This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections. The current wave has been triggered, primarily, by the omicron variant, which currently accounts for the vast majority of new cases in the U.S. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes during the holidays. In addition, a large portion of the population is not vaccinated. (These are the states where the most people are vaccinated.)

There also appear to be more breakthrough cases with this variant. These cases involve infection among those who are fully vaccinated, including having had a booster. While omicron is said to cause milder disease, the sheer number of cases means hospitalizations and deaths are climbing nationwide. The deadliest state for COVID-19 is Indiana.

Nationwide, the average of daily deaths is 0.56 per 100,000 people, or 1,873 COVID-19-realted deaths per day, according to The New York Times.

There are several ways to measure how dangerous or deadly a geographic area is. Among these are new cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and vaccinations. And, these can be measured by averages over seven- or 14-day periods. For vaccinations, the yardstick is the percentage of the population that has received a shot, or two, or three.

To find the deadliest state for COVID-19, 24/7 Wall St. chose the measure of average daily deaths over the most recent seven days per 100,000, using data from federal, state, and local sources as of Jan. 13.

The death rate in Indiana is the highest at 1.39 average daily deaths per 100,000 people. That is a seven-day average of 93 deaths a day. Indiana is followed by Delaware at 1.29 per 100,000, or 12 deaths a day. Next, Pennsylvania has a figure of 1.04 per 100,000, or 133 deaths per day.

Indiana moved several schools to e-learning because of the alarming spread of omicron. More concerning is that as statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to surpass previous highs, some hospitals are saying they are running low on treatments that prevent severe illness.

Fox59 reports that “This set back in supply means area hospitals are now forced to restrict who is eligible to receive the life-saving treatment.” In addition to supplies, some states are experiencing medical staff shortages. These are 16 states where hospitals are experiencing the worst workforce shortages.

