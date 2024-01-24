The United States has one of the wealthiest populations in the world. According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Zurich based investment bank UBS, the typical American adult has $107,740 in assets, more than 10 times the global median of $9,167. Additionally, the U.S. is home to over 38% of the world’s millionaires despite being home to only 4% of the world population.
Just as it is on a global scale, wealth is also geographically concentrated within the United States, as indicated by incomes. While the typical U.S. household earns $75,149 annually, in every state, there is at least one county where incomes are far higher — often by tens of thousands of dollars, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.
Using five-year estimates of median household income from the 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest county in every state. We considered all U.S. counties and county equivalents with available data.
Among the 50 counties and county equivalents on this list, typical household incomes range from about $80,000 per year to more than $170,000 and are anywhere from $5,000 to $83,000 higher than the median income across the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the income it takes to be middle class in America’s 50 largest cities.)
The places on the list tend to have well-educated populations and low poverty rates. They include popular vacation destinations, such as Nantucket County, Massachusetts, and Teton County, Wyoming, as well as areas that serve as major economic hubs, like Santa Clara County, California, and Nassau County on Long Island, New York.
Further highlighting the concentrated wealth in these areas are the high home values. In most counties and county equivalents on this list, the median home value is over $100,000 above the value of the typical home in the state as a whole. In 10 counties on this list, most homes are worth over half a million dollars — including three where the typical home is worth over $1 million. (These are the states where saving enough to buy a house takes the longest.)
These are the richest counties in every state.
Alabama: Shelby County
- Median household income: $90,618 (Alabama: $59,609)
- Poverty rate: 6.9% (Alabama: 15.7%)
- Median home value: $276,500 (Alabama: $179,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.6% (Alabama: 27.2%)
- County seat: Columbiana
- No. of Alabama counties considered in ranking: 67
Alaska: Aleutians West Census Area
- Median household income: $100,662 (Alaska: $86,370)
- Poverty rate: 9.6% (Alaska: 10.5%)
- Median home value: $377,100 (Alaska: $318,000)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.4% (Alaska: 30.7%)
- County seat: N/A
- No. of Alaska county equivalents considered in ranking: 30
Arizona: Maricopa County
- Median household income: $80,675 (Arizona: $72,581)
- Poverty rate: 11.5% (Arizona: 13.1%)
- Median home value: $371,400 (Arizona: $321,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.0% (Arizona: 31.8%)
- County seat: Phoenix
- No. of Arizona counties considered in ranking: 15
Arkansas: Benton County
- Median household income: $85,269 (Arkansas: $56,335)
- Poverty rate: 7.9% (Arkansas: 16.2%)
- Median home value: $254,000 (Arkansas: $162,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.5% (Arkansas: 24.7%)
- County seat: Bentonville
- No. of Arkansas counties considered in ranking: 75
California: Santa Clara County
- Median household income: $153,792 (California: $91,905)
- Poverty rate: 6.9% (California: 12.1%)
- Median home value: $1,316,800 (California: $659,300)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.3% (California: 35.9%)
- County seat: San Jose
- No. of California counties considered in ranking: 58
Colorado: Douglas County
- Median household income: $139,010 (Colorado: $87,598)
- Poverty rate: 3.0% (Colorado: 9.6%)
- Median home value: $635,100 (Colorado: $465,900)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0% (Colorado: 43.7%)
- County seat: Castle Rock
- No. of Colorado counties considered in ranking: 64
Connecticut: Western Connecticut Planning Region
- Median household income: $118,930 (Connecticut: $90,213)
- Poverty rate: 7.4% (Connecticut: 10.1%)
- Median home value: $595,600 (Connecticut: $323,700)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.2% (Connecticut: 41.4%)
- County seat: N/A
- No. of Connecticut planning regions considered in ranking: 9
Delaware: New Castle County
- Median household income: $85,309 (Delaware: $79,325)
- Poverty rate: 10.5% (Delaware: 11.1%)
- Median home value: $312,000 (Delaware: $305,200)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3% (Delaware: 34.5%)
- County seat: Wilmington
- No. of Delaware counties considered in ranking: 3
Florida: St. Johns County
- Median household income: $100,020 (Florida: $67,917)
- Poverty rate: 6.8% (Florida: 12.9%)
- Median home value: $416,100 (Florida: $292,200)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.4% (Florida: 32.3%)
- County seat: St. Augustine
- No. of Florida counties considered in ranking: 67
Georgia: Forsyth County
- Median household income: $131,660 (Georgia: $71,355)
- Poverty rate: 4.6% (Georgia: 13.5%)
- Median home value: $451,100 (Georgia: $245,900)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.2% (Georgia: 33.6%)
- County seat: Cumming
- No. of Georgia counties considered in ranking: 159
Hawaii: Honolulu County
- Median household income: $99,816 (Hawaii: $94,814)
- Poverty rate: 8.8% (Hawaii: 9.6%)
- Median home value: $832,200 (Hawaii: $764,800)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.6% (Hawaii: 34.7%)
- County seat: Honolulu
- No. of Hawaii counties considered in ranking: 5
Idaho: Teton County
- Median household income: $88,906 (Idaho: $70,214)
- Poverty rate: 10.0% (Idaho: 11.0%)
- Median home value: $479,800 (Idaho: $331,600)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.1% (Idaho: 30.2%)
- County seat: Driggs
- No. of Idaho counties considered in ranking: 44
Illinois: DuPage County
- Median household income: $107,035 (Illinois: $78,433)
- Poverty rate: 6.3% (Illinois: 11.8%)
- Median home value: $361,700 (Illinois: $239,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.1% (Illinois: 36.7%)
- County seat: Wheaton
- No. of Illinois counties considered in ranking: 102
Indiana: Hamilton County
- Median household income: $114,866 (Indiana: $67,173)
- Poverty rate: 4.2% (Indiana: 12.3%)
- Median home value: $350,900 (Indiana: $183,600)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.8% (Indiana: 28.2%)
- County seat: Noblesville
- No. of Indiana counties considered in ranking: 92
Iowa: Dallas County
- Median household income: $99,533 (Iowa: $70,571)
- Poverty rate: 5.7% (Iowa: 11.1%)
- Median home value: $314,900 (Iowa: $181,600)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.5% (Iowa: 30.3%)
- County seat: Adel
- No. of Iowa counties considered in ranking: 99
Kansas: Johnson County
- Median household income: $103,644 (Kansas: $69,747)
- Poverty rate: 5.3% (Kansas: 11.6%)
- Median home value: $343,300 (Kansas: $189,300)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.7% (Kansas: 34.7%)
- County seat: Olathe
- No. of Kansas counties considered in ranking: 105
Kentucky: Oldham County
- Median household income: $117,334 (Kentucky: $60,183)
- Poverty rate: 4.0% (Kentucky: 16.1%)
- Median home value: $357,500 (Kentucky: $177,000)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.4% (Kentucky: 26.5%)
- County seat: La Grange
- No. of Kentucky counties considered in ranking: 120
Louisiana: Ascension Parish
- Median household income: $93,800 (Louisiana: $57,852)
- Poverty rate: 9.9% (Louisiana: 18.7%)
- Median home value: $255,600 (Louisiana: $198,300)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.0% (Louisiana: 26.1%)
- County seat: Donaldsonville
- No. of Louisiana parishes considered in ranking: 64
Maine: Cumberland County
- Median household income: $87,710 (Maine: $68,251)
- Poverty rate: 7.2% (Maine: 10.9%)
- Median home value: $372,900 (Maine: $244,800)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.6% (Maine: 34.1%)
- County seat: Portland
- No. of Maine counties considered in ranking: 16
Maryland: Howard County
- Median household income: $140,971 (Maryland: $98,461)
- Poverty rate: 5.4% (Maryland: 9.3%)
- Median home value: $551,300 (Maryland: $380,500)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64.0% (Maryland: 42.2%)
- County seat: Ellicott City
- No. of Maryland counties considered in ranking: 24
Massachusetts: Nantucket County
- Median household income: $135,590 (Massachusetts: $96,505)
- Poverty rate: 4.9% (Massachusetts: 9.9%)
- Median home value: $1,265,600 (Massachusetts: $483,900)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4% (Massachusetts: 45.9%)
- County seat: Nantucket
- No. of Massachusetts counties considered in ranking: 14
Michigan: Livingston County
- Median household income: $96,135 (Michigan: $68,505)
- Poverty rate: 4.9% (Michigan: 13.1%)
- Median home value: $311,800 (Michigan: $201,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.1% (Michigan: 31.1%)
- County seat: Howell
- No. of Michigan counties considered in ranking: 83
Minnesota: Scott County
- Median household income: $118,268 (Minnesota: $84,313)
- Poverty rate: 5.0% (Minnesota: 9.3%)
- Median home value: $376,000 (Minnesota: $286,800)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.9% (Minnesota: 38.2%)
- County seat: Shakopee
- No. of Minnesota counties considered in ranking: 87
Mississippi: DeSoto County
- Median household income: $79,666 (Mississippi: $52,985)
- Poverty rate: 9.8% (Mississippi: 19.2%)
- Median home value: $227,600 (Mississippi: $151,000)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.4% (Mississippi: 23.9%)
- County seat: Hernando
- No. of Mississippi counties considered in ranking: 82
Missouri: St. Charles County
- Median household income: $99,596 (Missouri: $65,920)
- Poverty rate: 4.5% (Missouri: 12.8%)
- Median home value: $278,300 (Missouri: $199,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.0% (Missouri: 31.2%)
- County seat: St. Charles
- No. of Missouri counties considered in ranking: 115
Montana: Gallatin County
- Median household income: $83,434 (Montana: $66,341)
- Poverty rate: 10.6% (Montana: 12.4%)
- Median home value: $526,700 (Montana: $305,700)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9% (Montana: 34.0%)
- County seat: Bozeman
- No. of Montana counties considered in ranking: 56
Nebraska: Sarpy County
- Median household income: $95,911 (Nebraska: $71,722)
- Poverty rate: 5.5% (Nebraska: 10.4%)
- Median home value: $263,000 (Nebraska: $205,600)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.2% (Nebraska: 33.5%)
- County seat: Papillion
- No. of Nebraska counties considered in ranking: 93
Nevada: Lander County
- Median household income: $92,388 (Nevada: $71,646)
- Poverty rate: 10.8% (Nevada: 12.7%)
- Median home value: $198,000 (Nevada: $373,800)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.0% (Nevada: 26.5%)
- County seat: Battle Mountain
- No. of Nevada counties considered in ranking: 17
New Hampshire: Rockingham County
- Median household income: $110,225 (New Hampshire: $90,845)
- Poverty rate: 4.8% (New Hampshire: 7.3%)
- Median home value: $424,100 (New Hampshire: $337,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.6% (New Hampshire: 39.0%)
- County seat: Brentwood
- No. of New Hampshire counties considered in ranking: 10
New Jersey: Hunterdon County
- Median household income: $133,534 (New Jersey: $97,126)
- Poverty rate: 3.7% (New Jersey: 9.7%)
- Median home value: $478,600 (New Jersey: $401,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.5% (New Jersey: 42.3%)
- County seat: Flemington
- No. of New Jersey counties considered in ranking: 21
New Mexico: Los Alamos County
- Median household income: $135,801 (New Mexico: $58,722)
- Poverty rate: 3.7% (New Mexico: 18.3%)
- Median home value: $412,700 (New Mexico: $216,000)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 69.7% (New Mexico: 29.1%)
- County seat: Los Alamos
- No. of New Mexico counties considered in ranking: 33
New York: Nassau County
- Median household income: $137,709 (New York: $81,386)
- Poverty rate: 5.4% (New York: 13.6%)
- Median home value: $633,800 (New York: $384,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.2% (New York: 38.8%)
- County seat: Mineola
- No. of New York counties considered in ranking: 62
North Carolina: Wake County
- Median household income: $96,734 (North Carolina: $66,186)
- Poverty rate: 8.2% (North Carolina: 13.3%)
- Median home value: $385,700 (North Carolina: $234,900)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.7% (North Carolina: 33.9%)
- County seat: Raleigh
- No. of North Carolina counties considered in ranking: 100
North Dakota: Divide County
- Median household income: $95,938 (North Dakota: $73,959)
- Poverty rate: 6.6% (North Dakota: 10.8%)
- Median home value: $162,900 (North Dakota: $232,500)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.3% (North Dakota: 31.4%)
- County seat: Crosby
- No. of North Dakota counties considered in ranking: 53
Ohio: Delaware County
- Median household income: $123,995 (Ohio: $66,990)
- Poverty rate: 4.5% (Ohio: 13.3%)
- Median home value: $393,000 (Ohio: $183,300)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4% (Ohio: 30.4%)
- County seat: Delaware
- No. of Ohio counties considered in ranking: 88
Oklahoma: Canadian County
- Median household income: $82,364 (Oklahoma: $61,364)
- Poverty rate: 8.0% (Oklahoma: 15.2%)
- Median home value: $212,700 (Oklahoma: $170,500)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.0% (Oklahoma: 27.3%)
- County seat: El Reno
- No. of Oklahoma counties considered in ranking: 77
Oregon: Washington County
- Median household income: $100,121 (Oregon: $76,632)
- Poverty rate: 8.2% (Oregon: 11.9%)
- Median home value: $504,300 (Oregon: $423,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.8% (Oregon: 35.5%)
- County seat: Hillsboro
- No. of Oregon counties considered in ranking: 36
Pennsylvania: Chester County
- Median household income: $118,574 (Pennsylvania: $73,170)
- Poverty rate: 6.0% (Pennsylvania: 11.8%)
- Median home value: $435,000 (Pennsylvania: $226,200)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.1% (Pennsylvania: 33.8%)
- County seat: West Chester
- No. of Pennsylvania counties considered in ranking: 67
Rhode Island: Bristol County
- Median household income: $105,875 (Rhode Island: $81,370)
- Poverty rate: 7.2% (Rhode Island: 11.2%)
- Median home value: $443,700 (Rhode Island: $343,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.4% (Rhode Island: 36.3%)
- County seat: Bristol
- No. of Rhode Island counties considered in ranking: 5
South Carolina: Beaufort County
- Median household income: $81,260 (South Carolina: $63,623)
- Poverty rate: 10.4% (South Carolina: 14.4%)
- Median home value: $377,900 (South Carolina: $216,200)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.4% (South Carolina: 30.6%)
- County seat: Beaufort
- No. of South Carolina counties considered in ranking: 46
South Dakota: Lincoln County
- Median household income: $92,317 (South Dakota: $69,457)
- Poverty rate: 6.5% (South Dakota: 12.3%)
- Median home value: $292,200 (South Dakota: $219,500)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.8% (South Dakota: 30.4%)
- County seat: Canton
- No. of South Dakota counties considered in ranking: 66
Tennessee: Williamson County
- Median household income: $125,943 (Tennessee: $64,035)
- Poverty rate: 4.2% (Tennessee: 14.0%)
- Median home value: $611,100 (Tennessee: $232,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.0% (Tennessee: 29.7%)
- County seat: Franklin
- No. of Tennessee counties considered in ranking: 95
Texas: Rockwall County
- Median household income: $121,303 (Texas: $73,035)
- Poverty rate: 4.2% (Texas: 13.9%)
- Median home value: $363,500 (Texas: $238,000)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.9% (Texas: 32.3%)
- County seat: Rockwall
- No. of Texas counties considered in ranking: 253
Utah: Summit County
- Median household income: $126,392 (Utah: $86,833)
- Poverty rate: 5.2% (Utah: 8.5%)
- Median home value: $895,100 (Utah: $408,500)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4% (Utah: 36.1%)
- County seat: Coalville
- No. of Utah counties considered in ranking: 29
Vermont: Chittenden County
- Median household income: $89,494 (Vermont: $74,014)
- Poverty rate: 11.2% (Vermont: 10.4%)
- Median home value: $378,300 (Vermont: $272,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.7% (Vermont: 41.7%)
- County seat: Burlington
- No. of Vermont counties considered in ranking: 14
Virginia: Loudoun County
- Median household income: $170,463 (Virginia: $87,249)
- Poverty rate: 3.8% (Virginia: 10.0%)
- Median home value: $657,000 (Virginia: $339,800)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.5% (Virginia: 41.0%)
- County seat: Leesburg
- No. of Virginia counties considered in ranking: 133
Washington: King County
- Median household income: $116,340 (Washington: $90,325)
- Poverty rate: 8.4% (Washington: 9.9%)
- Median home value: $761,500 (Washington: $473,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.8% (Washington: 38.0%)
- County seat: Seattle
- No. of Washington counties considered in ranking: 39
West Virginia: Jefferson County
- Median household income: $93,744 (West Virginia: $55,217)
- Poverty rate: 9.1% (West Virginia: 16.8%)
- Median home value: $303,400 (West Virginia: $145,800)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.2% (West Virginia: 22.7%)
- County seat: Charles Town
- No. of West Virginia counties considered in ranking: 55
Wisconsin: Waukesha County
- Median household income: $101,639 (Wisconsin: $72,458)
- Poverty rate: 4.9% (Wisconsin: 10.7%)
- Median home value: $352,600 (Wisconsin: $231,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.2% (Wisconsin: 32.0%)
- County seat: Waukesha
- No. of Wisconsin counties considered in ranking: 72
Wyoming: Teton County
- Median household income: $108,279 (Wyoming: $72,495)
- Poverty rate: 6.9% (Wyoming: 10.7%)
- Median home value: $1,137,500 (Wyoming: $269,900)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.3% (Wyoming: 29.0%)
- County seat: Jackson
- No. of Wyoming counties considered in ranking: 23
Methodology
To identify the richest county or county equivalent in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.
Only counties or county equivalents with available data were considered. County equivalents include census areas and boroughs in Alaska, planning regions in Connecticut, parishes in Louisiana, and independent cities in Maryland and Virginia.
All supplemental data on poverty, home values, and educational attainment are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.
