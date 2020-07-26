Altria, Ford, GE, Starbucks and More Major Earnings Coming This Week Chris Lange

Over the past few months, we’ve seen an absolute roller-coaster of volatility in the markets, followed by a solid recovery, all due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fundamental threat of the COVID-19 is very real for American businesses, and it is vastly overtaking other market fundamentals. Now it is time to see the damage as more companies report their pandemic earnings.

Although earnings and other fundamentals may be taking a backseat as many investors are writing off this quarter, they will be an important measure when the crisis passes. Meanwhile, earnings season continues and more big names are reporting soon. Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports due this week.

We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

Also see our separate previews for health care companies, big tech plays and Dow Jones industrials reporting earnings this week.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) will share its most recent quarterly results before Tuesday’s open. The consensus forecast calls for $1.06 in earnings per share (EPS) and $5.08 billion in revenue for the second quarter. Shares closed trading at $41.85 on Friday. The consensus price target is $48.57, and shares have traded between $30.95 and $52.45 in the past 52 weeks.

The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) second-quarter report is due first thing Tuesday as well. The consensus estimates call for $0.03 in EPS and $808.46 million in revenue. Shares ended the week at $29.07, in line with the consensus price target of $29.08. The 52-week range trading range is $14.31 to $40.89.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings Tuesday afternoon. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.59 per share and revenue of $4.06 billion. Shares were changing hands at $75.78 as the week ended. The $80.28 mean price target compares with a 52-week trading range of $50.02 to $99.72.

Look for General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) to share its second-quarter numbers before Wednesday’s open. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.10 per share and revenue of $16.96 billion. Shares closed at $6.86 apiece, with the consensus price target of $8.13. The 52-week trading range is $5.48 to $13.26.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) also is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings Wednesday morning as well. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $1.75 per share and revenue of $17.37 billion. Shares were changing hands at $26.25 as the week ended. The $37.35 mean price target compares with a 52-week trading range of $14.33 to $41.90.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) will release its most recent quarterly results on late Wednesday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.88 in EPS and $4.98 billion in revenue for the second quarter. Shares closed at $172.56 on Friday. The consensus price target is $183.28. The share price has ranged from $82.07 to $183.99 in the past 52 weeks.

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA) is set to release its second-quarter numbers before Thursday’s regular trading begins. The consensus estimates call for $1.17 in EPS and revenue of $3.25 billion. Shares were last seen trading at $306.92. The consensus price target is $330.38, and the 52-week trading range is $199.99 to $347.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is expected to report Thursday afternoon. The second-quarter consensus estimates are a net loss of $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.6 billion. Shares closed at $40.28 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $20.84 to $67.13. The consensus price target is $51.36.

The report from Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) is expected later on Thursday too. The second-quarter consensus estimates are a net loss of $1.21 per share on revenue of $15.93 billion. Shares closed at $6.88 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $3.96 to $9.68. The consensus price target is $6.36.

And watch for Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) to release its most recent quarterly results on Friday morning. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.41 per share and $538.46 million in revenue for the second quarter. Shares closed at $10.91 on Friday. The consensus price target is just $9.27. The share price has ranged from $7.15 to $27.52 in the past 52 weeks.