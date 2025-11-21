The County in Each U.S. State With the Shortest Life Expectancy

While health outcomes are now improving once again, there are still some parts of the country where life expectancy is meaningfully lower than it is nationwide.

Average life expectancy across the U.S. population has trended steadily upward for over a century. Due to factors such as advancements in medical care, consumer safety regulations, and the near eradication of certain infectious diseases, average life expectancy at birth in the United States rose from 47.3 years in 1900 to 78.7 years in 2010, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although there have been some year-over-year declines in recent decades, these setbacks were generally modest. In the last few years, however, health outcomes in the United States have sharply diverged from this historical pattern.

Between 2019 and 2021, average life expectancy at birth in the United States fell by nearly two and a half years, from 78.8 to 76.4. The leading cause of the decline was the COVID-19 pandemic, which, according to the World Health Organization, has killed more than 1.2 million Americans since early 2020. Additionally, so-called “deaths of despair,” such as cirrhosis of the liver, accidental overdoses, and suicide, also contributed meaningfully to falling life expectancy in the United States, according to the CDC.

Encouragingly, average life expectancy in the U.S. has begun to climb once again, increasing from a multi-decade low of 76.4 years in 2021 to 78.4 years in 2023. Still, average life expectancy in the U.S. today remains lower than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effects of a once-in-a-century pandemic on mortality in the United States — both directly from the disease and indirectly from social isolation — were felt in virtually every corner of the country and had a tangible impact on public health outcomes. But even now that the pandemic is over and lockdowns have been lifted, there are many parts of the country where life expectancy lags well behind the national average.

Using data from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county with the lowest life expectancy in each state. Within each state, counties or county equivalents are ranked on the local average life expectancy at birth — or the average number of years people born today are expected to live. All supplemental data are also from CHR and reflect the latest year available. States are listed in alphabetical order.

Among the 50 counties and county equivalents on this list, average life expectancy at birth ranges from nearly 80 years to fewer than 55. In these areas, life expectancy is between 0.7 and 22.9 years shorter than the statewide average.

Below average life expectancy in these places are due in part to a greater prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles and behaviors. For example, in nearly every county on this list, adult rates of smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity are higher than the statewide average.

Economic conditions in these counties may also limit access to health care and healthy living. In most counties on this list, adults are less likely to have health insurance than a typical adult in the state. Additionally, in nearly every county on this list, the typical household has a lower annual income than the typical household in the state, making it more difficult to afford health care services and healthy food.

These are the counties in each state with the lowest life expectancy.

Why It Matters

paulista / Shutterstock.com

Average life expectancy at birth is one of the most important and commonly cited public health indicators. Since record keeping began, life expectancy has steadily improved in the United States. Recently, however, that trend has reversed, as the COVID-19 pandemic and deaths attributable to substance abuse have undone decades of progress. Though average life expectancy has begun to climb once again, Americans are still not expected to live as long as they did in 2019 — and in many parts of the country, life expectancy at birth is in line with what the national average was as far back as the mid-20th century.

Alabama: Lowndes County

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.6 years (73.3 years statewide)

67.6 years (73.3 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 49.6% (38.4% statewide)

49.6% (38.4% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 21.9% (16.2% statewide)

21.9% (16.2% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 11.6% (13.3% statewide)

11.6% (13.3% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 36.2% (27.8% statewide)

36.2% (27.8% statewide) Median household income: $42,011 ($62,248 statewide)

$42,011 ($62,248 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 67

Alaska: Kusilvak Census Area

CTLiotta / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 65.0 years (76.3 years statewide)

65.0 years (76.3 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 46.0% (32.3% statewide)

46.0% (32.3% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 38.3% (16.2% statewide)

38.3% (16.2% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 21.0% (15.2% statewide)

21.0% (15.2% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 40.3% (21.3% statewide)

40.3% (21.3% statewide) Median household income: $42,029 ($88,696 statewide)

$42,029 ($88,696 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 23

Arizona: Apache County

Edward Chaidez / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 63.8 years (76.7 years statewide)

63.8 years (76.7 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 39.1% (33.5% statewide)

39.1% (33.5% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 27.1% (13.1% statewide)

27.1% (13.1% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 15.9% (14.4% statewide)

15.9% (14.4% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 31.6% (22.6% statewide)

31.6% (22.6% statewide) Median household income: $43,121 ($77,158 statewide)

$43,121 ($77,158 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 15

Arkansas: Phillips County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.4 years (73.7 years statewide)

67.4 years (73.7 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 51.3% (37.9% statewide)

51.3% (37.9% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 24.9% (19.9% statewide)

24.9% (19.9% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 10.7% (11.9% statewide)

10.7% (11.9% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 41.6% (30.2% statewide)

41.6% (30.2% statewide) Median household income: $37,338 ($58,748 statewide)

$37,338 ($58,748 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 75

California: Siskiyou County

CampPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 73.1 years (79.4 years statewide)

73.1 years (79.4 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 32.9% (28.3% statewide)

32.9% (28.3% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 15.9% (9.9% statewide)

15.9% (9.9% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 10.0% (9.1% statewide)

10.0% (9.1% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 21.6% (21.6% statewide)

21.6% (21.6% statewide) Median household income: $58,975 ($95,473 statewide)

$58,975 ($95,473 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 57

Colorado: Baca County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 69.8 years (78.5 years statewide)

69.8 years (78.5 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 31.0% (25.0% statewide)

31.0% (25.0% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 20.5% (10.9% statewide)

20.5% (10.9% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 11.2% (9.6% statewide)

11.2% (9.6% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 24.4% (16.7% statewide)

24.4% (16.7% statewide) Median household income: $47,421 ($92,790 statewide)

$47,421 ($92,790 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 59

Connecticut: Windham County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.2 years (79.2 years statewide)

77.2 years (79.2 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: N/A (30.7% statewide)

N/A (30.7% statewide) Adult smoking rate: N/A (10.3% statewide)

N/A (10.3% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: N/A (7.2% statewide)

N/A (7.2% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: N/A (22.5% statewide)

N/A (22.5% statewide) Median household income: N/A ($91,477 statewide)

N/A ($91,477 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 8

Delaware: Kent County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 75.1 years (76.8 years statewide)

75.1 years (76.8 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 39.3% (38.0% statewide)

39.3% (38.0% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 15.2% (13.8% statewide)

15.2% (13.8% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 9.1% (8.2% statewide)

9.1% (8.2% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 25.1% (22.7% statewide)

25.1% (22.7% statewide) Median household income: $72,498 ($81,615 statewide)

$72,498 ($81,615 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 3

Florida: Union County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.9 years (78.1 years statewide)

67.9 years (78.1 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 42.5% (31.7% statewide)

42.5% (31.7% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 21.4% (12.0% statewide)

21.4% (12.0% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 13.2% (16.2% statewide)

13.2% (16.2% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 31.3% (23.5% statewide)

31.3% (23.5% statewide) Median household income: $60,843 ($73,283 statewide)

$60,843 ($73,283 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 67

Georgia: Miller County

The Bushranger / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.3 years (75.6 years statewide)

67.3 years (75.6 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 41.7% (37.4% statewide)

41.7% (37.4% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 21.8% (12.8% statewide)

21.8% (12.8% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 16.6% (16.5% statewide)

16.6% (16.5% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 33.4% (23.2% statewide)

33.4% (23.2% statewide) Median household income: $50,799 ($74,521 statewide)

$50,799 ($74,521 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 158

Hawaii: Hawaii County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.5 years (81.4 years statewide)

79.5 years (81.4 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 26.0% (27.0% statewide)

26.0% (27.0% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 13.8% (10.5% statewide)

13.8% (10.5% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 6.3% (4.8% statewide)

6.3% (4.8% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 19.3% (20.6% statewide)

19.3% (20.6% statewide) Median household income: $73,092 ($96,716 statewide)

$73,092 ($96,716 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 4

Idaho: Lewis County

jaypetersen / Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 73.4 years (78.0 years statewide)

73.4 years (78.0 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 36.2% (33.6% statewide)

36.2% (33.6% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 18.0% (12.4% statewide)

18.0% (12.4% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 13.7% (11.5% statewide)

13.7% (11.5% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 27.3% (21.0% statewide)

27.3% (21.0% statewide) Median household income: $53,212 ($74,859 statewide)

$53,212 ($74,859 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 42

Illinois: Alexander County

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 69.7 years (77.5 years statewide)

69.7 years (77.5 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 43.0% (33.0% statewide)

43.0% (33.0% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 22.9% (12.8% statewide)

22.9% (12.8% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 6.8% (9.4% statewide)

6.8% (9.4% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 30.9% (22.1% statewide)

30.9% (22.1% statewide) Median household income: $45,550 ($80,346 statewide)

$45,550 ($80,346 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 102

Indiana: Scott County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 69.1 years (75.1 years statewide)

69.1 years (75.1 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 39.5% (38.4% statewide)

39.5% (38.4% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 23.2% (16.9% statewide)

23.2% (16.9% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 9.9% (9.4% statewide)

9.9% (9.4% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 32.8% (26.6% statewide)

32.8% (26.6% statewide) Median household income: $62,584 ($69,458 statewide)

$62,584 ($69,458 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 92

Iowa: Webster County

davidwilson1949 / Flickr

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 74.5 years (77.8 years statewide)

74.5 years (77.8 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 38.7% (37.8% statewide)

38.7% (37.8% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 14.9% (15.5% statewide)

14.9% (15.5% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 6.4% (6.1% statewide)

6.4% (6.1% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 24.0% (24.9% statewide)

24.0% (24.9% statewide) Median household income: $63,557 ($71,662 statewide)

$63,557 ($71,662 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 99

Kansas: Kingman County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 61.0 years (76.4 years statewide)

61.0 years (76.4 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 40.7% (36.5% statewide)

40.7% (36.5% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 17.8% (15.1% statewide)

17.8% (15.1% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 12.3% (12.3% statewide)

12.3% (12.3% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 24.8% (22.6% statewide)

24.8% (22.6% statewide) Median household income: $54,731 ($70,316 statewide)

$54,731 ($70,316 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 102

Kentucky: Owsley County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 64.5 years (73.3 years statewide)

64.5 years (73.3 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 41.2% (38.1% statewide)

41.2% (38.1% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 25.6% (17.6% statewide)

25.6% (17.6% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 7.4% (7.6% statewide)

7.4% (7.6% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 31.8% (25.1% statewide)

31.8% (25.1% statewide) Median household income: $35,000 ($61,099 statewide)

$35,000 ($61,099 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 120

Louisiana: Morehouse Parish

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.2 years (73.3 years statewide)

68.2 years (73.3 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 44.7% (40.3% statewide)

44.7% (40.3% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 25.9% (17.1% statewide)

25.9% (17.1% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 9.8% (10.2% statewide)

9.8% (10.2% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 38.3% (27.5% statewide)

38.3% (27.5% statewide) Median household income: $37,255 ($58,273 statewide)

$37,255 ($58,273 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 64

Maine: Washington County

Zedmaster375 / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 72.3 years (77.2 years statewide)

72.3 years (77.2 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 37.7% (33.4% statewide)

37.7% (33.4% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 18.6% (16.0% statewide)

18.6% (16.0% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 13.7% (9.6% statewide)

13.7% (9.6% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 26.8% (20.7% statewide)

26.8% (20.7% statewide) Median household income: $48,104 ($73,463 statewide)

$48,104 ($73,463 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 16

Maryland: Baltimore (independent city)

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 70.6 years (77.8 years statewide)

70.6 years (77.8 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 38.5% (33.5% statewide)

38.5% (33.5% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 16.6% (9.8% statewide)

16.6% (9.8% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 7.5% (7.9% statewide)

7.5% (7.9% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 27.2% (20.5% statewide)

27.2% (20.5% statewide) Median household income: $58,616 ($98,568 statewide)

$58,616 ($98,568 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 24

Massachusetts: Hampden County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.3 years (79.7 years statewide)

76.3 years (79.7 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 35.9% (27.1% statewide)

35.9% (27.1% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 17.3% (10.7% statewide)

17.3% (10.7% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 3.8% (3.3% statewide)

3.8% (3.3% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 31.1% (20.6% statewide)

31.1% (20.6% statewide) Median household income: $67,155 ($99,750 statewide)

$67,155 ($99,750 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 14

Michigan: Oscoda County

Notorious4life / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 72.8 years (76.2 years statewide)

72.8 years (76.2 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 36.9% (34.6% statewide)

36.9% (34.6% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 19.7% (16.0% statewide)

19.7% (16.0% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 11.1% (6.6% statewide)

11.1% (6.6% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 25.1% (22.8% statewide)

25.1% (22.8% statewide) Median household income: $49,622 ($69,097 statewide)

$49,622 ($69,097 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 83

Minnesota: Mahnomen County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.5 years (79.3 years statewide)

68.5 years (79.3 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 44.3% (33.6% statewide)

44.3% (33.6% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 26.2% (13.4% statewide)

26.2% (13.4% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 10.2% (6.2% statewide)

10.2% (6.2% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 29.7% (19.9% statewide)

29.7% (19.9% statewide) Median household income: $54,177 ($85,070 statewide)

$54,177 ($85,070 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 87

Mississippi: Coahoma County

Thomas Slack / Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 65.3 years (71.9 years statewide)

65.3 years (71.9 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 48.4% (40.1% statewide)

48.4% (40.1% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 24.0% (18.1% statewide)

24.0% (18.1% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 18.9% (16.1% statewide)

18.9% (16.1% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 41.5% (30.9% statewide)

41.5% (30.9% statewide) Median household income: $35,552 ($54,386 statewide)

$35,552 ($54,386 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 81

Missouri: Pemiscot County

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 65.6 years (75.2 years statewide)

65.6 years (75.2 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 43.8% (36.7% statewide)

43.8% (36.7% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 26.0% (17.8% statewide)

26.0% (17.8% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 14.4% (12.0% statewide)

14.4% (12.0% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 34.4% (24.2% statewide)

34.4% (24.2% statewide) Median household income: $42,080 ($68,484 statewide)

$42,080 ($68,484 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 115

Montana: Roosevelt County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 60.4 years (76.9 years statewide)

60.4 years (76.9 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 40.6% (30.8% statewide)

40.6% (30.8% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 28.5% (16.0% statewide)

28.5% (16.0% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 16.3% (11.8% statewide)

16.3% (11.8% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 30.3% (18.5% statewide)

30.3% (18.5% statewide) Median household income: $51,596 ($70,939 statewide)

$51,596 ($70,939 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 48

Nebraska: Thurston County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 63.2 years (78.1 years statewide)

63.2 years (78.1 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 48.8% (35.6% statewide)

48.8% (35.6% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 24.1% (13.6% statewide)

24.1% (13.6% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 10.5% (9.2% statewide)

10.5% (9.2% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 31.6% (24.1% statewide)

31.6% (24.1% statewide) Median household income: $57,810 ($74,727 statewide)

$57,810 ($74,727 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 78

Nevada: Mineral County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.4 years (76.4 years statewide)

68.4 years (76.4 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 35.0% (33.9% statewide)

35.0% (33.9% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 20.7% (14.9% statewide)

20.7% (14.9% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 12.1% (15.3% statewide)

12.1% (15.3% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 28.0% (25.7% statewide)

28.0% (25.7% statewide) Median household income: $58,039 ($76,332 statewide)

$58,039 ($76,332 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 16

New Hampshire: Coos County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 73.9 years (78.9 years statewide)

73.9 years (78.9 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 35.9% (30.0% statewide)

35.9% (30.0% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 17.5% (11.5% statewide)

17.5% (11.5% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 8.7% (7.0% statewide)

8.7% (7.0% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 22.0% (19.0% statewide)

22.0% (19.0% statewide) Median household income: $59,592 ($97,031 statewide)

$59,592 ($97,031 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 10

New Jersey: Cumberland County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 73.7 years (79.0 years statewide)

73.7 years (79.0 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 36.8% (29.0% statewide)

36.8% (29.0% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 16.9% (10.7% statewide)

16.9% (10.7% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 13.0% (9.5% statewide)

13.0% (9.5% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 28.0% (22.8% statewide)

28.0% (22.8% statewide) Median household income: $64,240 ($99,716 statewide)

$64,240 ($99,716 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 21

New Mexico: McKinley County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 63.9 years (74.4 years statewide)

63.9 years (74.4 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 37.4% (33.4% statewide)

37.4% (33.4% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 31.1% (15.5% statewide)

31.1% (15.5% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 18.2% (13.0% statewide)

18.2% (13.0% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 31.6% (23.9% statewide)

31.6% (23.9% statewide) Median household income: $41,427 ($62,286 statewide)

$41,427 ($62,286 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 32

New York: Cattaraugus County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 74.5 years (79.4 years statewide)

74.5 years (79.4 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 36.5% (30.3% statewide)

36.5% (30.3% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 18.7% (11.5% statewide)

18.7% (11.5% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 7.7% (6.8% statewide)

7.7% (6.8% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 26.4% (25.1% statewide)

26.4% (25.1% statewide) Median household income: $55,944 ($82,052 statewide)

$55,944 ($82,052 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 62

North Carolina: Swain County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.3 years (75.9 years statewide)

67.3 years (75.9 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 36.8% (34.2% statewide)

36.8% (34.2% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 21.3% (14.9% statewide)

21.3% (14.9% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 23.6% (13.5% statewide)

23.6% (13.5% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 27.0% (22.7% statewide)

27.0% (22.7% statewide) Median household income: $54,357 ($70,838 statewide)

$54,357 ($70,838 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 100

North Dakota: Sioux County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 59.6 years (77.8 years statewide)

59.6 years (77.8 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 49.4% (36.2% statewide)

49.4% (36.2% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 36.8% (15.8% statewide)

36.8% (15.8% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 9.3% (8.0% statewide)

9.3% (8.0% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 43.0% (23.6% statewide)

43.0% (23.6% statewide) Median household income: $46,931 ($77,346 statewide)

$46,931 ($77,346 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 50

Ohio: Vinton County

By Nyttend - Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=46850282

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.6 years (75.2 years statewide)

67.6 years (75.2 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 41.2% (38.4% statewide)

41.2% (38.4% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 26.5% (17.7% statewide)

26.5% (17.7% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 10.0% (8.1% statewide)

10.0% (8.1% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 32.5% (24.0% statewide)

32.5% (24.0% statewide) Median household income: $52,999 ($67,873 statewide)

$52,999 ($67,873 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 88

Oklahoma: McCurtain County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.2 years (73.7 years statewide)

68.2 years (73.7 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 45.1% (40.6% statewide)

45.1% (40.6% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 23.9% (16.0% statewide)

23.9% (16.0% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 20.9% (17.1% statewide)

20.9% (17.1% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 37.9% (28.6% statewide)

37.9% (28.6% statewide) Median household income: $48,589 ($62,120 statewide)

$48,589 ($62,120 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 77

Oregon: Klamath County

Jose A Feliciano Cestero / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 73.3 years (78.0 years statewide)

73.3 years (78.0 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 38.4% (31.1% statewide)

38.4% (31.1% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 17.2% (12.8% statewide)

17.2% (12.8% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 11.0% (8.8% statewide)

11.0% (8.8% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 23.3% (18.5% statewide)

23.3% (18.5% statewide) Median household income: $54,630 ($80,061 statewide)

$54,630 ($80,061 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 35

Pennsylvania: Forest County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 70.9 years (76.9 years statewide)

70.9 years (76.9 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 40.4% (32.9% statewide)

40.4% (32.9% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 22.4% (15.6% statewide)

22.4% (15.6% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 8.8% (7.0% statewide)

8.8% (7.0% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 29.0% (20.8% statewide)

29.0% (20.8% statewide) Median household income: $48,084 ($73,826 statewide)

$48,084 ($73,826 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 67

Rhode Island: Kent County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.2 years (78.9 years statewide)

78.2 years (78.9 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 32.9% (30.9% statewide)

32.9% (30.9% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 13.5% (12.3% statewide)

13.5% (12.3% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 4.6% (6.1% statewide)

4.6% (6.1% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 20.6% (23.4% statewide)

20.6% (23.4% statewide) Median household income: $89,914 ($83,518 statewide)

$89,914 ($83,518 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 5

South Carolina: Dillon County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.2 years (74.7 years statewide)

67.2 years (74.7 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 42.3% (35.5% statewide)

42.3% (35.5% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 28.2% (16.2% statewide)

28.2% (16.2% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 17.1% (13.4% statewide)

17.1% (13.4% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 38.6% (25.0% statewide)

38.6% (25.0% statewide) Median household income: $45,269 ($67,988 statewide)

$45,269 ($67,988 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 46

South Dakota: Buffalo County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 54.0 years (76.8 years statewide)

54.0 years (76.8 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 44.4% (37.2% statewide)

44.4% (37.2% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 35.2% (14.6% statewide)

35.2% (14.6% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 18.1% (11.5% statewide)

18.1% (11.5% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 37.8% (22.3% statewide)

37.8% (22.3% statewide) Median household income: $32,803 ($72,794 statewide)

$32,803 ($72,794 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 61

Tennessee: Cocke County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.0 years (73.5 years statewide)

68.0 years (73.5 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 41.5% (39.1% statewide)

41.5% (39.1% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 25.0% (19.2% statewide)

25.0% (19.2% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 15.4% (13.2% statewide)

15.4% (13.2% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 33.9% (26.5% statewide)

33.9% (26.5% statewide) Median household income: $47,491 ($67,651 statewide)

$47,491 ($67,651 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 95

Texas: Red River County

Konoplytska / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.2 years (76.7 years statewide)

68.2 years (76.7 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 39.9% (35.7% statewide)

39.9% (35.7% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 20.6% (12.0% statewide)

20.6% (12.0% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 21.2% (22.3% statewide)

21.2% (22.3% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 30.4% (25.3% statewide)

30.4% (25.3% statewide) Median household income: $49,265 ($75,778 statewide)

$49,265 ($75,778 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 236

Utah: Carbon County

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 72.8 years (78.8 years statewide)

72.8 years (78.8 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 35.0% (31.8% statewide)

35.0% (31.8% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 13.9% (6.9% statewide)

13.9% (6.9% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 10.8% (10.7% statewide)

10.8% (10.7% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 23.3% (17.1% statewide)

23.3% (17.1% statewide) Median household income: $59,838 ($93,030 statewide)

$59,838 ($93,030 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 27

Vermont: Orleans County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.2 years (78.7 years statewide)

76.2 years (78.7 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 32.9% (26.9% statewide)

32.9% (26.9% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 16.3% (13.7% statewide)

16.3% (13.7% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 6.5% (5.8% statewide)

6.5% (5.8% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 21.9% (18.5% statewide)

21.9% (18.5% statewide) Median household income: $59,906 ($80,626 statewide)

$59,906 ($80,626 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 14

Virginia: Petersburg (independent city)

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 64.3 years (77.6 years statewide)

64.3 years (77.6 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 46.5% (35.4% statewide)

46.5% (35.4% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 18.4% (12.3% statewide)

18.4% (12.3% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 8.9% (8.7% statewide)

8.9% (8.7% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 29.2% (20.2% statewide)

29.2% (20.2% statewide) Median household income: $46,216 ($89,864 statewide)

$46,216 ($89,864 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 133

Washington: Pend Oreille County

Craig Baker / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 72.9 years (78.8 years statewide)

72.9 years (78.8 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 32.8% (31.6% statewide)

32.8% (31.6% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 13.9% (10.1% statewide)

13.9% (10.1% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 9.4% (8.8% statewide)

9.4% (8.8% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 18.4% (17.1% statewide)

18.4% (17.1% statewide) Median household income: $63,611 ($94,553 statewide)

$63,611 ($94,553 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 39

West Virginia: McDowell County

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 65.1 years (72.1 years statewide)

65.1 years (72.1 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 44.3% (41.5% statewide)

44.3% (41.5% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 28.1% (22.3% statewide)

28.1% (22.3% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 13.0% (9.1% statewide)

13.0% (9.1% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 38.6% (27.9% statewide)

38.6% (27.9% statewide) Median household income: $35,161 ($55,875 statewide)

$35,161 ($55,875 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 55

Wisconsin: Menominee County

SamWagnerTimelapse / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 63.0 years (77.8 years statewide)

63.0 years (77.8 years statewide) Adult obesity rate: 43.4% (38.1% statewide)

43.4% (38.1% statewide) Adult smoking rate: 27.1% (15.0% statewide)

27.1% (15.0% statewide) Adult uninsured rate: 5.4% (7.0% statewide)

5.4% (7.0% statewide) Adults not exercising regularly: 27.8% (21.3% statewide)

27.8% (21.3% statewide) Median household income: $49,791 ($74,671 statewide)

$49,791 ($74,671 statewide) Number of counties or county equivalents considered in state: 72

Wyoming: Fremont County

Lorraine Boogich / iStock via Getty Images