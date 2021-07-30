This Dog Stays a Puppy the Longest

Americans love dogs. There’s no doubt about that. It is estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million and that 44% of households have a dog.

We typically get dogs when they are puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are still a size we can manage and are perhaps the most irresistible. While they perhaps would never say it out loud, some dog owners may privately wish their puppy would never grow up. (These are the states where people love dogs the most.)

24/7 Tempo set out to identify the breed that stays a puppy the longest. Dogs reach adulthood at different stages, with some appearing to remain puppies longer than others. We compiled the list based on a range of factors for which data were available, including life expectancy and size, as well as other more intangible factors, such as temperament, playfulness and cuteness.

The breed that remains a puppy the longest is West Highland White Terrier. It typically weighs 15 to 20 pounds, and the average life expectancy is 13 to 15 years.



With their bright eyes, sturdy little bodies and pink ears, these dogs are hard to resist. Bred to hunt rodents in Scotland, they love a good chase, but they are also great family dogs. Like other members of the terrier group, westies are feisty and energetic.

