America's Poorest Town in Every State

By several key measures, the United States is one of the world’s wealthiest countries. Estimates from the World Bank show that America’s gross domestic product topped $25 trillion in 2022, or 25% of global economic output. And though the U.S. accounts for only 4% of the world’s total population, it is also home to nearly 40% of the world’s millionaires, according to a recent report from the Zurich-based investment bank Credit Suisse. Not all Americans have shared in the prosperity, however.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, most American households earn over $75,000 a year. Still, there are dozens of communities characterized by limited economic opportunity and widespread financial hardship and where median household income is considerably lower.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest town in each state. We considered any city, town, or unincorporated community with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 people and ranked them by median household income. Among the places on this list, the typical household earns between $28,900 and $71,100 less than the state’s annual median household income.

While geographically distinct, these communities tend to share several common characteristics. Education, for example, has long been linked with higher earning potential and upward economic mobility, but in every town on this list, residents are far less likely than the typical American to have gone to college. Nationwide, about 35% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher. In most of these towns, the bachelor’s degree attainment rate is less than half that. (Here is a look at the colleges with the most upward mobility.)

Low incomes in these communities are also often reflected in the local housing markets. Real estate values are often an indicator of what the local population can afford, and in most of these places, home values are at least 50% lower than they are across the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the county with the least expensive housing market in every state.)

Alabama: Fort Deposit

Median household income, 2022: $20,542 (Alabama: $59,609)

$20,542 (Alabama: $59,609) Poverty rate, 2022: 43.8% (Alabama: 15.7%)

43.8% (Alabama: 15.7%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 5.5% (Alabama: 27.2%)

5.5% (Alabama: 27.2%) Median home value, 2022: $65,400 (Alabama: $179,400)

$65,400 (Alabama: $179,400) Population, 2022: 1,734

1,734 No. of towns considered in ranking: 293

Alaska: Susitna North

Median household income, 2022: $38,323 (Alaska: $86,370)

$38,323 (Alaska: $86,370) Poverty rate, 2022: 15.7% (Alaska: 10.5%)

15.7% (Alaska: 10.5%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 18.7% (Alaska: 30.7%)

18.7% (Alaska: 30.7%) Median home value, 2022: $208,700 (Alaska: $318,000)

$208,700 (Alaska: $318,000) Population, 2022: 1,543

1,543 No. of towns considered in ranking: 72

Arizona: Cibecue

Median household income, 2022: $18,250 (Arizona: $72,581)

$18,250 (Arizona: $72,581) Poverty rate, 2022: 76.1% (Arizona: 13.1%)

76.1% (Arizona: 13.1%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 3.1% (Arizona: 31.8%)

3.1% (Arizona: 31.8%) Median home value, 2022: $72,400 (Arizona: $321,400)

$72,400 (Arizona: $321,400) Population, 2022: 1,419

1,419 No. of towns considered in ranking: 171

Arkansas: Marianna

Median household income, 2022: $21,057 (Arkansas: $56,335)

$21,057 (Arkansas: $56,335) Poverty rate, 2022: 38.6% (Arkansas: 16.2%)

38.6% (Arkansas: 16.2%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 4.9% (Arkansas: 24.7%)

4.9% (Arkansas: 24.7%) Median home value, 2022: $76,200 (Arkansas: $162,400)

$76,200 (Arkansas: $162,400) Population, 2022: 3,575

3,575 No. of towns considered in ranking: 192

California: Weedpatch

Median household income, 2022: $21,651 (California: $91,905)

$21,651 (California: $91,905) Poverty rate, 2022: 48.0% (California: 12.1%)

48.0% (California: 12.1%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 0.5% (California: 35.9%)

0.5% (California: 35.9%) Median home value, 2022: $126,500 (California: $659,300)

$126,500 (California: $659,300) Population, 2022: 2,788

2,788 No. of towns considered in ranking: 741

Colorado: Rocky Ford

Median household income, 2022: $31,418 (Colorado: $87,598)

$31,418 (Colorado: $87,598) Poverty rate, 2022: 46.1% (Colorado: 9.6%)

46.1% (Colorado: 9.6%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 9.1% (Colorado: 43.7%)

9.1% (Colorado: 43.7%) Median home value, 2022: $101,200 (Colorado: $465,900)

$101,200 (Colorado: $465,900) Population, 2022: 3,850

3,850 No. of towns considered in ranking: 185

Connecticut: Canaan

Median household income, 2022: $31,130 (Connecticut: $90,213)

$31,130 (Connecticut: $90,213) Poverty rate, 2022: 40.5% (Connecticut: 10.1%)

40.5% (Connecticut: 10.1%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 17.4% (Connecticut: 41.4%)

17.4% (Connecticut: 41.4%) Median home value, 2022: $188,900 (Connecticut: $323,700)

$188,900 (Connecticut: $323,700) Population, 2022: 1,353

1,353 No. of towns considered in ranking: 131

Delaware: Rodney Village

Median household income, 2022: $33,534 (Delaware: $79,325)

$33,534 (Delaware: $79,325) Poverty rate, 2022: 19.9% (Delaware: 11.1%)

19.9% (Delaware: 11.1%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 10.9% (Delaware: 34.5%)

10.9% (Delaware: 34.5%) Median home value, 2022: $151,400 (Delaware: $305,200)

$151,400 (Delaware: $305,200) Population, 2022: 1,304

1,304 No. of towns considered in ranking: 52

Florida: Gifford

Median household income, 2022: $23,969 (Florida: $67,917)

$23,969 (Florida: $67,917) Poverty rate, 2022: 62.2% (Florida: 12.9%)

62.2% (Florida: 12.9%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 17.0% (Florida: 32.3%)

17.0% (Florida: 32.3%) Median home value, 2022: $175,200 (Florida: $292,200)

$175,200 (Florida: $292,200) Population, 2022: 4,868

4,868 No. of towns considered in ranking: 602

Georgia: Marshallville

Median household income, 2022: $18,839 (Georgia: $71,355)

$18,839 (Georgia: $71,355) Poverty rate, 2022: 41.6% (Georgia: 13.5%)

41.6% (Georgia: 13.5%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 11.0% (Georgia: 33.6%)

11.0% (Georgia: 33.6%) Median home value, 2022: $64,800 (Georgia: $245,900)

$64,800 (Georgia: $245,900) Population, 2022: 1,014

1,014 No. of towns considered in ranking: 324

Hawaii: Leilani Estates

Median household income, 2022: $23,750 (Hawaii: $94,814)

$23,750 (Hawaii: $94,814) Poverty rate, 2022: 36.8% (Hawaii: 9.6%)

36.8% (Hawaii: 9.6%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 29.8% (Hawaii: 34.7%)

29.8% (Hawaii: 34.7%) Median home value, 2022: $226,300 (Hawaii: $764,800)

$226,300 (Hawaii: $764,800) Population, 2022: 1,611

1,611 No. of towns considered in ranking: 112

Idaho: Kamiah

Median household income, 2022: $34,803 (Idaho: $70,214)

$34,803 (Idaho: $70,214) Poverty rate, 2022: 22.6% (Idaho: 11.0%)

22.6% (Idaho: 11.0%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 13.9% (Idaho: 30.2%)

13.9% (Idaho: 30.2%) Median home value, 2022: $193,200 (Idaho: $331,600)

$193,200 (Idaho: $331,600) Population, 2022: 1,210

1,210 No. of towns considered in ranking: 89

Illinois: Phoenix

Median household income, 2022: $24,491 (Illinois: $78,433)

$24,491 (Illinois: $78,433) Poverty rate, 2022: 30.0% (Illinois: 11.8%)

30.0% (Illinois: 11.8%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 10.6% (Illinois: 36.7%)

10.6% (Illinois: 36.7%) Median home value, 2022: $82,800 (Illinois: $239,100)

$82,800 (Illinois: $239,100) Population, 2022: 1,278

1,278 No. of towns considered in ranking: 611

Indiana: English

Median household income, 2022: $26,599 (Indiana: $67,173)

$26,599 (Indiana: $67,173) Poverty rate, 2022: 51.3% (Indiana: 12.3%)

51.3% (Indiana: 12.3%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 2.3% (Indiana: 28.2%)

2.3% (Indiana: 28.2%) Median home value, 2022: $84,600 (Indiana: $183,600)

$84,600 (Indiana: $183,600) Population, 2022: 1,101

1,101 No. of towns considered in ranking: 302

Iowa: Oelwein

Median household income, 2022: $41,629 (Iowa: $70,571)

$41,629 (Iowa: $70,571) Poverty rate, 2022: 17.5% (Iowa: 11.1%)

17.5% (Iowa: 11.1%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 13.7% (Iowa: 30.3%)

13.7% (Iowa: 30.3%) Median home value, 2022: $97,000 (Iowa: $181,600)

$97,000 (Iowa: $181,600) Population, 2022: 5,934

5,934 No. of towns considered in ranking: 260

Kansas: Chetopa

Median household income, 2022: $23,750 (Kansas: $69,747)

$23,750 (Kansas: $69,747) Poverty rate, 2022: 26.1% (Kansas: 11.6%)

26.1% (Kansas: 11.6%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 13.4% (Kansas: 34.7%)

13.4% (Kansas: 34.7%) Median home value, 2022: $60,500 (Kansas: $189,300)

$60,500 (Kansas: $189,300) Population, 2022: 1,022

1,022 No. of towns considered in ranking: 186

Kentucky: Clarkson

Median household income, 2022: $21,250 (Kentucky: $60,183)

$21,250 (Kentucky: $60,183) Poverty rate, 2022: 39.6% (Kentucky: 16.1%)

39.6% (Kentucky: 16.1%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 11.1% (Kentucky: 26.5%)

11.1% (Kentucky: 26.5%) Median home value, 2022: $97,000 (Kentucky: $177,000)

$97,000 (Kentucky: $177,000) Population, 2022: 1,218

1,218 No. of towns considered in ranking: 226

Louisiana: Oil City

Median household income, 2022: $18,790 (Louisiana: $57,852)

$18,790 (Louisiana: $57,852) Poverty rate, 2022: 49.6% (Louisiana: 18.7%)

49.6% (Louisiana: 18.7%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 8.6% (Louisiana: 26.1%)

8.6% (Louisiana: 26.1%) Median home value, 2022: $60,900 (Louisiana: $198,300)

$60,900 (Louisiana: $198,300) Population, 2022: 1,093

1,093 No. of towns considered in ranking: 249

Maine: Machias

Median household income, 2022: $25,278 (Maine: $68,251)

$25,278 (Maine: $68,251) Poverty rate, 2022: 36.3% (Maine: 10.9%)

36.3% (Maine: 10.9%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 23.0% (Maine: 34.1%)

23.0% (Maine: 34.1%) Median home value, 2022: $111,800 (Maine: $244,800)

$111,800 (Maine: $244,800) Population, 2022: 1,331

1,331 No. of towns considered in ranking: 99

Maryland: Eden

Median household income, 2022: $28,808 (Maryland: $98,461)

$28,808 (Maryland: $98,461) Poverty rate, 2022: 33.6% (Maryland: 9.3%)

33.6% (Maryland: 9.3%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 10.2% (Maryland: 42.2%)

10.2% (Maryland: 42.2%) Median home value, 2022: N/A (Maryland: $380,500)

N/A (Maryland: $380,500) Population, 2022: 1,008

1,008 No. of towns considered in ranking: 275

Massachusetts: Ware

Median household income, 2022: $44,107 (Massachusetts: $96,505)

$44,107 (Massachusetts: $96,505) Poverty rate, 2022: 15.4% (Massachusetts: 9.9%)

15.4% (Massachusetts: 9.9%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 18.8% (Massachusetts: 45.9%)

18.8% (Massachusetts: 45.9%) Median home value, 2022: $201,100 (Massachusetts: $483,900)

$201,100 (Massachusetts: $483,900) Population, 2022: 6,253

6,253 No. of towns considered in ranking: 155

Michigan: Baldwin

Median household income, 2022: $25,587 (Michigan: $68,505)

$25,587 (Michigan: $68,505) Poverty rate, 2022: 39.2% (Michigan: 13.1%)

39.2% (Michigan: 13.1%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 10.8% (Michigan: 31.1%)

10.8% (Michigan: 31.1%) Median home value, 2022: $94,000 (Michigan: $201,100)

$94,000 (Michigan: $201,100) Population, 2022: 1,030

1,030 No. of towns considered in ranking: 379

Minnesota: Aitkin

Median household income, 2022: $37,177 (Minnesota: $84,313)

$37,177 (Minnesota: $84,313) Poverty rate, 2022: 20.5% (Minnesota: 9.3%)

20.5% (Minnesota: 9.3%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 22.2% (Minnesota: 38.2%)

22.2% (Minnesota: 38.2%) Median home value, 2022: $166,900 (Minnesota: $286,800)

$166,900 (Minnesota: $286,800) Population, 2022: 2,153

2,153 No. of towns considered in ranking: 316

Mississippi: Rosedale

Median household income, 2022: $17,940 (Mississippi: $52,985)

$17,940 (Mississippi: $52,985) Poverty rate, 2022: 53.0% (Mississippi: 19.2%)

53.0% (Mississippi: 19.2%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 12.4% (Mississippi: 23.9%)

12.4% (Mississippi: 23.9%) Median home value, 2022: $95,300 (Mississippi: $151,000)

$95,300 (Mississippi: $151,000) Population, 2022: 1,871

1,871 No. of towns considered in ranking: 169

Missouri: Van Buren

Median household income, 2022: $22,143 (Missouri: $65,920)

$22,143 (Missouri: $65,920) Poverty rate, 2022: 41.9% (Missouri: 12.8%)

41.9% (Missouri: 12.8%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 5.8% (Missouri: 31.2%)

5.8% (Missouri: 31.2%) Median home value, 2022: $107,800 (Missouri: $199,400)

$107,800 (Missouri: $199,400) Population, 2022: 1,125

1,125 No. of towns considered in ranking: 340

Montana: Plains

Median household income, 2022: $25,313 (Montana: $66,341)

$25,313 (Montana: $66,341) Poverty rate, 2022: 20.0% (Montana: 12.4%)

20.0% (Montana: 12.4%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 16.3% (Montana: 34.0%)

16.3% (Montana: 34.0%) Median home value, 2022: $196,000 (Montana: $305,700)

$196,000 (Montana: $305,700) Population, 2022: 1,181

1,181 No. of towns considered in ranking: 90

Nebraska: Falls City

Median household income, 2022: $40,222 (Nebraska: $71,722)

$40,222 (Nebraska: $71,722) Poverty rate, 2022: 13.3% (Nebraska: 10.4%)

13.3% (Nebraska: 10.4%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 21.8% (Nebraska: 33.5%)

21.8% (Nebraska: 33.5%) Median home value, 2022: $86,900 (Nebraska: $205,600)

$86,900 (Nebraska: $205,600) Population, 2022: 4,124

4,124 No. of towns considered in ranking: 105

Nevada: Tonopah

Median household income, 2022: $35,931 (Nevada: $71,646)

$35,931 (Nevada: $71,646) Poverty rate, 2022: 20.1% (Nevada: 12.7%)

20.1% (Nevada: 12.7%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 14.5% (Nevada: 26.5%)

14.5% (Nevada: 26.5%) Median home value, 2022: $163,100 (Nevada: $373,800)

$163,100 (Nevada: $373,800) Population, 2022: 1,777

1,777 No. of towns considered in ranking: 52

New Hampshire: Ashland

Median household income, 2022: $40,559 (New Hampshire: $90,845)

$40,559 (New Hampshire: $90,845) Poverty rate, 2022: 32.5% (New Hampshire: 7.3%)

32.5% (New Hampshire: 7.3%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 21.6% (New Hampshire: 39.0%)

21.6% (New Hampshire: 39.0%) Median home value, 2022: $163,600 (New Hampshire: $337,100)

$163,600 (New Hampshire: $337,100) Population, 2022: 1,520

1,520 No. of towns considered in ranking: 52

New Jersey: Penns Grove

Median household income, 2022: $29,821 (New Jersey: $97,126)

$29,821 (New Jersey: $97,126) Poverty rate, 2022: 40.5% (New Jersey: 9.7%)

40.5% (New Jersey: 9.7%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 13.3% (New Jersey: 42.3%)

13.3% (New Jersey: 42.3%) Median home value, 2022: $143,400 (New Jersey: $401,400)

$143,400 (New Jersey: $401,400) Population, 2022: 4,841

4,841 No. of towns considered in ranking: 501

New Mexico: Alamo

Median household income, 2022: $24,118 (New Mexico: $58,722)

$24,118 (New Mexico: $58,722) Poverty rate, 2022: 69.8% (New Mexico: 18.3%)

69.8% (New Mexico: 18.3%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 4.4% (New Mexico: 29.1%)

4.4% (New Mexico: 29.1%) Median home value, 2022: $9,999 (New Mexico: $216,000)

$9,999 (New Mexico: $216,000) Population, 2022: 1,081

1,081 No. of towns considered in ranking: 143

New York: New Square

Median household income, 2022: $27,488 (New York: $81,386)

$27,488 (New York: $81,386) Poverty rate, 2022: 64.2% (New York: 13.6%)

64.2% (New York: 13.6%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 2.4% (New York: 38.8%)

2.4% (New York: 38.8%) Median home value, 2022: $562,500 (New York: $384,100)

$562,500 (New York: $384,100) Population, 2022: 9,578

9,578 No. of towns considered in ranking: 746

North Carolina: Brunswick

Median household income, 2022: $16,643 (North Carolina: $66,186)

$16,643 (North Carolina: $66,186) Poverty rate, 2022: 64.2% (North Carolina: 13.3%)

64.2% (North Carolina: 13.3%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 4.2% (North Carolina: 33.9%)

4.2% (North Carolina: 33.9%) Median home value, 2022: $112,500 (North Carolina: $234,900)

$112,500 (North Carolina: $234,900) Population, 2022: 1,233

1,233 No. of towns considered in ranking: 395

North Dakota: Fort Totten

Median household income, 2022: $30,234 (North Dakota: $73,959)

$30,234 (North Dakota: $73,959) Poverty rate, 2022: 41.7% (North Dakota: 10.8%)

41.7% (North Dakota: 10.8%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 0.0% (North Dakota: 31.4%)

0.0% (North Dakota: 31.4%) Median home value, 2022: $36,200 (North Dakota: $232,500)

$36,200 (North Dakota: $232,500) Population, 2022: 1,042

1,042 No. of towns considered in ranking: 48

Ohio: Lincoln Heights

Median household income, 2022: $14,676 (Ohio: $66,990)

$14,676 (Ohio: $66,990) Poverty rate, 2022: 62.9% (Ohio: 13.3%)

62.9% (Ohio: 13.3%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 10.2% (Ohio: 30.4%)

10.2% (Ohio: 30.4%) Median home value, 2022: $74,800 (Ohio: $183,300)

$74,800 (Ohio: $183,300) Population, 2022: 3,140

3,140 No. of towns considered in ranking: 614

Oklahoma: Antlers

Median household income, 2022: $27,798 (Oklahoma: $61,364)

$27,798 (Oklahoma: $61,364) Poverty rate, 2022: 30.7% (Oklahoma: 15.2%)

30.7% (Oklahoma: 15.2%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 14.5% (Oklahoma: 27.3%)

14.5% (Oklahoma: 27.3%) Median home value, 2022: $85,400 (Oklahoma: $170,500)

$85,400 (Oklahoma: $170,500) Population, 2022: 2,361

2,361 No. of towns considered in ranking: 221

Oregon: Oakridge

Median household income, 2022: $29,336 (Oregon: $76,632)

$29,336 (Oregon: $76,632) Poverty rate, 2022: 31.6% (Oregon: 11.9%)

31.6% (Oregon: 11.9%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 13.4% (Oregon: 35.5%)

13.4% (Oregon: 35.5%) Median home value, 2022: $192,400 (Oregon: $423,100)

$192,400 (Oregon: $423,100) Population, 2022: 3,208

3,208 No. of towns considered in ranking: 201

Pennsylvania: Braddock

Median household income, 2022: $27,212 (Pennsylvania: $73,170)

$27,212 (Pennsylvania: $73,170) Poverty rate, 2022: 30.9% (Pennsylvania: 11.8%)

30.9% (Pennsylvania: 11.8%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 11.7% (Pennsylvania: 33.8%)

11.7% (Pennsylvania: 33.8%) Median home value, 2022: $43,800 (Pennsylvania: $226,200)

$43,800 (Pennsylvania: $226,200) Population, 2022: 1,814

1,814 No. of towns considered in ranking: 928

Rhode Island: Central Falls

Median household income, 2022: $43,092 (Rhode Island: $81,370)

$43,092 (Rhode Island: $81,370) Poverty rate, 2022: 24.4% (Rhode Island: 11.2%)

24.4% (Rhode Island: 11.2%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 9.1% (Rhode Island: 36.3%)

9.1% (Rhode Island: 36.3%) Median home value, 2022: $244,100 (Rhode Island: $343,100)

$244,100 (Rhode Island: $343,100) Population, 2022: 22,359

22,359 No. of towns considered in ranking: 20

South Carolina: Buffalo

Median household income, 2022: $19,770 (South Carolina: $63,623)

$19,770 (South Carolina: $63,623) Poverty rate, 2022: 38.0% (South Carolina: 14.4%)

38.0% (South Carolina: 14.4%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 11.2% (South Carolina: 30.6%)

11.2% (South Carolina: 30.6%) Median home value, 2022: $45,500 (South Carolina: $216,200)

$45,500 (South Carolina: $216,200) Population, 2022: 1,159

1,159 No. of towns considered in ranking: 233

South Dakota: Porcupine

Median household income, 2022: $18,750 (South Dakota: $69,457)

$18,750 (South Dakota: $69,457) Poverty rate, 2022: 91.5% (South Dakota: 12.3%)

91.5% (South Dakota: 12.3%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 3.1% (South Dakota: 30.4%)

3.1% (South Dakota: 30.4%) Median home value, 2022: N/A (South Dakota: $219,500)

N/A (South Dakota: $219,500) Population, 2022: 1,021

1,021 No. of towns considered in ranking: 72

Tennessee: Sneedville

Median household income, 2022: $23,897 (Tennessee: $64,035)

$23,897 (Tennessee: $64,035) Poverty rate, 2022: 43.4% (Tennessee: 14.0%)

43.4% (Tennessee: 14.0%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 6.5% (Tennessee: 29.7%)

6.5% (Tennessee: 29.7%) Median home value, 2022: $82,300 (Tennessee: $232,100)

$82,300 (Tennessee: $232,100) Population, 2022: 1,590

1,590 No. of towns considered in ranking: 268

Texas: Rancho Alegre

Median household income, 2022: $18,289 (Texas: $73,035)

$18,289 (Texas: $73,035) Poverty rate, 2022: 56.4% (Texas: 13.9%)

56.4% (Texas: 13.9%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 3.6% (Texas: 32.3%)

3.6% (Texas: 32.3%) Median home value, 2022: $28,700 (Texas: $238,000)

$28,700 (Texas: $238,000) Population, 2022: 1,099

1,099 No. of towns considered in ranking: 880

Utah: Spring Glen

Median household income, 2022: $41,780 (Utah: $86,833)

$41,780 (Utah: $86,833) Poverty rate, 2022: 33.5% (Utah: 8.5%)

33.5% (Utah: 8.5%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 14.9% (Utah: 36.1%)

14.9% (Utah: 36.1%) Median home value, 2022: $204,600 (Utah: $408,500)

$204,600 (Utah: $408,500) Population, 2022: 1,070

1,070 No. of towns considered in ranking: 133

Vermont: West Brattleboro

Median household income, 2022: $40,446 (Vermont: $74,014)

$40,446 (Vermont: $74,014) Poverty rate, 2022: 21.2% (Vermont: 10.4%)

21.2% (Vermont: 10.4%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 27.6% (Vermont: 41.7%)

27.6% (Vermont: 41.7%) Median home value, 2022: $210,900 (Vermont: $272,400)

$210,900 (Vermont: $272,400) Population, 2022: 2,817

2,817 No. of towns considered in ranking: 41

Virginia: Jonesville

Median household income, 2022: $16,830 (Virginia: $87,249)

$16,830 (Virginia: $87,249) Poverty rate, 2022: 55.7% (Virginia: 10.0%)

55.7% (Virginia: 10.0%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 12.7% (Virginia: 41.0%)

12.7% (Virginia: 41.0%) Median home value, 2022: $113,900 (Virginia: $339,800)

$113,900 (Virginia: $339,800) Population, 2022: 1,259

1,259 No. of towns considered in ranking: 328

Washington: Oroville

Median household income, 2022: $34,750 (Washington: $90,325)

$34,750 (Washington: $90,325) Poverty rate, 2022: 32.7% (Washington: 9.9%)

32.7% (Washington: 9.9%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 8.7% (Washington: 38.0%)

8.7% (Washington: 38.0%) Median home value, 2022: $160,900 (Washington: $473,400)

$160,900 (Washington: $473,400) Population, 2022: 1,753

1,753 No. of towns considered in ranking: 342

West Virginia: Williamson

Median household income, 2022: $23,173 (West Virginia: $55,217)

$23,173 (West Virginia: $55,217) Poverty rate, 2022: 32.0% (West Virginia: 16.8%)

32.0% (West Virginia: 16.8%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 12.2% (West Virginia: 22.7%)

12.2% (West Virginia: 22.7%) Median home value, 2022: $96,900 (West Virginia: $145,800)

$96,900 (West Virginia: $145,800) Population, 2022: 3,035

3,035 No. of towns considered in ranking: 140

Wisconsin: Lac du Flambeau

Median household income, 2022: $29,375 (Wisconsin: $72,458)

$29,375 (Wisconsin: $72,458) Poverty rate, 2022: 35.2% (Wisconsin: 10.7%)

35.2% (Wisconsin: 10.7%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 13.6% (Wisconsin: 32.0%)

13.6% (Wisconsin: 32.0%) Median home value, 2022: $89,000 (Wisconsin: $231,400)

$89,000 (Wisconsin: $231,400) Population, 2022: 1,755

1,755 No. of towns considered in ranking: 349

Wyoming: Fort Washakie

Median household income, 2022: $40,000 (Wyoming: $72,495)

$40,000 (Wyoming: $72,495) Poverty rate, 2022: 27.1% (Wyoming: 10.7%)

27.1% (Wyoming: 10.7%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 10.1% (Wyoming: 29.0%)

10.1% (Wyoming: 29.0%) Median home value, 2022: $160,700 (Wyoming: $269,900)

$160,700 (Wyoming: $269,900) Population, 2022: 1,481

1,481 No. of towns considered in ranking: 52

Methodology

To identify the poorest town in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

We used census “place” geographies — a category that includes incorporated legal entities and census-designated statistical entities. We defined towns based on population thresholds — having at least 1,000 people and less than 25,000 people.

Towns were excluded if median household income was not available in the 2022 ACS or if the sampling error associated with a town’s data was deemed too high. The presence of a major college or university can also distort economic realities of a given area, and as a result, places where 25% or more of the population are enrolled in college or graduate school were excluded.

Additional data on median home values, educational attainment, poverty, and population are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.