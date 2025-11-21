S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 21: S&P 500 (SPY)) Regaining Momentum on Rate Cut Hopes

Health and Healthcare

The County in Each U.S. State With the Shortest Life Expectancy

Quick Read

  • In a break from historical trends, average life expectancy in the United States fell precipitously during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • While health outcomes are now improving once again, there are still some parts of the country where life expectancy is meaningfully lower than it is nationwide.
By Sam Stebbins
The County in Each U.S. State With the Shortest Life Expectancy

© Quality Stock Arts / Shutterstock.com

Average life expectancy across the U.S. population has trended steadily upward for over a century. Due to factors such as advancements in medical care, consumer safety regulations, and the near eradication of certain infectious diseases, average life expectancy at birth in the United States rose from 47.3 years in 1900 to 78.7 years in 2010, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although there have been some year-over-year declines in recent decades, these setbacks were generally modest. In the last few years, however, health outcomes in the United States have sharply diverged from this historical pattern.

Between 2019 and 2021, average life expectancy at birth in the United States fell by nearly two and a half years, from 78.8 to 76.4. The leading cause of the decline was the COVID-19 pandemic, which, according to the World Health Organization, has killed more than 1.2 million Americans since early 2020. Additionally, so-called “deaths of despair,” such as cirrhosis of the liver, accidental overdoses, and suicide, also contributed meaningfully to falling life expectancy in the United States, according to the CDC.

Encouragingly, average life expectancy in the U.S. has begun to climb once again, increasing from a multi-decade low of 76.4 years in 2021 to 78.4 years in 2023. Still, average life expectancy in the U.S. today remains lower than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The effects of a once-in-a-century pandemic on mortality in the United States — both directly from the disease and indirectly from social isolation — were felt in virtually every corner of the country and had a tangible impact on public health outcomes. But even now that the pandemic is over and lockdowns have been lifted, there are many parts of the country where life expectancy lags well behind the national average.

Using data from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county with the lowest life expectancy in each state. Within each state, counties or county equivalents are ranked on the local average life expectancy at birth — or the average number of years people born today are expected to live. All supplemental data are also from CHR and reflect the latest year available. States are listed in alphabetical order. 

Among the 50 counties and county equivalents on this list, average life expectancy at birth ranges from nearly 80 years to fewer than 55. In these areas, life expectancy is between 0.7 and 22.9 years shorter than the statewide average.

Below average life expectancy in these places are due in part to a greater prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles and behaviors. For example, in nearly every county on this list, adult rates of smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity are higher than the statewide average.

Economic conditions in these counties may also limit access to health care and healthy living. In most counties on this list, adults are less likely to have health insurance than a typical adult in the state. Additionally, in nearly every county on this list, the typical household has a lower annual income than the typical household in the state, making it more difficult to afford health care services and healthy food.

These are the counties in each state with the lowest life expectancy.

Why It Matters

close up of the surgeon&#039;s hand holding a scalpel and blurred female doctor&#039;s face in the background with copy space, concept of surgical operations, hospitals and clinic staff
paulista / Shutterstock.com

Average life expectancy at birth is one of the most important and commonly cited public health indicators. Since record keeping began, life expectancy has steadily improved in the United States. Recently, however, that trend has reversed, as the COVID-19 pandemic and deaths attributable to substance abuse have undone decades of progress. Though average life expectancy has begun to climb once again, Americans are still not expected to live as long as they did in 2019 — and in many parts of the country, life expectancy at birth is in line with what the national average was as far back as the mid-20th century.

Alabama: Lowndes County

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.6 years (73.3 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 49.6% (38.4% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 21.9% (16.2% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 11.6% (13.3% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 36.2% (27.8% statewide)
  • Median household income: $42,011 ($62,248 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 67

Alaska: Kusilvak Census Area

CTLiotta / Wikimedia Commons

  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 65.0 years (76.3 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 46.0% (32.3% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 38.3% (16.2% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 21.0% (15.2% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 40.3% (21.3% statewide)
  • Median household income: $42,029 ($88,696 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 23

Arizona: Apache County

Edward Chaidez / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 63.8 years (76.7 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 39.1% (33.5% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 27.1% (13.1% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 15.9% (14.4% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 31.6% (22.6% statewide)
  • Median household income: $43,121 ($77,158 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 15

Arkansas: Phillips County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.4 years (73.7 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 51.3% (37.9% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 24.9% (19.9% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 10.7% (11.9% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 41.6% (30.2% statewide)
  • Median household income: $37,338 ($58,748 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 75

California: Siskiyou County

CampPhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 73.1 years (79.4 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 32.9% (28.3% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 15.9% (9.9% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 10.0% (9.1% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 21.6% (21.6% statewide)
  • Median household income: $58,975 ($95,473 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 57

Colorado: Baca County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 69.8 years (78.5 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 31.0% (25.0% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 20.5% (10.9% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 11.2% (9.6% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 24.4% (16.7% statewide)
  • Median household income: $47,421 ($92,790 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 59

Connecticut: Windham County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.2 years (79.2 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: N/A (30.7% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: N/A (10.3% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: N/A (7.2% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: N/A (22.5% statewide)
  • Median household income: N/A ($91,477 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 8

Delaware: Kent County

2022-07-16 17 20 41 View south along U.S. Route 13 Alternate and Delaware State Route 15 (Upper King Road) at Delaware State Route 10 Alternate (Main Street) in Woodside, Kent County, Delaware by Famartin
2022-07-16 17 20 41 View south along U.S. Route 13 Alternate and Delaware State Route 15 (Upper King Road) at Delaware State Route 10 Alternate (Main Street) in Woodside, Kent County, Delaware (BY-SA 4.0) by Famartin
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 75.1 years (76.8 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 39.3% (38.0% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 15.2% (13.8% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 9.1% (8.2% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 25.1% (22.7% statewide)
  • Median household income: $72,498 ($81,615 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 3

Florida: Union County

Union Cnty Crths Lake Butler by Ebyabe
Union Cnty Crths Lake Butler (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Ebyabe
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.9 years (78.1 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 42.5% (31.7% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 21.4% (12.0% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 13.2% (16.2% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 31.3% (23.5% statewide)
  • Median household income: $60,843 ($73,283 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 67

Georgia: Miller County

The Bushranger / Wikimedia Commons

  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.3 years (75.6 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 41.7% (37.4% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 21.8% (12.8% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 16.6% (16.5% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 33.4% (23.2% statewide)
  • Median household income: $50,799 ($74,521 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 158

Hawaii: Hawaii County

2021-10-10 09 30 36 View northwest along Hawaii State Route 250 (Kohala Mountain Road) at Hawaii State Route 19 (Kawaihae Road) in Waimea, Hawaii County, Hawaii by Famartin
2021-10-10 09 30 36 View northwest along Hawaii State Route 250 (Kohala Mountain Road) at Hawaii State Route 19 (Kawaihae Road) in Waimea, Hawaii County, Hawaii (BY-SA 4.0) by Famartin
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.5 years (81.4 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 26.0% (27.0% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 13.8% (10.5% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 6.3% (4.8% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 19.3% (20.6% statewide)
  • Median household income: $73,092 ($96,716 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 4

Idaho: Lewis County

jaypetersen / Getty Images

  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 73.4 years (78.0 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 36.2% (33.6% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 18.0% (12.4% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 13.7% (11.5% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 27.3% (21.0% statewide)
  • Median household income: $53,212 ($74,859 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 42

Illinois: Alexander County

BOB WESTON / Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 69.7 years (77.5 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 43.0% (33.0% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 22.9% (12.8% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 6.8% (9.4% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 30.9% (22.1% statewide)
  • Median household income: $45,550 ($80,346 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 102

Indiana: Scott County

Scott Co IN Courthouse by Bedford
Scott Co IN Courthouse (CC0 1.0) by Bedford
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 69.1 years (75.1 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 39.5% (38.4% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 23.2% (16.9% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 9.9% (9.4% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 32.8% (26.6% statewide)
  • Median household income: $62,584 ($69,458 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 92

Iowa: Webster County

davidwilson1949 / Flickr

  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 74.5 years (77.8 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 38.7% (37.8% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 14.9% (15.5% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 6.4% (6.1% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 24.0% (24.9% statewide)
  • Median household income: $63,557 ($71,662 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 99

Kansas: Kingman County

Kingman county kansas courthouse 2009 by Ichabod
Kingman county kansas courthouse 2009 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Ichabod
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 61.0 years (76.4 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 40.7% (36.5% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 17.8% (15.1% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 12.3% (12.3% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 24.8% (22.6% statewide)
  • Median household income: $54,731 ($70,316 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 102

Kentucky: Owsley County

Owsley County Kentucky Courthouse by W.marsh
Owsley County Kentucky Courthouse (CC BY-SA 3.0) by W.marsh
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 64.5 years (73.3 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 41.2% (38.1% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 25.6% (17.6% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 7.4% (7.6% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 31.8% (25.1% statewide)
  • Median household income: $35,000 ($61,099 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 120

Louisiana: Morehouse Parish

Morehouse Parish Courthouse, Bastrop, LA IMG 2803 by Billy Hathorn
Morehouse Parish Courthouse, Bastrop, LA IMG 2803 (CC BY 3.0) by Billy Hathorn
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.2 years (73.3 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 44.7% (40.3% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 25.9% (17.1% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 9.8% (10.2% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 38.3% (27.5% statewide)
  • Median household income: $37,255 ($58,273 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 64

Maine: Washington County

Zedmaster375 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 72.3 years (77.2 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 37.7% (33.4% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 18.6% (16.0% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 13.7% (9.6% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 26.8% (20.7% statewide)
  • Median household income: $48,104 ($73,463 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 16

Maryland: Baltimore (independent city)

Maryland | Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial
Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 70.6 years (77.8 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 38.5% (33.5% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 16.6% (9.8% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 7.5% (7.9% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 27.2% (20.5% statewide)
  • Median household income: $58,616 ($98,568 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 24

Massachusetts: Hampden County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.3 years (79.7 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 35.9% (27.1% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 17.3% (10.7% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 3.8% (3.3% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 31.1% (20.6% statewide)
  • Median household income: $67,155 ($99,750 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 14

Michigan: Oscoda County

Notorious4life / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 72.8 years (76.2 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 36.9% (34.6% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 19.7% (16.0% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 11.1% (6.6% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 25.1% (22.8% statewide)
  • Median household income: $49,622 ($69,097 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 83

Minnesota: Mahnomen County

Mahnomen County Courthouse by Andrew Filer
Mahnomen County Courthouse (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrew Filer
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.5 years (79.3 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 44.3% (33.6% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 26.2% (13.4% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 10.2% (6.2% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 29.7% (19.9% statewide)
  • Median household income: $54,177 ($85,070 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 87

Mississippi: Coahoma County

Thomas Slack / Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 65.3 years (71.9 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 48.4% (40.1% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 24.0% (18.1% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 18.9% (16.1% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 41.5% (30.9% statewide)
  • Median household income: $35,552 ($54,386 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 81

Missouri: Pemiscot County

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 65.6 years (75.2 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 43.8% (36.7% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 26.0% (17.8% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 14.4% (12.0% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 34.4% (24.2% statewide)
  • Median household income: $42,080 ($68,484 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 115

Montana: Roosevelt County

Roosevelt County Courthouse by J.B. Chandler
Roosevelt County Courthouse (CC BY-SA 3.0) by J.B. Chandler
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 60.4 years (76.9 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 40.6% (30.8% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 28.5% (16.0% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 16.3% (11.8% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 30.3% (18.5% statewide)
  • Median household income: $51,596 ($70,939 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 48

Nebraska: Thurston County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 63.2 years (78.1 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 48.8% (35.6% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 24.1% (13.6% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 10.5% (9.2% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 31.6% (24.1% statewide)
  • Median household income: $57,810 ($74,727 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 78

Nevada: Mineral County

Walker Lake, Nevada by Ken Lund
Walker Lake, Nevada (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.4 years (76.4 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 35.0% (33.9% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 20.7% (14.9% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 12.1% (15.3% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 28.0% (25.7% statewide)
  • Median household income: $58,039 ($76,332 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 16

New Hampshire: Coos County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 73.9 years (78.9 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 35.9% (30.0% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 17.5% (11.5% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 8.7% (7.0% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 22.0% (19.0% statewide)
  • Median household income: $59,592 ($97,031 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 10

New Jersey: Cumberland County

Cumberland County Route 615 - ... by Doug Kerr
Cumberland County Route 615 - ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 73.7 years (79.0 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 36.8% (29.0% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 16.9% (10.7% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 13.0% (9.5% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 28.0% (22.8% statewide)
  • Median household income: $64,240 ($99,716 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 21

New Mexico: McKinley County

Gallup New Mexico by Wolfgang Staudt
Gallup New Mexico (CC BY 2.0) by Wolfgang Staudt
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 63.9 years (74.4 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 37.4% (33.4% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 31.1% (15.5% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 18.2% (13.0% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 31.6% (23.9% statewide)
  • Median household income: $41,427 ($62,286 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 32

New York: Cattaraugus County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 74.5 years (79.4 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 36.5% (30.3% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 18.7% (11.5% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 7.7% (6.8% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 26.4% (25.1% statewide)
  • Median household income: $55,944 ($82,052 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 62

North Carolina: Swain County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.3 years (75.9 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 36.8% (34.2% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 21.3% (14.9% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 23.6% (13.5% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 27.0% (22.7% statewide)
  • Median household income: $54,357 ($70,838 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 100

North Dakota: Sioux County

Fort Yates Baptist Mission Fort Yates, North Dakota 6-12-2009 by Andrew Filer
Fort Yates Baptist Mission Fort Yates, North Dakota 6-12-2009 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrew Filer
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 59.6 years (77.8 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 49.4% (36.2% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 36.8% (15.8% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 9.3% (8.0% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 43.0% (23.6% statewide)
  • Median household income: $46,931 ($77,346 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 50

Ohio: Vinton County

By Nyttend - Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=46850282

  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.6 years (75.2 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 41.2% (38.4% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 26.5% (17.7% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 10.0% (8.1% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 32.5% (24.0% statewide)
  • Median household income: $52,999 ($67,873 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 88

Oklahoma: McCurtain County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.2 years (73.7 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 45.1% (40.6% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 23.9% (16.0% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 20.9% (17.1% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 37.9% (28.6% statewide)
  • Median household income: $48,589 ($62,120 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 77

Oregon: Klamath County

Jose A Feliciano Cestero / iStock via Getty Images

  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 73.3 years (78.0 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 38.4% (31.1% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 17.2% (12.8% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 11.0% (8.8% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 23.3% (18.5% statewide)
  • Median household income: $54,630 ($80,061 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 35

Pennsylvania: Forest County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 70.9 years (76.9 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 40.4% (32.9% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 22.4% (15.6% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 8.8% (7.0% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 29.0% (20.8% statewide)
  • Median household income: $48,084 ($73,826 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 67

Rhode Island: Kent County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.2 years (78.9 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 32.9% (30.9% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 13.5% (12.3% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 4.6% (6.1% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 20.6% (23.4% statewide)
  • Median household income: $89,914 ($83,518 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 5

South Carolina: Dillon County

Hopewell United Methodist Chur... by Gerry Dincher
Hopewell United Methodist Chur... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Gerry Dincher
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.2 years (74.7 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 42.3% (35.5% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 28.2% (16.2% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 17.1% (13.4% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 38.6% (25.0% statewide)
  • Median household income: $45,269 ($67,988 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 46

South Dakota: Buffalo County

USACE Fort Thompson Big Bend Dam by Harry Weddington, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers / U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Digital Visual Library
USACE Fort Thompson Big Bend Dam (Public Domain) by Harry Weddington, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers / U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Digital Visual Library
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 54.0 years (76.8 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 44.4% (37.2% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 35.2% (14.6% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 18.1% (11.5% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 37.8% (22.3% statewide)
  • Median household income: $32,803 ($72,794 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 61

Tennessee: Cocke County

ybee Farm, Cocke County, TN by AppalachianCentrist
ybee Farm, Cocke County, TN (CC BY-SA 4.0) by AppalachianCentrist
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.0 years (73.5 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 41.5% (39.1% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 25.0% (19.2% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 15.4% (13.2% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 33.9% (26.5% statewide)
  • Median household income: $47,491 ($67,651 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 95

Texas: Red River County

Konoplytska / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.2 years (76.7 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 39.9% (35.7% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 20.6% (12.0% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 21.2% (22.3% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 30.4% (25.3% statewide)
  • Median household income: $49,265 ($75,778 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 236

Utah: Carbon County

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images

  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 72.8 years (78.8 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 35.0% (31.8% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 13.9% (6.9% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 10.8% (10.7% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 23.3% (17.1% statewide)
  • Median household income: $59,838 ($93,030 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 27

Vermont: Orleans County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.2 years (78.7 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 32.9% (26.9% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 16.3% (13.7% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 6.5% (5.8% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 21.9% (18.5% statewide)
  • Median household income: $59,906 ($80,626 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 14

Virginia: Petersburg (independent city)

Downtown Petersburg, Virginia by Ken Lund
Downtown Petersburg, Virginia (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 64.3 years (77.6 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 46.5% (35.4% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 18.4% (12.3% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 8.9% (8.7% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 29.2% (20.2% statewide)
  • Median household income: $46,216 ($89,864 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 133

Washington: Pend Oreille County

Craig Baker / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 72.9 years (78.8 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 32.8% (31.6% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 13.9% (10.1% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 9.4% (8.8% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 18.4% (17.1% statewide)
  • Median household income: $63,611 ($94,553 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 39

West Virginia: McDowell County

McDowell County WV Court by Coal town guy
McDowell County WV Court (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Coal town guy
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 65.1 years (72.1 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 44.3% (41.5% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 28.1% (22.3% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 13.0% (9.1% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 38.6% (27.9% statewide)
  • Median household income: $35,161 ($55,875 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 55

Wisconsin: Menominee County

SamWagnerTimelapse / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 63.0 years (77.8 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 43.4% (38.1% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 27.1% (15.0% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 5.4% (7.0% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 27.8% (21.3% statewide)
  • Median household income: $49,791 ($74,671 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 72

Wyoming: Fremont County

Lorraine Boogich / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. life expectancy at birth: 70.5 years (76.4 years statewide)
  • Adult obesity rate: 37.9% (34.6% statewide)
  • Adult smoking rate: 18.6% (15.9% statewide)
  • Adult uninsured rate: 23.1% (16.6% statewide)
  • Adults not exercising regularly: 23.1% (21.7% statewide)
  • Median household income: $64,170 ($73,558 statewide)
  • Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 23

