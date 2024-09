These Texas Cities Have Been Hit Hardest by Rising Home Prices Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply and demand dynamics have sent home prices surging by nearly 38% nationwide and about 31% in Texas.

But location matters in the U.S. housing market, and in some parts of Texas, list price increases have been far more modest than in others.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a public health crisis of a scale and magnitude unlike any other in modern American history. Even though more than a year has passed since the end of the COVID-19 national emergency, the U.S. is still grappling with many of the pandemic’s economic knock-on effects — most notably, a surge in housing costs. According to data from Realtor.com, the median list price among all homes on the market in the U.S. was $439,950 in July 2024, up nearly $121,000 from the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Due to pandemic-related work restrictions, in addition to supply chain issues, new-home construction has not kept pace with demand in recent years, exacerbating an already decades-old housing shortage. According to estimates from The Pew Charitable Trusts, closing the gap would require between 4 to 7 million new homes. Now, with mortgage rates at historic highs, many homeowners who are locked in at lower rates are reluctant to sell, further limiting housing inventory.

The surge in home prices has been driven not only by supply constraints, but also rising demand. The shift to remote work, in addition to social distancing rules, confined millions of Americans to their homes during the pandemic — and resulted in a spike in home sales. In October 2020, the sales volume of new, single-family homes topped 1.03 million, a high not seen in nearly a decade and a half.

Few parts of the country have been spared from surging home prices. In Texas, the median list price among all homes on the market was $380,000 in July 2024, up 31.3% — or $90,505 — from the start of the pandemic. (Here is a look at the most affordable housing market in each state.)

Notably, when it comes to the housing costs, location matters — and in some parts of Texas, housing prices have climbed much faster than average. In others, meanwhile, increases have been far more modest. Of the 52 metropolitan and combined statistical areas in the state with available data, median list prices have increased anywhere from 4.4% to 76.0% since the start of the pandemic. In these same communities, a typical home now costs anywhere from $9,918 to $208,292 more than it did in March 2020. (Here is a look at the 23 cities where most homes are selling for less than $125,000).

This is how home prices have changed since the pandemic in every city in Texas. Cities are ranked by the percent change in the media list prices from March 2020 to July 2024.

Why It Matters

NayaDadara / Shutterstock.com

Since the start of the pandemic, limited supply and rising demand have fueled a surge in home prices. Now, with mortgage rates at their highest levels in over a decade, many would-be sellers are staying out of the market, further exacerbating a long-standing inventory shortage. Historically, homeownership has been a reliable means of building wealth — but rising prices and elevated borrowing costs have priced millions of Americans out of the market. Still, location matters in the real estate business, and some parts of Texas have borne the brunt of rising prices, while others have been largely shielded.

52. Raymondville, TX

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +4.4% (+$9,918)

+4.4% (+$9,918) Median home list price: $234,918 in July 2024; $225,000 in March 2020

$234,918 in July 2024; $225,000 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $158 in July 2024; $115 in March 2020

$158 in July 2024; $115 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,474 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,885 sq. ft. in March 2020

51. Brenham, TX

Larry D. Moore / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +11.5% (+$37,500)

+11.5% (+$37,500) Median home list price: $364,500 in July 2024; $327,000 in March 2020

$364,500 in July 2024; $327,000 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $201 in July 2024; $140 in March 2020

$201 in July 2024; $140 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,974 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,100 sq. ft. in March 2020

50. Odessa, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +13.4% (+$35,250)

+13.4% (+$35,250) Median home list price: $299,000 in July 2024; $263,750 in March 2020

$299,000 in July 2024; $263,750 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $158 in July 2024; $134 in March 2020

$158 in July 2024; $134 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,998 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,999 sq. ft. in March 2020

49. San Angelo, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +14.8% (+$39,200)

+14.8% (+$39,200) Median home list price: $304,175 in July 2024; $264,975 in March 2020

$304,175 in July 2024; $264,975 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $164 in July 2024; $131 in March 2020

$164 in July 2024; $131 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,840 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,998 sq. ft. in March 2020

48. Midland, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +15.5% (+$59,950)

+15.5% (+$59,950) Median home list price: $447,575 in July 2024; $387,625 in March 2020

$447,575 in July 2024; $387,625 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $194 in July 2024; $166 in March 2020

$194 in July 2024; $166 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 2,528 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,431 sq. ft. in March 2020

47. Andrews, TX

dhughes9 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +18.0% (+$41,100)

+18.0% (+$41,100) Median home list price: $269,000 in July 2024; $227,900 in March 2020

$269,000 in July 2024; $227,900 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $144 in July 2024; $130 in March 2020

$144 in July 2024; $130 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,866 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,847 sq. ft. in March 2020

46. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

GJGK Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +20.4% (+$63,488)

+20.4% (+$63,488) Median home list price: $374,938 in July 2024; $311,450 in March 2020

$374,938 in July 2024; $311,450 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $177 in July 2024; $131 in March 2020

$177 in July 2024; $131 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 2,115 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,392 sq. ft. in March 2020

45. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +20.9% (+$60,448)

+20.9% (+$60,448) Median home list price: $349,898 in July 2024; $289,450 in March 2020

$349,898 in July 2024; $289,450 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $185 in July 2024; $138 in March 2020

$185 in July 2024; $138 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,992 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,225 sq. ft. in March 2020

44. Jacksonville, TX

Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +23.4% (+$56,777)

+23.4% (+$56,777) Median home list price: $299,675 in July 2024; $242,898 in March 2020

$299,675 in July 2024; $242,898 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $168 in July 2024; $108 in March 2020

$168 in July 2024; $108 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,853 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,152 sq. ft. in March 2020

43. Huntsville, TX

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +24.5% (+$53,374)

+24.5% (+$53,374) Median home list price: $271,000 in July 2024; $217,626 in March 2020

$271,000 in July 2024; $217,626 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $170 in July 2024; $122 in March 2020

$170 in July 2024; $122 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,733 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,846 sq. ft. in March 2020

42. Kerrville, TX

CHERYL CARROLL / Shutterstock.com

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +28.4% (+$124,800)

+28.4% (+$124,800) Median home list price: $564,500 in July 2024; $439,700 in March 2020

$564,500 in July 2024; $439,700 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $262 in July 2024; $173 in March 2020

$262 in July 2024; $173 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 2,157 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,519 sq. ft. in March 2020

41. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +30.2% (+$57,255)

+30.2% (+$57,255) Median home list price: $246,705 in July 2024; $189,450 in March 2020

$246,705 in July 2024; $189,450 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $129 in July 2024; $99 in March 2020

$129 in July 2024; $99 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,901 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,960 sq. ft. in March 2020

40. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +32.1% (+$76,750)

+32.1% (+$76,750) Median home list price: $315,875 in July 2024; $239,125 in March 2020

$315,875 in July 2024; $239,125 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $171 in July 2024; $122 in March 2020

$171 in July 2024; $122 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,694 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,752 sq. ft. in March 2020

39. Alice, TX

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +33.1% (+$57,100)

+33.1% (+$57,100) Median home list price: $229,500 in July 2024; $172,400 in March 2020

$229,500 in July 2024; $172,400 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $137 in July 2024; $85 in March 2020

$137 in July 2024; $85 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,669 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,805 sq. ft. in March 2020

38. Laredo, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +34.2% (+$65,050)

+34.2% (+$65,050) Median home list price: $255,000 in July 2024; $189,950 in March 2020

$255,000 in July 2024; $189,950 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $156 in July 2024; $111 in March 2020

$156 in July 2024; $111 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,681 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,868 sq. ft. in March 2020

37. Fredericksburg, TX

Dean_Fikar / Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +34.5% (+$208,292)

+34.5% (+$208,292) Median home list price: $812,125 in July 2024; $603,833 in March 2020

$812,125 in July 2024; $603,833 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $415 in July 2024; $291 in March 2020

$415 in July 2024; $291 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 2,218 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,220 sq. ft. in March 2020

36. Lufkin, TX

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +36.6% (+$78,700)

+36.6% (+$78,700) Median home list price: $293,700 in July 2024; $215,000 in March 2020

$293,700 in July 2024; $215,000 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $151 in July 2024; $104 in March 2020

$151 in July 2024; $104 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,901 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,045 sq. ft. in March 2020

35. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

TrongNguyen / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +36.7% (+$120,808)

+36.7% (+$120,808) Median home list price: $450,000 in July 2024; $329,192 in March 2020

$450,000 in July 2024; $329,192 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $208 in July 2024; $143 in March 2020

$208 in July 2024; $143 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 2,236 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,305 sq. ft. in March 2020

34. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +37.2% (+$74,000)

+37.2% (+$74,000) Median home list price: $273,000 in July 2024; $199,000 in March 2020

$273,000 in July 2024; $199,000 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $159 in July 2024; $100 in March 2020

$159 in July 2024; $100 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,741 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,034 sq. ft. in March 2020

33. College Station-Bryan, TX

TriciaDaniel / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +38.1% (+$101,633)

+38.1% (+$101,633) Median home list price: $368,358 in July 2024; $266,725 in March 2020

$368,358 in July 2024; $266,725 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $199 in July 2024; $142 in March 2020

$199 in July 2024; $142 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,918 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,881 sq. ft. in March 2020

32. Killeen-Temple, TX

Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +40.0% (+$89,975)

+40.0% (+$89,975) Median home list price: $314,950 in July 2024; $224,975 in March 2020

$314,950 in July 2024; $224,975 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $170 in July 2024; $114 in March 2020

$170 in July 2024; $114 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,930 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,037 sq. ft. in March 2020

31. Rockport, TX

dhughes9 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +40.5% (+$123,350)

+40.5% (+$123,350) Median home list price: $428,075 in July 2024; $304,725 in March 2020

$428,075 in July 2024; $304,725 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $304 in July 2024; $198 in March 2020

$304 in July 2024; $198 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,503 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,624 sq. ft. in March 2020

30. Tyler, TX

jodi4art / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +41.2% (+$111,100)

+41.2% (+$111,100) Median home list price: $381,000 in July 2024; $269,900 in March 2020

$381,000 in July 2024; $269,900 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $188 in July 2024; $130 in March 2020

$188 in July 2024; $130 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 2,079 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,177 sq. ft. in March 2020

29. Beeville, TX

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +41.2% (+$58,100)

+41.2% (+$58,100) Median home list price: $199,000 in July 2024; $140,900 in March 2020

$199,000 in July 2024; $140,900 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $133 in July 2024; $88 in March 2020

$133 in July 2024; $88 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,525 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,527 sq. ft. in March 2020

28. Port Lavaca, TX

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +42.4% (+$109,425)

+42.4% (+$109,425) Median home list price: $367,375 in July 2024; $257,950 in March 2020

$367,375 in July 2024; $257,950 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $216 in July 2024; $164 in March 2020

$216 in July 2024; $164 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,670 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,780 sq. ft. in March 2020

27. Corpus Christi, TX

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +42.7% (+$112,225)

+42.7% (+$112,225) Median home list price: $375,000 in July 2024; $262,775 in March 2020

$375,000 in July 2024; $262,775 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $209 in July 2024; $142 in March 2020

$209 in July 2024; $142 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,668 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,833 sq. ft. in March 2020

26. Del Rio, TX

M. Kaercher / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +43.7% (+$81,700)

+43.7% (+$81,700) Median home list price: $268,725 in July 2024; $187,025 in March 2020

$268,725 in July 2024; $187,025 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $156 in July 2024; $99 in March 2020

$156 in July 2024; $99 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,896 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,935 sq. ft. in March 2020

25. Snyder, TX

texasbackroads / Flickr

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +43.7% (+$56,650)

+43.7% (+$56,650) Median home list price: $186,250 in July 2024; $129,600 in March 2020

$186,250 in July 2024; $129,600 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $101 in July 2024; $77 in March 2020

$101 in July 2024; $77 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,656 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,665 sq. ft. in March 2020

24. El Campo, TX

Djmaschek / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +43.8% (+$83,777)

+43.8% (+$83,777) Median home list price: $275,000 in July 2024; $191,223 in March 2020

$275,000 in July 2024; $191,223 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $138 in July 2024; $108 in March 2020

$138 in July 2024; $108 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,987 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,774 sq. ft. in March 2020

23. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

Jonathan Ross / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +43.9% (+$164,533)

+43.9% (+$164,533) Median home list price: $539,530 in July 2024; $374,997 in March 2020

$539,530 in July 2024; $374,997 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $268 in July 2024; $174 in March 2020

$268 in July 2024; $174 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 2,086 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,154 sq. ft. in March 2020

22. Pearsall, TX

Renelibrary / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +44.3% (+$67,500)

+44.3% (+$67,500) Median home list price: $220,000 in July 2024; $152,500 in March 2020

$220,000 in July 2024; $152,500 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $150 in July 2024; $94 in March 2020

$150 in July 2024; $94 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,317 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,803 sq. ft. in March 2020

21. Mount Pleasant, TX

Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +45.2% (+$101,125)

+45.2% (+$101,125) Median home list price: $324,975 in July 2024; $223,850 in March 2020

$324,975 in July 2024; $223,850 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $166 in July 2024; $108 in March 2020

$166 in July 2024; $108 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 2,001 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,080 sq. ft. in March 2020

20. Wichita Falls, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +45.9% (+$68,000)

+45.9% (+$68,000) Median home list price: $216,225 in July 2024; $148,225 in March 2020

$216,225 in July 2024; $148,225 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $128 in July 2024; $85 in March 2020

$128 in July 2024; $85 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,681 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,799 sq. ft. in March 2020

19. Uvalde, TX

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +45.9% (+$124,750)

+45.9% (+$124,750) Median home list price: $396,500 in July 2024; $271,750 in March 2020

$396,500 in July 2024; $271,750 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $202 in July 2024; $125 in March 2020

$202 in July 2024; $125 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,827 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,259 sq. ft. in March 2020

18. Corsicana, TX

Marti157900 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +48.6% (+$96,248)

+48.6% (+$96,248) Median home list price: $294,248 in July 2024; $198,000 in March 2020

$294,248 in July 2024; $198,000 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $174 in July 2024; $97 in March 2020

$174 in July 2024; $97 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,716 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,998 sq. ft. in March 2020

17. Waco, TX

aimintang / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +49.6% (+$113,700)

+49.6% (+$113,700) Median home list price: $342,925 in July 2024; $229,225 in March 2020

$342,925 in July 2024; $229,225 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $182 in July 2024; $116 in March 2020

$182 in July 2024; $116 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,928 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,009 sq. ft. in March 2020

16. Nacogdoches, TX

Marti157900 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +51.0% (+$100,719)

+51.0% (+$100,719) Median home list price: $298,219 in July 2024; $197,500 in March 2020

$298,219 in July 2024; $197,500 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $149 in July 2024; $94 in March 2020

$149 in July 2024; $94 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,926 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,989 sq. ft. in March 2020

15. Bay City, TX

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +51.2% (+$110,025)

+51.2% (+$110,025) Median home list price: $324,975 in July 2024; $214,950 in March 2020

$324,975 in July 2024; $214,950 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $195 in July 2024; $130 in March 2020

$195 in July 2024; $130 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,694 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,575 sq. ft. in March 2020

14. Granbury, TX

Renelibrary / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +53.8% (+$152,832)

+53.8% (+$152,832) Median home list price: $437,000 in July 2024; $284,168 in March 2020

$437,000 in July 2024; $284,168 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $211 in July 2024; $138 in March 2020

$211 in July 2024; $138 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 2,054 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,090 sq. ft. in March 2020

13. Gainesville, TX

Renelibrary / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +55.1% (+$150,138)

+55.1% (+$150,138) Median home list price: $422,538 in July 2024; $272,400 in March 2020

$422,538 in July 2024; $272,400 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $212 in July 2024; $132 in March 2020

$212 in July 2024; $132 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 2,037 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,948 sq. ft. in March 2020

12. El Paso, TX

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +55.5% (+$108,818)

+55.5% (+$108,818) Median home list price: $304,793 in July 2024; $195,975 in March 2020

$304,793 in July 2024; $195,975 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $165 in July 2024; $109 in March 2020

$165 in July 2024; $109 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,879 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,884 sq. ft. in March 2020

11. Texarkana, TX-AR

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +56.4% (+$89,023)

+56.4% (+$89,023) Median home list price: $246,973 in July 2024; $157,950 in March 2020

$246,973 in July 2024; $157,950 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $125 in July 2024; $88 in March 2020

$125 in July 2024; $88 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,923 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,880 sq. ft. in March 2020

10. Longview, TX

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +60.1% (+$119,750)

+60.1% (+$119,750) Median home list price: $319,000 in July 2024; $199,250 in March 2020

$319,000 in July 2024; $199,250 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $153 in July 2024; $96 in March 2020

$153 in July 2024; $96 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 2,031 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,031 sq. ft. in March 2020

9. Paris, TX

Adavyd / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +61.2% (+$106,250)

+61.2% (+$106,250) Median home list price: $280,000 in July 2024; $173,750 in March 2020

$280,000 in July 2024; $173,750 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $139 in July 2024; $88 in March 2020

$139 in July 2024; $88 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,899 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,186 sq. ft. in March 2020

8. Athens, TX

Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +63.0% (+$147,675)

+63.0% (+$147,675) Median home list price: $382,000 in July 2024; $234,325 in March 2020

$382,000 in July 2024; $234,325 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $209 in July 2024; $129 in March 2020

$209 in July 2024; $129 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,893 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,819 sq. ft. in March 2020

7. Palestine, TX

TourismPTX / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +63.8% (+$101,900)

+63.8% (+$101,900) Median home list price: $261,500 in July 2024; $159,600 in March 2020

$261,500 in July 2024; $159,600 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $137 in July 2024; $84 in March 2020

$137 in July 2024; $84 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,817 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,865 sq. ft. in March 2020

6. Levelland, TX

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +66.8% (+$100,100)

+66.8% (+$100,100) Median home list price: $250,000 in July 2024; $149,900 in March 2020

$250,000 in July 2024; $149,900 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $111 in July 2024; $78 in March 2020

$111 in July 2024; $78 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 2,198 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,935 sq. ft. in March 2020

5. Sherman-Denison, TX

gguy44 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +68.7% (+$162,462)

+68.7% (+$162,462) Median home list price: $398,925 in July 2024; $236,463 in March 2020

$398,925 in July 2024; $236,463 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $200 in July 2024; $125 in March 2020

$200 in July 2024; $125 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 2,017 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,924 sq. ft. in March 2020

4. Stephenville, TX

Renegomezphotography / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +71.8% (+$196,625)

+71.8% (+$196,625) Median home list price: $470,625 in July 2024; $274,000 in March 2020

$470,625 in July 2024; $274,000 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $224 in July 2024; $124 in March 2020

$224 in July 2024; $124 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,942 sq. ft. in July 2024; 2,091 sq. ft. in March 2020

3. Brownwood, TX

25or6to4 / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +75.8% (+$111,800)

+75.8% (+$111,800) Median home list price: $259,250 in July 2024; $147,450 in March 2020

$259,250 in July 2024; $147,450 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $148 in July 2024; $88 in March 2020

$148 in July 2024; $88 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,723 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,595 sq. ft. in March 2020

2. Eagle Pass, TX

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +75.9% (+$118,675)

+75.9% (+$118,675) Median home list price: $275,000 in July 2024; $156,325 in March 2020

$275,000 in July 2024; $156,325 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $176 in July 2024; $110 in March 2020

$176 in July 2024; $110 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,556 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,507 sq. ft. in March 2020

1. Bonham, TX

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Change in median list price since start of pandemic: +76.0% (+$155,050)

+76.0% (+$155,050) Median home list price: $359,000 in July 2024; $203,950 in March 2020

$359,000 in July 2024; $203,950 in March 2020 Median list price per square foot: $198 in July 2024; $115 in March 2020

$198 in July 2024; $115 in March 2020 Size of a typical listed home: 1,884 sq. ft. in July 2024; 1,925 sq. ft. in March 2020