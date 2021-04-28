This Is How Long America's Most Popular Dog Breed Lives

Dogs are incredibly popular pets in the United States. About 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog. Many factors contribute to choosing the right breed for the home, including owners’ allergies, as well as the dog’s exercise needs and life expectancy.

Saying goodbye to a dog is perhaps one of the saddest experiences about having a furry friend. Most dogs live around a decade or so, with small breeds generally living longer than large ones, and some reaching up to 16 years.

24/7 Tempo reviewed data provided by the American Kennel Club, the country’s purebred dog registry, to list the estimated life expectancy of the 25 most popular dogs in the United States. The club currently recognizes 197 dog breeds. Based on this research, we found how long America’s most popular breed lives.

The life span of the 25 most popular dogs in the United States in 2020 varies from as few as seven to as many as 18 years, though the life expectancy of most breeds on the list is in the 10 to 15 range.



The Labrador Retriever is America’s most popular dog breed. Its life expectancy is 10 to 12 years.

> Average height: 22.5 to 24.5 inches (male), 21.5 to 23.5 inches (female)

> Average weight: 65 to 80 pounds (male), 55 to 70 pounds (female)

> Group: Sporting

The Labrador Retriever has topped the club’s list of most popular breeds in the United States since 1991. Labs are friendly, outgoing and eager to please. They are also one of the most sought-after breeds for challenging work, whether as guide dogs or for search and rescue. When lives are in danger, you want a dog that is smart and dependable.

