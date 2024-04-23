The 8 Most Jaw Dropping Homes For Sale in Phoenix Right Now https://www.redfin.com/AZ/Phoenix/42-Biltmore-Est-85016/home/26868561

If you’re looking to purchase a house in a city with plenty of sunshine and at a slightly more affordable rate, the Phoenix metro area could be a good fit. Phoenix and the surrounding area receive more sunshine than any other metropolitan area in the United States. The natural Vitamin D and Phoenix’s healthy job market make the area an enticing option for families looking to relocate. Phoenix offers big-city amenities with easy access to many outdoor sports, activities, and entertainment options.

Phoenix offers plenty to see and do for history lovers, including the Pueblo Grande Museum and the Archaeological Park. On average, residents earn about $56,610 annually, and the median home price is around $498,225. The cost of living in Phoenix is slightly higher than the national average and significantly lower than some coastal areas that offer similar environmental benefits. Buyers will find a variety of housing styles in Phoenix, but you’ll notice the influence of the Indigenous people in Pueblo Revival and Spanish Mission-style homes, which are popular options.

Here are a few beautiful homes currently on the market in the Phoenix metropolitan area:

4556 N 56th Street

Source: https://www.redfin.com/AZ/Phoenix/4556-N-56th-St-85018/home/26984545

$15,650,000

6,403 square feet

Located at 4556 N. 56th Street

Situated at the base of Camelback Mountain, the 7-acre property features a stunning 1928-style home with custom cabinetry, a wrap-around patio, hardwood and stone flooring, and original masonry fireplaces. The property also includes vegetable gardens, a fruit tree, a rose garden, a diving pool, a tennis court, and a guesthouse. This parcel of land could provide opportunities for future investments as it’s a subdividable site with R-35 zoning. For now, the residents can enjoy a quiet piece of the desert with plenty of privacy.

5247 N Invergordon Rd

Source: Link: https://www.redfin.com/AZ/Paradise-Valley/5247-N-Invergordon-Rd-85253/home/28115217

$14,675,000

16,772 square feet

Located at 5247 N Invergordon Rd

This gated, private estate is newly remodeled and features 7 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and a 7-car garage. If elegance is your cup of tea, the glam finishes on this property might catch your eye. This estate includes a basketball court, a large pool, a spa, a movie theatre, a wine cellar, and two outdoor kitchen areas. The house sits on 2.2 acres and offers perfect views of Camelback Mountain.

5942 E Sage Dr

Source: https://www.redfin.com/AZ/Paradise-Valley/5942-E-Sage-Dr-85253/home/26985077

$9,755,000

5,440 square feet

Located at 5942 E Sage Drive

This house sits above the city with stunning, uninterrupted views of the entire valley. This 5-bedroom, 5-bath house features a large custom kitchen, retractable glass walls, and an outdoor shower built into the mountain. If you enjoy space in your shower, the dual-walk-in shower offers plenty of space. The house is elegantly designed with European oak flooring, French limestone, handmade tile, and marble. Buyers will also get a wine wall, outdoor kitchen, and heated outdoor pool.

4723 E Mariposa Street

Source: https://www.redfin.com/AZ/Phoenix/4723-E-Mariposa-St-85018/home/26984009

$8,550,000

6,700 square feet

Located at 4723 E Mariposa Street

Tall windows offer plenty of natural light in this 5-bedroom, 6.5-bath ranch-style home. The property offers up-close views of Camelback Mountain. Some of the most eye-catching features include glass walls, a private spa and pool, and an outdoor bar. The house also includes a game room, kids’ space, and large office space.

341 East Monte Vista Rd

Source: https://www.redfin.com/AZ/Phoenix/341-E-Monte-Vista-Rd-85004/home/27910686

$7,995,000

8,225 feet

Located at 341 E Monte Vista Rd

This one-of-a-kind historic estate is located in downtown Phoenix. The house blends old-world Spanish charm with modern design. It features an original brick visage, a circular glass staircase, and stunning chandeliers. The home also blends urban design, including exposed beams and interior brick, with old-world charm. It includes three chef’s kitchens, a dining room with a secret door to a cigar room, and stunning outdoor areas. Wine connoisseurs will appreciate the wine infuser and wine stations.

5445 E Exeter Blvd

Source: https://www.redfin.com/AZ/Phoenix/5445-E-Exeter-Blvd-85018/home/27491921

$7,995,000

7,619 square feet

Located at 5445 E Exeter Blvd

This house is located in the Arcadia neighborhood. It offers views of the mountains and convenient access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Some of the most eye-catching features include a large foyer, a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, a bar area, a guest casita, and a private backyard oasis. The outdoor area features a fireplace, patio spaces, a large pool, and a pool house.

42 Biltmore Estates

Source: https://www.redfin.com/AZ/Phoenix/42-Biltmore-Est-85016/home/26868561

$6,995,000

10,393 square feet

Located at 42 Biltmore Estates

Golf lovers will enjoy this 6-bedroom, 7.5-bath estate. Situated near 5 fairways, this beautiful house includes a chef’s kitchen, owner’s suite, workout room, and high ceilings. The backyard oasis includes a large pool and cozy seating area. The house exudes open space, with wide doors and tall ceilings in all of the spaces. Chefs will enjoy the professional-grade appliances and spacious island in the kitchen.

4220 N 57th PL

Source: https://www.redfin.com/AZ/Phoenix/4220-N-57th-Pl-85018/home/27220428

$6,9750,000

5,818 square feet

Located at 14220 North 57th PL

Situated on a half-acre lot, this 4-bedroom, 4.5-bedroom home features high-end finishes and an open-concept layout. The large living area includes an indoor-outdoor bar space, exposed beams, hardwood floors, and high ceilings. The neutral color palette provides plenty of space to make the home your own while helping the house feel comfortable and welcoming. The large outdoor pool area is a great way to escape the heat.

Essential Tips for Investing: Sponsored A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.