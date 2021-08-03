This Is the City Where People Are Most Afraid of Losing Their Homes

The COVID-19 pandemic had a number of effects across America that went beyond sickness and deaths. Some people had trouble with their jobs and incomes. Others had to work from home. Still others went hungry. The U.S. Census Bureau began to track many of these changes early in the pandemic and continues tracking them today. One trend it follows is the likelihood that people will be evicted or have their homes foreclosed upon.

The study that covers the trends is called the Household Pulse Survey. The bureau has released weekly results from this in three phases. The first began on April 23, 2020, and ended July 21, 2020. The second and third phases followed. The data is reported in what the bureau calls “weeks.” This is Week 33 of the process.

The survey was created by an effort across several government agencies. These include the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Maternal and Child Health Bureau, the National Center for Education Statistics, the National Center for Health Statistics, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, the Social Security Administration and the USDA Economic Research Service.

The section that covers whether people may lose their homes is titled “Likelihood of Eviction or Foreclosure.” It is based on answers to questions about the “percentage of adults living in households not current on rent or mortgage where eviction or foreclosure in the next two months is either very likely or somewhat likely.” Some of the eviction activity could be influenced by moratoriums in some parts of the country. Over the weekend, the federal eviction ban expired.



The city where the most people believe they face eviction or foreclosure is Detroit at 62.5%. This compares to a national figure of 35.8%. The metropolitan area with the lowest number is New York City at 19.6%.

