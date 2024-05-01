The 10 Most Jaw Dropping Homes For Sale in Chicago Right Now https://www.remax.com/il/chicago/home-details/1932-n-burling-st-chicago-il-60614/4151129156047904084/M00000243/11707537

Chicago is home to more than 2.7 million people. While the city is well-known for its windy weather and love of baseball, people may not realize that this mid-western hub has access to more than 20 public beaches. So, if you’re craving a bit of the sports-loving food scene but also enjoy a day at the lake, Chicago could be a good fit. This bustling metropolis isn’t cheap. The cost of living in Chicago is 7% higher than the national average, but it is much cheaper than comparable cities like Los Angeles.

The median cost of a home in Chicago is around $365,000. Residents who live outside the city can expect longer commutes. Home styles in the metropolis vary, but the Chicago Bungalow is the most common. You’ll also see Victorian, Craftsman, and Cape Cod styles. For the right price, city dwellers can set up in a high-rise apartment or condominium.

If you’re thinking of making the Windy City your home, check out these stunning properties on the market right now.

1932 N. Burling Street

$23,500,000

25,000 square feet

Located at 1932 N. Burlington Street

There’s plenty of space to spread out in this 6-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion. The custom-built property features stunning details in the simplest of areas, from the door handles to the wallpaper. The large home has an expansive outside area, including private gardens, an arbor, a reflection pool, a hand-crafted pavilion, and fountains. Walking through the door, you’ll see a grand rotunda with a metalwork staircase featuring stunning curves and gold plating. The home has marble floors, a private study, an outdoor kitchen, a wraparound terrace, and a hand-carved English marble fireplace.

3 W Burton Plaza

Source: https://www.remax.com/il/chicago/home-details/3-w-burton-pl-chicago-il-60610/16028550331982822803/M00000243/10921475

$15,750,000

20,002 square feet

Located at 3 W Burton PL

This unique house features a welcoming layout that offers plenty of ways to entertain and socialize. The large foyer features a metalwork staircase and stunning limestone stone flooring and walls. Little details, like French-empire sconces and gilded tables, add to the space. The house has plenty of natural light and includes a beautiful central courtyard for privacy and plenty of natural light.

65 East Goethe Street #3

$14,400,000

12,435 square feet

Located at 65 E Goethe Street #3

This home offers a 360-degree view of the city and lake. The 7-bedroom has 9.5 baths, two kitchens, a recreation room, a gym, a theatre, massive walk-in closets, and a wine room. Owners have access to 7 heated parking spaces. The modern design feels bright and comfortable. Some of the design elements that make this space especially attractive include recessed lighting, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and large windows in every room.

209 East Lake Shore Drive #14

Source: https://www.redfin.com/IL/Chicago/209-E-Lake-Shore-Dr-60611/unit-14/home/187966313

$13,900,000

12,250,000

Located at 209 East Lake Shore Drive #14

The 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom house is situated just minutes from Lake Michigan. Spanning an entire floor of a 1925 Benjamin Marshall building, the house offers expansive views of the lake. Large windows bring plenty of natural light to the meticulously designed space. The apartment includes six fireplaces, two spa bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a wine cellar, a media room, a gym, and a home office.

500 West Superior Street #2703

Source: https://www.redfin.com/IL/Chicago/500-W-Superior-St-60654/unit-2703/home/22709444

$12,000,000

10,000 square feet

Located at 500 West Superior Street #2703

The three-story penthouse provides some of the best views in the city. With floor-to-ceiling windows, there’s plenty of natural light. The home also features a wood-paneled library with a fireplace, pocket doors to maximize floor space and custom-made chandeliers. Chefs will enjoy the gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry and a controlled-temperature wine room. The home includes a private elevator, a stunning winding staircase, and a glass walkway.

2026 N. Kenmore Ave.

Source: https://www.redfin.com/IL/Chicago/2026-N-Kenmore-Ave-60614/home/13352129

$9,995,000

13,400 square feet

Located at 2026 N. Kenmore Ave

History lovers can get their hands on this turn-of-the-century house. This property consists of a coach home connected to a main property. The house features an atrium with a large root cellar. The restoration includes period decor alongside more modern elements. The home includes a three-story staircase with hand-lacquered banisters, a high-end kitchen, a private terrace, and recreational space.

1521 N State Pkwy

Source: https://www.redfin.com/IL/Chicago/1521-N-State-Pkwy-60610/home/14125985

$7,700,000

9,700 square feet

Located at 1521 N. State Pkwy

Built in 1984, this historic home features a linestone facade and a rooftop terrace. The 6-bedroom, 7-bath home was completely renovated to include a more contemporary design while still featuring stunning features true to the time period. The house features marble flooring, floor-to-ceiling French doors, and a chef’s kitchen. Book lovers will enjoy the library, which features a marble fireplace and crown molding. This home offers a surprising amount of private outdoor space, considering its proximity to the city.

1524 N. Astor Street

$6,995,000

6,500 square feet

Located at 1524 N. Astor Street

Built in 1969, this home has been completely renovated and includes three outdoor spaces, custom millwork, white oak floors, and artisan balusters. The house also includes a high-end kitchen, three bedroom suites, a laundry center, and a wine room. The house features tall ceilings with unique curves, creating an artistic but comfortable residence. Outdoor lovers will enjoy the garden and koi pond.

1713 N. Burling Street

Source: https://www.redfin.com/IL/Chicago/1713-N-Burling-St-60614/home/13346914

$6,900,000

7,000 square feet

Located at 1524 N. Astor Street

This house is perfect for city dwellers who want space to enjoy outdoor activities. In addition to inside living space, he home features a stunning outdoor garden complete with a koi pond, tomato, eggplant, and pepper plants, walking pathways, and an outdoor eating area. The property also includes a roof deck and hot tub. The six-bedroom, 6 bathroom house has plenty of natural light, a bright library, and a wine cellar.

1407 N. Hoyne Ave

Source: https://www.redfin.com/IL/Chicago/1407-N-Hoyne-Ave-60622/home/14107600

$6,500,000

10,250 square feet

Located at 1407 N. Hoyne Ave

Built in 1886, this landmark property includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property includes the main living space as well as a coach house. The restored Victorian home spans nearly five city lots, which offer plenty of green space, including gardens and a pergola. The interior of the home features a wood-burning fireplace, walnut cabinets, French doors, and a stunning suspended staircase. Other features in this home include Marvin windows, geothermal heating, restored original doors, a playroom, and self-irrigating planters.