting that the prevalence of gun ownership and the presence of firearms in households varies significantly across diverse demographic groups, regions, income brackets, and other classifications. In one particular category, two-thirds of its members live in households with firearms, while in another category, less than one-third do.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the most recent poll conducted by polling agency Gallup, titled: Household Gun Ownership in U.S. Among Subgroups. The survey asked whether respondents possessed firearms individually and, separately, if they lived in households with guns. Participants were categorized based on various criteria, such as gender, political party affiliation, age, geographical region, household income, and community type.

One of the significant disparities in firearm ownership rates can be attributed to geographic regions. In the Eastern United States, approximately 22% of individuals possess firearms personally, whereas in the Southern states, this figure is doubled to 44%. These variations stem from a combination of cultural and political factors. For instance, many Southern states boast higher numbers of registered Republicans, a demographic strongly associated with firearm ownership. Variations in firearm ownership laws likely contribute to this regional divide. (Here are the states with the loosest gun laws.)

