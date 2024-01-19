Countries With the Most Millionaires Per Capita

The world economy is more interconnected than ever before. Still, wealth remains highly concentrated. Only four countries — China, Germany, Japan, and the United States — generated over half of global economic output in 2022, according to the World Bank. This imbalance is also evident at the household and individual level, as some countries are home to far larger affluent populations than others.

The Zurich-based investment bank Credit Suisse estimates that there are nearly 62.5 million adults worldwide with over $1 million in wealth. According to the bank’s 2022 Global Wealth Report, over 95% of them reside in one of only 39 countries — and nearly half live in either the U.S. or China.

Using data from Credit Suisse, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries with the most millionaires. We ranked all 39 countries covered in the latest Global Wealth Report on the estimated number of millionaires for every 1,000 people with population data from the World Bank. For Taiwan, economic and population data are the latest available estimates from the CIA Factbook.

These countries span six continents, including 22 in Europe, 11 in Asia and the Pacific, and five in the Americas. Worldwide, there are about eight millionaires for every 1,000 people. Among the 39 countries on this list, 24 have more millionaires per capita than than the global average.

Indeed, not all countries on this list are particularly wealthy. According to the World Bank, gross domestic product per capita in 2022 totalled less than $15,000 in eight countries on this list — including China, which is home to 10% of the world’s millionaires. (Here is a look at the world’s poorest countries.)

However, in the highest ranking countries on this list, financial prosperity appears relatively widespread across the population at large. In each of the 10 highest ranking countries on this list, there are over 50 millionaires for every 1,000 people. In these same places, total wealth — including both financial and non-financial assets — exceeds $400,000 per adult, according to the Credit Suisse report. (Here is a look at the richest countries in the world.)