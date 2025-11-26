Partying The Hardest: The Heaviest Drinking Counties in America

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Rates of alcohol consumption are at an all-time low in the United States. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 54% of American adults consume alcoholic beverages, the smallest share ever reported in the survey’s 87-year history, and down from 67% as recently as 2022. Despite the decline, excessive drinking continues to pose a significant economic burden and public health challenge

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, excessive alcohol consumption is a technical term that includes both binge drinking and heavy drinking. Binge drinking is defined as four or more standard drinks on a single occasion for women and five or more drinks for men. Heavy drinking is eight or more drinks in a one-week period for women and 15 or more drinks for men. Any alcohol consumed by pregnant women or individuals under the legal age is also considered excessive drinking.

Heavy drinking is linked to a number of chronic, potentially fatal conditions including heart disease, liver disease, and certain types of cancer. Binge drinking, meanwhile, is often a factor in auto accidents, alcohol poisonings, and accidental overdoses. The latest data from the CDC shows that binge drinking and heavy drinking claim approximately 178,000 lives in the U.S. each year, reducing the likely lifespan of those who die by an average of about 24 years. Due to reduced performance in the workplace, car crashes, property damage, and health care expenses, excessive drinking also costs the U.S. economy hundreds of billions of dollars each year.

Using data from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, 24/7 Wall St. identified the heaviest drinking counties in America. Counties are ranked by the excessive drinking rate, or the share of adults reporting either binge or heavy drinking. Supplemental county-level data are also from CHR and are for the latest year available.

Among the 35 counties on this list, excessive drinking rates range from 25.9% to 28.9%. All but 10 of these counties are in the Midwest, including eight in Iowa and 13 in Wisconsin. Another nine counties on this list are in the West, and only one is in the Northeast. None of the counties on this list are in the South.

Although the negative health consequences associated with excessive alcohol consumption are well established, health outcomes across the populations of these counties are often better than average. For example, in 29 of the 35 places on this list, average life expectancy at birth is in the top 25% of all U.S. counties and county equivalents. Additionally, adults in most of these places report fewer days of poor mental or physical health in a given month than a typical American adult.

Binge and heavy drinking are just two of many factors that impact health outcomes. Income is another factor that plays an even stronger role. Higher-income, financially secure households are better able to afford healthier diets and regular, preventive medical care. Alcohol consumption rates also increase with income levels. So, while higher-income Americans may be more likely to drink excessively, they are also more likely to report better health outcomes because their higher incomes allow them to make healthier lifestyle choices.

These are the heaviest drinking counties in America.

35. Sheboygan County, Wisconsin

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Adult excessive drinking rate: 25.9%

25.9% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 26.5% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

26.5% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.1 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.1 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 4.0 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

4.0 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.1 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

78.1 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $73,970 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$73,970 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 117,752

34. Flathead County, Montana

Pierdelune / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.0%

26.0% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 48.3% (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

48.3% (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.3 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.3 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 4.0 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

4.0 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.4 years (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

77.4 years (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $74,150 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$74,150 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 113,679

33. Crow Wing County, Minnesota

Willard / Getty Images

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.1%

26.1% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 20.5% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

20.5% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.0 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.0 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.7 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.7 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.7 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

78.7 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $74,540 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$74,540 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 68,304

32. Polk County, Wisconsin

Royalbroil / Wikimedia Commons

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.1%

26.1% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 26.0% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

26.0% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.2 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.2 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.8 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.8 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.8 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

77.8 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $71,613 (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$71,613 (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 45,762

31. Williams County, North Dakota

chamey / iStock via Getty Images

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.1%

26.1% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 56.8% (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

56.8% (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

4.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.9 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

77.9 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $92,537 (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$92,537 (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 39,113

30. Kewaunee County, Wisconsin

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.1%

26.1% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 22.2% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

22.2% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.5 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.5 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.7 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.7 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.9 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

79.9 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $77,472 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$77,472 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 20,690

29. Ozaukee County, Wisconsin

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.1%

26.1% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 28.6% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

28.6% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.9 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

4.9 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.0 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

81.0 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $98,394 (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$98,394 (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 93,460

28. Sauk County, Wisconsin

stevegeer / E+ via Getty Images

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.2%

26.2% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 40.7% (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

40.7% (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.4 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.4 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 4.1 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

4.1 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.7 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

77.7 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $79,349 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$79,349 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 65,920

27. Plymouth County, Iowa

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.2%

26.2% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 23.8% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

23.8% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.7 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

4.7 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.0 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

79.0 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $74,765 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$74,765 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 25,722

26. Custer County, Montana

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.2%

26.2% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 33.3% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

33.3% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.4 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.4 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.9 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.9 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.2 years (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

76.2 years (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $58,850 (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$58,850 (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 11,985

25. Buffalo County, Wisconsin

Joe Ferrer/Shutterstock.com

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.2%

26.2% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 40.0% (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

40.0% (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.6 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.6 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.9 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.9 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.7 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

81.7 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $73,869 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$73,869 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 13,419

24. Dickinson County, Iowa

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.3%

26.3% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 10.0% (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

10.0% (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

4.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.2 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.2 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

81.2 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $80,922 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$80,922 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 18,056

23. Denver County, Colorado

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.3%

26.3% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 35.0% (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

35.0% (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.5 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.5 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.8 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.8 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 77.4 years (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

77.4 years (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $93,572 (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$93,572 (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 716,577

22. Sherburne County, Minnesota

Elliot Stevenson / iStock via Getty Images

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.3%

26.3% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 30.2% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

30.2% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.7 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

4.7 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.4 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

79.4 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $101,487 (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$101,487 (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 102,206

21. Chisago County, Minnesota

Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.4%

26.4% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 37.8% (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

37.8% (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.8 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

4.8 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.4 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

79.4 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $91,338 (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$91,338 (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 58,535

20. Carbon County, Montana

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.5%

26.5% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 42.1% (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

42.1% (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.0 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.0 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.7 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.7 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.4 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

80.4 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $72,463 (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$72,463 (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 11,419

19. Washington County, Vermont

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.5%

26.5% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 47.4% (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

47.4% (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.7 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.7 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.7 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.7 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.0 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

79.0 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $79,916 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$79,916 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 60,142

18. Winneshiek County, Iowa

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.6%

26.6% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 26.7% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

26.7% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.6 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

4.6 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 81.8 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

81.8 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $80,932 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$80,932 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 19,815

17. Johnson County, Iowa

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.6%

26.6% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 27.3% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

27.3% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.2 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.2 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.0 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

82.0 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $74,665 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$74,665 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 157,528

16. Madison County, Montana

urbancow / iStock via Getty Images

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.7%

26.7% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 26.7% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

26.7% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.7 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

4.7 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.6 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.6 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 80.3 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

80.3 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $73,316 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$73,316 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 9,521

15. Green County, Wisconsin

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.8%

26.8% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 33.3% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

33.3% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.4 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.4 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.7 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.7 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.2 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

79.2 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $78,114 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$78,114 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 36,951

14. Waupaca County, Wisconsin

wackybadger / Flickr

Adult excessive drinking rate: 26.9%

26.9% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 31.6% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

31.6% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.3 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.3 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.9 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.9 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 76.5 years (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

76.5 years (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $68,545 (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$68,545 (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 51,388

13. Lincoln County, Wisconsin

Adult excessive drinking rate: 27.0%

27.0% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 36.0% (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

36.0% (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.7 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.7 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 4.1 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

4.1 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 75.9 years (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

75.9 years (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $71,871 (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$71,871 (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 28,405

12. Louisa County, Iowa

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Adult excessive drinking rate: 27.0%

27.0% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 12.5% (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

12.5% (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.2 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.2 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 4.3 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

4.3 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.7 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

78.7 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $76,120 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$76,120 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 10,513

11. Benton County, Iowa

Adult excessive drinking rate: 27.0%

27.0% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 7.4% (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

7.4% (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.8 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

4.8 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.7 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.7 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.2 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

79.2 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $86,364 (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$86,364 (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 25,796

10. Portage County, Wisconsin

Adult excessive drinking rate: 27.0%

27.0% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 37.8% (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

37.8% (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.4 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.4 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.7 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.7 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.3 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

79.3 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $71,295 (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$71,295 (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 71,024

9. McCone County, Montana

Ltvine / Wikimedia Commons

Adult excessive drinking rate: 27.1%

27.1% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 50.0% (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

50.0% (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.0 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.0 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.6 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.6 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 83.5 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

83.5 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $56,696 (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$56,696 (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 1,676

8. Grundy County, Iowa

Lolwhynot3498 / Wikimedia Commons

Adult excessive drinking rate: 27.3%

27.3% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 22.2% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

22.2% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

4.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.3 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.3 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

79.3 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $81,093 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$81,093 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 12,384

7. Powell County, Montana

T Schofield / iStock via Getty Images

Adult excessive drinking rate: 27.3%

27.3% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 40.0% (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

40.0% (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.2 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.2 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 4.0 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

4.0 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 75.8 years (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

75.8 years (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $61,354 (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$61,354 (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 7,133

6. Gallatin County, Montana

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Adult excessive drinking rate: 27.3%

27.3% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 53.8% (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

53.8% (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.1 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.1 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 82.0 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

82.0 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $90,942 (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$90,942 (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 126,409

5. Washington County, Wisconsin

By Jimmy Emerson - originally posted to Flickr as Washington County Court House, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4556177

Adult excessive drinking rate: 27.4%

27.4% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 27.7% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

27.7% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.0 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.0 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.4 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.6 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

79.6 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $93,830 (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$93,830 (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 138,168

4. St. Croix County, Wisconsin

Adult excessive drinking rate: 27.7%

27.7% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 48.0% (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

48.0% (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.2 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.2 days (bottom 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.6 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.6 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.8 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

79.8 years (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $103,731 (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$103,731 (top 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 96,763

3. Chippewa County, Wisconsin

Adult excessive drinking rate: 27.9%

27.9% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 22.0% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

22.0% (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 5.3 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

5.3 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 4.0 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data)

4.0 days (middle 50% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 78.8 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

78.8 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $76,637 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$76,637 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 66,970

2. Buchanan County, Iowa

James C. Orvis / Wikimedia Commons

Adult excessive drinking rate: 28.1%

28.1% Driving deaths involving alcohol: 36.4% (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

36.4% (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 4.9 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

4.9 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 3.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data)

3.5 days (bottom 10% of 3,144 counties with available data) Avg. life expectancy at birth: 79.0 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

79.0 years (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Median household income: $80,402 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data)

$80,402 (top 25% of 3,144 counties with available data) Local population: 20,691

1. Missoula County, Montana

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com