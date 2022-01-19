The CDC Does Not Want You to Travel to These Countries

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has driven new daily cases in the United States to over a million. There are over 150,000 people in the hospital because of the virus. Coronavirus deaths have risen to nearly 2,000 a day. Globally, the situation is nearly as bad. New cases per day have reached 2 million.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has just added 22 countries to its Level 4 travel list. Level 4 is designated as “very high risk” for visitors. These are countries where the spread of COVID-19 is aggressive enough that people should avoid going to them, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC website says, “If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.”
International travel, which had begun to increase last summer, has nearly shut down again. The air travel industry barely survived deep financial wounds that required government funds to tide them over in some cases. The cruise ship industry was nearly obliterated.
These are the CDC’s current Level 4 countries:
Albania Eswatini Netherlands, The
Andorra Faroe Islands North Macedonia
Antigua and Barbuda Finland Norway
Argentina France Panama
Aruba Georgia Papua New Guinea
Australia Germany Poland
Austria Gibraltar Portugal
Bahamas, The Greece Qatar
Bahrain Greenland Réunion
Barbados Grenada Russia
Belgium Guernsey Saint Kitts and Nevis
Belize Guyana Saint Lucia
Bermuda Haiti San Marino
Bolivia Hungary São Tomé and Príncipe
Bonaire Iceland Saudi Arabia
Bosnia and Herzegovina Iraq Serbia
Botswana Ireland Seychelles
British Virgin Islands Isle of Man Sint Maarten
Bulgaria Israel Slovakia
Burkina Faso Italy Slovenia
Burma (Myanmar) Jersey (part of the UK) Somalia
Canada Jordan South Africa
Cape Verde Latvia South Sudan
Cayman Islands Lebanon Spain
Central African Republic Liechtenstein Suriname
Chad Lithuania Sweden
Croatia Luxembourg Switzerland
Curaçao Maldives Trinidad and Tobago
Cyprus Malta Turkey
Czech Republic Martinique Turks and Caicos (U.K.)
Denmark Mauritius Ukraine
Dominica Monaco United Kingdom
Egypt Montenegro Uruguay
Estonia Namibia
