The State Where the Most People Are Likely to Be Evicted

Shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19, the Census Bureau launched the Household Pulse Survey, a vast initiative to measure the effects of the crisis on Americans. The bureau has released weekly results in three phases. The first began on April 23, 2020, and ended July 21, 2020. The second and third phases followed, with the current phase, 3.1, released on May 5.



The Household Pulse Survey was created by an effort across several government agencies. These include the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Maternal and Child Health Bureau, the National Center for Education Statistics, the National Center for Health Statistics, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, the Social Security Administration, and the USDA Economic Research Service.Among the issues probed is whether people are likely to be evicted or foreclosed on. Specifically, the survey seeks the “Percentage of adults living in households not current on rent or mortgage where eviction or foreclosure in the next two months is either very likely or somewhat likely.”

The national average for those who may be foreclosed on or evicted is 30.6%. The state with the highest number is Indiana at 54.0%. Vermont, at 5.5%, is the state with the lowest number. The city with the highest number is Riverside, California, at 36.4%. The 12.7% for Dallas is the lowest city number.

