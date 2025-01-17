The number of communities characterized by limited economic opportunity and widespread financial hardship is unsettling. In recent years American families have struggled to manage a surge of inflation that swept the country. Many pundits argue that the pressures from those everyday expenses contributed to Donald Trump’s recent landslide victory at the polls.
Beyond inflation however, the communities struggling the most tend to share several common characteristics. Education, for example, has long been linked with higher earning potential and upward economic mobility, but in every town on this list, residents are far less likely than the typical American to have gone to college. Nationwide, about 35% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher. In most of these towns, the bachelor’s degree attainment rate is less than half that.
Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest town in each state. We considered any city, town, or unincorporated community with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 people and ranked them by median household income. The typical household earns between $28,900 and $71,100 less than the state’s annual median household income.
Here is the poorest town in every state in America.
Alabama: Fort Deposit
- Household income (median): $20,542 (Alabama: $59,609)
- Poverty rate: 43.8% (Alabama: 15.7%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.5% (Alabama: 27.2%)
- Home value (median): $65,400 (Alabama: $179,400)
- Population: 1,734
Alaska: Susitna North
- Household income (median): $38,323 (Alaska: $86,370)
- Poverty rate: 15.7% (Alaska: 10.5%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.7% (Alaska: 30.7%)
- Home value (median): $208,700 (Alaska: $318,000)
- Population: 1,543
Arizona: Cibecue
- Household income (median): $18,250 (Arizona: $72,581)
- Poverty rate: 76.1% (Arizona: 13.1%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.1% (Arizona: 31.8%)
- Home value (median): $72,400 (Arizona: $321,400)
- Population: 1,419
Arkansas: Marianna
- Household income (median): $21,057 (Arkansas: $56,335)
- Poverty rate: 38.6% (Arkansas: 16.2%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.9% (Arkansas: 24.7%)
- Home value (median): $76,200 (Arkansas: $162,400)
- Population: 3,575
California: Weedpatch
- Household income (median): $21,651 (California: $91,905)
- Poverty rate: 48.0% (California: 12.1%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 0.5% (California: 35.9%)
- Home value (median): $126,500 (California: $659,300)
- Population: 2,788
Colorado: Rocky Ford
- Household income (median): $31,418 (Colorado: $87,598)
- Poverty rate: 46.1% (Colorado: 9.6%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.1% (Colorado: 43.7%)
- Home value (median): $101,200 (Colorado: $465,900)
- Population: 3,850
Connecticut: Canaan
- Household income (median): $31,130 (Connecticut: $90,213)
- Poverty rate: 40.5% (Connecticut: 10.1%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.4% (Connecticut: 41.4%)
- Home value (median): $188,900 (Connecticut: $323,700)
- Population: 1,353
Delaware: Rodney Village
- Household income (median): $33,534 (Delaware: $79,325)
- Poverty rate: 19.9% (Delaware: 11.1%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.9% (Delaware: 34.5%)
- Home value (median): $151,400 (Delaware: $305,200)
- Population: 1,304
Florida: Gifford
- Household income (median): $23,969 (Florida: $67,917)
- Poverty rate: 62.2% (Florida: 12.9%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.0% (Florida: 32.3%)
- Home value (median): $175,200 (Florida: $292,200)
- Population: 4,868
Georgia: Marshallville
- Household income (median): $18,839 (Georgia: $71,355)
- Poverty rate: 41.6% (Georgia: 13.5%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.0% (Georgia: 33.6%)
- Home value (median): $64,800 (Georgia: $245,900)
- Population: 1,014
Hawaii: Leilani Estates
- Household income (median): $23,750 (Hawaii: $94,814)
- Poverty rate: 36.8% (Hawaii: 9.6%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.8% (Hawaii: 34.7%)
- Home value (median): $226,300 (Hawaii: $764,800)
- Population: 1,611
Idaho: Kamiah
- Household income (median): $34,803 (Idaho: $70,214)
- Poverty rate: 22.6% (Idaho: 11.0%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.9% (Idaho: 30.2%)
- Home value (median): $193,200 (Idaho: $331,600)
- Population: 1,210
Illinois: Phoenix
- Household income (median): $24,491 (Illinois: $78,433)
- Poverty rate: 30.0% (Illinois: 11.8%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.6% (Illinois: 36.7%)
- Home value (median): $82,800 (Illinois: $239,100)
- Population: 1,278
Indiana: English
- Household income (median): $26,599 (Indiana: $67,173)
- Poverty rate: 51.3% (Indiana: 12.3%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.3% (Indiana: 28.2%)
- Home value (median): $84,600 (Indiana: $183,600)
- Population: 1,101
Iowa: Oelwein
- Household income (median): $41,629 (Iowa: $70,571)
- Poverty rate: 17.5% (Iowa: 11.1%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.7% (Iowa: 30.3%)
- Home value (median): $97,000 (Iowa: $181,600)
- Population: 5,934
Kansas: Chetopa
- Household income (median): $23,750 (Kansas: $69,747)
- Poverty rate: 26.1% (Kansas: 11.6%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.4% (Kansas: 34.7%)
- Home value (median): $60,500 (Kansas: $189,300)
- Population: 1,022
Kentucky: Clarkson
- Household income (median): $21,250 (Kentucky: $60,183)
- Poverty rate: 39.6% (Kentucky: 16.1%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.1% (Kentucky: 26.5%)
- Home value (median): $97,000 (Kentucky: $177,000)
- Population: 1,218
Louisiana: Oil City
- Household income (median): $18,790 (Louisiana: $57,852)
- Poverty rate: 49.6% (Louisiana: 18.7%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.6% (Louisiana: 26.1%)
- Home value (median): $60,900 (Louisiana: $198,300)
- Population: 1,093
Maine: Machias
- Household income (median): $25,278 (Maine: $68,251)
- Poverty rate: 36.3% (Maine: 10.9%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.0% (Maine: 34.1%)
- Home value (median): $111,800 (Maine: $244,800)
- Population: 1,331
Maryland: Eden
- Household income (median): $28,808 (Maryland: $98,461)
- Poverty rate: 33.6% (Maryland: 9.3%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.2% (Maryland: 42.2%)
- Home value (median): N/A (Maryland: $380,500)
- Population: 1,008
Massachusetts: Ware
- Household income (median): $44,107 (Massachusetts: $96,505)
- Poverty rate: 15.4% (Massachusetts: 9.9%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.8% (Massachusetts: 45.9%)
- Home value (median): $201,100 (Massachusetts: $483,900)
- Population: 6,253
Michigan: Baldwin
- Household income (median): $25,587 (Michigan: $68,505)
- Poverty rate: 39.2% (Michigan: 13.1%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.8% (Michigan: 31.1%)
- Home value (median): $94,000 (Michigan: $201,100)
- Population: 1,030
Minnesota: Aitkin
- Household income (median): $37,177 (Minnesota: $84,313)
- Poverty rate: 20.5% (Minnesota: 9.3%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.2% (Minnesota: 38.2%)
- Home value (median): $166,900 (Minnesota: $286,800)
- Population: 2,153
Mississippi: Rosedale
- Household income (median): $17,940 (Mississippi: $52,985)
- Poverty rate: 53.0% (Mississippi: 19.2%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.4% (Mississippi: 23.9%)
- Home value (median): $95,300 (Mississippi: $151,000)
- Population: 1,871
Missouri: Van Buren
- Household income (median): $22,143 (Missouri: $65,920)
- Poverty rate: 41.9% (Missouri: 12.8%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.8% (Missouri: 31.2%)
- Home value (median): $107,800 (Missouri: $199,400)
- Population: 1,125
Montana: Plains
- Household income (median): $25,313 (Montana: $66,341)
- Poverty rate: 20.0% (Montana: 12.4%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.3% (Montana: 34.0%)
- Home value (median): $196,000 (Montana: $305,700)
- Population: 1,181
Nebraska: Falls City
- Household income (median): $40,222 (Nebraska: $71,722)
- Poverty rate: 13.3% (Nebraska: 10.4%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8% (Nebraska: 33.5%)
- Home value (median): $86,900 (Nebraska: $205,600)
- Population: 4,124
Nevada: Tonopah
- Household income (median): $35,931 (Nevada: $71,646)
- Poverty rate: 20.1% (Nevada: 12.7%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.5% (Nevada: 26.5%)
- Home value (median): $163,100 (Nevada: $373,800)
- Population: 1,777
New Hampshire: Ashland
- Household income (median): $40,559 (New Hampshire: $90,845)
- Poverty rate: 32.5% (New Hampshire: 7.3%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.6% (New Hampshire: 39.0%)
- Home value (median): $163,600 (New Hampshire: $337,100)
- Population: 1,520
New Jersey: Penns Grove
- Household income (median): $29,821 (New Jersey: $97,126)
- Poverty rate: 40.5% (New Jersey: 9.7%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.3% (New Jersey: 42.3%)
- Home value (median): $143,400 (New Jersey: $401,400)
- Population: 4,841
New Mexico: Alamo
- Household income (median): $24,118 (New Mexico: $58,722)
- Poverty rate: 69.8% (New Mexico: 18.3%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.4% (New Mexico: 29.1%)
- Home value (median): $9,999 (New Mexico: $216,000)
- Population: 1,081
New York: New Square
- Household income (median): $27,488 (New York: $81,386)
- Poverty rate: 64.2% (New York: 13.6%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.4% (New York: 38.8%)
- Home value (median): $562,500 (New York: $384,100)
- Population: 9,578
North Carolina: Brunswick
- Household income (median): $16,643 (North Carolina: $66,186)
- Poverty rate: 64.2% (North Carolina: 13.3%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.2% (North Carolina: 33.9%)
- Home value (median): $112,500 (North Carolina: $234,900)
- Population: 1,233
North Dakota: Fort Totten
- Household income (median): $30,234 (North Dakota: $73,959)
- Poverty rate: 41.7% (North Dakota: 10.8%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 0.0% (North Dakota: 31.4%)
- Home value (median): $36,200 (North Dakota: $232,500)
- Population: 1,042
Ohio: Lincoln Heights
- Household income (median): $14,676 (Ohio: $66,990)
- Poverty rate: 62.9% (Ohio: 13.3%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.2% (Ohio: 30.4%)
- Home value (median): $74,800 (Ohio: $183,300)
- Population: 3,140
Oklahoma: Antlers
- Household income (median): $27,798 (Oklahoma: $61,364)
- Poverty rate: 30.7% (Oklahoma: 15.2%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.5% (Oklahoma: 27.3%)
- Home value (median): $85,400 (Oklahoma: $170,500)
- Population: 2,361
Oregon: Oakridge
- Household income (median): $29,336 (Oregon: $76,632)
- Poverty rate: 31.6% (Oregon: 11.9%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.4% (Oregon: 35.5%)
- Home value (median): $192,400 (Oregon: $423,100)
- Population: 3,208
Pennsylvania: Braddock
- Household income (median): $27,212 (Pennsylvania: $73,170)
- Poverty rate: 30.9% (Pennsylvania: 11.8%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.7% (Pennsylvania: 33.8%)
- Home value (median): $43,800 (Pennsylvania: $226,200)
- Population: 1,814
Rhode Island: Central Falls
- Household income (median): $43,092 (Rhode Island: $81,370)
- Poverty rate: 24.4% (Rhode Island: 11.2%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.1% (Rhode Island: 36.3%)
- Home value (median): $244,100 (Rhode Island: $343,100)
- Population: 22,359
South Carolina: Buffalo
- Household income (median): $19,770 (South Carolina: $63,623)
- Poverty rate: 38.0% (South Carolina: 14.4%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.2% (South Carolina: 30.6%)
- Home value (median): $45,500 (South Carolina: $216,200)
- Population: 1,159
South Dakota: Porcupine
- Household income (median): $18,750 (South Dakota: $69,457)
- Poverty rate: 91.5% (South Dakota: 12.3%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.1% (South Dakota: 30.4%)
- Home value (median): N/A (South Dakota: $219,500)
- Population: 1,021
Tennessee: Sneedville
- Household income (median): $23,897 (Tennessee: $64,035)
- Poverty rate: 43.4% (Tennessee: 14.0%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.5% (Tennessee: 29.7%)
- Home value (median): $82,300 (Tennessee: $232,100)
- Population: 1,590
Texas: Rancho Alegre
- Household income (median): $18,289 (Texas: $73,035)
- Poverty rate: 56.4% (Texas: 13.9%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.6% (Texas: 32.3%)
- Home value (median): $28,700 (Texas: $238,000)
- Population: 1,099
Utah: Spring Glen
- Household income (median): $41,780 (Utah: $86,833)
- Poverty rate: 33.5% (Utah: 8.5%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.9% (Utah: 36.1%)
- Home value (median): $204,600 (Utah: $408,500)
- Population: 1,070
Vermont: West Brattleboro
- Household income (median): $40,446 (Vermont: $74,014)
- Poverty rate: 21.2% (Vermont: 10.4%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.6% (Vermont: 41.7%)
- Home value (median): $210,900 (Vermont: $272,400)
- Population: 2,817
Virginia: Jonesville
- Household income (median): $16,830 (Virginia: $87,249)
- Poverty rate: 55.7% (Virginia: 10.0%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.7% (Virginia: 41.0%)
- Home value (median): $113,900 (Virginia: $339,800)
- Population: 1,259
Washington: Oroville
- Household income (median): $34,750 (Washington: $90,325)
- Poverty rate: 32.7% (Washington: 9.9%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.7% (Washington: 38.0%)
- Home value (median): $160,900 (Washington: $473,400)
- Population: 1,753
West Virginia: Williamson
- Household income (median): $23,173 (West Virginia: $55,217)
- Poverty rate: 32.0% (West Virginia: 16.8%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.2% (West Virginia: 22.7%)
- Home value (median): $96,900 (West Virginia: $145,800)
- Population: 3,035
Wisconsin: Lac du Flambeau
- Household income (median): $29,375 (Wisconsin: $72,458)
- Poverty rate: 35.2% (Wisconsin: 10.7%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.6% (Wisconsin: 32.0%)
- Home value (median): $89,000 (Wisconsin: $231,400)
- Population: 1,755
Wyoming: Fort Washakie
- Household income (median): $40,000 (Wyoming: $72,495)
- Poverty rate: 27.1% (Wyoming: 10.7%)
- Residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.1% (Wyoming: 29.0%)
- Home value (median): $160,700 (Wyoming: $269,900)
- Population: 1,481
Methodology
To identify the poorest town in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.
We used census “place” geographies — a category that includes incorporated legal entities and census-designated statistical entities. We defined towns based on population thresholds — having at least 1,000 people and less than 25,000 people.
Towns were excluded if median household income was not available in the 2022 ACS or if the sampling error associated with a town’s data was deemed too high. The presence of a major college or university can also distort economic realities of a given area, and as a result, places where 25% or more of the population are enrolled in college or graduate school were excluded.
Additional data on median home values, educational attainment, poverty, and population are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.