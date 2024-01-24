The United States has one of the wealthiest populations in the world. According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Zurich based investment bank UBS, the typical American adult has $107,740 in assets, more than 10 times the global median of $9,167. Additionally, the U.S. is home to over 38% of the world’s millionaires despite being home to only 4% of the world population.

Just as it is on a global scale, wealth is also geographically concentrated within the United States, as indicated by incomes. While the typical U.S. household earns $75,149 annually, in every state, there is at least one county where incomes are far higher — often by tens of thousands of dollars, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

Using five-year estimates of median household income from the 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest county in every state. We considered all U.S. counties and county equivalents with available data.

Among the 50 counties and county equivalents on this list, typical household incomes range from about $80,000 per year to more than $170,000 and are anywhere from $5,000 to $83,000 higher than the median income across the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the income it takes to be middle class in America’s 50 largest cities.)

The places on the list tend to have well-educated populations and low poverty rates. They include popular vacation destinations, such as Nantucket County, Massachusetts, and Teton County, Wyoming, as well as areas that serve as major economic hubs, like Santa Clara County, California, and Nassau County on Long Island, New York.

Further highlighting the concentrated wealth in these areas are the high home values. In most counties and county equivalents on this list, the median home value is over $100,000 above the value of the typical home in the state as a whole. In 10 counties on this list, most homes are worth over half a million dollars — including three where the typical home is worth over $1 million. (These are the states where saving enough to buy a house takes the longest.)

These are the richest counties in every state.