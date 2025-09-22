The Tup U.S. States Where Alzheimer’s Deaths are Surging

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Dementia is a broad term applied to a number of symptoms related to severe cognitive decline. These symptoms include impaired memory, reduced social abilities, and limited ability to think. According to the Mayo Clinic, over 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia — and for as many as 70% of them, dementia is a byproduct of Alzheimer’s disease.

Key Points Alzheimer’s is a fatal condition, and deaths related to the disease have surged across the country in recent years.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive, degenerative disease with no known cure. The disease causes damage to neurons that are essential for everyday tasks, such as thinking, walking, and talking. While some level of cognitive decline is a normal part of aging, the dramatic deterioration associated with Alzheimer’s is not. The latest estimates from the Mayo Clinic indicate that as many as 6.9 million Americans age 65 and up are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s is considered a fatal condition as many of its complications can ultimately result in death. Currently, Alzheimer’s is the seventh leading cause of death among adults in the United States. Common factors driving Alzheimer’s fatalities include pneumonia due to impaired swallowing, poor nutrition, dehydration, falls, and impacted bodily functions such as breathing and heart rate regulation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 110,000 Americans with Alzheimer’s have died each year since 2015 — and over the last 10 years of available data, deaths associated with the disease have climbed by 22% nationwide.

Using data from the CDC, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where Alzheimer’s deaths are surging. States are ranked by the relative change in the number of Alzheimer’s deaths reported in 2014 and 2023, the most recent 10-year period of available data. All supplemental state-level Alzheimer’s data is also from the CDC. Additional data on median age by state are one-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Only states in which the number of Alzheimer’s deaths increased by at least 10% between 2014 and 2023 were considered in this analysis.

Among the 37 states on this list, the annual number of deaths of Americans diagnosed with Alzheimer’s increased by anywhere from 13.2% to 116.2% between 2014 and 2023.

While the exact causes of Alzheimer’s disease are unknown, risk factors include genetics, heavy alcohol use, insufficient sleep, head injuries, and air pollution. The strongest established risk factor, however, is age. In many states on this list, the increase in Alzheimer’s deaths may be linked to aging populations. Between 2014 and 2023, the median age across the U.S. increased by about 1.5 years. In just over half of the states on this list, the median age climbed by at least as much as it did nationwide during the same period.

Despite the increase in Alzheimer’s-related deaths, many of the states on this list do not have particularly high Alzheimer’s mortality rates. Hawaii, for example, reported a 68% increase in Alzheimer’s deaths in the last 10 years — but with 21.7 deaths for every 100,000 people, the state still has the eighth lowest Alzheimer’s mortality rate in the country. However, nine of the 10 states with the highest Alzheimer’s death rates also appear on this list.

These are the states where Alzheimer’s deaths are surging.

Why It Matters

Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease impacting an estimated 6.9 million Americans. The disease is characterized by deterioration of the brain. While certain treatments can meaningfully slow its progression, a cure has not yet been discovered. As the U.S. population ages, more Americans are at elevated risk of developing Alzheimer’s, and in certain states, the Alzheimer’s death rate has surged in the last 10 years.

37. Pennsylvania

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +13.2% (+459)

+13.2% (+459) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 3,945 in 2023, 3,486 in 2014

3,945 in 2023, 3,486 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 41.1 years in 2023, 40.7 years in 2014

41.1 years in 2023, 40.7 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 21.0 per 100,000 people (7th lowest of the 50 states)

21.0 per 100,000 people (7th lowest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 18.3 per 100,000 people (7th lowest of the 50 states)

18.3 per 100,000 people (7th lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 40,719 (8th most of the 50 states)

36. New Jersey

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +13.4% (+262)

+13.4% (+262) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 2,224 in 2023, 1,962 in 2014

2,224 in 2023, 1,962 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 40.4 years in 2023, 39.4 years in 2014

40.4 years in 2023, 39.4 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 18.5 per 100,000 people (5th lowest of the 50 states)

18.5 per 100,000 people (5th lowest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 17.4 per 100,000 people (6th lowest of the 50 states)

17.4 per 100,000 people (6th lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 24,445 (17th most of the 50 states)

35. Vermont

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +15.0% (+40)

+15.0% (+40) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 306 in 2023, 266 in 2014

306 in 2023, 266 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 43.7 years in 2023, 42.8 years in 2014

43.7 years in 2023, 42.8 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 33.2 per 100,000 people (16th highest of the 50 states)

33.2 per 100,000 people (16th highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 31.9 per 100,000 people (11th highest of the 50 states)

31.9 per 100,000 people (11th highest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 3,144 (4th fewest of the 50 states)

34. Louisiana

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +15.7% (+262)

+15.7% (+262) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 1,932 in 2023, 1,670 in 2014

1,932 in 2023, 1,670 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 38.7 years in 2023, 36.1 years in 2014

38.7 years in 2023, 36.1 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 37.2 per 100,000 people (7th highest of the 50 states)

37.2 per 100,000 people (7th highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 36.0 per 100,000 people (6th highest of the 50 states)

36.0 per 100,000 people (6th highest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 20,999 (22nd most of the 50 states)

33. New York

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +16.9% (+446)

+16.9% (+446) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 3,085 in 2023, 2,639 in 2014

3,085 in 2023, 2,639 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 40.2 years in 2023, 38.2 years in 2014

40.2 years in 2023, 38.2 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 11.3 per 100,000 people (the lowest of the 50 states)

11.3 per 100,000 people (the lowest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 10.7 per 100,000 people (the lowest of the 50 states)

10.7 per 100,000 people (the lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 33,985 (11th most of the 50 states)

32. Illinois

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +18.0% (+588)

+18.0% (+588) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 3,854 in 2023, 3,266 in 2014

3,854 in 2023, 3,266 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 39.5 years in 2023, 37.5 years in 2014

39.5 years in 2023, 37.5 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 24.6 per 100,000 people (15th lowest of the 50 states)

24.6 per 100,000 people (15th lowest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 21.9 per 100,000 people (16th lowest of the 50 states)

21.9 per 100,000 people (16th lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 39,460 (9th most of the 50 states)

31. South Carolina

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +18.3% (+354)

+18.3% (+354) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 2,292 in 2023, 1,938 in 2014

2,292 in 2023, 1,938 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 40.5 years in 2023, 38.8 years in 2014

40.5 years in 2023, 38.8 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 35.1 per 100,000 people (12th highest of the 50 states)

35.1 per 100,000 people (12th highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 37.4 per 100,000 people (3rd highest of the 50 states)

37.4 per 100,000 people (3rd highest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 24,075 (19th most of the 50 states)

30. Rhode Island

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +18.9% (+76)

+18.9% (+76) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 479 in 2023, 403 in 2014

479 in 2023, 403 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 40.8 years in 2023, 39.8 years in 2014

40.8 years in 2023, 39.8 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 31.1 per 100,000 people (24th highest of the 50 states)

31.1 per 100,000 people (24th highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 25.9 per 100,000 people (24th lowest of the 50 states)

25.9 per 100,000 people (24th lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 4,539 (8th fewest of the 50 states)

29. Ohio

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +19.0% (+775)

+19.0% (+775) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 4,858 in 2023, 4,083 in 2014

4,858 in 2023, 4,083 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 39.9 years in 2023, 39.4 years in 2014

39.9 years in 2023, 39.4 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 32.3 per 100,000 people (18th highest of the 50 states)

32.3 per 100,000 people (18th highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 27.7 per 100,000 people (21st highest of the 50 states)

27.7 per 100,000 people (21st highest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 50,212 (4th most of the 50 states)

28. Oklahoma

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +20.8% (+255)

+20.8% (+255) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 1,482 in 2023, 1,227 in 2014

1,482 in 2023, 1,227 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 37.1 years in 2023, 36.2 years in 2014

37.1 years in 2023, 36.2 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 32.3 per 100,000 people (18th highest of the 50 states)

32.3 per 100,000 people (18th highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 28.9 per 100,000 people (19th highest of the 50 states)

28.9 per 100,000 people (19th highest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 16,073 (24th fewest of the 50 states)

27. Michigan

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +21.3% (+713)

+21.3% (+713) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 4,062 in 2023, 3,349 in 2014

4,062 in 2023, 3,349 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 40.5 years in 2023, 39.6 years in 2014

40.5 years in 2023, 39.6 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 32.1 per 100,000 people (20th highest of the 50 states)

32.1 per 100,000 people (20th highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 27.0 per 100,000 people (24th highest of the 50 states)

27.0 per 100,000 people (24th highest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 42,062 (5th most of the 50 states)

26. Wyoming

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +22.2% (+36)

+22.2% (+36) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 198 in 2023, 162 in 2014

198 in 2023, 162 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 39.3 years in 2023, 36.6 years in 2014

39.3 years in 2023, 36.6 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 28.0 per 100,000 people (23rd lowest of the 50 states)

28.0 per 100,000 people (23rd lowest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 26.6 per 100,000 people (25th lowest of the 50 states)

26.6 per 100,000 people (25th lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 2,051 (2nd fewest of the 50 states)

25. Missouri

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +22.6% (+464)

+22.6% (+464) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 2,517 in 2023, 2,053 in 2014

2,517 in 2023, 2,053 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 39.3 years in 2023, 38.5 years in 2014

39.3 years in 2023, 38.5 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 31.8 per 100,000 people (22nd highest of the 50 states)

31.8 per 100,000 people (22nd highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 27.4 per 100,000 people (22nd highest of the 50 states)

27.4 per 100,000 people (22nd highest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 25,023 (15th most of the 50 states)

24. Alabama

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +24.1% (+455)

+24.1% (+455) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 2,340 in 2023, 1,885 in 2014

2,340 in 2023, 1,885 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 39.6 years in 2023, 38.6 years in 2014

39.6 years in 2023, 38.6 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 37.4 per 100,000 people (6th highest of the 50 states)

37.4 per 100,000 people (6th highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 35.3 per 100,000 people (7th highest of the 50 states)

35.3 per 100,000 people (7th highest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 25,325 (14th most of the 50 states)

23. Maryland

+24.2% (+226) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 1,160 in 2023, 934 in 2014

1,160 in 2023, 934 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 39.8 years in 2023, 38.3 years in 2014

39.8 years in 2023, 38.3 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 15.4 per 100,000 people (2nd lowest of the 50 states)

15.4 per 100,000 people (2nd lowest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 14.5 per 100,000 people (2nd lowest of the 50 states)

14.5 per 100,000 people (2nd lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 11,179 (20th fewest of the 50 states)

22. North Carolina

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +24.5% (+796)

+24.5% (+796) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 4,042 in 2023, 3,246 in 2014

4,042 in 2023, 3,246 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 39.4 years in 2023, 38.3 years in 2014

39.4 years in 2023, 38.3 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 32.4 per 100,000 people (17th highest of the 50 states)

32.4 per 100,000 people (17th highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 30.5 per 100,000 people (15th highest of the 50 states)

30.5 per 100,000 people (15th highest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 41,781 (6th most of the 50 states)

21. Wisconsin

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +25.2% (+473)

+25.2% (+473) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 2,349 in 2023, 1,876 in 2014

2,349 in 2023, 1,876 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 40.5 years in 2023, 39.2 years in 2014

40.5 years in 2023, 39.2 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 31.2 per 100,000 people (23rd highest of the 50 states)

31.2 per 100,000 people (23rd highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 25.0 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of the 50 states)

25.0 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 23,166 (20th most of the 50 states)

20. Maine

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +25.8% (+112)

+25.8% (+112) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 546 in 2023, 434 in 2014

546 in 2023, 434 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 44.9 years in 2023, 44.1 years in 2014

44.9 years in 2023, 44.1 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 25.4 per 100,000 people (17th lowest of the 50 states)

25.4 per 100,000 people (17th lowest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 22.7 per 100,000 people (18th lowest of the 50 states)

22.7 per 100,000 people (18th lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 5,495 (11th fewest of the 50 states)

19. New Hampshire

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +26.0% (+103)

+26.0% (+103) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 499 in 2023, 396 in 2014

499 in 2023, 396 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 43.4 years in 2023, 42.5 years in 2014

43.4 years in 2023, 42.5 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 25.7 per 100,000 people (18th lowest of the 50 states)

25.7 per 100,000 people (18th lowest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 24.0 per 100,000 people (20th lowest of the 50 states)

24.0 per 100,000 people (20th lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 4,566 (9th fewest of the 50 states)

18. Arkansas

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +26.7% (+319)

+26.7% (+319) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 1,512 in 2023, 1,193 in 2014

1,512 in 2023, 1,193 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 38.9 years in 2023, 37.8 years in 2014

38.9 years in 2023, 37.8 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 39.5 per 100,000 people (3rd highest of the 50 states)

39.5 per 100,000 people (3rd highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 34.8 per 100,000 people (9th highest of the 50 states)

34.8 per 100,000 people (9th highest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 14,955 (22nd fewest of the 50 states)

17. California

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +26.8% (+3,391)

+26.8% (+3,391) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 16,035 in 2023, 12,644 in 2014

16,035 in 2023, 12,644 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 38.2 years in 2023, 36.0 years in 2014

38.2 years in 2023, 36.0 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 35.3 per 100,000 people (11th highest of the 50 states)

35.3 per 100,000 people (11th highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 30.9 per 100,000 people (14th highest of the 50 states)

30.9 per 100,000 people (14th highest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 162,087 (the most of the 50 states)

16. Virginia

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +28.9% (+513)

+28.9% (+513) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 2,288 in 2023, 1,775 in 2014

2,288 in 2023, 1,775 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 39.3 years in 2023, 37.7 years in 2014

39.3 years in 2023, 37.7 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 22.5 per 100,000 people (10th lowest of the 50 states)

22.5 per 100,000 people (10th lowest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 20.8 per 100,000 people (13th lowest of the 50 states)

20.8 per 100,000 people (13th lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 24,440 (18th most of the 50 states)

15. Montana

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +30.8% (+78)

+30.8% (+78) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 331 in 2023, 253 in 2014

331 in 2023, 253 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 40.6 years in 2023, 39.6 years in 2014

40.6 years in 2023, 39.6 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 22.1 per 100,000 people (9th lowest of the 50 states)

22.1 per 100,000 people (9th lowest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 19.2 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of the 50 states)

19.2 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 3,121 (3rd fewest of the 50 states)

14. Nevada

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +31.5% (+191)

+31.5% (+191) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 797 in 2023, 606 in 2014

797 in 2023, 606 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 39.4 years in 2023, 37.4 years in 2014

39.4 years in 2023, 37.4 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 23.1 per 100,000 people (13th lowest of the 50 states)

23.1 per 100,000 people (13th lowest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 23.8 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of the 50 states)

23.8 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 7,734 (16th fewest of the 50 states)

13. Colorado

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +34.1% (+465)

+34.1% (+465) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 1,829 in 2023, 1,364 in 2014

1,829 in 2023, 1,364 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 37.9 years in 2023, 36.3 years in 2014

37.9 years in 2023, 36.3 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 30.6 per 100,000 people (25th highest of the 50 states)

30.6 per 100,000 people (25th highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 27.4 per 100,000 people (22nd highest of the 50 states)

27.4 per 100,000 people (22nd highest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 17,841 (24th most of the 50 states)

12. Oregon

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +38.1% (+538)

+38.1% (+538) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 1,949 in 2023, 1,411 in 2014

1,949 in 2023, 1,411 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 40.7 years in 2023, 39.3 years in 2014

40.7 years in 2023, 39.3 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 36.2 per 100,000 people (9th highest of the 50 states)

36.2 per 100,000 people (9th highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 28.5 per 100,000 people (20th highest of the 50 states)

28.5 per 100,000 people (20th highest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 18,593 (23rd most of the 50 states)

11. Nebraska

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +40.2% (+207)

+40.2% (+207) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 722 in 2023, 515 in 2014

722 in 2023, 515 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 37.4 years in 2023, 36.2 years in 2014

37.4 years in 2023, 36.2 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 29.8 per 100,000 people (24th lowest of the 50 states)

29.8 per 100,000 people (24th lowest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 21.9 per 100,000 people (16th lowest of the 50 states)

21.9 per 100,000 people (16th lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 6,859 (14th fewest of the 50 states)

10. New Mexico

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +43.0% (+190)

+43.0% (+190) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 632 in 2023, 442 in 2014

632 in 2023, 442 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 39.9 years in 2023, 37.2 years in 2014

39.9 years in 2023, 37.2 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 22.8 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of the 50 states)

22.8 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 18.9 per 100,000 people (10th lowest of the 50 states)

18.9 per 100,000 people (10th lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 5,958 (12th fewest of the 50 states)

9. Minnesota

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +44.7% (+728)

+44.7% (+728) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 2,356 in 2023, 1,628 in 2014

2,356 in 2023, 1,628 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 39.1 years in 2023, 37.8 years in 2014

39.1 years in 2023, 37.8 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 32.0 per 100,000 people (21st highest of the 50 states)

32.0 per 100,000 people (21st highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 24.2 per 100,000 people (21st lowest of the 50 states)

24.2 per 100,000 people (21st lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 22,650 (21st most of the 50 states)

8. Texas

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +47.2% (+3,197)

+47.2% (+3,197) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 9,969 in 2023, 6,772 in 2014

9,969 in 2023, 6,772 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 35.9 years in 2023, 34.3 years in 2014

35.9 years in 2023, 34.3 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 36.8 per 100,000 people (8th highest of the 50 states)

36.8 per 100,000 people (8th highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 30.0 per 100,000 people (16th highest of the 50 states)

30.0 per 100,000 people (16th highest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 96,970 (2nd most of the 50 states)

7. Mississippi

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +56.6% (+622)

+56.6% (+622) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 1,720 in 2023, 1,098 in 2014

1,720 in 2023, 1,098 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 39.3 years in 2023, 36.7 years in 2014

39.3 years in 2023, 36.7 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 49.8 per 100,000 people (the highest of the 50 states)

49.8 per 100,000 people (the highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 35.2 per 100,000 people (8th highest of the 50 states)

35.2 per 100,000 people (8th highest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 15,931 (23rd fewest of the 50 states)

6. Georgia

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +57.3% (+1,529)

+57.3% (+1,529) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 4,199 in 2023, 2,670 in 2014

4,199 in 2023, 2,670 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 37.9 years in 2023, 36.1 years in 2014

37.9 years in 2023, 36.1 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 38.9 per 100,000 people (4th highest of the 50 states)

38.9 per 100,000 people (4th highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 31.7 per 100,000 people (12th highest of the 50 states)

31.7 per 100,000 people (12th highest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 41,007 (7th most of the 50 states)

5. Hawaii

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +68.1% (+222)

+68.1% (+222) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 548 in 2023, 326 in 2014

548 in 2023, 326 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 41.4 years in 2023, 38.1 years in 2014

41.4 years in 2023, 38.1 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 21.7 per 100,000 people (8th lowest of the 50 states)

21.7 per 100,000 people (8th lowest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 15.0 per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of the 50 states)

15.0 per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 4,866 (10th fewest of the 50 states)

4. Delaware

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +77.7% (+146)

+77.7% (+146) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 334 in 2023, 188 in 2014

334 in 2023, 188 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 42.0 years in 2023, 39.6 years in 2014

42.0 years in 2023, 39.6 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 24.2 per 100,000 people (14th lowest of the 50 states)

24.2 per 100,000 people (14th lowest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 16.6 per 100,000 people (4th lowest of the 50 states)

16.6 per 100,000 people (4th lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 3,533 (5th fewest of the 50 states)

3. Utah

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +80.1% (+468)

+80.1% (+468) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 1,052 in 2023, 584 in 2014

1,052 in 2023, 584 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 32.3 years in 2023, 30.5 years in 2014

32.3 years in 2023, 30.5 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 40.3 per 100,000 people (2nd highest of the 50 states)

40.3 per 100,000 people (2nd highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 26.7 per 100,000 people (25th highest of the 50 states)

26.7 per 100,000 people (25th highest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 9,612 (18th fewest of the 50 states)

2. Idaho

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +106.1% (+399)

+106.1% (+399) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 775 in 2023, 376 in 2014

775 in 2023, 376 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 37.8 years in 2023, 35.9 years in 2014

37.8 years in 2023, 35.9 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 35.6 per 100,000 people (10th highest of the 50 states)

35.6 per 100,000 people (10th highest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 22.4 per 100,000 people (17th lowest of the 50 states)

22.4 per 100,000 people (17th lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 6,684 (13th fewest of the 50 states)

1. Alaska

10-year change in number of Alzheimer’s disease deaths: +116.2% (+79)

+116.2% (+79) Alzheimer’s disease deaths by year: 147 in 2023, 68 in 2014

147 in 2023, 68 in 2014 Median age of state population by year: 36.5 years in 2023, 33.3 years in 2014

36.5 years in 2023, 33.3 years in 2014 Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 27.1 per 100,000 people (20th lowest of the 50 states)

27.1 per 100,000 people (20th lowest of the 50 states) Alzheimer’s disease mortality rate in 2014: 17.2 per 100,000 people (5th lowest of the 50 states)

17.2 per 100,000 people (5th lowest of the 50 states) Total Alzheimer’s disease deaths, 2014-2023: 1,203 (the fewest of the 50 states)