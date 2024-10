Prices in Most Coastal Florida Housing Markets Are Down in 2024 Stephen Wood / iStock via Getty Images

Rising demand and limited supply have driven U.S. home prices up by nearly 4% so far in 2024.

In many popular coastal areas, price increases have far exceeded the national average.

In Florida, however, not all oceanfront housing markets align with the broader trend.

The United States has nearly 12,400 miles of coastline, more than all but seven other countries globally. Many coastal communities along the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, as well as the Gulf of Mexico, are among the most popular places to live in the country.

Across the 50 states, there are more than 3,200 counties and county equivalents — and though fewer than 8% of them are located along an ocean, these coastal areas are home to nearly 30% of the U.S. population. Between 1970 and 2020, the population of coastal counties climbed by more than 40 million, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

While demand for real estate on or near an ocean has climbed in recent decades, available waterfront acreage is inherently limited. With rising demand and fixed supply, many coastal communities are reporting skyrocketing home prices — a reflection of the nationwide housing shortage and ongoing affordability crisis.

Though home prices have fallen slightly in recent months, the housing market is still generally more expensive today than it was at the beginning of the year. According to data from Realtor.com, the typical American home was listed for $425,000 in September 2024, a $15,500, or 3.8%, increase from the median list price in January 2024.

In Florida, one of 23 U.S. states with oceanfront real estate, homes have gotten less expensive in recent months. Among the 185,696 homes statewide that were on the market in September 2024, the median list price was $437,251, about 4.9% lower than in January. In some coastal Florida housing markets, home prices have fallen by even more.

Of the 67 counties in Florida with available housing market data, 35 border the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean. In some of these places, home prices have climbed by more than 10% in 2024. In other coastal counties, price increases have been far more modest — and in 22, a typical home is cheaper now than it was at the beginning of the year. (Here is a look at the most affordable housing market in each state.)

It is important to note that median list prices vary between $304,500 to $1,250,000 in these counties as of September 2024, the most recent month of available data. And while some of these housing markets may be cheaper than they were at the beginning of the year, not all are affordable areas for a broad range of budgets. (Here is a look at the cities where most homes cost less than $125,000.)

These are the coastal counties in Florida where home prices have climbed or fallen the most in 2024. All 35 oceanfront counties in the state, with available data from Realtor.com, are ranked on the percent change in median list price from January to September 2024.

nycshooter / iStock via Getty Images

In Florida, however, most oceanfront housing markets have gotten less expensive in 2024.

35. Jefferson County

Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +31.6% (+$107,950)

+31.6% (+$107,950) Median home list price in January 2024: $342,000 ($117,945 less than statewide median)

$342,000 ($117,945 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $449,950 ($12,699 more than statewide median)

$449,950 ($12,699 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,344 square feet (719 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,344 square feet (719 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 45 (>0.1% of all listed homes in Florida)

45 (>0.1% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 14,458

34. Gulf County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median home list price in 2024: +16.6% (+$99,550)

+16.6% (+$99,550) Median home list price in January 2024: $599,900 ($139,955 more than statewide median)

$599,900 ($139,955 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $699,450 ($262,199 more than statewide median)

$699,450 ($262,199 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,800 square feet (175 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,800 square feet (175 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 376 (0.2% of all listed homes in Florida)

376 (0.2% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 15,002

33. Taylor County

Edyabe / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median home list price in 2024: +13.0% (+$35,000)

+13.0% (+$35,000) Median home list price in January 2024: $269,500 ($190,445 less than statewide median)

$269,500 ($190,445 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $304,500 ($132,751 less than statewide median)

$304,500 ($132,751 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,350 square feet (275 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,350 square feet (275 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 108 (0.1% of all listed homes in Florida)

108 (0.1% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 21,421

32. Nassau County

Norm Lane / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +8.4% (+$49,000)

+8.4% (+$49,000) Median home list price in January 2024: $584,950 ($125,005 more than statewide median)

$584,950 ($125,005 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $633,950 ($196,699 more than statewide median)

$633,950 ($196,699 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,117 square feet (492 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,117 square feet (492 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 1,017 (0.5% of all listed homes in Florida)

1,017 (0.5% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 91,538

31. Dixie County

suwanneeredhead / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +5.8% (+$19,175)

+5.8% (+$19,175) Median home list price in January 2024: $329,500 ($130,445 less than statewide median)

$329,500 ($130,445 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $348,675 ($88,576 less than statewide median)

$348,675 ($88,576 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,315 square feet (310 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,315 square feet (310 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 91 (>0.1% of all listed homes in Florida)

91 (>0.1% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 16,737

30. Wakulla County

Stockbyte / Stockbyte via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +2.5% (+$7,700)

+2.5% (+$7,700) Median home list price in January 2024: $303,200 ($156,745 less than statewide median)

$303,200 ($156,745 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $310,900 ($126,351 less than statewide median)

$310,900 ($126,351 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,522 square feet (103 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,522 square feet (103 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 293 (0.2% of all listed homes in Florida)

293 (0.2% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 33,732

29. Okaloosa County

ghornephoto / E+ via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +1.4% (+$6,050)

+1.4% (+$6,050) Median home list price in January 2024: $421,950 ($37,995 less than statewide median)

$421,950 ($37,995 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $428,000 ($9,251 less than statewide median)

$428,000 ($9,251 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,668 square feet (43 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,668 square feet (43 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 2,564 (1.4% of all listed homes in Florida)

2,564 (1.4% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 212,021

28. Santa Rosa County

lightphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +1.0% (+$3,790)

+1.0% (+$3,790) Median home list price in January 2024: $386,210 ($73,735 less than statewide median)

$386,210 ($73,735 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $390,000 ($47,251 less than statewide median)

$390,000 ($47,251 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,901 square feet (276 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,901 square feet (276 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 1,716 (0.9% of all listed homes in Florida)

1,716 (0.9% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 188,994

27. Brevard County

Stephen Wood / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +0.5% (+$2,050)

+0.5% (+$2,050) Median home list price in January 2024: $387,950 ($71,995 less than statewide median)

$387,950 ($71,995 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $390,000 ($47,251 less than statewide median)

$390,000 ($47,251 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,751 square feet (126 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,751 square feet (126 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 5,275 (2.8% of all listed homes in Florida)

5,275 (2.8% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 610,723

26. Escambia County

Norm Lane / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +0.5% (+$1,600)

+0.5% (+$1,600) Median home list price in January 2024: $339,350 ($120,595 less than statewide median)

$339,350 ($120,595 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $340,950 ($96,301 less than statewide median)

$340,950 ($96,301 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,645 square feet (20 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,645 square feet (20 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 2,561 (1.4% of all listed homes in Florida)

2,561 (1.4% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 321,296

25. Pasco County

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +0.4% (+$1,482)

+0.4% (+$1,482) Median home list price in January 2024: $368,168 ($91,777 less than statewide median)

$368,168 ($91,777 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $369,650 ($67,601 less than statewide median)

$369,650 ($67,601 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,686 square feet (61 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,686 square feet (61 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 4,820 (2.6% of all listed homes in Florida)

4,820 (2.6% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 569,211

24. Hernando County

Ken Badgley / Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +0.2% (+$722)

+0.2% (+$722) Median home list price in January 2024: $355,273 ($104,672 less than statewide median)

$355,273 ($104,672 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $355,995 ($81,256 less than statewide median)

$355,995 ($81,256 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,799 square feet (174 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,799 square feet (174 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 1,652 (0.9% of all listed homes in Florida)

1,652 (0.9% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 196,621

23. Citrus County

Robert Miller Online / Shutterstock.com

Change in median home list price in 2024: 0%

0% Median home list price in January 2024: $329,900 ($130,045 less than statewide median)

$329,900 ($130,045 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $329,900 ($107,351 less than statewide median)

$329,900 ($107,351 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,676 square feet (51 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,676 square feet (51 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 1,772 (1.0% of all listed homes in Florida)

1,772 (1.0% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 155,173

22. Hillsborough County

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -0.9% (-$4,000)

-0.9% (-$4,000) Median home list price in January 2024: $439,000 ($20,945 less than statewide median)

$439,000 ($20,945 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $435,000 ($2,251 less than statewide median)

$435,000 ($2,251 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,819 square feet (194 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,819 square feet (194 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 7,814 (4.2% of all listed homes in Florida)

7,814 (4.2% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 1,468,560

21. Duval County

JillianCain / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -1.5% (-$4,900)

-1.5% (-$4,900) Median home list price in January 2024: $319,900 ($140,045 less than statewide median)

$319,900 ($140,045 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $315,000 ($122,251 less than statewide median)

$315,000 ($122,251 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,585 square feet (40 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,585 square feet (40 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 5,795 (3.1% of all listed homes in Florida)

5,795 (3.1% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 995,708

20. Flagler County

KarenMassier / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -1.7% (-$7,400)

-1.7% (-$7,400) Median home list price in January 2024: $432,400 ($27,545 less than statewide median)

$432,400 ($27,545 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $425,000 ($12,251 less than statewide median)

$425,000 ($12,251 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,896 square feet (271 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,896 square feet (271 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 1,791 (1.0% of all listed homes in Florida)

1,791 (1.0% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 117,515

19. St. Johns County

TimothyOLeary / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -1.7% (-$9,500)

-1.7% (-$9,500) Median home list price in January 2024: $549,500 ($89,555 more than statewide median)

$549,500 ($89,555 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $540,000 ($102,749 more than statewide median)

$540,000 ($102,749 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,922 square feet (297 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,922 square feet (297 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 3,669 (2.0% of all listed homes in Florida)

3,669 (2.0% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 278,722

18. Bay County

TerryKelly / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -2.1% (-$9,476)

-2.1% (-$9,476) Median home list price in January 2024: $447,250 ($12,695 less than statewide median)

$447,250 ($12,695 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $437,774 ($523 more than statewide median)

$437,774 ($523 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,429 square feet (196 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,429 square feet (196 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 3,195 (1.7% of all listed homes in Florida)

3,195 (1.7% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 181,055

17. Volusia County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median home list price in 2024: -2.6% (-$10,050)

-2.6% (-$10,050) Median home list price in January 2024: $390,000 ($69,945 less than statewide median)

$390,000 ($69,945 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $379,950 ($57,301 less than statewide median)

$379,950 ($57,301 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,588 square feet (37 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,588 square feet (37 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 5,710 (3.1% of all listed homes in Florida)

5,710 (3.1% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 558,520

16. St. Lucie County

Ryan Tishken / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -3.1% (-$14,000)

-3.1% (-$14,000) Median home list price in January 2024: $449,000 ($10,945 less than statewide median)

$449,000 ($10,945 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $435,000 ($2,251 less than statewide median)

$435,000 ($2,251 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,780 square feet (155 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,780 square feet (155 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 3,395 (1.8% of all listed homes in Florida)

3,395 (1.8% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 334,682

15. Walton County

LCBallard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -3.8% (-$37,500)

-3.8% (-$37,500) Median home list price in January 2024: $987,000 ($527,055 more than statewide median)

$987,000 ($527,055 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $949,500 ($512,249 more than statewide median)

$949,500 ($512,249 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,015 square feet (390 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,015 square feet (390 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 2,927 (1.6% of all listed homes in Florida)

2,927 (1.6% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 76,618

14. Martin County

Ryan Tishken / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -4.5% (-$24,500)

-4.5% (-$24,500) Median home list price in January 2024: $549,500 ($89,555 more than statewide median)

$549,500 ($89,555 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $525,000 ($87,749 more than statewide median)

$525,000 ($87,749 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,623 square feet (2 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,623 square feet (2 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 1,519 (0.8% of all listed homes in Florida)

1,519 (0.8% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 159,399

13. Broward County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -5.8% (-$26,000)

-5.8% (-$26,000) Median home list price in January 2024: $449,950 ($9,995 less than statewide median)

$449,950 ($9,995 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $423,950 ($13,301 less than statewide median)

$423,950 ($13,301 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,228 square feet (397 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,228 square feet (397 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 17,203 (9.3% of all listed homes in Florida)

17,203 (9.3% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 1,940,907

12. Pinellas County

Michael Warren / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -6.1% (-$28,500)

-6.1% (-$28,500) Median home list price in January 2024: $464,500 ($4,555 more than statewide median)

$464,500 ($4,555 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $436,000 ($1,251 less than statewide median)

$436,000 ($1,251 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,324 square feet (301 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,324 square feet (301 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 8,171 (4.4% of all listed homes in Florida)

8,171 (4.4% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 959,918

11. Miami-Dade County

simonkr / E+ via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -6.6% (-$44,550)

-6.6% (-$44,550) Median home list price in January 2024: $674,000 ($214,055 more than statewide median)

$674,000 ($214,055 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $629,450 ($192,199 more than statewide median)

$629,450 ($192,199 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,320 square feet (305 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,320 square feet (305 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 18,309 (9.9% of all listed homes in Florida)

18,309 (9.9% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 2,688,237

10. Franklin County

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -6.7% (-$50,000)

-6.7% (-$50,000) Median home list price in January 2024: $749,000 ($289,055 more than statewide median)

$749,000 ($289,055 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $699,000 ($261,749 more than statewide median)

$699,000 ($261,749 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,652 square feet (27 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,652 square feet (27 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 340 (0.2% of all listed homes in Florida)

340 (0.2% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 12,276

9. Manatee County

Javier_Art_Photography / Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -7.0% (-$37,202)

-7.0% (-$37,202) Median home list price in January 2024: $530,500 ($70,555 more than statewide median)

$530,500 ($70,555 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $493,298 ($56,047 more than statewide median)

$493,298 ($56,047 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,798 square feet (173 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,798 square feet (173 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 4,230 (2.3% of all listed homes in Florida)

4,230 (2.3% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 405,069

8. Levy County

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -7.2% (-$27,000)

-7.2% (-$27,000) Median home list price in January 2024: $377,000 ($82,945 less than statewide median)

$377,000 ($82,945 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $350,000 ($87,251 less than statewide median)

$350,000 ($87,251 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,482 square feet (143 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,482 square feet (143 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 238 (0.1% of all listed homes in Florida)

238 (0.1% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 43,268

7. Indian River County

Organizedchaos02 / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median home list price in 2024: -7.3% (-$35,000)

-7.3% (-$35,000) Median home list price in January 2024: $482,000 ($22,055 more than statewide median)

$482,000 ($22,055 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $447,000 ($9,749 more than statewide median)

$447,000 ($9,749 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,761 square feet (136 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,761 square feet (136 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 1,909 (1.0% of all listed homes in Florida)

1,909 (1.0% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 160,986

6. Charlotte County

DawnDamico / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -7.8% (-$33,350)

-7.8% (-$33,350) Median home list price in January 2024: $425,000 ($34,945 less than statewide median)

$425,000 ($34,945 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $391,650 ($45,601 less than statewide median)

$391,650 ($45,601 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,687 square feet (62 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,687 square feet (62 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 3,933 (2.1% of all listed homes in Florida)

3,933 (2.1% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 189,900

5. Sarasota County

Ryan McGill / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -9.4% (-$49,468)

-9.4% (-$49,468) Median home list price in January 2024: $524,468 ($64,523 more than statewide median)

$524,468 ($64,523 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $475,000 ($37,749 more than statewide median)

$475,000 ($37,749 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,681 square feet (56 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,681 square feet (56 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 5,466 (2.9% of all listed homes in Florida)

5,466 (2.9% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 439,392

4. Monroe County

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -10.5% (-$146,000)

-10.5% (-$146,000) Median home list price in January 2024: $1,396,000 ($936,055 more than statewide median)

$1,396,000 ($936,055 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $1,250,000 ($812,749 more than statewide median)

$1,250,000 ($812,749 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,512 square feet (113 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,512 square feet (113 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 1,304 (0.7% of all listed homes in Florida)

1,304 (0.7% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 82,044

3. Lee County

LUNAMARINA / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -10.6% (-$50,950)

-10.6% (-$50,950) Median home list price in January 2024: $480,950 ($21,005 more than statewide median)

$480,950 ($21,005 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $430,000 ($7,251 less than statewide median)

$430,000 ($7,251 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,697 square feet (72 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,697 square feet (72 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 11,504 (6.2% of all listed homes in Florida)

11,504 (6.2% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 772,902

2. Palm Beach County

Orietta Gaspari / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -10.6% (-$60,525)

-10.6% (-$60,525) Median home list price in January 2024: $570,500 ($110,555 more than statewide median)

$570,500 ($110,555 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $509,975 ($72,724 more than statewide median)

$509,975 ($72,724 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,499 square feet (126 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,499 square feet (126 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 14,145 (7.6% of all listed homes in Florida)

14,145 (7.6% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 1,494,805

1. Collier County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -11.9% (-$101,000)

-11.9% (-$101,000) Median home list price in January 2024: $850,000 ($390,055 more than statewide median)

$850,000 ($390,055 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $749,000 ($311,749 more than statewide median)

$749,000 ($311,749 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,793 square feet (168 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

1,793 square feet (168 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 5,614 (3.0% of all listed homes in Florida)

5,614 (3.0% of all listed homes in Florida) Population: 380,221