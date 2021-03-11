COVID-19: The 55 Counties in America Where No One Has Died

The pace of the spread of COVID-19 has slowed across America. Increases in daily fatal cases and confirmed cases are about half what they were seven weeks ago. Nevertheless, 534,746 Americans have died, which is about 20% of the world’s total. Confirmed cases have reached 29,465,761, or about 25% of the global number. As important as these statistics, hospitalizations have fallen below 50,000 for the first time since November.

The range of the severity of the disease by state and county varies considerably. In a very small number of the 3,143 U.S. counties and county equivalents, not a single person has died.

To some extent, the pace of the spread of the disease remains a race between vaccinations and the rising number of potentially dangerous variants. At this point, 19% of the adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine. Nearly 10% have received two shots. According to the COVID Data Tracker, 127,869,155 doses have been delivered in the United States and 95,721,290 doses have been administered.

Variants are among the dangers epidemiologist and public health officials worry about. At least one, first identified in the United Kingdom, could account for most new U.S. cases by the end of March. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently tracks three variants for the public. At this point, they are present in 49 states.



The number of counties where no one has died from COVID-19 has dropped to just 55. Only one has a population of over 10,000 people. San Juan County, Washington, has 16,473 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and 88% are white. The county covers an island northwest of Seattle, near the Canadian border. The median household income in the county is $63,622, slightly below the national figure. At 8.1%, the poverty rate is lower than the national number.

None of the counties without COVID-19 deaths has more than 1,000 cases of the disease. Two have less than 10. Loving County, Texas, with a population of 102, has only one case. An examination of the list shows most of the counties where no one has died are in rural states, particularly Alaska, Kansas and Nebraska.

These are the 55 counties where no one has died of COVID-19:

County State Population Cases Deaths San Juan Washington 16,473 121 0 Nome Alaska 9,925 329 0 Sitka City Alaska 8,738 323 0 San Miguel Colorado 7,968 829 0 Anderson Kansas 7,852 818 0 Lake Colorado 7,585 665 0 Calhoun West Virginia 7,396 231 0 Grand Isle Vermont 6,965 127 0 Mitchell Kansas 6,222 559 0 Ottawa Kansas 5,902 547 0 Aleutians West Alaska 5,750 630 0 Cook Minnesota 5,311 119 0 Mineral Montana 4,211 235 0 Wahkiakum Washington 4,189 100 0 Osborne Kansas 3,603 287 0 Harlan Nebraska 3,438 210 0 Woodson Kansas 3,170 205 0 Rush Kansas 3,102 425 0 Sierra California 2,930 48 0 Edwards Kansas 2,925 256 0 Logan Kansas 2,810 293 0 Hamilton Kansas 2,616 201 0 Elk Kansas 2,562 176 0 Haines Alaska 2,518 28 0 Sheridan Kansas 2,506 428 0 Wrangell City Alaska 2,484 31 0 Denali Alaska 2,232 75 0 Wichita Kansas 2,143 215 0 Dolores Colorado 1,841 69 0 Eureka Nevada 1,830 50 0 Sherman Oregon 1,605 53 0 Wallace Kansas 1,575 173 0 Jackson Colorado 1,296 51 0 Sioux Nebraska 1,266 36 0 Greeley Kansas 1,200 101 0 Alpine California 1,146 78 0 Clark Idaho 1,077 54 0 Skagway Alaska 1,061 20 0 Esmeralda Nevada 981 37 0 Billings North Dakota 946 53 0 Hayes Nebraska 943 58 0 Logan Nebraska 886 76 0 Camas Idaho 886 70 0 Hinsdale Colorado 878 17 0 Wheeler Nebraska 822 36 0 Keya Paha Nebraska 792 48 0 Jones South Dakota 735 85 0 Slope North Dakota 704 31 0 Banner Nebraska 696 35 0 Loup Nebraska 585 40 0 San Juan Colorado 544 43 0 Blaine Nebraska 480 20 0 Harding New Mexico 459 8 0 King Texas 228 11 0 Loving Texas 102 1 0

Click here to read see which state has the fewest people vaccinated.

