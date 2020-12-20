The Most Popular House In America Has 9 Jail Cells

At the end of each year, Realtor.com puts out its list of most-viewed homes for the year. For 2020, the list was a mix of homes that cost tens of millions of dollars, with small homes in obscure places. Some have quirky features. One had a wall line with Budweiser cans. The most popular, however, has a nine-cell jail.

The house at 203 E Morrison St, Fayette, MO was built in 1875 and owned by the local sheriff. The current owner says his “home would make a great event space, an epic haunted house, or even a year-round escape room.” While that may be true, no one has bought it. The house was listed in August for $350,000 and then relisted in October. It is now off the market. The house did not sell even with what the owner claims were $1.5 million in renovations in 2005. Perhaps that is for the best. He would have taken a huge loss.

203 E Morrison St has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It covers three floors and 2,465 square feet. It sits on a tiny lot which is 5,933 square feet.

A map of the town puts the house just south of Central Methodist University and west of the Morrison Observatory City Park. It is just two blocks from Highway 124.

Fayette, MO sits in the middle of the state, between St. Louis and Kansas City. Its population is 2,689 according to 2019 Census figures. The number puts it about the same as in 1900. Almost 80% of the population is White. Another 18% is Black.

The city’s median household income is about $38,000, well below the national figure. Just under 30% of the population lives below the poverty line, almost three times the national average.

