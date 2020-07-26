Apple, Boeing, Exxon, McDonald's, Visa and More Dow Earnings This Week Chris Lange

Over a third of the Dow Jones industrial average components are scheduled to report their latest quarterly reports this week. Although many think that this earnings season may not matter much due to the effects of the pandemic, the fundamentals will be important in terms of understanding the severity of the damage and what it could mean for the economy as a whole.

24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of those Dow companies scheduled to report their quarterly results this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change earnings dates as well.

Also see our separate previews for health care, technology and other major companies reporting earnings this week.

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is expected to report its second-quarter financial results Tuesday morning. The consensus analyst estimates are $0.74 in earnings per share (EPS) and revenue of $3.68 billion. McDonald’s stock closed at $198.72 a share most recently. The consensus price target is $209.03, and the 52-week trading range is $124.23 to $221.93.

3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) is set to report its most recent quarterly results first thing Tuesday. Analysts are looking for $1.80 in EPS and $7.32 billion in revenue for the second quarter. Shares closed most recently at $159.84. They have a consensus price target of $158.80 and a 52-week trading range of $114.04 to $182.55.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) also is expected to report its most recent quarterly results on Tuesday before the open. The consensus estimates are $0.12 in EPS and revenue of $13.48 billion. Shares were trading at $62.07 on Friday’s close. The consensus price target is $76.56, and the 52-week trading range is $43.44 to $93.45.

Look for Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) to share its latest quarterly earnings on Tuesday afternoon. The consensus estimates call for $1.03 in EPS and $4.83 billion in revenue for the fiscal third quarter. Shares ended last week at $195.15, in a 52-week range of $133.93 to $214.17. The consensus analyst target is $213.59.

On Wednesday, Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) will report its second-quarter results before the open. The analysts’ consensus forecast is a net loss of $2.60 per share on $13.32 billion in revenue. Shares most recently changed hands at $173.76. The consensus price target is $177.86, and the stock has a 52-week range of $89.00 to $391.00.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) will report its latest quarterly earnings before Thursday’s opening bell. The second-quarter consensus estimates call for $1.01 in EPS and $16.99 billion in revenue. Shares closed at $125.96, in a 52-week range of $94.34 to $128.09. The consensus analyst target is $130.01.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will report its latest quarterly earnings after Thursday’s close. The consensus forecast is $2.02 in EPS and $51.75 billion in revenue. Shares ended last week at $370.46, in a 52-week range of $192.58 to $399.82. The consensus analyst target is $370.81.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is set to report its most recent quarterly results first thing Friday. Analysts are looking for $0.64 in EPS and $9.38 billion in revenue. Shares were last trading at $137.58, with a consensus price target of $133.55 and in a 52-week trading range of $87.50 to $150.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) also will report its latest quarterly earnings before Friday’s opening bell. The consensus estimates call for $1.04 in EPS and $10.39 billion in revenue. Shares closed at $77.10 on Friday. The 52-week range is $65.25 to $92.64, and the consensus analyst target is $93.00.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) will report its latest quarterly earnings before the markets open on Friday. The second-quarter consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.91 per share and $22.1 billion in revenue. Shares closed at $90.13, in a 52-week range of $51.60 to $125.27. The consensus analyst target is $100.14.

And Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) also is scheduled to report its second-quarter results Friday morning. The analysts’ consensus forecast is a net loss of $0.62 per share on $38.16 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week at $43.43. The consensus price target is $47.23, and the stock has a 52-week range of $30.11 to $75.66.