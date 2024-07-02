The Richest Person in Every State Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Generating $27.4 trillion in 2023 alone, the U.S. has had the world’s largest economy for decades. By several measures, the United States has also created more individual wealth than any other country. According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Zurich-based investment bank UBS, and the latest estimates from Forbes, the U.S. is home to over 22.7 million millionaires and 813 billionaires — or about 38% of all millionaires and 29% of all billionaires worldwide. Meanwhile, the United States accounts for only 4% of the global population. (Here is a look at how the U.S. compares to the countries with the most millionaires.)

With only a handful exceptions, each of the 50 U.S. states are now home to at least one billionaire. These individuals and families have made their fortunes as entrepreneurs, financiers, and executives of major corporations.

Using data compiled by Forbes, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest person in every state. States are listed alphabetically, and for each, we named the person or persons with the highest estimated net-worth as of March 8, 2024. All supplemental data is also from Forbes.

Depending on the state, the wealthiest person or family is worth anywhere from $400 million, to nearly $200 billion. Notably, this list does not include many of the richest Americans. For example, with a net-worth of $161 billion according to Bloomberg, Google co-founder Larry Page is the fifth richest person in the world. Page’s wealth, however, is eclipsed by that of Facebook founder, Meta CEO, and fellow Californian, Mark Zuckerberg. Not only the richest California resident, Zuckerberg is also the third richest American and fourth richest person in the world. (Here is a look at how much it takes to be considered rich in every state.)

Many individuals on this list, including Zuckerberg, are entrepreneurs in the technology sector. In recent decades, computers have become ubiquitous in homes and workplaces around the world — and the computer’s proliferation has created lucrative opportunities for entrepreneurial software developers. Companies in the tech sector that have become household names — like Amazon, eBay, and Microsoft — are the primary source of wealth for many billionaires on this list.

Not all millionaires and billionaires on this list are themselves entrepreneurs, however. Some have served as executives of major companies during periods of rapid expansion. Many more have inherited vast family fortunes from the successful business ventures of a parent, grandparent, or spouse. For example, the wealthiest residents of two states are descendents of Walmart founder Sam Walton. The wealthiest residents of two other states are heirs to the fortune of the founder of Mars Inc., the company behind multiple well-known candy brands, including M&M’s, Snickers, and Twix.

Not only the wealthiest country in the world by gross domestic product, the United States is also home to many of the world’s richest individuals and families. The financial assets of the richest people in each of the 50 states are worth a combined $1.6 trillion — closely in line with the GDP of countries like Australia, Mexico, or Spain.

Alabama

Richest person(s): Jimmy Rane

Jimmy Rane Est. wealth in 2024: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Source of wealth: Founder and CEO of Great Southern Wood Preserving, a lumber company

Founder and CEO of Great Southern Wood Preserving, a lumber company Primary residence: Abbeville, AL

Abbeville, AL Age(s): 77 years old

Alaska

Richest person(s): Jonathan Rubini and Leonard Hyde

Jonathan Rubini and Leonard Hyde Est. wealth in 2024: $400 million

$400 million Source of wealth: President, CEO, and chairman of JL Properties, a commercial real estate development company

President, CEO, and chairman of JL Properties, a commercial real estate development company Primary residence: Anchorage, AK

Anchorage, AK Age(s): 69 and 67 years old

Arizona

Richest person(s): Ernest Garcia II

Ernest Garcia II Est. wealth in 2024: $8 billion

$8 billion Source of wealth: Largest shareholder of Carvana, a used car sale platform

Largest shareholder of Carvana, a used car sale platform Primary residence: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ Age(s): 66 years old

Arkansas

Richest person(s): Jim Walton & family

Jim Walton & family Est. wealth in 2024: $78.4 billion

$78.4 billion Source of wealth: Son of Walmart founder

Son of Walmart founder Primary residence: Bentonville, AR

Bentonville, AR Age(s): 75 years old

California

Richest person(s): Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg Est. wealth in 2024: $177 billion

$177 billion Source of wealth: Founder and CEO of Meta (Facebook)

Founder and CEO of Meta (Facebook) Primary residence: Palo Alto, CA

Palo Alto, CA Age(s): 39 years old

Colorado

Richest person(s): Philip Anschutz

Philip Anschutz Est. wealth in 2024: $15.3 billion

$15.3 billion Source of wealth: Energy, sports, and entertainment

Energy, sports, and entertainment Primary residence: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Age(s): 84 years old

Connecticut

Richest person(s): Steve Cohen

Steve Cohen Est. wealth in 2024: $19.8 billion

$19.8 billion Source of wealth: Hedge fund manager

Hedge fund manager Primary residence: Greenwich, CT

Greenwich, CT Age(s): 67 years old

Delaware

Richest person(s): Elizabeth Snyder

Elizabeth Snyder Est. wealth in 2024: $800 million

$800 million Source of wealth: Family member of Gore-Tex inventors

Family member of Gore-Tex inventors Primary residence: Wilmington, DE

Wilmington, DE Age(s): 76 years old

Florida

Richest person(s): Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Est. wealth in 2024: $194 billion

$194 billion Source of wealth: Founder and chairman of e-commerce giant, Amazon

Founder and chairman of e-commerce giant, Amazon Primary residence: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Age(s): 60 years old

Georgia

Richest person(s): Dan Cathy, Bubba Cathy & Trudy Cathy White

Dan Cathy, Bubba Cathy & Trudy Cathy White Est. wealth in 2024: $11.2 billion

$11.2 billion Source of wealth: Chick-fil-A chairman and son of the restaurant’s founder

Chick-fil-A chairman and son of the restaurant’s founder Primary residence: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Age(s): 70, 69, and 67 years old

Hawaii

Richest person(s): Pierre Omidyar

Pierre Omidyar Est. wealth in 2024: $6.3 billion

$6.3 billion Source of wealth: Founder of eBay

Founder of eBay Primary residence: Honolulu, HI

Honolulu, HI Age(s): 56 years old

Idaho

Richest person(s): Frank VanderSloot

Frank VanderSloot Est. wealth in 2024: $3.3 billion

$3.3 billion Source of wealth: Founder of Melaleuca, a nutrition and wellness product company

Founder of Melaleuca, a nutrition and wellness product company Primary residence: Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls, ID Age(s): 75 years old

Illinois

Richest person(s): Lukas Walton

Lukas Walton Est. wealth in 2024: $28 billion

$28 billion Source of wealth: Grandson of Walmart founder

Grandson of Walmart founder Primary residence: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Age(s): 37 years old

Indiana

Richest person(s): Carl Cook

Carl Cook Est. wealth in 2024: $10.6 billion

$10.6 billion Source of wealth: CEO of Cook Group, a medical device manufacturer

CEO of Cook Group, a medical device manufacturer Primary residence: Bloomington, IN

Bloomington, IN Age(s): 61 years old

Iowa

Richest person(s): Harry Stine

Harry Stine Est. wealth in 2024: $9.7 billion

$9.7 billion Source of wealth: Owner of Stine Seed, an agricultural seed genetics licensing company

Owner of Stine Seed, an agricultural seed genetics licensing company Primary residence: Adel, IA

Adel, IA Age(s): 82 years old

Kansas

Richest person(s): Charles Koch & family

Charles Koch & family Est. wealth in 2024: $58.5 billion

$58.5 billion Source of wealth: Chairman of Koch Industries, a multinational conglomerate founded by his father

Chairman of Koch Industries, a multinational conglomerate founded by his father Primary residence: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Age(s): 88 years old

Kentucky

Richest person(s): Tamara Gustavson

Tamara Gustavson Est. wealth in 2024: $7.8 billion

$7.8 billion Source of wealth: Largest shareholder of Public Storage, a self storage company founded by her father

Largest shareholder of Public Storage, a self storage company founded by her father Primary residence: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY Age(s): 62 years old

Louisiana

Richest person(s): Todd Graves

Todd Graves Est. wealth in 2024: $9.1 billion

$9.1 billion Source of wealth: Founder and CEO of fast-food chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s

Founder and CEO of fast-food chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s Primary residence: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA Age(s): 52 years old

Maine

Richest person(s): Susan Alfond

Susan Alfond Est. wealth in 2024: $3.1 billion

$3.1 billion Source of wealth: Daughter of Dexter Shoe Company founder, Harold Alfond

Daughter of Dexter Shoe Company founder, Harold Alfond Primary residence: Scarborough, ME

Scarborough, ME Age(s): 78 years old

Maryland

Richest person(s): Annette Lerner & family

Annette Lerner & family Est. wealth in 2024: $6.4 billion

$6.4 billion Source of wealth: Widow of Ted Lerner, the founder of real estate company Lerner Enterprises

Widow of Ted Lerner, the founder of real estate company Lerner Enterprises Primary residence: Chevy Chase, MD

Chevy Chase, MD Age(s): 94 years old

Massachusetts

Richest person(s): Abigail Johnson

Abigail Johnson Est. wealth in 2024: $29 billion

$29 billion Source of wealth: CEO of Fidelity Investments and granddaughter of the company’s founder

CEO of Fidelity Investments and granddaughter of the company’s founder Primary residence: Milton, MA

Milton, MA Age(s): 62 years old

Michigan

Richest person(s): Daniel Gilbert

Daniel Gilbert Est. wealth in 2024: $26.2 billion

$26.2 billion Source of wealth: Co-founder of Quicken Loans, a mortgage lending company

Co-founder of Quicken Loans, a mortgage lending company Primary residence: Franklin, MI

Franklin, MI Age(s): 62 years old

Minnesota

Richest person(s): Glen Taylor

Glen Taylor Est. wealth in 2024: $2.9 billion

$2.9 billion Source of wealth: Chairman and former CEO of Taylor Corp., a printing company

Chairman and former CEO of Taylor Corp., a printing company Primary residence: Mankato, MN

Mankato, MN Age(s): 82 years old

Mississippi

Richest person(s): Thomas Duff & James Duff

Thomas Duff & James Duff Est. wealth in 2024: $3 billion

$3 billion Source of wealth: Sons of the founder of Southern Tire Mart who, together, founded and own Duff Capital Investors, a holding company

Sons of the founder of Southern Tire Mart who, together, founded and own Duff Capital Investors, a holding company Primary residence: Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg, MS Age(s): 66 and 62 years old

Missouri

Richest person(s): John Morris

John Morris Est. wealth in 2024: $9.5 billion

$9.5 billion Source of wealth: Founder and CEO of sporting goods retailer Bass Pro Shops

Founder and CEO of sporting goods retailer Bass Pro Shops Primary residence: Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO Age(s): 76 years old

Montana

Richest person(s): Dennis Washington

Dennis Washington Est. wealth in 2024: $7 billion

$7 billion Source of wealth: Founder of Washington Companies, a resource extraction, transportation, and heavy equipment company

Founder of Washington Companies, a resource extraction, transportation, and heavy equipment company Primary residence: Missoula, MT

Missoula, MT Age(s): 89 years old

Nebraska

Richest person(s): Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett Est. wealth in 2024: $133 billion

$133 billion Source of wealth: Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational conglomerate holding company

Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational conglomerate holding company Primary residence: Omaha, NE

Omaha, NE Age(s): 93 years old

Nevada

Richest person(s): Miriam Adelson & family

Miriam Adelson & family Est. wealth in 2024: $32 billion

$32 billion Source of wealth: Widow of the former CEO and chairman of Las Vegas Sands, a casino company

Widow of the former CEO and chairman of Las Vegas Sands, a casino company Primary residence: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Age(s): 78 years old

New Hampshire

Richest person(s): Rick Cohen & family

Rick Cohen & family Est. wealth in 2024: $19.6 billion

$19.6 billion Source of wealth: Chairman and owner of C&S Wholesale Grocers; founder of warehouse automation company Symbotic

Chairman and owner of C&S Wholesale Grocers; founder of warehouse automation company Symbotic Primary residence: Keene, NH

Keene, NH Age(s): 71 years old

New Jersey

Richest person(s): Rocco Commisso

Rocco Commisso Est. wealth in 2024: $8 billion

$8 billion Source of wealth: Founder and CEO of Mediacom, a cable company

Founder and CEO of Mediacom, a cable company Primary residence: Saddle River, NJ

Saddle River, NJ Age(s): 74 years old

New Mexico

Richest person(s): Ron Corio

Ron Corio Est. wealth in 2024: $1.7 billion

$1.7 billion Source of wealth: Founder and former CEO of Array Technologies, a manufacturer of solar tracking systems

Founder and former CEO of Array Technologies, a manufacturer of solar tracking systems Primary residence: Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque, NM Age(s): 62 years old

New York

Richest person(s): Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg Est. wealth in 2024: $106 billion

$106 billion Source of wealth: Co-founder of Bloomberg LP, a financial information and media company

Co-founder of Bloomberg LP, a financial information and media company Primary residence: New York, NY

New York, NY Age(s): 82 years old

North Carolina

Richest person(s): James Goodnight

James Goodnight Est. wealth in 2024: $10.1 billion

$10.1 billion Source of wealth: Co-founder and CEO of analytics software company SAS

Co-founder and CEO of analytics software company SAS Primary residence: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Age(s): 81 years old

North Dakota

Richest person(s): Gary Tharaldson

Gary Tharaldson Est. wealth in 2024: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Source of wealth: Builder, owner, and operator of hundreds of hotels

Builder, owner, and operator of hundreds of hotels Primary residence: Fargo, ND

Fargo, ND Age(s): 78 years old

Ohio

Richest person(s): Les Wexner & family

Les Wexner & family Est. wealth in 2024: $6 billion

$6 billion Source of wealth: Founder of L Brands, a company whose retail brands have included Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works

Founder of L Brands, a company whose retail brands have included Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works Primary residence: New Albany, OH

New Albany, OH Age(s): 86 years old

Oklahoma

Richest person(s): Harold Hamm & family

Harold Hamm & family Est. wealth in 2024: $18.5 billion

$18.5 billion Source of wealth: Founder and chairman of the resource extraction company Continental Resources

Founder and chairman of the resource extraction company Continental Resources Primary residence: Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK Age(s): 78 years old

Oregon

Richest person(s): Phil Knight & family

Phil Knight & family Est. wealth in 2024: $40.9 billion

$40.9 billion Source of wealth: Co-founder of Nike

Co-founder of Nike Primary residence: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR Age(s): 86 years old

Pennsylvania

Richest person(s): Jeff Yass

Jeff Yass Est. wealth in 2024: $27.6 billion

$27.6 billion Source of wealth: Co-founder of Susquehanna International Group, a Wall Street trading firm

Co-founder of Susquehanna International Group, a Wall Street trading firm Primary residence: Haverford, PA

Haverford, PA Age(s): 65 years old

Rhode Island

Richest person(s): Jonathan Nelson

Jonathan Nelson Est. wealth in 2024: $3.4 billion

$3.4 billion Source of wealth: Founder and chairman of Providence Equity Partners, a private equity firm

Founder and chairman of Providence Equity Partners, a private equity firm Primary residence: Providence, RI

Providence, RI Age(s): 67 years old

South Carolina

Richest person(s): Robert Faith

Robert Faith Est. wealth in 2024: $5.8 billion

$5.8 billion Source of wealth: Founder, chairman, and CEO of Greystar, a global real estate company

Founder, chairman, and CEO of Greystar, a global real estate company Primary residence: Charleston, SC

Charleston, SC Age(s): 60 years old

South Dakota

Richest person(s): T. Denny Sanford

T. Denny Sanford Est. wealth in 2024: $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion Source of wealth: Founder and owner of First Premier Bank

Founder and owner of First Premier Bank Primary residence: Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD Age(s): 88 years old

Tennessee

Richest person(s): Thomas Frist Jr & family

Thomas Frist Jr & family Est. wealth in 2024: $26.2 billion

$26.2 billion Source of wealth: Founder of Hospital Corp., a company that owns and operates more than 180 hospitals

Founder of Hospital Corp., a company that owns and operates more than 180 hospitals Primary residence: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Age(s): 85 years old

Texas

Richest person(s): Elon Musk

Elon Musk Est. wealth in 2024: $195 billion

$195 billion Source of wealth: Cofounder of multiple companies, including Tesla and SpaceX

Cofounder of multiple companies, including Tesla and SpaceX Primary residence: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Age(s): 52 years old

Utah

Richest person(s): Gail Miller

Gail Miller Est. wealth in 2024: $3.9 billion

$3.9 billion Source of wealth: Sold a major auto dealership company in 2021; owns Larry H. Miller Group, a company with business interests across multiple industries, including real estate, healthcare, finance and entertainment.

Sold a major auto dealership company in 2021; owns Larry H. Miller Group, a company with business interests across multiple industries, including real estate, healthcare, finance and entertainment. Primary residence: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Age(s): 80 years old

Vermont

Richest person(s): John Abele

John Abele Est. wealth in 2024: $1.9 billion

$1.9 billion Source of wealth: Co-founded Boston Scientific, a medical device manufacturing company

Co-founded Boston Scientific, a medical device manufacturing company Primary residence: Shelburne, VT

Shelburne, VT Age(s): 87 years old

Virginia

Richest person(s): Jacqueline Mars

Jacqueline Mars Est. wealth in 2024: $38.5 billion

$38.5 billion Source of wealth: Part owner of Mars Inc., a candy and pet food company founded by her grandfather

Part owner of Mars Inc., a candy and pet food company founded by her grandfather Primary residence: The Plains, VA

The Plains, VA Age(s): 84 years old

Washington

Richest person(s): Bill Gates

Bill Gates Est. wealth in 2024: $128 billion

$128 billion Source of wealth: Co-founder of computer software giant Microsoft

Co-founder of computer software giant Microsoft Primary residence: Medina, WA

Medina, WA Age(s): 68 years old

West Virginia

Richest person(s): Brad Smith

Brad Smith Est. wealth in 2024: $900 million

$900 million Source of wealth: Former CEO and chairman of Intuit, a business and financial software company

Former CEO and chairman of Intuit, a business and financial software company Primary residence: Huntington, WV

Huntington, WV Age(s): 60 years old

Wisconsin

Richest person(s): John Menard Jr

John Menard Jr Est. wealth in 2024: $25.2 billion

$25.2 billion Source of wealth: Founder of home improvement retailer Menards

Founder of home improvement retailer Menards Primary residence: Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire, WI Age(s): 84 years old

Wyoming

Richest person(s): John Mars

John Mars Est. wealth in 2024: $38.5 billion

$38.5 billion Source of wealth: Part owner of Mars Inc., a candy and pet food company founded by his grandfather

Part owner of Mars Inc., a candy and pet food company founded by his grandfather Primary residence: Jackson, WY

Jackson, WY Age(s): 88 years old