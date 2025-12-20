34 of the Healthiest Counties in America

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The United States lags behind many other wealthy, highly developed countries in key public health indicators. According to a report published by the World Obesity Federation, a London-based non-profit advocacy group, the adult obesity rate in the U.S. was nearly 43% in 2022, higher than in all but a handful of high-income countries, and more than double the obesity rate in France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and across Scandinavia. Additionally, 2023 data from the World Bank shows that average life expectancy at birth in the U.S. is just 78.4 years, well below the 80-plus-year average in places like Canada, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

Explanations for America’s lagging health indicators are complex and linked to a number of social, economic, and systemic factors. Insufficient investment in health care, however, is not one of them. At $12,434 in 2022, the United States spends more per capita on health than any other country in the world. But despite unparalleled spending, the United States does not have a universal health care system, making treatment or regular preventative care unaffordable for millions of uninsured Americans. Other commonly cited factors, often interconnected with individual economic circumstances and lifestyle choices, include poverty, poor diets, limited physical activity, violence, and drug abuse.

Although public health challenges are widespread and deeply entrenched in America, some parts of the country stand out for exceptionally strong health outcomes.

Using data from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, 24/7 Wall St. identified the healthiest counties in America. Counties and county equivalents are ranked on an index of four health outcome measures: years of potential life lost before age 75 for every 100,000 people, average number of mentally unhealthy days per month, average number of physically unhealthy days per month, and the share of adults who report being in fair or poor health. All supplemental data on smoking rates, uninsured rates, physical inactivity, income, and population size are also from CHR.

Of the 34 counties on this list, most are in the Midwest, including six in South Dakota and four in Iowa. Another seven counties are in the South, six are in Western states, and three are in the Northeast. Average life expectancies at birth in many of these places are among the highest in the country, ranging from 78.3 years to 94.2 years. Adults in these counties are also far more likely than a typical American to report being in good health and to experience fewer physically or mentally unhealthy days.

Strong health outcomes in these areas are likely due in part to several underlying factors. For example, in most of these counties, more than four in every five adults report regular exercise. Additionally, in a majority of places on this list, rates of cigarette smoking — the leading preventable cause of disease, death, and disability in the United States — are in the lowest 10th percentile of all U.S. counties.

Residents of many of these places are also more likely to be able to afford regular preventative health care than a typical American. In all but six counties on this list, the share of residents without health insurance is below the 10% national uninsured rate. Additionally, the median household income in most of these counties exceeds the national median by tens of thousands of dollars.

These are the healthiest counties in America.

34. Madison County, Iowa

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.8 years (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

78.8 years (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 11.7% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.7% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 13.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

13.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 5.1% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.1% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 21.1% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

21.1% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $84,509 ($2,905 more than national median)

$84,509 ($2,905 more than national median) Population: 16,971

33. Fairfax County, Virginia

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 84.5 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

84.5 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.7 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.7 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 11.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 8.3% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

8.3% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 9.0% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

9.0% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 16.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

16.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $141,353 ($59,749 more than national median)

$141,353 ($59,749 more than national median) Population: 1,141,878

32. Winneshiek County, Iowa

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.8 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

81.8 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.6 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.6 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 11.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 13.3% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

13.3% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 4.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 20.8% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

20.8% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $80,932 ($672 less than national median)

$80,932 ($672 less than national median) Population: 19,815

31. Wasatch County, Utah

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.0 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

81.0 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.7 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.7 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 10.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

10.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 6.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 9.5% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

9.5% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 13.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

13.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $121,397 ($39,793 more than national median)

$121,397 ($39,793 more than national median) Population: 37,144

30. Grant County, South Dakota

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.5 years (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

78.5 years (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 12.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

12.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 15.0% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

15.0% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 11.4% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.4% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 21.9% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

21.9% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $73,409 ($8,195 less than national median)

$73,409 ($8,195 less than national median) Population: 7,553

29. DuPage County, Illinois

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.3 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

81.3 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 13.2% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

13.2% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 9.7% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

9.7% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 7.1% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.1% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 17.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

17.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $107,032 ($25,428 more than national median)

$107,032 ($25,428 more than national median) Population: 921,213

28. Yankton County, South Dakota

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.2 years (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

79.2 years (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 12.7% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

12.7% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 15.5% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

15.5% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 11.0% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.0% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 21.3% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

21.3% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $73,061 ($8,543 less than national median)

$73,061 ($8,543 less than national median) Population: 23,517

27. Hunterdon County, New Jersey

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.8 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

82.8 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.7 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.7 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.1 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.1 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 12.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

12.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 9.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

9.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 5.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 18.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

18.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $136,407 ($54,803 more than national median)

$136,407 ($54,803 more than national median) Population: 130,183

26. Sarpy County, Nebraska

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.9 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

79.9 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 12.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

12.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 12.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

12.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 5.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 23.9% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

23.9% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $101,902 ($20,298 more than national median)

$101,902 ($20,298 more than national median) Population: 199,886

25. Washington County, Nebraska

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.9 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

79.9 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 11.4% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.4% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 11.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 6.2% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.2% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 19.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

19.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $88,234 ($6,630 more than national median)

$88,234 ($6,630 more than national median) Population: 21,152

24. Sioux County, Iowa

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.6 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

82.6 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 14.7% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

14.7% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 15.8% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

15.8% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 6.9% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.9% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 27.0% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

27.0% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $85,985 ($4,381 more than national median)

$85,985 ($4,381 more than national median) Population: 36,246

23. Custer County, South Dakota

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.5 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

81.5 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 12.3% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

12.3% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 14.6% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

14.6% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 13.9% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

13.9% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 20.8% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

20.8% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $76,579 ($5,025 less than national median)

$76,579 ($5,025 less than national median) Population: 9,117

22. Hamilton County, Indiana

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.7 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

80.7 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.8 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.8 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.1 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.1 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 11.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 10.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

10.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 5.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 16.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

16.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $121,231 ($39,627 more than national median)

$121,231 ($39,627 more than national median) Population: 371,645

21. Summit County, Utah

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 84.0 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

84.0 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 11.3% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.3% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 7.2% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.2% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 9.8% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

9.8% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 15.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

15.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $139,848 ($58,244 more than national median)

$139,848 ($58,244 more than national median) Population: 42,759

20. Waukesha County, Wisconsin

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.3 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

80.3 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 12.2% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

12.2% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 12.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

12.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 4.2% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.2% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 17.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

17.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $99,168 ($17,564 more than national median)

$99,168 ($17,564 more than national median) Population: 412,591

19. Montgomery County, Maryland

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.2 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

83.2 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.6 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.6 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.1 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.1 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 11.7% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.7% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 8.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

8.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 9.4% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

9.4% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 16.2% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

16.2% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $125,076 ($43,472 more than national median)

$125,076 ($43,472 more than national median) Population: 1,058,474

18. Lake County, South Dakota

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.8 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

79.8 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 11.4% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.4% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 15.2% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

15.2% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 10.0% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

10.0% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 20.1% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

20.1% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $70,136 ($11,468 less than national median)

$70,136 ($11,468 less than national median) Population: 11,031

17. Forsyth County, Georgia

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.0 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

81.0 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 11.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 9.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

9.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 10.3% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

10.3% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 18.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

18.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $136,347 ($54,743 more than national median)

$136,347 ($54,743 more than national median) Population: 272,887

16. Arlington County, Virginia

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.9 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

83.9 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.0 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.0 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 12.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

12.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 9.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

9.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 5.4% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.4% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 17.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

17.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $138,416 ($56,812 more than national median)

$138,416 ($56,812 more than national median) Population: 234,162

15. Pitkin County, Colorado

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 94.2 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

94.2 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.6 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.6 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 9.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

9.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 9.1% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

9.1% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 7.7% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.7% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 12.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

12.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $109,268 ($27,664 more than national median)

$109,268 ($27,664 more than national median) Population: 16,640

14. Teton County, Wyoming

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 87.6 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

87.6 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.6 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.6 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.0 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.0 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 10.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

10.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 11.3% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.3% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 17.1% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

17.1% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 15.4% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

15.4% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $130,156 ($48,552 more than national median)

$130,156 ($48,552 more than national median) Population: 23,232

13. Loudoun County, Virginia

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.8 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

83.8 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.0 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.0 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 11.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 8.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

8.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 6.5% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.5% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 16.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

16.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $173,655 ($92,051 more than national median)

$173,655 ($92,051 more than national median) Population: 436,347

12. Howard County, Maryland

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.5 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

82.5 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.0 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.0 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 10.7% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

10.7% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 8.1% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

8.1% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 4.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 17.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

17.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $140,113 ($58,509 more than national median)

$140,113 ($58,509 more than national median) Population: 336,001

11. Union County, South Dakota

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.8 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

80.8 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.1 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.1 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.1 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.1 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 12.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

12.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 13.4% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

13.4% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 7.8% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.8% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 20.2% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

20.2% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $97,016 ($15,412 more than national median)

$97,016 ($15,412 more than national median) Population: 17,183

10. Falls Church City, Virginia

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.3 years (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

78.3 years (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 2.8 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

2.8 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 9.7% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

9.7% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 7.3% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.3% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 4.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 13.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

13.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $145,755 ($64,151 more than national median)

$145,755 ($64,151 more than national median) Population: 14,685

9. Morris County, New Jersey

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.7 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

81.7 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.1 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.1 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 11.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 8.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

8.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 6.2% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.2% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 16.7% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

16.7% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $134,308 ($52,704 more than national median)

$134,308 ($52,704 more than national median) Population: 514,423

8. Douglas County, Colorado

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.4 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

82.4 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 2.9 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

2.9 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 9.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

9.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 8.1% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

8.1% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 4.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 11.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $144,807 ($63,203 more than national median)

$144,807 ($63,203 more than national median) Population: 383,906

7. Somerset County, New Jersey

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.8 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

81.8 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 2.9 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

2.9 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 11.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 9.2% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

9.2% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 6.2% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.2% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 17.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

17.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $140,242 ($58,638 more than national median)

$140,242 ($58,638 more than national median) Population: 348,842

6. Johnson County, Kansas

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.6 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

80.6 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 2.9 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

2.9 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 10.1% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

10.1% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 9.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

9.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 7.0% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.0% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 16.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

16.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $103,085 ($21,481 more than national median)

$103,085 ($21,481 more than national median) Population: 622,237

5. Los Alamos County, New Mexico

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.0 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

83.0 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.6 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.6 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 2.9 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

2.9 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 8.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

8.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 7.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 2.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

2.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 11.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $146,208 ($64,604 more than national median)

$146,208 ($64,604 more than national median) Population: 19,444

4. Washington County, Minnesota

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.3 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

81.3 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 2.9 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

2.9 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 9.3% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

9.3% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 9.1% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

9.1% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 4.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 14.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

14.6% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $111,118 ($29,514 more than national median)

$111,118 ($29,514 more than national median) Population: 278,936

3. Dallas County, Iowa

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.9 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

81.9 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 2.8 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

2.8 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 10.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

10.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 10.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

10.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 4.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

4.5% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 18.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

18.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $102,189 ($20,585 more than national median)

$102,189 ($20,585 more than national median) Population: 111,092

2. Carver County, Minnesota

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.3 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

82.3 years (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 3.9 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.9 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 2.9 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

2.9 days (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 10.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

10.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 11.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.0% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 3.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.8% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 16.7% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

16.7% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $129,437 ($47,833 more than national median)

$129,437 ($47,833 more than national median) Population: 111,057

1. Lincoln County, South Dakota

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images