This Celebrity’s Home Is For Sale For $85 Million

Home prices have increased significantly in 2020, with the median home value spiking to $265,000, up $30,000 from 2019. Even at the higher end of the housing market prices have skyrocketed, and some wealthy homeowners are taking advantage of the sky high prices. Just since the beginning of 2021, a number of celebrities have put up their mansions, chateaus, and ski lodges up for sale, often asking tens of millions of dollars.

In terms of celebrity real estate, no one can top Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone. The A-list actor put his Beverly Hills mansion on the market in May 2021, asking a whopping $85 million for the property.

To find the most expensive celebrity homes for sale, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from realtor.com. Only homes listed for sale by celebrities in 2021 were considered.

Built to his specifications in 1994, Sly’s estate sits on nearly 3.5 acres of land, with stunning views of Los Angeles. It features eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms, as well as a two-story guest house.

The home is decked out with dozens of unique features, such as a home theater, a cigar room, a custom bar, a sauna, a steam room, a terraced office, and a gym fit for an action movie star like Stallone.

