Parkinson’s Hotspots: Where in the U.S. the Disease Hits Hardest in 2025

Parkinson’s disease is a debilitating neurodegenerative disorder that affects approximately 1.1 million Americans. It is characterized by the breakdown of neurons in the brain, leading to symptoms such as tremors, reduced balance and motor skills, slurred speech, and impaired cognition. Parkinson’s is a progressive condition, meaning its effects worsen over time. While certain treatments can slow the disease’s progression and reduce the severity of symptoms, there is no known cure. In recent years, there has been an alarming surge in Parkinson’s diagnoses in the United States.

Key Points Parkinson’s is a progressive and debilitating neurological disease with no known cure.

An estimated 1.1 million Americans are living with Parkinson’s, but likely due to several well-established risk factors, the disease is more common in some states than in others.

According to a 2022 study conducted by the Parkinson’s Foundation, a research organization, nearly 90,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every year, a 50% increase from previous estimates. While the disease itself is not fatal, complications associated with Parkinson’s—such as falls, pneumonia, and other infections—can increase the overall risk of death for Americans living with the condition.

The exact causes of Parkinson’s disease are unknown, but certain factors—such as genetics—appear to play a role. Older Americans – particularly men — are at higher risk of developing Parkinson’s, and increasing diagnosis rates may be attributable in part to the aging of the Baby Boomer generation. In addition to age, sex, and genetics, environmental conditions such as exposure to pesticides also appear to play a role. Likely due to a combination of demographic and environmental factors, Parkinson’s disease is far more common in certain parts of the country than in others.

Using data compiled by the Parkinson’s Foundation, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the highest rates of Parkinson’s disease. States are ranked in ascending order by the estimated percentage of the population aged 45 and older diagnosed with Parkinson’s as of 2018, the latest year of available data. Percentages were calculated using population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. Supplemental data on Parkinson’s mortality is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is current as of 2022. Median age by state is also from the ACS.

Depending on the state, the share of the population aged 45 and older with Parkinson’s disease ranges from about 0.68% to 0.85%. Notably, the disease is much more prevalent among people of retirement age. As a result, states with older populations generally have higher rates of Parkinson’s than those with younger populations. (Here is a look at how the aging population will impact the U.S. economy.)

These are the states where the most people have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Why It Matters

vadimguzhva / iStock via Getty Images

Parkinson’s is a progressive disease that causes deterioration of the brain. It currently affects more than 1 million Americans and has become much more prevalent in recent years, with annual diagnosis rates increasing by about 50%. While treatment can slow the disease’s progression and reduce the severity of symptoms, there is no known cure. Although the precise causes of Parkinson’s are unknown, demographic and environmental factors in certain parts of the country appear to be contributing to the disease’s rising prevalence.

50. Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.68%

0.68% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 77,207 (3rd most of 50 states)

77,207 (3rd most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 11.1 per 100,000 people (5th highest of 50 states)

11.1 per 100,000 people (5th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 3,091 (3rd most of 50 states)

3,091 (3rd most of 50 states) Median age in state: 35.9 years old (2nd lowest of 50 states)

49. Alaska

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.68%

0.68% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 1,857 (the fewest of 50 states)

1,857 (the fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.9 per 100,000 people (8th highest of 50 states)

10.9 per 100,000 people (8th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 62 (2nd fewest of 50 states)

62 (2nd fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 36.5 years old (4th lowest of 50 states)

48. Utah

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.69%

0.69% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 7,638 (16th fewest of 50 states)

7,638 (16th fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 12.4 per 100,000 people (the highest of 50 states)

12.4 per 100,000 people (the highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 343 (17th fewest of 50 states)

343 (17th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 32.3 years old (the lowest of 50 states)

47. Georgia

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.70%

0.70% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 30,989 (10th most of 50 states)

30,989 (10th most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.3 per 100,000 people (17th highest of 50 states)

10.3 per 100,000 people (17th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 1,168 (10th most of 50 states)

1,168 (10th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 37.9 years old (10th lowest of 50 states)

46. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.73%

0.73% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 17,002 (23rd most of 50 states)

17,002 (23rd most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.7 per 100,000 people (13th highest of 50 states)

10.7 per 100,000 people (13th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 665 (23rd most of 50 states)

665 (23rd most of 50 states) Median age in state: 37.9 years old (10th lowest of 50 states)

45. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.74%

0.74% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 19,556 (20th most of 50 states)

19,556 (20th most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 8.2 per 100,000 people (8th lowest of 50 states)

8.2 per 100,000 people (8th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 627 (24th most of 50 states)

627 (24th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.8 years old (21st highest of 50 states)

44. California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.74%

0.74% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 116,736 (the most of 50 states)

116,736 (the most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 9.4 per 100,000 people (17th lowest of 50 states)

9.4 per 100,000 people (17th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 4,289 (the most of 50 states)

4,289 (the most of 50 states) Median age in state: 38.2 years old (11th lowest of 50 states)

43. New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.74%

0.74% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 30,320 (11th most of 50 states)

30,320 (11th most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 7.8 per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of 50 states)

7.8 per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 939 (14th most of 50 states)

939 (14th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 40.4 years old (16th highest of 50 states)

42. Nevada

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.74%

0.74% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 10,046 (20th fewest of 50 states)

10,046 (20th fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 7.3 per 100,000 people (2nd lowest of 50 states)

7.3 per 100,000 people (2nd lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 267 (14th fewest of 50 states)

267 (14th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.4 years old (24th highest of 50 states)

41. Tennessee

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.74%

0.74% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 22,469 (16th most of 50 states)

22,469 (16th most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 11.2 per 100,000 people (4th highest of 50 states)

11.2 per 100,000 people (4th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 957 (13th most of 50 states)

957 (13th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.1 years old (19th lowest of 50 states)

40. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.74%

0.74% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 9,254 (17th fewest of 50 states)

9,254 (17th fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.2 per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states)

10.2 per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 367 (18th fewest of 50 states)

367 (18th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.3 years old (25th lowest of 50 states)

39. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.75%

0.75% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 14,472 (25th fewest of 50 states)

14,472 (25th fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.0 per 100,000 people (24th lowest of 50 states)

10.0 per 100,000 people (24th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 548 (25th fewest of 50 states)

548 (25th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.2 years old (20th lowest of 50 states)

38. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.75%

0.75% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 27,359 (12th most of 50 states)

27,359 (12th most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.2 per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states)

10.2 per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 1,067 (11th most of 50 states)

1,067 (11th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.3 years old (25th lowest of 50 states)

37. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.75%

0.75% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 34,587 (9th most of 50 states)

34,587 (9th most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 9.8 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of 50 states)

9.8 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 1,278 (9th most of 50 states)

1,278 (9th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.4 years old (24th highest of 50 states)

36. Louisiana

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.75%

0.75% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 14,196 (24th fewest of 50 states)

14,196 (24th fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 9.9 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of 50 states)

9.9 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 540 (24th fewest of 50 states)

540 (24th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 38.7 years old (15th lowest of 50 states)

35. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.75%

0.75% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 21,372 (17th most of 50 states)

21,372 (17th most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.9 per 100,000 people (8th highest of 50 states)

10.9 per 100,000 people (8th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 904 (16th most of 50 states)

904 (16th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 38.3 years old (12th lowest of 50 states)

34. Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.75%

0.75% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 40,250 (6th most of 50 states)

40,250 (6th most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 9.4 per 100,000 people (17th lowest of 50 states)

9.4 per 100,000 people (17th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 1,504 (7th most of 50 states)

1,504 (7th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.5 years old (23rd highest of 50 states)

33. Washington

LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.76%

0.76% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 24,135 (14th most of 50 states)

24,135 (14th most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.2 per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states)

10.2 per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 928 (15th most of 50 states)

928 (15th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 38.6 years old (14th lowest of 50 states)

32. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.76%

0.76% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 12,220 (22nd fewest of 50 states)

12,220 (22nd fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.2 per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states)

10.2 per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 484 (23rd fewest of 50 states)

484 (23rd fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 37.1 years old (5th lowest of 50 states)

31. Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.76%

0.76% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 16,771 (24th most of 50 states)

16,771 (24th most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.7 per 100,000 people (13th highest of 50 states)

10.7 per 100,000 people (13th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 696 (21st most of 50 states)

696 (21st most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.6 years old (22nd highest of 50 states)

30. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.76%

0.76% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 23,588 (15th most of 50 states)

23,588 (15th most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 8.0 per 100,000 people (5th lowest of 50 states)

8.0 per 100,000 people (5th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 747 (20th most of 50 states)

747 (20th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 40.3 years old (17th highest of 50 states)

29. Idaho

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.77%

0.77% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 6,101 (12th fewest of 50 states)

6,101 (12th fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.8 per 100,000 people (12th highest of 50 states)

10.8 per 100,000 people (12th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 243 (12th fewest of 50 states)

243 (12th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 37.8 years old (7th lowest of 50 states)

28. Minnesota

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.77%

0.77% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 18,642 (21st most of 50 states)

18,642 (21st most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.9 per 100,000 people (8th highest of 50 states)

10.9 per 100,000 people (8th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 805 (18th most of 50 states)

805 (18th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.1 years old (19th lowest of 50 states)

27. New Hampshire

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.77%

0.77% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 5,214 (9th fewest of 50 states)

5,214 (9th fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 11.1 per 100,000 people (5th highest of 50 states)

11.1 per 100,000 people (5th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 218 (10th fewest of 50 states)

218 (10th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 43.4 years old (3rd highest of 50 states)

26. Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.77%

0.77% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 12,706 (23rd fewest of 50 states)

12,706 (23rd fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 8.7 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of 50 states)

8.7 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 431 (21st fewest of 50 states)

431 (21st fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 41.5 years old (7th highest of 50 states)

25. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.77%

0.77% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 18,483 (22nd most of 50 states)

18,483 (22nd most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 9.9 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of 50 states)

9.9 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 684 (22nd most of 50 states)

684 (22nd most of 50 states) Median age in state: 40.5 years old (13th highest of 50 states)

24. Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.77%

0.77% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 39,823 (7th most of 50 states)

39,823 (7th most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.1 per 100,000 people (24th highest of 50 states)

10.1 per 100,000 people (24th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 1,565 (6th most of 50 states)

1,565 (6th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.9 years old (19th highest of 50 states)

23. New York

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.78%

0.78% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 66,591 (4th most of 50 states)

66,591 (4th most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 6.5 per 100,000 people (the lowest of 50 states)

6.5 per 100,000 people (the lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 1,751 (4th most of 50 states)

1,751 (4th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 40.2 years old (18th highest of 50 states)

22. Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.78%

0.78% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 9,971 (19th fewest of 50 states)

9,971 (19th fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 9.8 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of 50 states)

9.8 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 382 (19th fewest of 50 states)

382 (19th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 38.9 years old (16th lowest of 50 states)

21. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.78%

0.78% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 34,660 (8th most of 50 states)

34,660 (8th most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.1 per 100,000 people (24th highest of 50 states)

10.1 per 100,000 people (24th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 1,331 (8th most of 50 states)

1,331 (8th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 40.5 years old (13th highest of 50 states)

20. Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.78%

0.78% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 20,551 (18th most of 50 states)

20,551 (18th most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.1 per 100,000 people (24th highest of 50 states)

10.1 per 100,000 people (24th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 818 (17th most of 50 states)

818 (17th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.3 years old (25th lowest of 50 states)

19. Nebraska

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.78%

0.78% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 6,153 (13th fewest of 50 states)

6,153 (13th fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 11.4 per 100,000 people (3rd highest of 50 states)

11.4 per 100,000 people (3rd highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 275 (15th fewest of 50 states)

275 (15th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 37.4 years old (6th lowest of 50 states)

18. Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.78%

0.78% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 20,369 (19th most of 50 states)

20,369 (19th most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.0 per 100,000 people (24th lowest of 50 states)

10.0 per 100,000 people (24th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 780 (19th most of 50 states)

780 (19th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 40.5 years old (13th highest of 50 states)

17. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.78%

0.78% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 9,339 (18th fewest of 50 states)

9,339 (18th fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 11.5 per 100,000 people (2nd highest of 50 states)

11.5 per 100,000 people (2nd highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 423 (20th fewest of 50 states)

423 (20th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 37.9 years old (10th lowest of 50 states)

16. Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.79%

0.79% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 3,849 (6th fewest of 50 states)

3,849 (6th fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 8.1 per 100,000 people (7th lowest of 50 states)

8.1 per 100,000 people (7th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 124 (6th fewest of 50 states)

124 (6th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 40.8 years old (10th highest of 50 states)

15. South Dakota

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.79%

0.79% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 3,020 (5th fewest of 50 states)

3,020 (5th fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 8.8 per 100,000 people (13th lowest of 50 states)

8.8 per 100,000 people (13th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 100 (4th fewest of 50 states)

100 (4th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 38.5 years old (13th lowest of 50 states)

14. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.79%

0.79% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 14,736 (25th most of 50 states)

14,736 (25th most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 11.0 per 100,000 people (7th highest of 50 states)

11.0 per 100,000 people (7th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 626 (25th most of 50 states)

626 (25th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 40.7 years old (11th highest of 50 states)

13. Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.79%

0.79% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 10,797 (21st fewest of 50 states)

10,797 (21st fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.7 per 100,000 people (13th highest of 50 states)

10.7 per 100,000 people (13th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 466 (22nd fewest of 50 states)

466 (22nd fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.1 years old (19th lowest of 50 states)

12. Pennsylvania

benedek / E+ via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.80%

0.80% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 46,906 (5th most of 50 states)

46,906 (5th most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 9.2 per 100,000 people (15th lowest of 50 states)

9.2 per 100,000 people (15th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 1,725 (5th most of 50 states)

1,725 (5th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 41.1 years old (9th highest of 50 states)

11. Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.80%

0.80% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 1,967 (2nd fewest of 50 states)

1,967 (2nd fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 8.5 per 100,000 people (10th lowest of 50 states)

8.5 per 100,000 people (10th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 61 (the fewest of 50 states)

61 (the fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.3 years old (25th lowest of 50 states)

10. West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.81%

0.81% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 6,758 (14th fewest of 50 states)

6,758 (14th fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.7 per 100,000 people (13th highest of 50 states)

10.7 per 100,000 people (13th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 282 (16th fewest of 50 states)

282 (16th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 42.8 years old (4th highest of 50 states)

9. Vermont

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.81%

0.81% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 2,545 (4th fewest of 50 states)

2,545 (4th fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.9 per 100,000 people (8th highest of 50 states)

10.9 per 100,000 people (8th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 105 (5th fewest of 50 states)

105 (5th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 43.7 years old (2nd highest of 50 states)

8. Delaware

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.81%

0.81% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 3,886 (7th fewest of 50 states)

3,886 (7th fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 9.0 per 100,000 people (14th lowest of 50 states)

9.0 per 100,000 people (14th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 131 (7th fewest of 50 states)

131 (7th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 42.0 years old (6th highest of 50 states)

7. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.81%

0.81% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 2,431 (3rd fewest of 50 states)

2,431 (3rd fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 8.1 per 100,000 people (7th lowest of 50 states)

8.1 per 100,000 people (7th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 79 (3rd fewest of 50 states)

79 (3rd fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 36.3 years old (3rd lowest of 50 states)

6. Montana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.82%

0.82% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 4,087 (8th fewest of 50 states)

4,087 (8th fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.2 per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states)

10.2 per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 155 (8th fewest of 50 states)

155 (8th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 40.6 years old (12th highest of 50 states)

5. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.82%

0.82% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 7,497 (15th fewest of 50 states)

7,497 (15th fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 8.7 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of 50 states)

8.7 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 249 (13th fewest of 50 states)

249 (13th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.9 years old (19th highest of 50 states)

4. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.82%

0.82% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 26,083 (13th most of 50 states)

26,083 (13th most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 9.9 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of 50 states)

9.9 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 1,007 (12th most of 50 states)

1,007 (12th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.3 years old (25th lowest of 50 states)

3. Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.82%

0.82% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 5,697 (11th fewest of 50 states)

5,697 (11th fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 10.3 per 100,000 people (17th highest of 50 states)

10.3 per 100,000 people (17th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 228 (11th fewest of 50 states)

228 (11th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 44.9 years old (the highest of 50 states)

2. Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.84%

0.84% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 90,083 (2nd most of 50 states)

90,083 (2nd most of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 8.5 per 100,000 people (10th lowest of 50 states)

8.5 per 100,000 people (10th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 3,169 (2nd most of 50 states)

3,169 (2nd most of 50 states) Median age in state: 42.8 years old (4th highest of 50 states)

1. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 0.85%

0.85% Total residents 45 and older with Parkinson’s: 5,520 (10th fewest of 50 states)

5,520 (10th fewest of 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 8.0 per 100,000 people (5th lowest of 50 states)

8.0 per 100,000 people (5th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Parkinson’s disease in 2022: 186 (9th fewest of 50 states)

186 (9th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 41.4 years old (8th highest of 50 states)

