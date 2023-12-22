Generating $25.5 trillion in 2022, the United States has the largest economy in the world. The U.S. is also home to one of the world’s wealthiest populations. According to the 2022 Global Wealth Report from the Zurich-based investment bank Credit Suisse, total wealth in the U.S. — including both financial and non-financial assets — exceeds $648,000 per adult, more than six times the global average of $98,534.
At the household level, wealth accumulation in the U.S. is driven largely by earned income. The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that American households earn an average of about $105,800 each year.
While not all Americans share in the country’s prosperity — nearly 41 million people in the U.S. lived below the poverty line in 2022 — in many parts of the country, annual household incomes exceed the national average by tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Using five-year estimates from the Census Bureau’s 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest town in every state. We considered all 13,797 cities, towns, villages, and unincorporated communities with available data and populations between 1,000 and 25,000, and ranked them on average household income. All supplemental data are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS. (Also read: America’s poorest towns in every state.)
Among the towns on this list, average annual household incomes range between $127,600 and $617,000 and are anywhere from $32,000 to $496,000 higher than the average household income statewide.
The high incomes in the towns on this list are attributable, in part, to relatively strong job markets. The average jobless rate in most of these places is at least 1 percentage point lower than the state unemployment rate.
Earning potential and job security tend to rise with educational attainment, and in all but nine towns on this list, over half of all adult residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher. For comparison, the bachelor’s degree attainment rate is below 35% in most states and under 50% in every state. (Here is a look at the colleges and universities with the most upward mobility.)
Here is the richest town in every state.
Alabama: Mountain Brook
- Avg. household income: $267,337 (Alabama: $82,992)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 85.8% (Alabama: 27.2%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.9% (Alabama: 5.1%)
- Median home value: $803,000 (Alabama: $179,400)
- Population: 22,259
- No. of towns in Alabama considered: 298
Alaska: Chena Ridge
- Avg. household income: $153,410 (Alaska: $110,602)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.6% (Alaska: 30.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0% (Alaska: 6.0%)
- Median home value: $359,000 (Alaska: $318,000)
- Population: 5,321
- No. of towns in Alaska considered: 72
Arizona: Paradise Valley
- Avg. household income: $385,643 (Arizona: $98,569)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 73.6% (Arizona: 31.8%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.5% (Arizona: 5.3%)
- Median home value: $2,000,001 (Arizona: $321,400)
- Population: 12,672
- No. of towns in Arizona considered: 173
Arkansas: Goshen
- Avg. household income: $218,407 (Arkansas: $79,592)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.4% (Arkansas: 24.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.5% (Arkansas: 5.1%)
- Median home value: $590,000 (Arkansas: $162,400)
- Population: 2,632
- No. of towns in Arkansas considered: 193
California: Atherton
- Avg. household income: $594,651 (California: $130,718)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.0% (California: 35.9%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.2% (California: 6.4%)
- Median home value: $2,000,001 (California: $659,300)
- Population: 7,124
- No. of towns in California considered: 760
Colorado: Cherry Hills Village
- Avg. household income: $486,405 (Colorado: $117,508)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 85.2% (Colorado: 43.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8% (Colorado: 4.5%)
- Median home value: $2,000,001 (Colorado: $465,900)
- Population: 6,405
- No. of towns in Colorado considered: 188
Connecticut: Tokeneke
- Avg. household income: $588,687 (Connecticut: $130,601)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 96.7% (Connecticut: 41.4%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7% (Connecticut: 5.9%)
- Median home value: $2,000,001 (Connecticut: $323,700)
- Population: 2,575
- No. of towns in Connecticut considered: 134
Delaware: Greenville
- Avg. household income: $225,997 (Delaware: $104,600)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 81.7% (Delaware: 34.5%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5% (Delaware: 5.4%)
- Median home value: $936,500 (Delaware: $305,200)
- Population: 2,824
- No. of towns in Delaware considered: 52
Florida: Palm Beach
- Avg. household income: $365,991 (Florida: $96,992)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68.5% (Florida: 32.3%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.6% (Florida: 5.0%)
- Median home value: $1,679,800 (Florida: $292,200)
- Population: 9,205
- No. of towns in Florida considered: 611
Georgia: Druid Hills
- Avg. household income: $212,511 (Georgia: $99,345)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 85.7% (Georgia: 33.6%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3% (Georgia: 5.2%)
- Median home value: $744,600 (Georgia: $245,900)
- Population: 8,467
- No. of towns in Georgia considered: 335
Hawaii: Poipu
- Avg. household income: $232,264 (Hawaii: $122,902)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2% (Hawaii: 34.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.3% (Hawaii: 4.7%)
- Median home value: $1,117,300 (Hawaii: $764,800)
- Population: 1,085
- No. of towns in Hawaii considered: 113
Idaho: Hidden Spring
- Avg. household income: $200,967 (Idaho: $92,780)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.4% (Idaho: 30.2%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.6% (Idaho: 3.7%)
- Median home value: $667,100 (Idaho: $331,600)
- Population: 3,584
- No. of towns in Idaho considered: 89
Illinois: Winnetka
- Avg. household income: $458,988 (Illinois: $108,873)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 89.6% (Illinois: 36.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7% (Illinois: 5.9%)
- Median home value: $1,192,600 (Illinois: $239,100)
- Population: 12,607
- No. of towns in Illinois considered: 616
Indiana: Meridian Hills
- Avg. household income: $315,086 (Indiana: $88,805)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 78.1% (Indiana: 28.2%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7% (Indiana: 4.5%)
- Median home value: $648,400 (Indiana: $183,600)
- Population: 1,745
- No. of towns in Indiana considered: 314
Iowa: University Heights
- Avg. household income: $177,971 (Iowa: $92,053)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 87.8% (Iowa: 30.3%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.6% (Iowa: 3.8%)
- Median home value: $379,000 (Iowa: $181,600)
- Population: 1,353
- No. of towns in Iowa considered: 264
Kansas: Mission Hills
- Avg. household income: $483,849 (Kansas: $94,263)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 88.1% (Kansas: 34.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.5% (Kansas: 4.0%)
- Median home value: $1,159,900 (Kansas: $189,300)
- Population: 3,567
- No. of towns in Kansas considered: 187
Kentucky: Anchorage
- Avg. household income: $314,691 (Kentucky: $83,093)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 79.5% (Kentucky: 26.5%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.1% (Kentucky: 5.1%)
- Median home value: $749,000 (Kentucky: $177,000)
- Population: 2,419
- No. of towns in Kentucky considered: 234
Louisiana: Des Allemands
- Avg. household income: $168,016 (Louisiana: $83,169)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.1% (Louisiana: 26.1%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7% (Louisiana: 6.5%)
- Median home value: $142,400 (Louisiana: $198,300)
- Population: 2,340
- No. of towns in Louisiana considered: 255
Maine: Falmouth Foreside
- Avg. household income: $241,544 (Maine: $91,599)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 82.2% (Maine: 34.1%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8% (Maine: 4.0%)
- Median home value: $617,100 (Maine: $244,800)
- Population: 2,022
- No. of towns in Maine considered: 101
Maryland: Chevy Chase Village
- Avg. household income: $524,519 (Maryland: $129,642)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 95.6% (Maryland: 42.2%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.5% (Maryland: 5.1%)
- Median home value: $2,000,001 (Maryland: $380,500)
- Population: 1,885
- No. of towns in Maryland considered: 278
Massachusetts: Dover
- Avg. household income: $484,787 (Massachusetts: $134,568)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.3% (Massachusetts: 45.9%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.9% (Massachusetts: 5.3%)
- Median home value: $1,178,500 (Massachusetts: $483,900)
- Population: 2,512
- No. of towns in Massachusetts considered: 159
Michigan: Orchard Lake Village
- Avg. household income: $356,177 (Michigan: $92,835)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.2% (Michigan: 31.1%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6% (Michigan: 6.0%)
- Median home value: $767,900 (Michigan: $201,100)
- Population: 2,342
- No. of towns in Michigan considered: 386
Minnesota: Deephaven
- Avg. household income: $333,727 (Minnesota: $111,341)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 77.5% (Minnesota: 38.2%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.4% (Minnesota: 4.0%)
- Median home value: $791,700 (Minnesota: $286,800)
- Population: 3,852
- No. of towns in Minnesota considered: 320
Mississippi: Mantachie
- Avg. household income: $151,747 (Mississippi: $74,149)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.0% (Mississippi: 23.9%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2% (Mississippi: 6.4%)
- Median home value: $126,600 (Mississippi: $151,000)
- Population: 1,803
- No. of towns in Mississippi considered: 179
Missouri: Ladue
- Avg. household income: $405,058 (Missouri: $89,952)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 84.9% (Missouri: 31.2%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.3% (Missouri: 4.3%)
- Median home value: $938,300 (Missouri: $199,400)
- Population: 8,934
- No. of towns in Missouri considered: 347
Montana: Helena Valley Northeast
- Avg. household income: $170,943 (Montana: $90,142)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.5% (Montana: 34.0%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.5% (Montana: 3.9%)
- Median home value: $460,500 (Montana: $305,700)
- Population: 4,245
- No. of towns in Montana considered: 90
Nebraska: Papillion
- Avg. household income: $127,561 (Nebraska: $95,547)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.0% (Nebraska: 33.5%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.6% (Nebraska: 3.1%)
- Median home value: $269,600 (Nebraska: $205,600)
- Population: 24,016
- No. of towns in Nebraska considered: 107
Nevada: Incline Village
- Avg. household income: $236,787 (Nevada: $97,955)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.9% (Nevada: 26.5%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5% (Nevada: 7.0%)
- Median home value: $1,199,700 (Nevada: $373,800)
- Population: 9,163
- No. of towns in Nevada considered: 52
New Hampshire: Hanover
- Avg. household income: $193,451 (New Hampshire: $118,118)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 88.5% (New Hampshire: 39.0%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5% (New Hampshire: 3.6%)
- Median home value: $652,200 (New Hampshire: $337,100)
- Population: 8,234
- No. of towns in New Hampshire considered: 58
New Jersey: Short Hills
- Avg. household income: $481,717 (New Jersey: $135,170)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 89.3% (New Jersey: 42.3%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8% (New Jersey: 6.2%)
- Median home value: $1,563,100 (New Jersey: $401,400)
- Population: 14,448
- No. of towns in New Jersey considered: 504
New Mexico: Las Campanas
- Avg. household income: $271,639 (New Mexico: $81,035)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 72.6% (New Mexico: 29.1%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4% (New Mexico: 6.1%)
- Median home value: $1,347,400 (New Mexico: $216,000)
- Population: 1,521
- No. of towns in New Mexico considered: 148
New York: Brookville
- Avg. household income: $617,235 (New York: $120,883)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 79.1% (New York: 38.8%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7% (New York: 6.2%)
- Median home value: $2,000,001 (New York: $384,100)
- Population: 2,988
- No. of towns in New York considered: 781
North Carolina: Biltmore Forest
- Avg. household income: $331,074 (North Carolina: $92,878)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 80.4% (North Carolina: 33.9%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.4% (North Carolina: 5.0%)
- Median home value: $1,174,200 (North Carolina: $234,900)
- Population: 1,700
- No. of towns in North Carolina considered: 407
North Dakota: Horace
- Avg. household income: $188,124 (North Dakota: $97,221)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.8% (North Dakota: 31.4%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.6% (North Dakota: 2.9%)
- Median home value: $428,300 (North Dakota: $232,500)
- Population: 3,464
- No. of towns in North Dakota considered: 48
Ohio: The Village of Indian Hill
- Avg. household income: $399,251 (Ohio: $90,958)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 75.8% (Ohio: 30.4%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.6% (Ohio: 5.0%)
- Median home value: $1,102,600 (Ohio: $183,300)
- Population: 6,051
- No. of towns in Ohio considered: 625
Oklahoma: Nichols Hills
- Avg. household income: $340,956 (Oklahoma: $84,402)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 77.2% (Oklahoma: 27.3%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.3% (Oklahoma: 4.8%)
- Median home value: $875,000 (Oklahoma: $170,500)
- Population: 3,854
- No. of towns in Oklahoma considered: 226
Oregon: Dunthorpe
- Avg. household income: $449,633 (Oregon: $103,330)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 80.9% (Oregon: 35.5%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.2% (Oregon: 5.5%)
- Median home value: $1,508,300 (Oregon: $423,100)
- Population: 1,767
- No. of towns in Oregon considered: 202
Pennsylvania: Villanova
- Avg. household income: $410,270 (Pennsylvania: $100,837)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 88.3% (Pennsylvania: 33.8%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5% (Pennsylvania: 5.4%)
- Median home value: $876,900 (Pennsylvania: $226,200)
- Population: 8,081
- No. of towns in Pennsylvania considered: 956
Rhode Island: Charlestown
- Avg. household income: $165,663 (Rhode Island: $106,511)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.7% (Rhode Island: 36.3%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.2% (Rhode Island: 5.8%)
- Median home value: $496,200 (Rhode Island: $343,100)
- Population: 1,702
- No. of towns in Rhode Island considered: 21
South Carolina: Kiawah Island
- Avg. household income: $371,032 (South Carolina: $88,488)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.9% (South Carolina: 30.6%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8% (South Carolina: 5.1%)
- Median home value: $1,423,900 (South Carolina: $216,200)
- Population: 2,130
- No. of towns in South Carolina considered: 246
South Dakota: Dakota Dunes
- Avg. household income: $184,206 (South Dakota: $90,706)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.5% (South Dakota: 30.4%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.8% (South Dakota: 3.1%)
- Median home value: $437,200 (South Dakota: $219,500)
- Population: 3,997
- No. of towns in South Dakota considered: 75
Tennessee: Belle Meade
- Avg. household income: $487,916 (Tennessee: $89,267)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 88.3% (Tennessee: 29.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.0% (Tennessee: 5.0%)
- Median home value: $2,000,001 (Tennessee: $232,100)
- Population: 2,933
- No. of towns in Tennessee considered: 273
Texas: Westlake
- Avg. household income: $543,825 (Texas: $102,197)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 71.7% (Texas: 32.3%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.4% (Texas: 5.2%)
- Median home value: $2,000,001 (Texas: $238,000)
- Population: 1,300
- No. of towns in Texas considered: 901
Utah: East Basin
- Avg. household income: $290,538 (Utah: $111,416)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 71.1% (Utah: 36.1%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.3% (Utah: 3.3%)
- Median home value: $987,000 (Utah: $408,500)
- Population: 3,646
- No. of towns in Utah considered: 134
Vermont: Woodstock
- Avg. household income: $139,811 (Vermont: $97,810)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.8% (Vermont: 41.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: N/A (Vermont: 3.8%)
- Median home value: $605,800 (Vermont: $272,400)
- Population: 1,033
- No. of towns in Vermont considered: 47
Virginia: Great Falls
- Avg. household income: $373,735 (Virginia: $120,553)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 84.5% (Virginia: 41.0%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3% (Virginia: 4.3%)
- Median home value: $1,246,100 (Virginia: $339,800)
- Population: 14,968
- No. of towns in Virginia considered: 341
Washington: Clyde Hill
- Avg. household income: $483,738 (Washington: $122,880)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 75.3% (Washington: 38.0%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2% (Washington: 4.9%)
- Median home value: $2,000,001 (Washington: $473,400)
- Population: 3,108
- No. of towns in Washington considered: 346
West Virginia: Shenandoah Junction
- Avg. household income: $168,972 (West Virginia: $75,575)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.7% (West Virginia: 22.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: N/A (West Virginia: 6.0%)
- Median home value: $160,700 (West Virginia: $145,800)
- Population: 1,205
- No. of towns in West Virginia considered: 145
Wisconsin: River Hills
- Avg. household income: $320,733 (Wisconsin: $94,995)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 77.4% (Wisconsin: 32.0%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.4% (Wisconsin: 3.4%)
- Median home value: $677,300 (Wisconsin: $231,400)
- Population: 1,530
- No. of towns in Wisconsin considered: 354
Wyoming: Hoback
- Avg. household income: $234,774 (Wyoming: $94,901)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.9% (Wyoming: 29.0%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.2% (Wyoming: 3.8%)
- Median home value: $1,125,000 (Wyoming: $269,900)
- Population: 1,874
- No. of towns in Wyoming considered: 52
