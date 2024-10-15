Home Prices Are Crashing Over 20% in This Popular Oceanfront Town Mark Dignen / iStock via Getty Images

Rising demand and limited supply have driven U.S. home prices up by nearly 4% so far in 2024.

In many popular coastal areas, price increases have far exceeded the national average.

In Maryland, however, not all oceanfront housing markets align with the broader trend.

The United States has nearly 12,400 miles of coastline, more than all but seven other countries globally. Many coastal communities along the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, as well as the Gulf of Mexico, are among the most popular places to live in the country.

Across the 50 states, there are more than 3,200 counties and county equivalents — and though fewer than 8% of them are located along an ocean, these coastal areas are home to nearly 30% of the U.S. population. Between 1970 and 2020, the population of coastal counties climbed by more than 40 million, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

While demand for real estate on or near an ocean has climbed in recent decades, available waterfront acreage is an inherently limited resource. With rising demand and fixed supply, many coastal communities are reporting skyrocketing home prices — a reflection of the nationwide housing shortage and ongoing affordability crisis.

Though home prices have fallen slightly in recent months, the housing market is still generally more expensive today than it was at the beginning of the year. According to data from Realtor.com, the typical American home was listed for $425,000 in September 2024, a $15,500, or 3.8%, increase from the median list price in January 2024.

In Maryland, one of 23 U.S. states located along an ocean, home prices have climbed even faster than average. Among the 18,213 homes statewide that were on the market in September 2024, the median list price was $427,495, about 9.6% higher than in January. Notably, however, not all housing markets in coastal Maryland have followed this trend.

Of the 24 counties and independent cities in Maryland with available housing market data, 15 border the Atlantic Ocean or an estuary. In some of these places, home prices have climbed by more than 15% in 2024. In other coastal counties and independent cities, price increases have been far more modest — and in one, a typical home is cheaper now than it was at the beginning of the year. (Here is a look at the most affordable housing market in each state.)

It is important to note that median list prices vary between $219,900 to $581,100 in these counties and independent cities as of September 2024, the most recent month of available data. And while some of these housing markets may be only modestly more expensive, or even cheaper, than they were at the beginning of the year, they are not necessarily affordable areas for a broad range of budgets. (Here is a look at the cities where most homes cost less than $125,000.)

These are the coastal counties and independent cities in Maryland where home prices have climbed or fallen the most in 2024. All 15 oceanfront counties and independent cities in the state, with available data from Realtor.com, are ranked on the percent change in median list price from January to September 2024.

15. Kent County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median home list price in 2024: +27.4% (+$92,425)

+27.4% (+$92,425) Median home list price in January 2024: $337,475 ($52,525 less than statewide median)

$337,475 ($52,525 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $429,900 ($2,405 more than statewide median)

$429,900 ($2,405 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,038 square feet (189 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,038 square feet (189 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 116 (0.6% of all listed homes in Maryland)

116 (0.6% of all listed homes in Maryland) Population: 19,289

14. Somerset County

Joesboy / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +19.9% (+$46,350)

+19.9% (+$46,350) Median home list price in January 2024: $232,875 ($157,125 less than statewide median)

$232,875 ($157,125 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $279,225 ($148,270 less than statewide median)

$279,225 ($148,270 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,511 square feet (338 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,511 square feet (338 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 143 (0.8% of all listed homes in Maryland)

143 (0.8% of all listed homes in Maryland) Population: 24,672

13. Baltimore

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +16.4% (+$30,950)

+16.4% (+$30,950) Median home list price in January 2024: $188,950 ($201,050 less than statewide median)

$188,950 ($201,050 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $219,900 ($207,595 less than statewide median)

$219,900 ($207,595 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,498 square feet (351 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,498 square feet (351 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 2,934 (16.1% of all listed homes in Maryland)

2,934 (16.1% of all listed homes in Maryland) Population: 584,548

12. Dorchester County

drnadig / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +9.7% (+$27,245)

+9.7% (+$27,245) Median home list price in January 2024: $282,250 ($107,750 less than statewide median)

$282,250 ($107,750 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $309,495 ($118,000 less than statewide median)

$309,495 ($118,000 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,667 square feet (182 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,667 square feet (182 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 213 (1.2% of all listed homes in Maryland)

213 (1.2% of all listed homes in Maryland) Population: 32,557

11. Cecil County

Delmas Lehman / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +8.2% (+$36,992)

+8.2% (+$36,992) Median home list price in January 2024: $449,998 ($59,998 more than statewide median)

$449,998 ($59,998 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $486,990 ($59,495 more than statewide median)

$486,990 ($59,495 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,137 square feet (288 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,137 square feet (288 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 318 (1.7% of all listed homes in Maryland)

318 (1.7% of all listed homes in Maryland) Population: 103,876

10. Harford County

DanTD / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median home list price in 2024: +7.1% (+$28,752)

+7.1% (+$28,752) Median home list price in January 2024: $406,243 ($16,243 more than statewide median)

$406,243 ($16,243 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $434,995 ($7,500 more than statewide median)

$434,995 ($7,500 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,058 square feet (209 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,058 square feet (209 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 710 (3.9% of all listed homes in Maryland)

710 (3.9% of all listed homes in Maryland) Population: 261,059

9. Wicomico County

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +5.3% (+$15,225)

+5.3% (+$15,225) Median home list price in January 2024: $284,725 ($105,275 less than statewide median)

$284,725 ($105,275 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $299,950 ($127,545 less than statewide median)

$299,950 ($127,545 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,662 square feet (187 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,662 square feet (187 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 332 (1.8% of all listed homes in Maryland)

332 (1.8% of all listed homes in Maryland) Population: 103,815

8. Anne Arundel County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median home list price in 2024: +3.7% (+$19,850)

+3.7% (+$19,850) Median home list price in January 2024: $529,575 ($139,575 more than statewide median)

$529,575 ($139,575 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $549,425 ($121,930 more than statewide median)

$549,425 ($121,930 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,039 square feet (190 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,039 square feet (190 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 1,477 (8.1% of all listed homes in Maryland)

1,477 (8.1% of all listed homes in Maryland) Population: 588,109

7. St. Mary’s County

Norm Lane / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +3.0% (+$14,050)

+3.0% (+$14,050) Median home list price in January 2024: $475,400 ($85,400 more than statewide median)

$475,400 ($85,400 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $489,450 ($61,955 more than statewide median)

$489,450 ($61,955 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,276 square feet (427 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,276 square feet (427 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 351 (1.9% of all listed homes in Maryland)

351 (1.9% of all listed homes in Maryland) Population: 113,814

6. Calvert County

ymn / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +2.7% (+$14,263)

+2.7% (+$14,263) Median home list price in January 2024: $523,175 ($133,175 more than statewide median)

$523,175 ($133,175 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $537,438 ($109,943 more than statewide median)

$537,438 ($109,943 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,353 square feet (504 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,353 square feet (504 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 305 (1.7% of all listed homes in Maryland)

305 (1.7% of all listed homes in Maryland) Population: 93,244

5. Baltimore County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +2.0% (+$7,650)

+2.0% (+$7,650) Median home list price in January 2024: $384,850 ($5,150 less than statewide median)

$384,850 ($5,150 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $392,500 ($34,995 less than statewide median)

$392,500 ($34,995 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,851 square feet (2 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,851 square feet (2 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 2,029 (11.1% of all listed homes in Maryland)

2,029 (11.1% of all listed homes in Maryland) Population: 850,737

4. Worcester County

Eric Thayer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +0.8% (+$3,775)

+0.8% (+$3,775) Median home list price in January 2024: $449,950 ($59,950 more than statewide median)

$449,950 ($59,950 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $453,725 ($26,230 more than statewide median)

$453,725 ($26,230 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,276 square feet (573 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,276 square feet (573 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 812 (4.5% of all listed homes in Maryland)

812 (4.5% of all listed homes in Maryland) Population: 52,827

3. Queen Anne’s County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median home list price in 2024: +0.6% (+$3,605)

+0.6% (+$3,605) Median home list price in January 2024: $577,495 ($187,495 more than statewide median)

$577,495 ($187,495 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $581,100 ($153,605 more than statewide median)

$581,100 ($153,605 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,275 square feet (426 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,275 square feet (426 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 333 (1.8% of all listed homes in Maryland)

333 (1.8% of all listed homes in Maryland) Population: 50,316

2. Charles County

Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median home list price in 2024: +0.0% (+$05)

+0.0% (+$05) Median home list price in January 2024: $474,995 ($84,995 more than statewide median)

$474,995 ($84,995 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $475,000 ($47,505 more than statewide median)

$475,000 ($47,505 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,232 square feet (383 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,232 square feet (383 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 643 (3.5% of all listed homes in Maryland)

643 (3.5% of all listed homes in Maryland) Population: 167,035

1. Talbot County

Joesboy / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -21.9% (-$156,975)

-21.9% (-$156,975) Median home list price in January 2024: $717,225 ($327,225 more than statewide median)

$717,225 ($327,225 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $560,250 ($132,755 more than statewide median)

$560,250 ($132,755 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,116 square feet (267 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,116 square feet (267 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 250 (1.4% of all listed homes in Maryland)

250 (1.4% of all listed homes in Maryland) Population: 37,663

