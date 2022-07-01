These Breeds Make the Best Watchdogs

Guard dogs should be strong and fierce enough to be able to deter intruders or other potential sources of trouble. Watchdogs, on the other hand, have one job: to raise the alert when they detect something unusual, such as an intruder. For that reason, the size of the dog doesn’t matter; alertness and the ability to bark loudly are the important factors.

To compile a list of the best watchdog breeds, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the report “Dogs and home insurance: what you need to know” from the U.K.-based insurance, utilities, finance, and automotive comparison site Confused.com, which ranked breeds based on a survey of over 200 dog obedience judges. Information on a breed’s personality attributes, typical size, and life expectancy came from the American Kennel Club.

According to the report, the top three watchdogs are the Rottweiler, the German Shepherd, and the Scottish Terrier. Our list clearly demonstrates that size is not crucial when it comes to being a good watchdog, as these breeds might be characterized as large, medium, and small, respectively.

The Rottweiler, which typically weighs between 80 and 135 pounds, does double duty in that it is also among the top three guard dogs. The German Shepherd, which weighs between 50 and 90 pounds, is also good at both tasks. (For whatever purposes, these are America’s most popular dogs this year.)

Then there’s the Scottish Terrier, which typically weighs only a third as much as the German Shepherd. Its qualifications for the job of watchdog include confidence, persistence, and aloofness towards strangers. At No. 8 is the Chihuahua, which deserves special mention because of its size. It weighs no more than six pounds! However, according to the American Kennel Club, the Chihuahua has a huge personality and a terrier-like demeanor. (Here are the most popular tiny dog breeds in America.)