Generating $25.5 trillion in 2022, the United States has the largest economy in the world. The U.S. is also home to one of the world’s wealthiest populations. According to the 2022 Global Wealth Report from the Zurich-based investment bank Credit Suisse, total wealth in the U.S. — including both financial and non-financial assets — exceeds $648,000 per adult, more than six times the global average of $98,534.

At the household level, wealth accumulation in the U.S. is driven largely by earned income. The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that American households earn an average of about $105,800 each year.

While not all Americans share in the country’s prosperity — nearly 41 million people in the U.S. lived below the poverty line in 2022 — in many parts of the country, annual household incomes exceed the national average by tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Using five-year estimates from the Census Bureau’s 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest town in every state. We considered all 13,797 cities, towns, villages, and unincorporated communities with available data and populations between 1,000 and 25,000, and ranked them on average household income. All supplemental data are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS. (Also read: America’s poorest towns in every state.)

Among the towns on this list, average annual household incomes range between $127,600 and $617,000 and are anywhere from $32,000 to $496,000 higher than the average household income statewide.

The high incomes in the towns on this list are attributable, in part, to relatively strong job markets. The average jobless rate in most of these places is at least 1 percentage point lower than the state unemployment rate.

Earning potential and job security tend to rise with educational attainment, and in all but nine towns on this list, over half of all adult residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher. For comparison, the bachelor’s degree attainment rate is below 35% in most states and under 50% in every state. (Here is a look at the colleges and universities with the most upward mobility.)

Here is the richest town in every state.