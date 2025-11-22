The U.S. Counties Where People Live Longest

Despite these setbacks, there are many parts of the country where healthy lifestyle choices and other circumstances have driven average life expectancies up higher than they have ever been across the country as a whole.

In a break from historical trends, average life expectancy in the United States fell precipitously in 2020 and 2021, and have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Historically, life expectancy in the United States has been on an upward trajectory since record keeping began. The steady progression of improving health outcome trends came to an end in 2020, however, when average life expectancy at birth fell from 78.8 years to 77.0, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The following year, life expectancy in the U.S. fell again by just over half a year. The National Center for Health Statistics found that the historic year-over-year declines were linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and an uptick in so-called “deaths of despair,” including cirrhosis of the liver, accidental overdoses, and suicide.

Although life expectancy has begun to climb once again, the latest CDC data suggests that an American born today is still not expected to live as long as someone born in the U.S. in 2019. While the pandemic directly and indirectly impacted life expectancy nationwide, an individual’s longevity often depends on their lifestyle choices and circumstances. And in many parts of the United States, the prevalence of healthy lifestyles has driven average life expectancies up higher than they have ever been across the country as a whole.

Using data from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. counties where Americans live the longest. Counties or county equivalents are ranked by the local average life expectancy at birth, or the average number of years people born today are expected to live. Supplemental county-level data are also from CHR and are for the latest year available. Additional supplemental data used for comparison to national averages are from the CDC and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Among the 35 counties and county equivalents on this list, average life expectancy at birth ranges from 83 to over 94 years. In these same places, life expectancy is anywhere from 5.5 to 16.7 years longer than it is across the U.S. as a whole.

Above-average life expectancy in these places are likely due in part to a greater prevalence of healthy lifestyles and behaviors. For example, in nearly every county on this list, adults are less likely to have obesity and more likely to be physically active than a typical American adult. Additionally, in most of these places, adult smoking rates are lower than the national average.

Certain economic conditions in these counties also correlate with improved access to health care and healthy lifestyles. In most counties on this list, adults are more likely to have health insurance coverage than the typical adult in the United States. Additionally, in all but a handful of these 35 counties, the typical household has a higher annual income than a typical American household — often by tens of thousands of dollars. Higher incomes can make health care services and healthy diets more affordable.

These are the counties where Americans live the longest.

Average life expectancy at birth is one of the most important and commonly cited public health indicators — and in recent years, life expectancy has declined at a historic rate in the United States, as the COVID-19 pandemic and deaths attributable to substance abuse have undone decades of progress.

35. New York County, New York

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.0 years (5.5 years higher than national avg.)

83.0 years (5.5 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 21.2% (19.1 ppt. lower than national avg.)

21.2% (19.1 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 10.7% (0.9 ppt. lower than national avg.)

10.7% (0.9 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 5.3% (5.9 ppt. lower than national avg.)

5.3% (5.9 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 20.2% (5.1 ppt. lower than national avg.)

20.2% (5.1 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $100,869 ($22,331 more than national median)

34. Dukes County, Massachusetts

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.1 years (5.6 years higher than national avg.)

83.1 years (5.6 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 28.6% (11.7 ppt. lower than national avg.)

28.6% (11.7 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 11.0% (0.6 ppt. lower than national avg.)

11.0% (0.6 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 4.7% (6.5 ppt. lower than national avg.)

4.7% (6.5 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 18.6% (6.7 ppt. lower than national avg.)

18.6% (6.7 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $94,059 ($15,521 more than national median)

33. Teton County, Idaho

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.1 years (5.6 years higher than national avg.)

83.1 years (5.6 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 28.8% (11.5 ppt. lower than national avg.)

28.8% (11.5 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 10.9% (0.7 ppt. lower than national avg.)

10.9% (0.7 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 16.0% (4.8 ppt. higher than national avg.)

16.0% (4.8 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 18.4% (6.9 ppt. lower than national avg.)

18.4% (6.9 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $94,895 ($16,357 more than national median)

32. Montgomery County, Maryland

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.2 years (5.7 years higher than national avg.)

83.2 years (5.7 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 24.2% (16.1 ppt. lower than national avg.)

24.2% (16.1 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 8.6% (3.0 ppt. lower than national avg.)

8.6% (3.0 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 9.4% (1.8 ppt. lower than national avg.)

9.4% (1.8 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 16.2% (9.1 ppt. lower than national avg.)

16.2% (9.1 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $125,076 ($46,538 more than national median)

31. Routt County, Colorado

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.3 years (5.8 years higher than national avg.)

83.3 years (5.8 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 24.4% (15.9 ppt. lower than national avg.)

24.4% (15.9 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 11.6% (in line with national avg.)

11.6% (in line with national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 10.0% (1.3 ppt. lower than national avg.)

10.0% (1.3 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 14.2% (11.1 ppt. lower than national avg.)

14.2% (11.1 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $112,377 ($33,839 more than national median)

30. McCone County, Montana

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.5 years (6.0 years higher than national avg.)

83.5 years (6.0 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 34.2% (6.1 ppt. lower than national avg.)

34.2% (6.1 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 15.1% (3.5 ppt. higher than national avg.)

15.1% (3.5 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 12.5% (1.3 ppt. higher than national avg.)

12.5% (1.3 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 19.6% (5.7 ppt. lower than national avg.)

19.6% (5.7 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $56,696 ($21,842 less than national median)

29. Clear Creek County, Colorado

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.6 years (6.1 years higher than national avg.)

83.6 years (6.1 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 25.7% (14.6 ppt. lower than national avg.)

25.7% (14.6 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 11.8% (0.2 ppt. higher than national avg.)

11.8% (0.2 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 7.3% (4.0 ppt. lower than national avg.)

7.3% (4.0 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 14.8% (10.5 ppt. lower than national avg.)

14.8% (10.5 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $94,093 ($15,555 more than national median)

28. Rich County, Utah

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.7 years (6.2 years higher than national avg.)

83.7 years (6.2 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 33.1% (7.2 ppt. lower than national avg.)

33.1% (7.2 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 10.5% (1.1 ppt. lower than national avg.)

10.5% (1.1 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 13.3% (2.0 ppt. higher than national avg.)

13.3% (2.0 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 19.2% (6.1 ppt. lower than national avg.)

19.2% (6.1 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $78,332 ($206 less than national median)

27. Lincoln County, South Dakota

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.8 years (6.3 years higher than national avg.)

83.8 years (6.3 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 32.6% (7.7 ppt. lower than national avg.)

32.6% (7.7 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 10.1% (1.5 ppt. lower than national avg.)

10.1% (1.5 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 7.5% (3.8 ppt. lower than national avg.)

7.5% (3.8 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 17.1% (8.2 ppt. lower than national avg.)

17.1% (8.2 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $102,130 ($23,592 more than national median)

26. Santa Clara County, California

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.8 years (6.3 years higher than national avg.)

83.8 years (6.3 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 22.0% (18.3 ppt. lower than national avg.)

22.0% (18.3 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 8.8% (2.8 ppt. lower than national avg.)

8.8% (2.8 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 4.8% (6.4 ppt. lower than national avg.)

4.8% (6.4 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 19.1% (6.2 ppt. lower than national avg.)

19.1% (6.2 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $154,573 ($76,035 more than national median)

25. Storey County, Nevada

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.8 years (6.3 years higher than national avg.)

83.8 years (6.3 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 31.3% (9.0 ppt. lower than national avg.)

31.3% (9.0 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 15.9% (4.3 ppt. higher than national avg.)

15.9% (4.3 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 14.9% (3.6 ppt. higher than national avg.)

14.9% (3.6 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 21.5% (3.8 ppt. lower than national avg.)

21.5% (3.8 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $88,684 ($10,146 more than national median)

24. Loudoun County, Virginia

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.8 years (6.3 years higher than national avg.)

83.8 years (6.3 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 28.6% (11.7 ppt. lower than national avg.)

28.6% (11.7 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 8.8% (2.8 ppt. lower than national avg.)

8.8% (2.8 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 6.5% (4.7 ppt. lower than national avg.)

6.5% (4.7 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 16.0% (9.3 ppt. lower than national avg.)

16.0% (9.3 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $173,655 ($95,117 more than national median)

23. Grand County, Colorado

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.9 years (6.4 years higher than national avg.)

83.9 years (6.4 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 24.9% (15.4 ppt. lower than national avg.)

24.9% (15.4 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 11.7% (0.1 ppt. higher than national avg.)

11.7% (0.1 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 11.1% (0.1 ppt. lower than national avg.)

11.1% (0.1 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 15.1% (10.2 ppt. lower than national avg.)

15.1% (10.2 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $93,257 ($14,719 more than national median)

22. Arlington County, Virginia

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.9 years (6.4 years higher than national avg.)

83.9 years (6.4 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 25.9% (14.4 ppt. lower than national avg.)

25.9% (14.4 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 9.6% (2.0 ppt. lower than national avg.)

9.6% (2.0 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 5.4% (5.8 ppt. lower than national avg.)

5.4% (5.8 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 17.0% (8.3 ppt. lower than national avg.)

17.0% (8.3 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $138,416 ($59,878 more than national median)

21. Summit County, Utah

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 84.0 years (6.5 years higher than national avg.)

84.0 years (6.5 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 23.1% (17.2 ppt. lower than national avg.)

23.1% (17.2 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 7.2% (4.4 ppt. lower than national avg.)

7.2% (4.4 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 9.8% (1.4 ppt. lower than national avg.)

9.8% (1.4 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 15.6% (9.7 ppt. lower than national avg.)

15.6% (9.7 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $139,848 ($61,310 more than national median)

20. Collier County, Florida

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 84.0 years (6.5 years higher than national avg.)

84.0 years (6.5 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 27.4% (12.9 ppt. lower than national avg.)

27.4% (12.9 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 13.7% (2.1 ppt. higher than national avg.)

13.7% (2.1 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 21.2% (10.0 ppt. higher than national avg.)

21.2% (10.0 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 23.6% (1.7 ppt. lower than national avg.)

23.6% (1.7 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $91,402 ($12,864 more than national median)

19. San Mateo County, California

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 84.1 years (6.6 years higher than national avg.)

84.1 years (6.6 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 21.4% (18.9 ppt. lower than national avg.)

21.4% (18.9 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 8.8% (2.8 ppt. lower than national avg.)

8.8% (2.8 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 5.3% (5.9 ppt. lower than national avg.)

5.3% (5.9 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 17.2% (8.1 ppt. lower than national avg.)

17.2% (8.1 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $151,004 ($72,466 more than national median)

18. Concho County, Texas

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 84.2 years (6.7 years higher than national avg.)

84.2 years (6.7 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 39.4% (0.9 ppt. lower than national avg.)

39.4% (0.9 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 20.6% (9.0 ppt. higher than national avg.)

20.6% (9.0 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 18.9% (7.7 ppt. higher than national avg.)

18.9% (7.7 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 33.5% (8.2 ppt. higher than national avg.)

33.5% (8.2 ppt. higher than national avg.) Median household income: $54,909 ($23,629 less than national median)

17. Marin County, California

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 84.3 years (6.8 years higher than national avg.)

84.3 years (6.8 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 23.5% (16.8 ppt. lower than national avg.)

23.5% (16.8 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 7.5% (4.1 ppt. lower than national avg.)

7.5% (4.1 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 6.1% (5.2 ppt. lower than national avg.)

6.1% (5.2 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 12.8% (12.5 ppt. lower than national avg.)

12.8% (12.5 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $139,197 ($60,659 more than national median)

16. Fairfax County, Virginia

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 84.5 years (7.0 years higher than national avg.)

84.5 years (7.0 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 27.0% (13.3 ppt. lower than national avg.)

27.0% (13.3 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 8.3% (3.3 ppt. lower than national avg.)

8.3% (3.3 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 9.0% (2.3 ppt. lower than national avg.)

9.0% (2.3 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 16.6% (8.7 ppt. lower than national avg.)

16.6% (8.7 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $141,353 ($62,815 more than national median)

15. Liberty County, Montana

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 84.7 years (7.2 years higher than national avg.)

84.7 years (7.2 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 37.4% (2.9 ppt. lower than national avg.)

37.4% (2.9 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 25.1% (13.5 ppt. higher than national avg.)

25.1% (13.5 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 18.8% (7.6 ppt. higher than national avg.)

18.8% (7.6 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 30.3% (5.0 ppt. higher than national avg.)

30.3% (5.0 ppt. higher than national avg.) Median household income: $60,846 ($17,692 less than national median)

14. Blaine County, Idaho

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 85.3 years (7.8 years higher than national avg.)

85.3 years (7.8 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 25.5% (14.8 ppt. lower than national avg.)

25.5% (14.8 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 9.6% (2.0 ppt. lower than national avg.)

9.6% (2.0 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 15.9% (4.6 ppt. higher than national avg.)

15.9% (4.6 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 18.1% (7.2 ppt. lower than national avg.)

18.1% (7.2 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $94,471 ($15,933 more than national median)

13. Golden Valley County, North Dakota

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 85.3 years (7.8 years higher than national avg.)

85.3 years (7.8 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 40.9% (0.6 ppt. higher than national avg.)

40.9% (0.6 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 16.3% (4.7 ppt. higher than national avg.)

16.3% (4.7 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 7.7% (3.6 ppt. lower than national avg.)

7.7% (3.6 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 24.6% (0.7 ppt. lower than national avg.)

24.6% (0.7 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $59,464 ($19,074 less than national median)

12. Ouray County, Colorado

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 85.4 years (7.9 years higher than national avg.)

85.4 years (7.9 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 24.8% (15.5 ppt. lower than national avg.)

24.8% (15.5 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 12.5% (0.9 ppt. higher than national avg.)

12.5% (0.9 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 6.4% (4.8 ppt. lower than national avg.)

6.4% (4.8 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 15.0% (10.3 ppt. lower than national avg.)

15.0% (10.3 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $92,760 ($14,222 more than national median)

11. Aleutians West Census Area, Alaska

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 85.9 years (8.4 years higher than national avg.)

85.9 years (8.4 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 28.9% (11.4 ppt. lower than national avg.)

28.9% (11.4 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 16.3% (4.7 ppt. higher than national avg.)

16.3% (4.7 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 17.6% (6.3 ppt. higher than national avg.)

17.6% (6.3 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 27.1% (1.8 ppt. higher than national avg.)

27.1% (1.8 ppt. higher than national avg.) Median household income: $104,159 ($25,621 more than national median)

10. San Miguel County, Colorado

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 86.5 years (9.0 years higher than national avg.)

86.5 years (9.0 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 24.7% (15.6 ppt. lower than national avg.)

24.7% (15.6 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 11.5% (0.1 ppt. lower than national avg.)

11.5% (0.1 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 8.3% (3.0 ppt. lower than national avg.)

8.3% (3.0 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 15.3% (10.0 ppt. lower than national avg.)

15.3% (10.0 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $94,927 ($16,389 more than national median)

9. San Juan County, Washington

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 87.4 years (9.9 years higher than national avg.)

87.4 years (9.9 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 25.9% (14.4 ppt. lower than national avg.)

25.9% (14.4 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 10.7% (0.9 ppt. lower than national avg.)

10.7% (0.9 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 11.2% (0.1 ppt. lower than national avg.)

11.2% (0.1 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 14.6% (10.7 ppt. lower than national avg.)

14.6% (10.7 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $86,442 ($7,904 more than national median)

8. Teton County, Wyoming

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 87.6 years (10.1 years higher than national avg.)

87.6 years (10.1 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 22.2% (18.1 ppt. lower than national avg.)

22.2% (18.1 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 11.3% (0.3 ppt. lower than national avg.)

11.3% (0.3 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 17.1% (5.8 ppt. higher than national avg.)

17.1% (5.8 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 15.4% (9.9 ppt. lower than national avg.)

15.4% (9.9 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $130,156 ($51,618 more than national median)

7. Denali Borough, Alaska

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 88.6 years (11.1 years higher than national avg.)

88.6 years (11.1 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 30.8% (9.5 ppt. lower than national avg.)

30.8% (9.5 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 15.1% (3.5 ppt. higher than national avg.)

15.1% (3.5 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 13.9% (2.7 ppt. higher than national avg.)

13.9% (2.7 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 20.7% (4.6 ppt. lower than national avg.)

20.7% (4.6 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $86,118 ($7,580 more than national median)

6. Manassas Park City, Virginia

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 88.9 years (11.4 years higher than national avg.)

88.9 years (11.4 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 37.4% (2.9 ppt. lower than national avg.)

37.4% (2.9 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 15.2% (3.6 ppt. higher than national avg.)

15.2% (3.6 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 16.4% (5.1 ppt. higher than national avg.)

16.4% (5.1 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 27.8% (2.5 ppt. higher than national avg.)

27.8% (2.5 ppt. higher than national avg.) Median household income: $92,611 ($14,073 more than national median)

5. Eagle County, Colorado

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 89.7 years (12.2 years higher than national avg.)

89.7 years (12.2 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 22.6% (17.7 ppt. lower than national avg.)

22.6% (17.7 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 11.6% (in line with national avg.)

11.6% (in line with national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 13.3% (2.1 ppt. higher than national avg.)

13.3% (2.1 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 15.7% (9.6 ppt. lower than national avg.)

15.7% (9.6 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $110,598 ($32,060 more than national median)

4. Oliver County, North Dakota

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 92.2 years (14.7 years higher than national avg.)

92.2 years (14.7 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 40.0% (0.3 ppt. lower than national avg.)

40.0% (0.3 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 17.2% (5.6 ppt. higher than national avg.)

17.2% (5.6 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 6.2% (5.1 ppt. lower than national avg.)

6.2% (5.1 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 24.3% (1.0 ppt. lower than national avg.)

24.3% (1.0 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $81,382 ($2,844 more than national median)

3. Summit County, Colorado

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 92.4 years (14.9 years higher than national avg.)

92.4 years (14.9 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 22.7% (17.6 ppt. lower than national avg.)

22.7% (17.6 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 11.9% (0.3 ppt. higher than national avg.)

11.9% (0.3 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 11.5% (0.3 ppt. higher than national avg.)

11.5% (0.3 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 15.1% (10.2 ppt. lower than national avg.)

15.1% (10.2 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $105,135 ($26,597 more than national median)

2. Mono County, California

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 93.6 years (16.1 years higher than national avg.)

93.6 years (16.1 years higher than national avg.) Adult obesity rate: 29.1% (11.2 ppt. lower than national avg.)

29.1% (11.2 ppt. lower than national avg.) Adult smoking rate: 12.6% (1.0 ppt. higher than national avg.)

12.6% (1.0 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adult uninsured rate: 11.7% (0.5 ppt. higher than national avg.)

11.7% (0.5 ppt. higher than national avg.) Adults not exercising regularly: 19.1% (6.2 ppt. lower than national avg.)

19.1% (6.2 ppt. lower than national avg.) Median household income: $82,973 ($4,435 more than national median)

1. Pitkin County, Colorado

