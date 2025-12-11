Exploring 35 of the Least Healthy Counties in America

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Life expectancy at birth is one of the most telling and often-cited public health measures, and in the United States, recent year-over-year changes in average life expectancy have been less than encouraging. According to the World Bank, a typical American born in 1960 could expect to live to be about 70 years old. Due to factors such as advancements in medical care, consumer safety regulations, and the near-eradication of certain infectious diseases, life expectancy in the U.S. was on a steady upward trajectory in the following decades, reaching about 78.8 years in 2019. However, in 2020, much of that progress was lost.

That year, life expectancy in the U.S. fell by about 1.8 years, and in 2021, it declined by another 0.7 years — the two largest backslides since record-keeping began. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the historic year-over-year declines were linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and an uptick in so-called “deaths of despair,” including cirrhosis of the liver, accidental overdoses, and suicide. While life expectancy at birth in the U.S. improved in both 2022 and 2023, reaching 78.4 years, it remains well below the 80-plus-year average in many other wealthy countries and multinational alliances, including Canada, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

While important, average life expectancy at birth is only one outcome measure that can offer insight into the overall health of a given country or population — and, like other key outcome indicators, life expectancy is influenced by a wide range of factors related to behaviors, genetics, and access to medical treatment. Due in part to these underlying determinants, there are many parts of the U.S. where life expectancy at birth lags behind the national average by a decade or more.

Using data from County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, 24/7 Wall St. identified the least healthy counties in America. Counties and county equivalents are ranked on an index of four health outcome measures: years of potential life lost before age 75 for every 100,000 people, average number of mentally unhealthy days per month, average number of physically unhealthy days per month, and the share of adults who report being in fair or poor health. All supplemental data on smoking rates, uninsured rates, physical inactivity, income, and population size are also from CHR.

Of the 35 counties on this list, most are in the South, including 11 in West Virginia and seven in Tennessee. Another 11 counties are in Western states, and two are in the Midwest. Average life expectancies at birth in these places are among the lowest in the country, ranging from 71.4 years down to just 60.4 years. Adults in these counties are also far more likely than a typical American to report being in less than good health and to experience more frequent physically or mentally unhealthy days.

Poor health outcomes in these areas are likely due in part to several underlying factors. For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cigarette smoking is the leading preventable cause of disease, death, and disability in the United States. Adult smoking rates in these counties range from 18.4% to 38.3%, which is well above the 11.6% national rate. Additionally, adults in many of these places are less likely than a typical American to have physically active lifestyles.

Economic conditions in these counties may also limit access to health care and healthy living. Nationwide, the typical household earns about $81,600 a year, and in every county on this list, the median household income is below the national median — often by tens of thousands of dollars. Low-income and financially disadvantaged households are more likely to struggle to afford health care services and healthy food.

These are the least healthy counties in America.

Why It Matters

Quality Stock Arts / Shutterstock.com

After a historic decline in average life expectancy at birth, the expected life span of a typical American is once again on the rise. Still, the U.S. lags behind many other wealthy, highly developed countries in this key measure — and in parts of the United States, life expectancy at birth is over a decade behind the current national average. Poor health outcomes in these places are closely linked to a number of social, behavioral, and economic factors.

35. Union County, Tennessee

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 69.8 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

69.8 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 6.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.4 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.4 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 22.1% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

22.1% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 22.9% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

22.9% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 12.8% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

12.8% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 29.4% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

29.4% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $64,244 ($17,360 less than national median)

$64,244 ($17,360 less than national median) Population: 20,741

34. Menominee County, Wisconsin

Michael-Tatman / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 63.0 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

63.0 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 6.3 days (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.3 days (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.5 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.5 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 25.5% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

25.5% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 27.1% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

27.1% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 3.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

3.9% (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 27.8% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

27.8% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $49,791 ($31,813 less than national median)

$49,791 ($31,813 less than national median) Population: 4,226

33. Roosevelt County, Montana

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 60.4 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

60.4 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 6.6 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.6 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.6 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.6 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 28.2% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

28.2% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 28.5% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

28.5% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 13.4% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

13.4% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 30.3% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

30.3% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $51,596 ($30,008 less than national median)

$51,596 ($30,008 less than national median) Population: 10,319

32. Petersburg City, Virginia

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 64.3 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

64.3 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 6.3 days (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.3 days (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.0 days (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.0 days (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 24.1% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

24.1% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 18.4% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

18.4% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 7.5% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.5% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 29.2% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

29.2% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $46,216 ($35,388 less than national median)

$46,216 ($35,388 less than national median) Population: 33,309

31. Letcher County, Kentucky

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.7 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

67.7 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 6.4 days (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.4 days (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.9 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.9 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 24.9% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

24.9% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 21.2% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

21.2% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 7.1% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.1% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 28.3% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

28.3% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $41,737 ($39,867 less than national median)

$41,737 ($39,867 less than national median) Population: 20,423

30. Mason County, West Virginia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 71.1 years (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

71.1 years (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.2 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.2 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 24.4% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

24.4% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 22.8% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

22.8% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 6.4% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.4% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 32.2% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

32.2% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $52,054 ($29,550 less than national median)

$52,054 ($29,550 less than national median) Population: 24,765

29. Scott County, Tennessee

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 71.4 years (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

71.4 years (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.2 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.2 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 6.1 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.1 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 24.9% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

24.9% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 26.6% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

26.6% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 13.4% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

13.4% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 33.3% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

33.3% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $46,923 ($34,681 less than national median)

$46,923 ($34,681 less than national median) Population: 22,171

28. Wayne County, West Virginia

kenlund / Flickr

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 70.4 years (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

70.4 years (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.2 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.2 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 26.3% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

26.3% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 24.4% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

24.4% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 7.9% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.9% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 32.3% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

32.3% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $51,532 ($30,072 less than national median)

$51,532 ($30,072 less than national median) Population: 37,686

27. La Paz County, Arizona

MCCAIG / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 69.3 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

69.3 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 6.2 days (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.2 days (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.6 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.6 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 25.2% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

25.2% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 18.6% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

18.6% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 16.9% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

16.9% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 29.2% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

29.2% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $48,801 ($32,803 less than national median)

$48,801 ($32,803 less than national median) Population: 16,710

26. Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, Alaska

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.3 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

67.3 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 6.3 days (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.3 days (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 27.0% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

27.0% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 29.4% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

29.4% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 19.1% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

19.1% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 30.8% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

30.8% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $49,498 ($32,106 less than national median)

$49,498 ($32,106 less than national median) Population: 5,129

25. Boone County, West Virginia

Tim Kiser / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.9 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

68.9 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.1 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.1 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.9 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.9 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 27.4% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

27.4% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 25.4% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

25.4% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 6.9% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.9% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 35.3% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

35.3% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $48,034 ($33,570 less than national median)

$48,034 ($33,570 less than national median) Population: 20,576

24. Hancock County, Tennessee

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 70.8 years (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

70.8 years (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.4 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.4 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 6.5 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.5 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 30.4% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

30.4% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 31.2% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

31.2% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 10.5% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

10.5% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 37.2% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

37.2% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $39,077 ($42,527 less than national median)

$39,077 ($42,527 less than national median) Population: 6,956

23. Dillingham Census Area, Alaska

National Park Service, Alaska Region - Amalik Bay Archeological District / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.2 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

68.2 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 6.4 days (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.4 days (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 25.6% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

25.6% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 27.4% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

27.4% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 17.0% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

17.0% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 27.9% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

27.9% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $62,598 ($19,006 less than national median)

$62,598 ($19,006 less than national median) Population: 4,607

22. Gila County, Arizona

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 69.6 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

69.6 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 6.6 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.6 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.4 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.4 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 22.3% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

22.3% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 18.5% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

18.5% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 15.2% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

15.2% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 24.5% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

24.5% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $55,804 ($25,800 less than national median)

$55,804 ($25,800 less than national median) Population: 54,003

21. Northwest Arctic Borough, Alaska

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.8 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

67.8 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 6.5 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.5 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 6.1 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.1 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 26.7% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

26.7% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 29.2% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

29.2% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 16.6% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

16.6% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 30.6% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

30.6% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $78,619 ($2,985 less than national median)

$78,619 ($2,985 less than national median) Population: 7,361

20. Washington Parish, Louisiana

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.9 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

68.9 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.1 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.1 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.6 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.6 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 24.5% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

24.5% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 21.3% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

21.3% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 7.4% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.4% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 31.6% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

31.6% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $45,073 ($36,531 less than national median)

$45,073 ($36,531 less than national median) Population: 44,865

19. Cabell County, West Virginia

traveler1116 / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 69.5 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

69.5 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.4 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.4 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.6 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.6 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 25.1% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

25.1% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 22.1% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

22.1% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 7.8% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.8% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 31.7% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

31.7% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $55,031 ($26,573 less than national median)

$55,031 ($26,573 less than national median) Population: 92,082

18. Norton City, Virginia

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 65.0 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

65.0 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 6.5 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.5 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.2 days (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.2 days (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 22.6% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

22.6% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 21.1% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

21.1% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 5.9% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.9% (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 28.2% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

28.2% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $42,618 ($38,986 less than national median)

$42,618 ($38,986 less than national median) Population: 3,492

17. Meigs County, Tennessee

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 69.1 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

69.1 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 6.7 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.7 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.3 days (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.3 days (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 18.8% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

18.8% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 19.6% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

19.6% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 10.8% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

10.8% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 26.0% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

26.0% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $56,161 ($25,443 less than national median)

$56,161 ($25,443 less than national median) Population: 13,691

16. Hardin County, Tennessee

agathman / Flickr

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 70.8 years (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

70.8 years (bottom 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.0 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.0 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.7 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.7 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 20.5% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

20.5% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 21.2% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

21.2% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 12.7% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

12.7% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 28.1% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

28.1% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $49,126 ($32,478 less than national median)

$49,126 ($32,478 less than national median) Population: 27,229

15. Pemiscot County, Missouri

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 65.6 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

65.6 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 6.5 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.5 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.9 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.9 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 26.9% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

26.9% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 26.0% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

26.0% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 11.9% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

11.9% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 34.4% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

34.4% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $42,080 ($39,524 less than national median)

$42,080 ($39,524 less than national median) Population: 14,613

14. Summers County, West Virginia

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 69.4 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

69.4 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.1 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.1 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.9 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.9 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 26.2% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

26.2% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 23.3% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

23.3% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 8.3% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

8.3% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 32.3% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

32.3% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $44,218 ($37,386 less than national median)

$44,218 ($37,386 less than national median) Population: 11,581

13. Wyoming County, West Virginia

Tim Kiser / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.7 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

68.7 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.4 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.4 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 6.4 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.4 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 30.5% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

30.5% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 28.0% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

28.0% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 9.2% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

9.2% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 37.9% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

37.9% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $47,212 ($34,392 less than national median)

$47,212 ($34,392 less than national median) Population: 20,277

12. Cocke County, Tennessee

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.0 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

68.0 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.1 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.1 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 25.6% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

25.6% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 25.0% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

25.0% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 12.8% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

12.8% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 33.9% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

33.9% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $47,491 ($34,113 less than national median)

$47,491 ($34,113 less than national median) Population: 37,404

11. Glacier County, Montana

Chris LaBasco / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 66.9 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

66.9 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.4 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.4 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.9 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.9 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 31.5% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

31.5% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 30.4% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

30.4% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 12.7% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

12.7% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 32.5% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

32.5% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $51,416 ($30,188 less than national median)

$51,416 ($30,188 less than national median) Population: 13,609

10. Kusilvak Census Area, Alaska

CTLiotta / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 65.0 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

65.0 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.2 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.2 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 7.5 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.5 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 36.8% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

36.8% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 38.3% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

38.3% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 13.9% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

13.9% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 40.3% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

40.3% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $42,029 ($39,575 less than national median)

$42,029 ($39,575 less than national median) Population: 8,001

9. Campbell County, Tennessee

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.6 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

68.6 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.0 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.0 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 5.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

5.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 23.5% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

23.5% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 23.2% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

23.2% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 12.1% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

12.1% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 30.7% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

30.7% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $50,443 ($31,161 less than national median)

$50,443 ($31,161 less than national median) Population: 40,223

8. Lincoln County, West Virginia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.7 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

68.7 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.4 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.4 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 6.6 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.6 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 29.7% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

29.7% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 26.9% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

26.9% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 7.2% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.2% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 35.0% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

35.0% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $47,435 ($34,169 less than national median)

$47,435 ($34,169 less than national median) Population: 19,701

7. McDowell County, West Virginia

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 65.1 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

65.1 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.7 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.7 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 6.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 33.6% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

33.6% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 28.1% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

28.1% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 10.4% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

10.4% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 38.6% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

38.6% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $35,161 ($46,443 less than national median)

$35,161 ($46,443 less than national median) Population: 17,439

6. Navajo County, Arizona

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 67.1 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

67.1 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 6.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 6.0 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.0 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 25.6% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

25.6% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 22.4% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

22.4% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 15.4% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

15.4% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 25.9% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

25.9% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $51,011 ($30,593 less than national median)

$51,011 ($30,593 less than national median) Population: 109,175

5. Mercer County, West Virginia

sshepard / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 68.7 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

68.7 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.4 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.4 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 6.0 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.0 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 22.2% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

22.2% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 20.2% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

20.2% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 7.9% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.9% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 29.7% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

29.7% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $47,084 ($34,520 less than national median)

$47,084 ($34,520 less than national median) Population: 58,057

4. McKinley County, New Mexico

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 63.9 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

63.9 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.1 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.1 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 6.3 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.3 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 31.6% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

31.6% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 31.1% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

31.1% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 13.8% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

13.8% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 31.6% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

31.6% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $41,427 ($40,177 less than national median)

$41,427 ($40,177 less than national median) Population: 68,797

3. Logan County, West Virginia

John M. Chase / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 66.2 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

66.2 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.8 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 6.5 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.5 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 29.2% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

29.2% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 25.6% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

25.6% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 8.4% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

8.4% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 37.1% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

37.1% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $48,745 ($32,859 less than national median)

$48,745 ($32,859 less than national median) Population: 30,827

2. Apache County, Arizona

Avg. life expectancy at birth: 63.8 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

63.8 years (bottom 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of mentally unhealthy days in past month: 7.6 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

7.6 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Avg. number of physically unhealthy days in past month: 6.6 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

6.6 days (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of adults who are in fair or poor health: 32.5% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

32.5% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adult smoking rate: 27.1% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data)

27.1% (top 10% of 3,159 counties with available data) Share of residents with no health insurance: 13.0% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data)

13.0% (middle 50% of 3,159 counties with available data) Adults not exercising regularly: 31.6% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data)

31.6% (top 25% of 3,159 counties with available data) Median household income: $43,121 ($38,483 less than national median)

$43,121 ($38,483 less than national median) Population: 65,036

1. Mingo County, West Virginia