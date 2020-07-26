Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook and More Tech/Media Earnings Coming This Week Chris Lange

As we make our way through corporate earnings season, the technology sector has been leading the market recovery. Although the past week was somewhat lackluster for the markets, the sector could continue pushing the markets higher.

24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of some of the larger tech companies that are about to report their quarterly results. We have reviewed the consensus earnings estimates from Refinitiv, the stock price and trading history.

Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change earnings dates as well. Also see our separate previews for health care, Dow Jones industrials and other major companies reporting earnings this week.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is set to release its second-quarter numbers after Monday’s closing bell. The consensus estimates call for $0.84 in earnings per share (EPS) and revenue of $1.81 billion. Shares were last seen trading at $115.75 apiece. The consensus price target is $123.87, and the 52-week trading range is $58.41 to $139.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMD) second-quarter report is scheduled for Tuesday after the close. The analysts’ consensus forecast calls for $0.16 in EPS on $1.86 billion in revenue. On Friday, shares ended at $69.40 apiece. The consensus price target is just $54.57, and the 52-week range is $27.43 to $69.48.

The report from eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is expected Tuesday afternoon. The second-quarter consensus estimates call for $1.05 in EPS on revenue of $2.79 billion. Shares closed at $55.12 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $26.02 to $61.06. The consensus price target is $55.22.

Second-quarter results for Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) are expected on Wednesday morning. The consensus estimates see a net loss of $0.01 per share on revenue of $508.2 million. Shares closed at $929.81 on Friday, while the consensus price target is down at $857.13. The 52-week range trading range is $282.08 to $1,074.98.

Spotify Technology S.A.’s (NYSE: SPOT) second-quarter report is due early on Wednesday. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.42 per share and $2.23 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week at $268.74. The consensus price target is just $235.10, and the 52-week range trading range is $109.18 to $299.67.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is set to report its second-quarter results after the closing bell on Wednesday. The consensus estimates are EPS of $1.39 and revenue of $17.4 billion. Shares ended the week trading at $230.71. The consensus price target is $254.07, and the 52-week trading range is $137.10 to $250.15.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings late Wednesday as well. The consensus estimates call for $0.70 in EPS and revenue of $4.8 billion. Shares were changing hands at $88.89 as the week ended. The $94.89 mean price target compares with a 52-week trading range of $58.00 to $96.17.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) also is expected to report its second-quarter results after the markets close Thursday. The analysts are looking for $1.32 in EPS and $81.1 billion in revenue. The stock ended the week at $3,008.91 a share. The consensus price target is $2,998.24. The 52-week trading range is $1,626.03 to $3,344.29.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) will release its most recent quarterly results late on Thursday. The consensus forecast calls for $8.23 in EPS and $37.37 billion in revenue for the second quarter. Shares were last seen trading at $1,508.21. The consensus price target is $1,609.51. The share price has ranged from $1,008.87 to $1,587.05 in the past 52 weeks.

And second-quarter results for Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) also are expected before Friday’s open. The consensus forecast sees a net loss of $0.13 per share on revenue of $250.5 million. Shares traded at $24.54 to close out the week, while the consensus price target $24.05. The 52-week range trading range is $10.10 to $36.83.