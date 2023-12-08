Special Report

America's Poorest Town in Every State

Samuel Stebbins
Published:

By several key measures, the United States is one of the world’s wealthiest countries. Estimates from the World Bank show that America’s gross domestic product topped $25 trillion in 2022, or 25% of global economic output. And though the U.S. accounts for only 4% of the world’s total population, it is also home to nearly 40% of the world’s millionaires, according to a recent report from the Zurich-based investment bank Credit Suisse. Not all Americans have shared in the prosperity, however.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, most American households earn over $75,000 a year. Still, there are dozens of communities characterized by limited economic opportunity and widespread financial hardship and where median household income is considerably lower. 

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest town in each state. We considered any city, town, or unincorporated community with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 people and ranked them by median household income. Among the places on this list, the typical household earns between $28,900 and $71,100 less than the state’s annual median household income. 

While geographically distinct, these communities tend to share several common characteristics. Education, for example, has long been linked with higher earning potential and upward economic mobility, but in every town on this list, residents are far less likely than the typical American to have gone to college. Nationwide, about 35% of adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher. In most of these towns, the bachelor’s degree attainment rate is less than half that. (Here is a look at the colleges with the most upward mobility.)

Low incomes in these communities are also often reflected in the local housing markets. Real estate values are often an indicator of what the local population can afford, and in most of these places, home values are at least 50% lower than they are across the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the county with the least expensive housing market in every state.)

Alabama: Fort Deposit

  • Median household income, 2022: $20,542 (Alabama: $59,609)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 43.8% (Alabama: 15.7%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 5.5% (Alabama: 27.2%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $65,400 (Alabama: $179,400)
  • Population, 2022: 1,734
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 293

Alaska: Susitna North

  • Median household income, 2022: $38,323 (Alaska: $86,370)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 15.7% (Alaska: 10.5%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 18.7% (Alaska: 30.7%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $208,700 (Alaska: $318,000)
  • Population, 2022: 1,543
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 72

Arizona: Cibecue

  • Median household income, 2022: $18,250 (Arizona: $72,581)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 76.1% (Arizona: 13.1%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 3.1% (Arizona: 31.8%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $72,400 (Arizona: $321,400)
  • Population, 2022: 1,419
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 171

Arkansas: Marianna

  • Median household income, 2022: $21,057 (Arkansas: $56,335)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 38.6% (Arkansas: 16.2%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 4.9% (Arkansas: 24.7%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $76,200 (Arkansas: $162,400)
  • Population, 2022: 3,575
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 192

California: Weedpatch

  • Median household income, 2022: $21,651 (California: $91,905)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 48.0% (California: 12.1%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 0.5% (California: 35.9%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $126,500 (California: $659,300)
  • Population, 2022: 2,788
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 741

Colorado: Rocky Ford

  • Median household income, 2022: $31,418 (Colorado: $87,598)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 46.1% (Colorado: 9.6%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 9.1% (Colorado: 43.7%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $101,200 (Colorado: $465,900)
  • Population, 2022: 3,850
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 185

Connecticut: Canaan

  • Median household income, 2022: $31,130 (Connecticut: $90,213)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 40.5% (Connecticut: 10.1%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 17.4% (Connecticut: 41.4%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $188,900 (Connecticut: $323,700)
  • Population, 2022: 1,353
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 131

Delaware: Rodney Village

  • Median household income, 2022: $33,534 (Delaware: $79,325)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 19.9% (Delaware: 11.1%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 10.9% (Delaware: 34.5%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $151,400 (Delaware: $305,200)
  • Population, 2022: 1,304
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 52

Florida: Gifford

  • Median household income, 2022: $23,969 (Florida: $67,917)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 62.2% (Florida: 12.9%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 17.0% (Florida: 32.3%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $175,200 (Florida: $292,200)
  • Population, 2022: 4,868
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 602

Georgia: Marshallville

  • Median household income, 2022: $18,839 (Georgia: $71,355)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 41.6% (Georgia: 13.5%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 11.0% (Georgia: 33.6%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $64,800 (Georgia: $245,900)
  • Population, 2022: 1,014
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 324

Hawaii: Leilani Estates

  • Median household income, 2022: $23,750 (Hawaii: $94,814)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 36.8% (Hawaii: 9.6%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 29.8% (Hawaii: 34.7%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $226,300 (Hawaii: $764,800)
  • Population, 2022: 1,611
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 112

Idaho: Kamiah

  • Median household income, 2022: $34,803 (Idaho: $70,214)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 22.6% (Idaho: 11.0%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 13.9% (Idaho: 30.2%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $193,200 (Idaho: $331,600)
  • Population, 2022: 1,210
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 89

Illinois: Phoenix

  • Median household income, 2022: $24,491 (Illinois: $78,433)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 30.0% (Illinois: 11.8%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 10.6% (Illinois: 36.7%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $82,800 (Illinois: $239,100)
  • Population, 2022: 1,278
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 611

Indiana: English

  • Median household income, 2022: $26,599 (Indiana: $67,173)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 51.3% (Indiana: 12.3%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 2.3% (Indiana: 28.2%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $84,600 (Indiana: $183,600)
  • Population, 2022: 1,101
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 302

Iowa: Oelwein

  • Median household income, 2022: $41,629 (Iowa: $70,571)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 17.5% (Iowa: 11.1%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 13.7% (Iowa: 30.3%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $97,000 (Iowa: $181,600)
  • Population, 2022: 5,934
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 260

Kansas: Chetopa

  • Median household income, 2022: $23,750 (Kansas: $69,747)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 26.1% (Kansas: 11.6%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 13.4% (Kansas: 34.7%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $60,500 (Kansas: $189,300)
  • Population, 2022: 1,022
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 186

Kentucky: Clarkson

  • Median household income, 2022: $21,250 (Kentucky: $60,183)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 39.6% (Kentucky: 16.1%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 11.1% (Kentucky: 26.5%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $97,000 (Kentucky: $177,000)
  • Population, 2022: 1,218
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 226

Louisiana: Oil City

  • Median household income, 2022: $18,790 (Louisiana: $57,852)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 49.6% (Louisiana: 18.7%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 8.6% (Louisiana: 26.1%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $60,900 (Louisiana: $198,300)
  • Population, 2022: 1,093
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 249

Maine: Machias

  • Median household income, 2022: $25,278 (Maine: $68,251)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 36.3% (Maine: 10.9%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 23.0% (Maine: 34.1%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $111,800 (Maine: $244,800)
  • Population, 2022: 1,331
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 99

Maryland: Eden

  • Median household income, 2022: $28,808 (Maryland: $98,461)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 33.6% (Maryland: 9.3%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 10.2% (Maryland: 42.2%)
  • Median home value, 2022: N/A (Maryland: $380,500)
  • Population, 2022: 1,008
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 275

Massachusetts: Ware

  • Median household income, 2022: $44,107 (Massachusetts: $96,505)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 15.4% (Massachusetts: 9.9%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 18.8% (Massachusetts: 45.9%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $201,100 (Massachusetts: $483,900)
  • Population, 2022: 6,253
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 155

Michigan: Baldwin

  • Median household income, 2022: $25,587 (Michigan: $68,505)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 39.2% (Michigan: 13.1%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 10.8% (Michigan: 31.1%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $94,000 (Michigan: $201,100)
  • Population, 2022: 1,030
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 379

Minnesota: Aitkin

  • Median household income, 2022: $37,177 (Minnesota: $84,313)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 20.5% (Minnesota: 9.3%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 22.2% (Minnesota: 38.2%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $166,900 (Minnesota: $286,800)
  • Population, 2022: 2,153
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 316

Mississippi: Rosedale

  • Median household income, 2022: $17,940 (Mississippi: $52,985)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 53.0% (Mississippi: 19.2%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 12.4% (Mississippi: 23.9%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $95,300 (Mississippi: $151,000)
  • Population, 2022: 1,871
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 169

Missouri: Van Buren

  • Median household income, 2022: $22,143 (Missouri: $65,920)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 41.9% (Missouri: 12.8%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 5.8% (Missouri: 31.2%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $107,800 (Missouri: $199,400)
  • Population, 2022: 1,125
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 340

Montana: Plains

  • Median household income, 2022: $25,313 (Montana: $66,341)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 20.0% (Montana: 12.4%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 16.3% (Montana: 34.0%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $196,000 (Montana: $305,700)
  • Population, 2022: 1,181
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 90

Nebraska: Falls City

  • Median household income, 2022: $40,222 (Nebraska: $71,722)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 13.3% (Nebraska: 10.4%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 21.8% (Nebraska: 33.5%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $86,900 (Nebraska: $205,600)
  • Population, 2022: 4,124
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 105

Nevada: Tonopah

  • Median household income, 2022: $35,931 (Nevada: $71,646)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 20.1% (Nevada: 12.7%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 14.5% (Nevada: 26.5%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $163,100 (Nevada: $373,800)
  • Population, 2022: 1,777
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 52

New Hampshire: Ashland

  • Median household income, 2022: $40,559 (New Hampshire: $90,845)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 32.5% (New Hampshire: 7.3%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 21.6% (New Hampshire: 39.0%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $163,600 (New Hampshire: $337,100)
  • Population, 2022: 1,520
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 52

New Jersey: Penns Grove

  • Median household income, 2022: $29,821 (New Jersey: $97,126)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 40.5% (New Jersey: 9.7%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 13.3% (New Jersey: 42.3%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $143,400 (New Jersey: $401,400)
  • Population, 2022: 4,841
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 501

New Mexico: Alamo

  • Median household income, 2022: $24,118 (New Mexico: $58,722)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 69.8% (New Mexico: 18.3%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 4.4% (New Mexico: 29.1%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $9,999 (New Mexico: $216,000)
  • Population, 2022: 1,081
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 143

New York: New Square

  • Median household income, 2022: $27,488 (New York: $81,386)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 64.2% (New York: 13.6%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 2.4% (New York: 38.8%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $562,500 (New York: $384,100)
  • Population, 2022: 9,578
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 746

North Carolina: Brunswick

  • Median household income, 2022: $16,643 (North Carolina: $66,186)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 64.2% (North Carolina: 13.3%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 4.2% (North Carolina: 33.9%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $112,500 (North Carolina: $234,900)
  • Population, 2022: 1,233
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 395

North Dakota: Fort Totten

  • Median household income, 2022: $30,234 (North Dakota: $73,959)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 41.7% (North Dakota: 10.8%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 0.0% (North Dakota: 31.4%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $36,200 (North Dakota: $232,500)
  • Population, 2022: 1,042
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 48

Ohio: Lincoln Heights

  • Median household income, 2022: $14,676 (Ohio: $66,990)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 62.9% (Ohio: 13.3%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 10.2% (Ohio: 30.4%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $74,800 (Ohio: $183,300)
  • Population, 2022: 3,140
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 614

Oklahoma: Antlers

  • Median household income, 2022: $27,798 (Oklahoma: $61,364)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 30.7% (Oklahoma: 15.2%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 14.5% (Oklahoma: 27.3%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $85,400 (Oklahoma: $170,500)
  • Population, 2022: 2,361
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 221

Oregon: Oakridge

  • Median household income, 2022: $29,336 (Oregon: $76,632)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 31.6% (Oregon: 11.9%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 13.4% (Oregon: 35.5%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $192,400 (Oregon: $423,100)
  • Population, 2022: 3,208
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 201

Pennsylvania: Braddock

  • Median household income, 2022: $27,212 (Pennsylvania: $73,170)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 30.9% (Pennsylvania: 11.8%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 11.7% (Pennsylvania: 33.8%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $43,800 (Pennsylvania: $226,200)
  • Population, 2022: 1,814
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 928

Rhode Island: Central Falls

  • Median household income, 2022: $43,092 (Rhode Island: $81,370)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 24.4% (Rhode Island: 11.2%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 9.1% (Rhode Island: 36.3%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $244,100 (Rhode Island: $343,100)
  • Population, 2022: 22,359
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 20

South Carolina: Buffalo

  • Median household income, 2022: $19,770 (South Carolina: $63,623)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 38.0% (South Carolina: 14.4%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 11.2% (South Carolina: 30.6%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $45,500 (South Carolina: $216,200)
  • Population, 2022: 1,159
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 233

South Dakota: Porcupine

  • Median household income, 2022: $18,750 (South Dakota: $69,457)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 91.5% (South Dakota: 12.3%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 3.1% (South Dakota: 30.4%)
  • Median home value, 2022: N/A (South Dakota: $219,500)
  • Population, 2022: 1,021
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 72

Tennessee: Sneedville

  • Median household income, 2022: $23,897 (Tennessee: $64,035)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 43.4% (Tennessee: 14.0%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 6.5% (Tennessee: 29.7%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $82,300 (Tennessee: $232,100)
  • Population, 2022: 1,590
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 268

Texas: Rancho Alegre

  • Median household income, 2022: $18,289 (Texas: $73,035)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 56.4% (Texas: 13.9%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 3.6% (Texas: 32.3%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $28,700 (Texas: $238,000)
  • Population, 2022: 1,099
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 880

Utah: Spring Glen

  • Median household income, 2022: $41,780 (Utah: $86,833)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 33.5% (Utah: 8.5%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 14.9% (Utah: 36.1%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $204,600 (Utah: $408,500)
  • Population, 2022: 1,070
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 133

Vermont: West Brattleboro

  • Median household income, 2022: $40,446 (Vermont: $74,014)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 21.2% (Vermont: 10.4%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 27.6% (Vermont: 41.7%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $210,900 (Vermont: $272,400)
  • Population, 2022: 2,817
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 41

Virginia: Jonesville

  • Median household income, 2022: $16,830 (Virginia: $87,249)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 55.7% (Virginia: 10.0%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 12.7% (Virginia: 41.0%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $113,900 (Virginia: $339,800)
  • Population, 2022: 1,259
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 328

Washington: Oroville

  • Median household income, 2022: $34,750 (Washington: $90,325)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 32.7% (Washington: 9.9%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 8.7% (Washington: 38.0%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $160,900 (Washington: $473,400)
  • Population, 2022: 1,753
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 342

West Virginia: Williamson

  • Median household income, 2022: $23,173 (West Virginia: $55,217)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 32.0% (West Virginia: 16.8%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 12.2% (West Virginia: 22.7%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $96,900 (West Virginia: $145,800)
  • Population, 2022: 3,035
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 140

Wisconsin: Lac du Flambeau

  • Median household income, 2022: $29,375 (Wisconsin: $72,458)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 35.2% (Wisconsin: 10.7%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 13.6% (Wisconsin: 32.0%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $89,000 (Wisconsin: $231,400)
  • Population, 2022: 1,755
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 349

Wyoming: Fort Washakie

  • Median household income, 2022: $40,000 (Wyoming: $72,495)
  • Poverty rate, 2022: 27.1% (Wyoming: 10.7%)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 2022: 10.1% (Wyoming: 29.0%)
  • Median home value, 2022: $160,700 (Wyoming: $269,900)
  • Population, 2022: 1,481
  • No. of towns considered in ranking: 52

Methodology

To identify the poorest town in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

We used census “place” geographies — a category that includes incorporated legal entities and census-designated statistical entities. We defined towns based on population thresholds — having at least 1,000 people and less than 25,000 people.

Towns were excluded if median household income was not available in the 2022 ACS or if the sampling error associated with a town’s data was deemed too high. The presence of a major college or university can also distort economic realities of a given area, and as a result, places where 25% or more of the population are enrolled in college or graduate school were excluded. 

Additional data on median home values, educational attainment, poverty, and population are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS.

