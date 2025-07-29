US States Where 1 in 8 Are Diagnosed With Alzheimer's LightFieldStudios / Getty Images

Reduced cognitive function is a normal part of aging. Age-related changes often include getting confused about the day of the week, difficulty finding the right word, and temporarily forgetting names or appointments. These occurrences generally do not impair one’s ability to function or reduce overall quality of life, and they are commonplace for millions of older Americans. However, when confusion, forgetfulness, and decreased judgment become frequent enough to disrupt daily life, the cause may be something more serious than normal aging.

Key Points Alzheimer’s is a disease with no known cure. Affecting as many as 6.9 million Americans, it is the most common cause of dementia in the United States.

Rates of Alzheimer’s vary across the country, and in some states, the disease is more common than in others.

Dementia refers to a group of symptoms typically characterized by severe memory loss, impaired judgment, and declining social skills. Approximately 514,000 Americans were diagnosed with dementia in 2020 — and while dementia can result from any number of conditions, the most common cause is Alzheimer’s, a disease that accounts for anywhere from 60% to 80% of dementia cases.

Alzheimer’s disease damages neurons in the brain that are essential for everyday tasks, such as thinking, walking, and talking. Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that worsens over time. Approximately 6.9 million Americans 65 and older were living with Alzheimer’s. The risk of Alzheimer’s increases with age, and as the Baby Boomer generation gets older, Alzheimer’s diagnoses are expected to surge. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, a nonprofit research organization, the number of Americans over the age of 64 who are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s is expected to top 11 million by 2040, and nearly reach 14 million by 2060. (Here is a look at how the aging population will impact the U.S. economy.)

While the exact causes of Alzheimer’s remain unknown, certain risk factors have been identified. In addition to old age, these include genetics, heavy alcohol use, exposure to high levels of air pollution, traumatic brain injuries, poor sleep patterns, obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and untreated vision loss. Nationwide, nearly 11% of Americans in the 65 and up age group had Alzheimer’s as of 2020, the most recent year of available data. But at the state level, the concentration of Alzheimer’s diagnoses varies considerably.

Using data from the Alzheimer’s Association’s 2025 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the highest rates of Alzheimer’s. States are ranked in ascending order by the estimated percentage of the 65 and older population diagnosed with Alzheimer’s as of 2020. Supplemental data on Alzheimer’s mortality is current as of 2022, and is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Median age by state are one-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey.

Depending on the state, the share of the 65 and older population with Alzheimer’s disease ranges from less than 9% to nearly 13%. Many of the lowest-ranking states on this list tend to have larger rural populations. These places include Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Vermont, and Wyoming. Meanwhile, many of the highest-ranking states—including California, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York—are home to large cities and predominantly urban populations.

These are the states where the most people have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Why It Matters

SIphotography / Getty Images

Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease characterized by a deterioration of the brain. Affecting about one in 10 Americans 65 and older, it is the most common cause of dementia in the United States. While treatment can slow the disease’s advance and reduce the severity of symptoms, there is no known cure. While the precise causes of Alzheimer’s are unknown, Americans in certain parts of the country appear more likely to be diagnosed with the disease than those in others.

50. Alaska

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 8.8%

8.8% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 8,400 (the fewest of 50 states)

8,400 (the fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 33.1 per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states)

33.1 per 100,000 people (19th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 178 (the fewest of 50 states)

178 (the fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 36.5 years old (4th lowest of 50 states)

49. Montana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 9.8%

9.8% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 21,000 (6th fewest of 50 states)

21,000 (6th fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 22.5 per 100,000 people (9th lowest of 50 states)

22.5 per 100,000 people (9th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 338 (5th fewest of 50 states)

338 (5th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 40.6 years old (12th highest of 50 states)

48. Idaho

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 9.8%

9.8% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 29,900 (11th fewest of 50 states)

29,900 (11th fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 39.5 per 100,000 people (7th highest of 50 states)

39.5 per 100,000 people (7th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 848 (15th fewest of 50 states)

848 (15th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 37.8 years old (7th lowest of 50 states)

47. Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 9.9%

9.9% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 10,300 (2nd fewest of 50 states)

10,300 (2nd fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 34.7 per 100,000 people (16th highest of 50 states)

34.7 per 100,000 people (16th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 240 (2nd fewest of 50 states)

240 (2nd fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.3 years old (21st lowest of 50 states)

46. Vermont

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 9.9%

9.9% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 12,800 (3rd fewest of 50 states)

12,800 (3rd fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 34.5 per 100,000 people (17th highest of 50 states)

34.5 per 100,000 people (17th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 329 (3rd fewest of 50 states)

329 (3rd fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 43.7 years old (2nd highest of 50 states)

45. Utah

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 10.0%

10.0% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 38,300 (15th fewest of 50 states)

38,300 (15th fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 39.8 per 100,000 people (6th highest of 50 states)

39.8 per 100,000 people (6th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 1,057 (18th fewest of 50 states)

1,057 (18th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 32.3 years old (the lowest of 50 states)

44. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 10.0%

10.0% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 79,100 (24th fewest of 50 states)

79,100 (24th fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 37.0 per 100,000 people (12th highest of 50 states)

37.0 per 100,000 people (12th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 2,030 (23rd most of 50 states)

2,030 (23rd most of 50 states) Median age in state: 40.7 years old (11th highest of 50 states)

43. New Hampshire

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 10.1%

10.1% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 26,500 (9th fewest of 50 states)

26,500 (9th fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 23.9 per 100,000 people (10th lowest of 50 states)

23.9 per 100,000 people (10th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 462 (8th fewest of 50 states)

462 (8th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 43.4 years old (3rd highest of 50 states)

42. Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 10.1%

10.1% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 29,600 (10th fewest of 50 states)

29,600 (10th fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 24.9 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of 50 states)

24.9 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 543 (10th fewest of 50 states)

543 (10th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 44.9 years old (the highest of 50 states)

41. West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 10.2%

10.2% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 38,100 (14th fewest of 50 states)

38,100 (14th fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 29.5 per 100,000 people (21st lowest of 50 states)

29.5 per 100,000 people (21st lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 755 (14th fewest of 50 states)

755 (14th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 42.8 years old (5th highest of 50 states)

40. Washington

LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 10.2%

10.2% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 126,700 (17th most of 50 states)

126,700 (17th most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 41.6 per 100,000 people (3rd highest of 50 states)

41.6 per 100,000 people (3rd highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 3,695 (10th most of 50 states)

3,695 (10th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 38.6 years old (14th lowest of 50 states)

39. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 10.4%

10.4% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 80,500 (25th fewest of 50 states)

80,500 (25th fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 28.4 per 100,000 people (18th lowest of 50 states)

28.4 per 100,000 people (18th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 1,509 (22nd fewest of 50 states)

1,509 (22nd fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.2 years old (20th lowest of 50 states)

38. Colorado

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 10.4%

10.4% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 90,800 (25th most of 50 states)

90,800 (25th most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 31.4 per 100,000 people (25th lowest of 50 states)

31.4 per 100,000 people (25th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 1,871 (24th most of 50 states)

1,871 (24th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 37.9 years old (9th lowest of 50 states)

37. South Dakota

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 10.5%

10.5% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 16,500 (5th fewest of 50 states)

16,500 (5th fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 36.5 per 100,000 people (13th highest of 50 states)

36.5 per 100,000 people (13th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 435 (7th fewest of 50 states)

435 (7th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 38.5 years old (13th lowest of 50 states)

36. Nevada

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 10.6%

10.6% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 54,900 (18th fewest of 50 states)

54,900 (18th fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 25.3 per 100,000 people (14th lowest of 50 states)

25.3 per 100,000 people (14th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 863 (16th fewest of 50 states)

863 (16th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.4 years old (25th highest of 50 states)

35. Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 10.6%

10.6% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 110,900 (21st most of 50 states)

110,900 (21st most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 30.3 per 100,000 people (24th lowest of 50 states)

30.3 per 100,000 people (24th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 2,361 (18th most of 50 states)

2,361 (18th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 40.5 years old (15th highest of 50 states)

34. Minnesota

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 10.7%

10.7% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 101,900 (23rd most of 50 states)

101,900 (23rd most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 31.6 per 100,000 people (24th highest of 50 states)

31.6 per 100,000 people (24th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 2,358 (19th most of 50 states)

2,358 (19th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.1 years old (18th lowest of 50 states)

33. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 10.8%

10.8% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 70,500 (22nd fewest of 50 states)

70,500 (22nd fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 34.7 per 100,000 people (15th highest of 50 states)

34.7 per 100,000 people (15th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 1,613 (25th fewest of 50 states)

1,613 (25th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 37.1 years old (5th lowest of 50 states)

32. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 10.9%

10.9% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 121,300 (19th most of 50 states)

121,300 (19th most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 27.8 per 100,000 people (17th lowest of 50 states)

27.8 per 100,000 people (17th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 2,259 (21st most of 50 states)

2,259 (21st most of 50 states) Median age in state: 38.3 years old (12th lowest of 50 states)

31. Tennessee

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 10.9%

10.9% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 129,200 (15th most of 50 states)

129,200 (15th most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 36.0 per 100,000 people (14th highest of 50 states)

36.0 per 100,000 people (14th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 2,933 (12th most of 50 states)

2,933 (12th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.1 years old (19th lowest of 50 states)

30. Nebraska

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.0%

11.0% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 35,100 (13th fewest of 50 states)

35,100 (13th fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 30.0 per 100,000 people (23rd lowest of 50 states)

30.0 per 100,000 people (23rd lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 746 (13th fewest of 50 states)

746 (13th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 37.4 years old (6th lowest of 50 states)

29. Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.0%

11.0% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 62,100 (20th fewest of 50 states)

62,100 (20th fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 29.4 per 100,000 people (20th lowest of 50 states)

29.4 per 100,000 people (20th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 1,348 (21st fewest of 50 states)

1,348 (21st fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.1 years old (17th lowest of 50 states)

28. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.0%

11.0% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 151,500 (13th most of 50 states)

151,500 (13th most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 28.4 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of 50 states)

28.4 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 2,823 (13th most of 50 states)

2,823 (13th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.3 years old (24th lowest of 50 states)

27. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.1%

11.1% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 13,700 (4th fewest of 50 states)

13,700 (4th fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 31.6 per 100,000 people (23rd highest of 50 states)

31.6 per 100,000 people (23rd highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 336 (4th fewest of 50 states)

336 (4th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 36.3 years old (3rd lowest of 50 states)

26. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.2%

11.2% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 54,500 (17th fewest of 50 states)

54,500 (17th fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 25.2 per 100,000 people (13th lowest of 50 states)

25.2 per 100,000 people (13th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 944 (17th fewest of 50 states)

944 (17th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 37.9 years old (8th lowest of 50 states)

25. Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.2%

11.2% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 122,300 (18th most of 50 states)

122,300 (18th most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 32.5 per 100,000 people (20th highest of 50 states)

32.5 per 100,000 people (20th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 2,620 (15th most of 50 states)

2,620 (15th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.3 years old (23rd lowest of 50 states)

24. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.2%

11.2% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 202,800 (9th most of 50 states)

202,800 (9th most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 32.4 per 100,000 people (21st highest of 50 states)

32.4 per 100,000 people (21st highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 4,200 (7th most of 50 states)

4,200 (7th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 40.5 years old (13th highest of 50 states)

23. Delaware

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.3%

11.3% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 22,300 (8th fewest of 50 states)

22,300 (8th fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 31.5 per 100,000 people (25th highest of 50 states)

31.5 per 100,000 people (25th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 435 (6th fewest of 50 states)

435 (6th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 42.0 years old (6th highest of 50 states)

22. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.3%

11.3% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 31,200 (12th fewest of 50 states)

31,200 (12th fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 22.0 per 100,000 people (8th lowest of 50 states)

22.0 per 100,000 people (8th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 575 (11th fewest of 50 states)

575 (11th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 41.4 years old (8th highest of 50 states)

21. Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.3%

11.3% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 60,400 (19th fewest of 50 states)

60,400 (19th fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 41.0 per 100,000 people (4th highest of 50 states)

41.0 per 100,000 people (4th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 1,577 (23rd fewest of 50 states)

1,577 (23rd fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 38.9 years old (16th lowest of 50 states)

20. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.3%

11.3% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 135,200 (14th most of 50 states)

135,200 (14th most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 17.0 per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of 50 states)

17.0 per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 1,596 (24th fewest of 50 states)

1,596 (24th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 40.3 years old (17th highest of 50 states)

19. Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.3%

11.3% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 236,200 (7th most of 50 states)

236,200 (7th most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 32.3 per 100,000 people (22nd highest of 50 states)

32.3 per 100,000 people (22nd highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 4,953 (4th most of 50 states)

4,953 (4th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.9 years old (19th highest of 50 states)

18. Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.4%

11.4% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 22,000 (7th fewest of 50 states)

22,000 (7th fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 29.8 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of 50 states)

29.8 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 475 (9th fewest of 50 states)

475 (9th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 40.8 years old (10th highest of 50 states)

17. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.5%

11.5% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 112,500 (20th most of 50 states)

112,500 (20th most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 37.4 per 100,000 people (11th highest of 50 states)

37.4 per 100,000 people (11th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 2,429 (17th most of 50 states)

2,429 (17th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 40.5 years old (14th highest of 50 states)

16. Pennsylvania

benedek / E+ via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.5%

11.5% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 282,100 (5th most of 50 states)

282,100 (5th most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 20.9 per 100,000 people (6th lowest of 50 states)

20.9 per 100,000 people (6th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 4,011 (9th most of 50 states)

4,011 (9th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 41.1 years old (9th highest of 50 states)

15. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.6%

11.6% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 210,500 (8th most of 50 states)

210,500 (8th most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 33.9 per 100,000 people (18th highest of 50 states)

33.9 per 100,000 people (18th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 4,272 (5th most of 50 states)

4,272 (5th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.4 years old (24th highest of 50 states)

14. Virginia

ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.7%

11.7% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 164,000 (12th most of 50 states)

164,000 (12th most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 24.4 per 100,000 people (11th lowest of 50 states)

24.4 per 100,000 people (11th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 2,506 (16th most of 50 states)

2,506 (16th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.3 years old (25th lowest of 50 states)

13. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.8%

11.8% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 46,000 (16th fewest of 50 states)

46,000 (16th fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 26.6 per 100,000 people (16th lowest of 50 states)

26.6 per 100,000 people (16th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 733 (12th fewest of 50 states)

733 (12th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.9 years old (20th highest of 50 states)

12. Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.8%

11.8% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 103,600 (22nd most of 50 states)

103,600 (22nd most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 42.2 per 100,000 people (2nd highest of 50 states)

42.2 per 100,000 people (2nd highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 2,655 (14th most of 50 states)

2,655 (14th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.6 years old (22nd highest of 50 states)

11. Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.9%

11.9% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 76,800 (23rd fewest of 50 states)

76,800 (23rd fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 21.5 per 100,000 people (7th lowest of 50 states)

21.5 per 100,000 people (7th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 1,080 (19th fewest of 50 states)

1,080 (19th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 41.5 years old (7th highest of 50 states)

10. Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 11.9%

11.9% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 459,300 (3rd most of 50 states)

459,300 (3rd most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 38.8 per 100,000 people (9th highest of 50 states)

38.8 per 100,000 people (9th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 10,427 (2nd most of 50 states)

10,427 (2nd most of 50 states) Median age in state: 35.9 years old (2nd lowest of 50 states)

9. Georgia

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 12.0%

12.0% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 188,300 (10th most of 50 states)

188,300 (10th most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 39.3 per 100,000 people (8th highest of 50 states)

39.3 per 100,000 people (8th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 4,219 (6th most of 50 states)

4,219 (6th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 37.9 years old (10th lowest of 50 states)

8. Illinois

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 12.0%

12.0% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 250,600 (6th most of 50 states)

250,600 (6th most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 25.6 per 100,000 people (15th lowest of 50 states)

25.6 per 100,000 people (15th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 4,111 (8th most of 50 states)

4,111 (8th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.5 years old (23rd highest of 50 states)

7. California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 12.0%

12.0% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 719,700 (the most of 50 states)

719,700 (the most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 37.5 per 100,000 people (10th highest of 50 states)

37.5 per 100,000 people (10th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 17,363 (the most of 50 states)

17,363 (the most of 50 states) Median age in state: 38.2 years old (11th lowest of 50 states)

6. New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 12.3%

12.3% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 185,300 (11th most of 50 states)

185,300 (11th most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 18.8 per 100,000 people (5th lowest of 50 states)

18.8 per 100,000 people (5th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 2,320 (20th most of 50 states)

2,320 (20th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 40.4 years old (16th highest of 50 states)

5. Louisiana

Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 12.4%

12.4% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 94,700 (24th most of 50 states)

94,700 (24th most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 40.0 per 100,000 people (5th highest of 50 states)

40.0 per 100,000 people (5th highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 2,094 (22nd most of 50 states)

2,094 (22nd most of 50 states) Median age in state: 38.7 years old (15th lowest of 50 states)

4. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 12.5%

12.5% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 62,500 (21st fewest of 50 states)

62,500 (21st fewest of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 48.5 per 100,000 people (the highest of 50 states)

48.5 per 100,000 people (the highest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 1,679 (25th most of 50 states)

1,679 (25th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.3 years old (22nd lowest of 50 states)

3. Florida

Aneese / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 12.5%

12.5% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 579,900 (2nd most of 50 states)

579,900 (2nd most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 17.0 per 100,000 people (4th lowest of 50 states)

17.0 per 100,000 people (4th lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 6,397 (3rd most of 50 states)

6,397 (3rd most of 50 states) Median age in state: 42.8 years old (4th highest of 50 states)

2. New York

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 12.7%

12.7% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 426,500 (4th most of 50 states)

426,500 (4th most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 11.7 per 100,000 people (the lowest of 50 states)

11.7 per 100,000 people (the lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 3,265 (11th most of 50 states)

3,265 (11th most of 50 states) Median age in state: 40.2 years old (18th highest of 50 states)

1. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Share of residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 12.9%

12.9% Total residents 65 and older with Alzheimer’s: 127,200 (16th most of 50 states)

127,200 (16th most of 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2022: 15.5 per 100,000 people (2nd lowest of 50 states)

15.5 per 100,000 people (2nd lowest of 50 states) Total deaths of persons with Alzheimer’s disease in 2022: 1,186 (20th fewest of 50 states)

1,186 (20th fewest of 50 states) Median age in state: 39.8 years old (21st highest of 50 states)

