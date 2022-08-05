The Richest Person in Every State

The U.S. is arguably the best place in the world for aspiring business owners to try to strike it rich. Over 700 billionaires are living in America, accounting for more than one-quarter of all billionaires in the world, according to the most recent data from Forbes.

Business owners from all over the country have been able to succeed and become incredibly wealthy – 42 of the 50 states are home to at least one billionaire. Even in the states without billionaires, there are residents worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

To determine the richest person in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Forbes list The Richest Billionaire In Every State 2022. Listed net worths are as of March 2022, except for the seven states that had no billionaires, for which data is for the most recent year available.

The richest people in each state amassed their fortunes in a variety of different ways. The list features billionaires who earned their money in tech, health care, consumer goods, investing, apparel, and much more. Some of the entries are household names, well known for being among the very richest people in the world, while others not as familiar.

Several of the people on this list earned their money in a business synonymous with the state where they live, like agriculture in Iowa, mining in Montana, and oil and gas in Oklahoma. This is the most iconic job in every state.

Though many of the billionaires on this are titans of industry, a large share did nothing to earn their money. Several of them inherited their fortune from a parent or spouse, or took over a family business that has thrived for generations.

