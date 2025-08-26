The U.S. States Where Parkinson's Deaths are Surging wanderluster / E+ via Getty Images

Characterized by the breakdown of neurons in the brain, Parkinson’s disease is a debilitating neurodegenerative disorder that affects approximately 1.1 million Americans. A progressive condition, Parkinson’s only gets worse over time, with a range of symptoms that include tremors, reduced balance and motor skills, slurred speech, and impaired cognition. Parkinson’s has no known cure, and in recent years, deaths among Americans living with the disease have surged.

Key Points Parkinson’s is a progressive and debilitating neurological disease with no known cure.

An estimated 1.1 million Americans are living with Parkinson’s, and in 2023 alone, over 40,000 Americans died from the disease—approximately 5,000 more than the annual number of deaths five years earlier.

While Parkinson’s itself is not fatal, complications associated with the disease—such as falls, pneumonia, and other infections—can increase overall mortality for Americans living with the condition. According to the latest available data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 40,131 people with Parkinson’s died across the 50 states in 2023, a nearly 14% increase from the number of Parkinson’s deaths five years earlier.

At the state level, the annual number of Parkinson’s deaths fell in only two of the 50 states between 2019 and 2023, and in many parts of the country, Parkinson’s-related deaths increased far more than they did nationwide on average.

Using data from the CDC, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where Parkinson’s deaths are surging. States are ranked by the relative change in the number of Parkinson’s deaths reported in 2019 and 2023. All supplemental data is also from the CDC. Only states in which the number of Parkinson’s deaths increased by at least 10% between 2019 and 2023 were considered.

Among the 35 states on this list, the annual number of deaths of Americans diagnosed with Parkinson’s increased by anywhere from 10.1% to 93.8% between 2019 and 2023.

Despite the increase in Parkinson’s-related deaths, many of the states on this list do not have particularly high Parkinson’s mortality rates. Delaware, for example, reported a 34% increase in Parkinson’s deaths in the last five years — but at 8.6 deaths for every 100,000 people, the state still has the ninth lowest Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in the country. Still, each of the five states with the highest Parkinson’s death rates rank on this list — as do eight of the top 10.

These are the states where Parkinson’s deaths are surging.

Why It Matters

Parkinson’s is a progressive disease impacting more than 1 million Americans. Characterized by a deterioration of the brain, certain treatments can meaningfully slow the disease’s progression, though a cure has not yet been discovered. As the U.S. population ages, more Americans diagnosed with the disease are dying every year, and in certain states, deaths have surged in the last five years alone.

35. Kansas

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +10.1% (+39)

+10.1% (+39) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 424 in 2023, 385 in 2019

424 in 2023, 385 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 11.5 per 100,000 people (3rd highest of the 50 states)

11.5 per 100,000 people (3rd highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 10.5 per 100,000 people (4th highest of the 50 states)

10.5 per 100,000 people (4th highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 2,054 (20th fewest of the 50 states)

34. Pennsylvania

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +10.9% (+176)

+10.9% (+176) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 1,786 in 2023, 1,610 in 2019

1,786 in 2023, 1,610 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 9.5 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of the 50 states)

9.5 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 8.7 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of the 50 states)

8.7 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 8,608 (5th most of the 50 states)

33. Indiana

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +11.2% (+89)

+11.2% (+89) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 887 in 2023, 798 in 2019

887 in 2023, 798 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 10.7 per 100,000 people (12th highest of the 50 states)

10.7 per 100,000 people (12th highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 9.9 per 100,000 people (10th highest of the 50 states)

9.9 per 100,000 people (10th highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 4,343 (16th most of the 50 states)

32. Kentucky

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +11.6% (+59)

+11.6% (+59) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 566 in 2023, 507 in 2019

566 in 2023, 507 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 10.2 per 100,000 people (22nd highest of the 50 states)

10.2 per 100,000 people (22nd highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 9.6 per 100,000 people (16th highest of the 50 states)

9.6 per 100,000 people (16th highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 2,733 (24th fewest of the 50 states)

31. Colorado

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +12.2% (+72)

+12.2% (+72) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 664 in 2023, 592 in 2019

664 in 2023, 592 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 10.6 per 100,000 people (13th highest of the 50 states)

10.6 per 100,000 people (13th highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 10.4 per 100,000 people (6th highest of the 50 states)

10.4 per 100,000 people (6th highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 3,167 (23rd most of the 50 states)

30. Georgia

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +12.4% (+126)

+12.4% (+126) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 1,146 in 2023, 1,020 in 2019

1,146 in 2023, 1,020 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 10.0 per 100,000 people (25th highest of the 50 states)

10.0 per 100,000 people (25th highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 9.8 per 100,000 people (11th highest of the 50 states)

9.8 per 100,000 people (11th highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 5,602 (10th most of the 50 states)

29. Illinois

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +13.3% (+184)

+13.3% (+184) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 1,570 in 2023, 1,386 in 2019

1,570 in 2023, 1,386 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 9.9 per 100,000 people (24th lowest of the 50 states)

9.9 per 100,000 people (24th lowest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 8.9 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of the 50 states)

8.9 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 7,598 (7th most of the 50 states)

28. Missouri

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +13.9% (+102)

+13.9% (+102) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 838 in 2023, 736 in 2019

838 in 2023, 736 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 10.3 per 100,000 people (19th highest of the 50 states)

10.3 per 100,000 people (19th highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 9.2 per 100,000 people (23rd highest of the 50 states)

9.2 per 100,000 people (23rd highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 4,067 (17th most of the 50 states)

27. North Carolina

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +14.8% (+168)

+14.8% (+168) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 1,300 in 2023, 1,132 in 2019

1,300 in 2023, 1,132 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 10.0 per 100,000 people (25th highest of the 50 states)

10.0 per 100,000 people (25th highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 9.1 per 100,000 people (24th highest of the 50 states)

9.1 per 100,000 people (24th highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 6,148 (9th most of the 50 states)

26. Idaho

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +15.0% (+33)

+15.0% (+33) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 253 in 2023, 220 in 2019

253 in 2023, 220 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 11.2 per 100,000 people (5th highest of the 50 states)

11.2 per 100,000 people (5th highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 10.9 per 100,000 people (3rd highest of the 50 states)

10.9 per 100,000 people (3rd highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 1,168 (12th fewest of the 50 states)

25. Tennessee

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +15.7% (+132)

+15.7% (+132) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 975 in 2023, 843 in 2019

975 in 2023, 843 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 11.4 per 100,000 people (4th highest of the 50 states)

11.4 per 100,000 people (4th highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 10.4 per 100,000 people (6th highest of the 50 states)

10.4 per 100,000 people (6th highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 4,652 (14th most of the 50 states)

24. Massachusetts

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +15.8% (+114)

+15.8% (+114) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 835 in 2023, 721 in 2019

835 in 2023, 721 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 9.0 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of the 50 states)

9.0 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 8 per 100,000 people (11th lowest of the 50 states)

8 per 100,000 people (11th lowest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 3,924 (18th most of the 50 states)

23. Utah

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +16.3% (+49)

+16.3% (+49) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 350 in 2023, 301 in 2019

350 in 2023, 301 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 12.6 per 100,000 people (2nd highest of the 50 states)

12.6 per 100,000 people (2nd highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 11.7 per 100,000 people (the highest of the 50 states)

11.7 per 100,000 people (the highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 1,647 (17th fewest of the 50 states)

22. Iowa

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +16.5% (+65)

+16.5% (+65) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 458 in 2023, 393 in 2019

458 in 2023, 393 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 10.4 per 100,000 people (17th highest of the 50 states)

10.4 per 100,000 people (17th highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 9 per 100,000 people (23rd lowest of the 50 states)

9 per 100,000 people (23rd lowest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 2,218 (22nd fewest of the 50 states)

21. New Hampshire

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +16.6% (+31)

+16.6% (+31) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 218 in 2023, 187 in 2019

218 in 2023, 187 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 11.0 per 100,000 people (6th highest of the 50 states)

11.0 per 100,000 people (6th highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 10.4 per 100,000 people (6th highest of the 50 states)

10.4 per 100,000 people (6th highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 992 (10th fewest of the 50 states)

20. Arizona

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +17.1% (+138)

+17.1% (+138) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 945 in 2023, 807 in 2019

945 in 2023, 807 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 9.0 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of the 50 states)

9.0 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 8.5 per 100,000 people (16th lowest of the 50 states)

8.5 per 100,000 people (16th lowest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 4,667 (12th most of the 50 states)

19. Washington

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +17.7% (+142)

+17.7% (+142) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 943 in 2023, 801 in 2019

943 in 2023, 801 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 10.3 per 100,000 people (19th highest of the 50 states)

10.3 per 100,000 people (19th highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 9.4 per 100,000 people (19th highest of the 50 states)

9.4 per 100,000 people (19th highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 4,379 (15th most of the 50 states)

18. Texas

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +17.8% (+461)

+17.8% (+461) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 3,058 in 2023, 2,597 in 2019

3,058 in 2023, 2,597 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 10.8 per 100,000 people (8th highest of the 50 states)

10.8 per 100,000 people (8th highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 9.8 per 100,000 people (11th highest of the 50 states)

9.8 per 100,000 people (11th highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 14,718 (3rd most of the 50 states)

17. Oregon

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +18.1% (+93)

+18.1% (+93) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 608 in 2023, 515 in 2019

608 in 2023, 515 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 10.8 per 100,000 people (8th highest of the 50 states)

10.8 per 100,000 people (8th highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 9.6 per 100,000 people (16th highest of the 50 states)

9.6 per 100,000 people (16th highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 2,908 (25th most of the 50 states)

16. Mississippi

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +18.3% (+61)

+18.3% (+61) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 394 in 2023, 333 in 2019

394 in 2023, 333 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 10.9 per 100,000 people (7th highest of the 50 states)

10.9 per 100,000 people (7th highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 9.6 per 100,000 people (16th highest of the 50 states)

9.6 per 100,000 people (16th highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 1,868 (18th fewest of the 50 states)

15. Oklahoma

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +19.5% (+83)

+19.5% (+83) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 509 in 2023, 426 in 2019

509 in 2023, 426 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 10.8 per 100,000 people (8th highest of the 50 states)

10.8 per 100,000 people (8th highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 9.1 per 100,000 people (24th highest of the 50 states)

9.1 per 100,000 people (24th highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 2,357 (23rd fewest of the 50 states)

14. Virginia

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +19.5% (+174)

+19.5% (+174) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 1,067 in 2023, 893 in 2019

1,067 in 2023, 893 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 10.2 per 100,000 people (22nd highest of the 50 states)

10.2 per 100,000 people (22nd highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 9.1 per 100,000 people (24th highest of the 50 states)

9.1 per 100,000 people (24th highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 5,212 (11th most of the 50 states)

13. Nebraska

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +20.2% (+53)

+20.2% (+53) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 316 in 2023, 263 in 2019

316 in 2023, 263 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 12.9 per 100,000 people (the highest of the 50 states)

12.9 per 100,000 people (the highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 11.1 per 100,000 people (2nd highest of the 50 states)

11.1 per 100,000 people (2nd highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 1,406 (16th fewest of the 50 states)

12. Louisiana

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +22.0% (+101)

+22.0% (+101) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 561 in 2023, 460 in 2019

561 in 2023, 460 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 10.3 per 100,000 people (19th highest of the 50 states)

10.3 per 100,000 people (19th highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 8.7 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of the 50 states)

8.7 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 2,752 (25th fewest of the 50 states)

11. New Mexico

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +22.6% (+49)

+22.6% (+49) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 266 in 2023, 217 in 2019

266 in 2023, 217 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 9.1 per 100,000 people (15th lowest of the 50 states)

9.1 per 100,000 people (15th lowest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 8.1 per 100,000 people (13th lowest of the 50 states)

8.1 per 100,000 people (13th lowest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 1,244 (13th fewest of the 50 states)

10. Alabama

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +24.3% (+139)

+24.3% (+139) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 710 in 2023, 571 in 2019

710 in 2023, 571 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 10.8 per 100,000 people (8th highest of the 50 states)

10.8 per 100,000 people (8th highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 9.3 per 100,000 people (22nd highest of the 50 states)

9.3 per 100,000 people (22nd highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 3,416 (21st most of the 50 states)

9. Vermont

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +24.4% (+20)

+24.4% (+20) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 102 in 2023, 82 in 2019

102 in 2023, 82 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 10.4 per 100,000 people (17th highest of the 50 states)

10.4 per 100,000 people (17th highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 9.4 per 100,000 people (19th highest of the 50 states)

9.4 per 100,000 people (19th highest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 482 (4th fewest of the 50 states)

8. Florida

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +24.8% (+661)

+24.8% (+661) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 3,327 in 2023, 2,666 in 2019

3,327 in 2023, 2,666 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 8.8 per 100,000 people (10th lowest of the 50 states)

8.8 per 100,000 people (10th lowest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 7.6 per 100,000 people (9th lowest of the 50 states)

7.6 per 100,000 people (9th lowest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 15,472 (2nd most of the 50 states)

7. Nevada

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +27.4% (+66)

+27.4% (+66) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 307 in 2023, 241 in 2019

307 in 2023, 241 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 8.2 per 100,000 people (6th lowest of the 50 states)

8.2 per 100,000 people (6th lowest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 7.2 per 100,000 people (6th lowest of the 50 states)

7.2 per 100,000 people (6th lowest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 1,324 (15th fewest of the 50 states)

6. South Carolina

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +29.4% (+168)

+29.4% (+168) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 739 in 2023, 571 in 2019

739 in 2023, 571 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 10.6 per 100,000 people (13th highest of the 50 states)

10.6 per 100,000 people (13th highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 8.9 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of the 50 states)

8.9 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 3,349 (22nd most of the 50 states)

5. Connecticut

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +30.1% (+109)

+30.1% (+109) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 471 in 2023, 362 in 2019

471 in 2023, 362 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 9.2 per 100,000 people (17th lowest of the 50 states)

9.2 per 100,000 people (17th lowest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 7.2 per 100,000 people (6th lowest of the 50 states)

7.2 per 100,000 people (6th lowest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 2,120 (21st fewest of the 50 states)

4. Montana

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +32.1% (+35)

+32.1% (+35) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 144 in 2023, 109 in 2019

144 in 2023, 109 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 9.2 per 100,000 people (17th lowest of the 50 states)

9.2 per 100,000 people (17th lowest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 7.6 per 100,000 people (9th lowest of the 50 states)

7.6 per 100,000 people (9th lowest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 692 (8th fewest of the 50 states)

3. West Virginia

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +32.4% (+68)

+32.4% (+68) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 278 in 2023, 210 in 2019

278 in 2023, 210 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 10.5 per 100,000 people (16th highest of the 50 states)

10.5 per 100,000 people (16th highest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 8.1 per 100,000 people (13th lowest of the 50 states)

8.1 per 100,000 people (13th lowest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 1,306 (14th fewest of the 50 states)

2. Delaware

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +34.0% (+32)

+34.0% (+32) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 126 in 2023, 94 in 2019

126 in 2023, 94 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 8.6 per 100,000 people (9th lowest of the 50 states)

8.6 per 100,000 people (9th lowest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 7 per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of the 50 states)

7 per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 608 (6th fewest of the 50 states)

1. Alaska

5-year change in number of Parkinson’s disease deaths: +93.8% (+30)

+93.8% (+30) Parkinson’s disease deaths by year: 62 in 2023, 32 in 2019

62 in 2023, 32 in 2019 Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2023: 9.9 per 100,000 people (24th lowest of the 50 states)

9.9 per 100,000 people (24th lowest of the 50 states) Parkinson’s disease mortality rate in 2019: 5.8 per 100,000 people (the lowest of the 50 states)

5.8 per 100,000 people (the lowest of the 50 states) Total Parkinson’s disease deaths, 2019-2023: 247 (the fewest of the 50 states)

