The CDC Does Not Want You to Travel to These Countries

Douglas A. McIntyre
January 19, 2022 10:30 am

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has driven new daily cases in the United States to over a million. There are over 150,000 people in the hospital because of the virus. Coronavirus deaths have risen to nearly 2,000 a day. Globally, the situation is nearly as bad. New cases per day have reached 2 million.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has just added 22 countries to its Level 4 travel list. Level 4 is designated as “very high risk” for visitors. These are countries where the spread of COVID-19 is aggressive enough that people should avoid going to them, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC website says, “If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.”

International travel, which had begun to increase last summer, has nearly shut down again. The air travel industry barely survived deep financial wounds that required government funds to tide them over in some cases. The cruise ship industry was nearly obliterated.

These are the CDC’s current Level 4 countries:

Albania                                 Eswatini                            Netherlands, The
Andorra                                Faroe Islands                    North Macedonia
Antigua and Barbuda         Finland                               Norway
Argentina                              France                                Panama
Aruba                                    Georgia                              Papua New Guinea
Australia                               Germany                           Poland
Austria                                  Gibraltar                            Portugal
Bahamas, The                      Greece                               Qatar
Bahrain                                 Greenland                         Réunion
Barbados                              Grenada                            Russia
Belgium                                 Guernsey                           Saint Kitts and Nevis
Belize                                     Guyana                              Saint Lucia
Bermuda                               Haiti                                    San Marino
Bolivia                                   Hungary                             São Tomé and Príncipe
Bonaire                                 Iceland                               Saudi Arabia
Bosnia and Herzegovina    Iraq                                     Serbia
Botswana                             Ireland                                Seychelles
British Virgin Islands           Isle of Man                        Sint Maarten
Bulgaria                                 Israel                                  Slovakia
Burkina Faso                        Italy                                    Slovenia
Burma (Myanmar)              Jersey (part of the UK)    Somalia
Canada                                 Jordan                               South Africa
Cape Verde                          Latvia                                  South Sudan
Cayman Islands                   Lebanon                            Spain
Central African Republic    Liechtenstein                    Suriname
Chad                                      Lithuania                           Sweden
Croatia                                  Luxembourg                     Switzerland
Curaçao                                Maldives                            Trinidad and Tobago
Cyprus                                   Malta                                  Turkey
Czech Republic                    Martinique                        Turks and Caicos (U.K.)
Denmark                               Mauritius                           Ukraine
Dominica                              Monaco                             United Kingdom
Egypt                                     Montenegro                      Uruguay
Estonia                                  Namibia

