This Big House Is For Sale For $1

It is hard to imagine a home that could be for sale for $1. It would have to be, presumably, extremely worn down, in a dangerous neighborhood, or sit on a property burdened with tremendous back taxes. None of these is the case for a home in a desirable city to live in that covers a relatively large 3,747 square feet.

2077 Brookwood Dr, Colorado Springs, CO has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and sits on .7 acres. Realtor.com reports that “This 1967-built ranch is headed to auction with an opening bid of a single buck.” The house will certainly, eventually sell for more than $1. Some of the views are towards Pikes Peak. The same family has owned it for five decades. The house has, according to this report, been well maintained.

The house also has rooms that spread beyond standard bedrooms, bathrooms, a living room, a dining room, and a kitchen. “This property also has a 2 car oversized garage that is connected to a workshop along with an attached hobby or art room space, that is perfect for extra storage, crafts and hobbyist.”

Colorado Springs is considered a highly attractive place to live. It ranked third on the U.S. News 2019 “Best Cities To Live” list. It was measured against another 124 cities.

The U.S. Census shows that Colorado Springs has 478,221 residents. Almost 69% are White. Another 18% are Hispanic or Latino. The median value of an owner-occupied home $269,800, which is about the same as the national figure. The median household income is $64,712, slightly below the national number. The poverty rate is 11.7% about the same as the national number.

How much will this house eventually sell for? If it is the median figure for the city, over $270,000. Based on the description of the house, it could be much more.

