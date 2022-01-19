The CDC Does Not Want You to Travel to These Countries

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has driven new daily cases in the United States to over a million. There are over 150,000 people in the hospital because of the virus. Coronavirus deaths have risen to nearly 2,000 a day. Globally, the situation is nearly as bad. New cases per day have reached 2 million.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has just added 22 countries to its Level 4 travel list. Level 4 is designated as “very high risk” for visitors. These are countries where the spread of COVID-19 is aggressive enough that people should avoid going to them, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC website says, “If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.”

International travel, which had begun to increase last summer, has nearly shut down again. The air travel industry barely survived deep financial wounds that required government funds to tide them over in some cases. The cruise ship industry was nearly obliterated.



These are the CDC’s current Level 4 countries:

Albania Eswatini Netherlands, The

Andorra Faroe Islands North Macedonia

Antigua and Barbuda Finland Norway

Argentina France Panama

Aruba Georgia Papua New Guinea

Australia Germany Poland

Austria Gibraltar Portugal

Bahamas, The Greece Qatar

Bahrain Greenland Réunion

Barbados Grenada Russia

Belgium Guernsey Saint Kitts and Nevis

Belize Guyana Saint Lucia

Bermuda Haiti San Marino

Bolivia Hungary São Tomé and Príncipe

Bonaire Iceland Saudi Arabia

Bosnia and Herzegovina Iraq Serbia

Botswana Ireland Seychelles

British Virgin Islands Isle of Man Sint Maarten

Bulgaria Israel Slovakia

Burkina Faso Italy Slovenia

Burma (Myanmar) Jersey (part of the UK) Somalia

Canada Jordan South Africa

Cape Verde Latvia South Sudan

Cayman Islands Lebanon Spain

Central African Republic Liechtenstein Suriname

Chad Lithuania Sweden

Croatia Luxembourg Switzerland

Curaçao Maldives Trinidad and Tobago

Cyprus Malta Turkey

Czech Republic Martinique Turks and Caicos (U.K.)

Denmark Mauritius Ukraine

Dominica Monaco United Kingdom

Egypt Montenegro Uruguay

Estonia Namibia

