The Tup U.S. States Where Alzheimer’s Deaths are Surging

Sam Stebbins
Sep 22, 2025
Dementia is a broad term applied to a number of symptoms related to severe cognitive decline. These symptoms include impaired memory, reduced social abilities, and limited ability to think. According to the Mayo Clinic, over 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia — and for as many as 70% of them, dementia is a byproduct of Alzheimer’s disease.
Alzheimer’s is a progressive, degenerative disease with no known cure. The disease causes damage to neurons that are essential for everyday tasks, such as thinking, walking, and talking. While some level of cognitive decline is a normal part of aging, the dramatic deterioration associated with Alzheimer’s is not. The latest estimates from the Mayo Clinic indicate that as many as 6.9 million Americans age 65 and up are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease.
Alzheimer’s is considered a fatal condition as many of its complications can ultimately result in death. Currently, Alzheimer’s is the seventh leading cause of death among adults in the United States. Common factors driving Alzheimer’s fatalities include pneumonia due to impaired swallowing, poor nutrition, dehydration, falls, and impacted bodily functions such as breathing and heart rate regulation.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 110,000 Americans with Alzheimer’s have died each year since 2015 — and over the last 10 years of available data, deaths associated with the disease have climbed by 22% nationwide.
Using data from the CDC, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where Alzheimer’s deaths are surging. States are ranked by the relative change in the number of Alzheimer’s deaths reported in 2014 and 2023, the most recent 10-year period of available data. All supplemental state-level Alzheimer’s data is also from the CDC. Additional data on median age by state are one-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Only states in which the number of Alzheimer’s deaths increased by at least 10% between 2014 and 2023 were considered in this analysis.
Among the 37 states on this list, the annual number of deaths of Americans diagnosed with Alzheimer’s increased by anywhere from 13.2% to 116.2% between 2014 and 2023.
While the exact causes of Alzheimer’s disease are unknown, risk factors include genetics, heavy alcohol use, insufficient sleep, head injuries, and air pollution. The strongest established risk factor, however, is age. In many states on this list, the increase in Alzheimer’s deaths may be linked to aging populations. Between 2014 and 2023, the median age across the U.S. increased by about 1.5 years. In just over half of the states on this list, the median age climbed by at least as much as it did nationwide during the same period.
Despite the increase in Alzheimer’s-related deaths, many of the states on this list do not have particularly high Alzheimer’s mortality rates. Hawaii, for example, reported a 68% increase in Alzheimer’s deaths in the last 10 years — but with 21.7 deaths for every 100,000 people, the state still has the eighth lowest Alzheimer’s mortality rate in the country. However, nine of the 10 states with the highest Alzheimer’s death rates also appear on this list.
These are the states where Alzheimer’s deaths are surging.
Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease impacting an estimated 6.9 million Americans. The disease is characterized by deterioration of the brain. While certain treatments can meaningfully slow its progression, a cure has not yet been discovered. As the U.S. population ages, more Americans are at elevated risk of developing Alzheimer’s, and in certain states, the Alzheimer’s death rate has surged in the last 10 years.
