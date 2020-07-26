AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Gilead, and More Biopharma Stocks Reporting Earnings This Week Chris Lange

Earnings season is in full swing, and we have put together a preview of some of the world’s largest players in the health care sector reporting this coming week. Health care has been a big winner in the wake of the coronavirus, and the sector has largely outpaced the markets. These earnings will help dictate where the sector goes from here.

Note that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may reschedule reporting dates as well. Also see our separate previews for technology, Dow Jones industrials and other major companies reporting earnings this week.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is set to report its most recent results on Tuesday afternoon. The consensus estimates from Refinitiv call for earnings per share (EPS) of $3.82 and $6.18 billion in revenue. Shares were changing hands at $247.98 on Friday’s close. The 52-week range is $173.12 to $264.97.

Sanofi S.A. (NASDAQ: SNY) will share its latest quarterly earnings Wednesday morning. The consensus estimates call for breakeven earnings on $9.89 billion in revenue. Shares traded at $51.15 on Friday’s close, in a 52-week range of $37.62 to $55.00. The consensus price target is $59.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Thursday before the opening bell. The consensus estimates are $2.58 in EPS and $1.28 billion in revenue. Shares traded at $101.49 as last week came to a close. The consensus price target is $138.42, and the 52-week trading range is $72.67 to $125.52.

Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) is expected to reveal its second-quarter results on Thursday morning. The consensus forecast calls for $1.56 in EPS, as well as $5.76 billion in revenue. The stock ended last week at $159.54 per share. The consensus price target is $162.93, and the 52-week range is $101.36 to $170.75.

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) also will share its latest quarterly earnings first thing Thursday as well. The consensus estimates call for $0.44 in EPS and $6.28 billion in revenue. Shares were at $55.80 as Friday’s trading ended, in a 52-week range of $36.15 to $64.94. The consensus price target is $56.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTX) is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Thursday afternoon. The consensus forecast calls for $2.07 in EPS, as well as $1.39 billion in revenue. The stock ended last week at $278.49 per share. The consensus price target is $295.91, and the 52-week range is $165.23 to $306.08.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is expected to reveal its second-quarter results on Thursday after the close. The consensus forecast calls for $1.48 in EPS, as well as $5.34 billion in revenue. The stock closed at $73.64 per share. The consensus price target is $81.42, and the 52-week trading range is $60.89 to $85.97.

And AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) will post its latest quarterly earnings on Friday morning. The consensus estimates call for $2.19 in EPS and $10.07 billion in revenue. Shares were at $97.11 as Friday’s trading ended, in a 52-week range of $62.55 to $101.28. The consensus price target is $104.69.