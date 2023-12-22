Special Report

Hoback+Wyoming | Hoback Ranches, Wyoming
pocheco / Flickr
Generating $25.5 trillion in 2022, the United States has the largest economy in the world. The U.S. is also home to one of the world’s wealthiest populations. According to the 2022 Global Wealth Report from the Zurich-based investment bank Credit Suisse, total wealth in the U.S. — including both financial and non-financial assets — exceeds $648,000 per adult, more than six times the global average of $98,534. 

At the household level, wealth accumulation in the U.S. is driven largely by earned income. The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey shows that American households earn an average of about $105,800 each year. 

While not all Americans share in the country’s prosperity — nearly 41 million people in the U.S. lived below the poverty line in 2022 — in many parts of the country, annual household incomes exceed the national average by tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars. 

Using five-year estimates from the Census Bureau’s 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest town in every state. We considered all 13,797 cities, towns, villages, and unincorporated communities with available data and populations between 1,000 and 25,000, and ranked them on average household income. All supplemental data are also five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS. (Also read: America’s poorest towns in every state.)

Among the towns on this list, average annual household incomes range between $127,600 and $617,000 and are anywhere from $32,000 to $496,000 higher than the average household income statewide. 

The high incomes in the towns on this list are attributable, in part, to relatively strong job markets. The average jobless rate in most of these places is at least 1 percentage point lower than the state unemployment rate. 

Earning potential and job security tend to rise with educational attainment, and in all but nine towns on this list, over half of all adult residents have a bachelor’s degree or higher. For comparison, the bachelor’s degree attainment rate is below 35% in most states and under 50% in every state. (Here is a look at the colleges and universities with the most upward mobility.)

Here is the richest town in every state.

Alabama: Mountain Brook

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. household income: $267,337 (Alabama: $82,992)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 85.8% (Alabama: 27.2%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.9% (Alabama: 5.1%)
  • Median home value: $803,000 (Alabama: $179,400)
  • Population: 22,259
  • No. of towns in Alabama considered: 298

Alaska: Chena Ridge

Chena Marina Airport outside of Fairbanks, Alaska by RadioKAOS
Chena Marina Airport outside of Fairbanks, Alaska (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by RadioKAOS
  • Avg. household income: $153,410 (Alaska: $110,602)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.6% (Alaska: 30.7%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0% (Alaska: 6.0%)
  • Median home value: $359,000 (Alaska: $318,000)
  • Population: 5,321
  • No. of towns in Alaska considered: 72

Arizona: Paradise Valley

Source: Focqus, LLC / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $385,643 (Arizona: $98,569)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 73.6% (Arizona: 31.8%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.5% (Arizona: 5.3%)
  • Median home value: $2,000,001 (Arizona: $321,400)
  • Population: 12,672
  • No. of towns in Arizona considered: 173

Arkansas: Goshen

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $218,407 (Arkansas: $79,592)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.4% (Arkansas: 24.7%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.5% (Arkansas: 5.1%)
  • Median home value: $590,000 (Arkansas: $162,400)
  • Population: 2,632
  • No. of towns in Arkansas considered: 193

California: Atherton

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. household income: $594,651 (California: $130,718)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.0% (California: 35.9%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.2% (California: 6.4%)
  • Median home value: $2,000,001 (California: $659,300)
  • Population: 7,124
  • No. of towns in California considered: 760

Colorado: Cherry Hills Village

OwenEstate by UltraSparky
OwenEstate (CC BY-SA 3.0) by UltraSparky
  • Avg. household income: $486,405 (Colorado: $117,508)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 85.2% (Colorado: 43.7%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8% (Colorado: 4.5%)
  • Median home value: $2,000,001 (Colorado: $465,900)
  • Population: 6,405
  • No. of towns in Colorado considered: 188

Connecticut: Tokeneke

Source: Kirkikis / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $588,687 (Connecticut: $130,601)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 96.7% (Connecticut: 41.4%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7% (Connecticut: 5.9%)
  • Median home value: $2,000,001 (Connecticut: $323,700)
  • Population: 2,575
  • No. of towns in Connecticut considered: 134

Delaware: Greenville

Source: Robert Kirk / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $225,997 (Delaware: $104,600)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 81.7% (Delaware: 34.5%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5% (Delaware: 5.4%)
  • Median home value: $936,500 (Delaware: $305,200)
  • Population: 2,824
  • No. of towns in Delaware considered: 52

Florida: Palm Beach

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $365,991 (Florida: $96,992)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68.5% (Florida: 32.3%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.6% (Florida: 5.0%)
  • Median home value: $1,679,800 (Florida: $292,200)
  • Population: 9,205
  • No. of towns in Florida considered: 611

Georgia: Druid Hills

CDC HDR I by Nrbelex
CDC HDR I (CC BY-SA 2.5) by Nrbelex
  • Avg. household income: $212,511 (Georgia: $99,345)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 85.7% (Georgia: 33.6%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3% (Georgia: 5.2%)
  • Median home value: $744,600 (Georgia: $245,900)
  • Population: 8,467
  • No. of towns in Georgia considered: 335

Hawaii: Poipu

Source: ALEAIMAGE / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $232,264 (Hawaii: $122,902)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2% (Hawaii: 34.7%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.3% (Hawaii: 4.7%)
  • Median home value: $1,117,300 (Hawaii: $764,800)
  • Population: 1,085
  • No. of towns in Hawaii considered: 113

Idaho: Hidden Spring

20000914 05 Hidden Springs, ID by David Wilson
20000914 05 Hidden Springs, ID ((CC BY 2.0)) by David Wilson
  • Avg. household income: $200,967 (Idaho: $92,780)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.4% (Idaho: 30.2%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.6% (Idaho: 3.7%)
  • Median home value: $667,100 (Idaho: $331,600)
  • Population: 3,584
  • No. of towns in Idaho considered: 89

Illinois: Winnetka

Source: UrAveragePhotographer / Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $458,988 (Illinois: $108,873)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 89.6% (Illinois: 36.7%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7% (Illinois: 5.9%)
  • Median home value: $1,192,600 (Illinois: $239,100)
  • Population: 12,607
  • No. of towns in Illinois considered: 616

Indiana: Meridian Hills

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $315,086 (Indiana: $88,805)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 78.1% (Indiana: 28.2%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7% (Indiana: 4.5%)
  • Median home value: $648,400 (Indiana: $183,600)
  • Population: 1,745
  • No. of towns in Indiana considered: 314

Iowa: University Heights

University Heights IA Melrose triangle by American007
University Heights IA Melrose triangle (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by American007
  • Avg. household income: $177,971 (Iowa: $92,053)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 87.8% (Iowa: 30.3%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.6% (Iowa: 3.8%)
  • Median home value: $379,000 (Iowa: $181,600)
  • Population: 1,353
  • No. of towns in Iowa considered: 264

Kansas: Mission Hills

Mission Hills... by Iknowthegoods
Mission Hills... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Iknowthegoods
  • Avg. household income: $483,849 (Kansas: $94,263)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 88.1% (Kansas: 34.7%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.5% (Kansas: 4.0%)
  • Median home value: $1,159,900 (Kansas: $189,300)
  • Population: 3,567
  • No. of towns in Kansas considered: 187

Kentucky: Anchorage

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. household income: $314,691 (Kentucky: $83,093)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 79.5% (Kentucky: 26.5%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.1% (Kentucky: 5.1%)
  • Median home value: $749,000 (Kentucky: $177,000)
  • Population: 2,419
  • No. of towns in Kentucky considered: 234

Louisiana: Des Allemands

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. household income: $168,016 (Louisiana: $83,169)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.1% (Louisiana: 26.1%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7% (Louisiana: 6.5%)
  • Median home value: $142,400 (Louisiana: $198,300)
  • Population: 2,340
  • No. of towns in Louisiana considered: 255

Maine: Falmouth Foreside

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. household income: $241,544 (Maine: $91,599)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 82.2% (Maine: 34.1%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8% (Maine: 4.0%)
  • Median home value: $617,100 (Maine: $244,800)
  • Population: 2,022
  • No. of towns in Maine considered: 101

Maryland: Chevy Chase Village

Chevy Chase Village town building MD by G. Edward Johnson
Chevy Chase Village town building MD (CC BY 4.0) by G. Edward Johnson
  • Avg. household income: $524,519 (Maryland: $129,642)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 95.6% (Maryland: 42.2%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.5% (Maryland: 5.1%)
  • Median home value: $2,000,001 (Maryland: $380,500)
  • Population: 1,885
  • No. of towns in Maryland considered: 278

Massachusetts: Dover

Dover, Massachusetts by Doug Kerr
Dover, Massachusetts (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Avg. household income: $484,787 (Massachusetts: $134,568)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.3% (Massachusetts: 45.9%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.9% (Massachusetts: 5.3%)
  • Median home value: $1,178,500 (Massachusetts: $483,900)
  • Population: 2,512
  • No. of towns in Massachusetts considered: 159

Michigan: Orchard Lake Village

Orchard Lake Village by OmidGul
Orchard Lake Village ((CC BY-SA 4.0)) by OmidGul
  • Avg. household income: $356,177 (Michigan: $92,835)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.2% (Michigan: 31.1%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6% (Michigan: 6.0%)
  • Median home value: $767,900 (Michigan: $201,100)
  • Population: 2,342
  • No. of towns in Michigan considered: 386

Minnesota: Deephaven

Source: nikitsin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $333,727 (Minnesota: $111,341)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 77.5% (Minnesota: 38.2%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.4% (Minnesota: 4.0%)
  • Median home value: $791,700 (Minnesota: $286,800)
  • Population: 3,852
  • No. of towns in Minnesota considered: 320

Mississippi: Mantachie

Source: The best photo is earned / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $151,747 (Mississippi: $74,149)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.0% (Mississippi: 23.9%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2% (Mississippi: 6.4%)
  • Median home value: $126,600 (Mississippi: $151,000)
  • Population: 1,803
  • No. of towns in Mississippi considered: 179

Missouri: Ladue

Source: Westhoff / E+ via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $405,058 (Missouri: $89,952)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 84.9% (Missouri: 31.2%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.3% (Missouri: 4.3%)
  • Median home value: $938,300 (Missouri: $199,400)
  • Population: 8,934
  • No. of towns in Missouri considered: 347

Montana: Helena Valley Northeast

Sleeping Giant 2010 by Montanabw
Sleeping Giant 2010 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Montanabw
  • Avg. household income: $170,943 (Montana: $90,142)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.5% (Montana: 34.0%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.5% (Montana: 3.9%)
  • Median home value: $460,500 (Montana: $305,700)
  • Population: 4,245
  • No. of towns in Montana considered: 90

Nebraska: Papillion

Papillion, Nebraska Municipal Building by Atomic Energy505
Papillion, Nebraska Municipal Building (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Atomic Energy505
  • Avg. household income: $127,561 (Nebraska: $95,547)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.0% (Nebraska: 33.5%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.6% (Nebraska: 3.1%)
  • Median home value: $269,600 (Nebraska: $205,600)
  • Population: 24,016
  • No. of towns in Nebraska considered: 107

Nevada: Incline Village

Source: Wirestock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $236,787 (Nevada: $97,955)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.9% (Nevada: 26.5%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5% (Nevada: 7.0%)
  • Median home value: $1,199,700 (Nevada: $373,800)
  • Population: 9,163
  • No. of towns in Nevada considered: 52

New Hampshire: Hanover

Source: Jorisvo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $193,451 (New Hampshire: $118,118)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 88.5% (New Hampshire: 39.0%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5% (New Hampshire: 3.6%)
  • Median home value: $652,200 (New Hampshire: $337,100)
  • Population: 8,234
  • No. of towns in New Hampshire considered: 58

New Jersey: Short Hills

Downtown Short Hills by Daniel Case
Downtown Short Hills (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Daniel Case
  • Avg. household income: $481,717 (New Jersey: $135,170)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 89.3% (New Jersey: 42.3%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8% (New Jersey: 6.2%)
  • Median home value: $1,563,100 (New Jersey: $401,400)
  • Population: 14,448
  • No. of towns in New Jersey considered: 504

New Mexico: Las Campanas

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $271,639 (New Mexico: $81,035)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 72.6% (New Mexico: 29.1%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4% (New Mexico: 6.1%)
  • Median home value: $1,347,400 (New Mexico: $216,000)
  • Population: 1,521
  • No. of towns in New Mexico considered: 148

New York: Brookville

Source: 30484128@N03 / Flickr
  • Avg. household income: $617,235 (New York: $120,883)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 79.1% (New York: 38.8%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7% (New York: 6.2%)
  • Median home value: $2,000,001 (New York: $384,100)
  • Population: 2,988
  • No. of towns in New York considered: 781

North Carolina: Biltmore Forest

Source: blightylad-infocus / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $331,074 (North Carolina: $92,878)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 80.4% (North Carolina: 33.9%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.4% (North Carolina: 5.0%)
  • Median home value: $1,174,200 (North Carolina: $234,900)
  • Population: 1,700
  • No. of towns in North Carolina considered: 407

North Dakota: Horace

Horace, North Dakota by Andrew Filer
Horace, North Dakota (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrew Filer
  • Avg. household income: $188,124 (North Dakota: $97,221)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.8% (North Dakota: 31.4%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.6% (North Dakota: 2.9%)
  • Median home value: $428,300 (North Dakota: $232,500)
  • Population: 3,464
  • No. of towns in North Dakota considered: 48

Ohio: The Village of Indian Hill

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Avg. household income: $399,251 (Ohio: $90,958)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 75.8% (Ohio: 30.4%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.6% (Ohio: 5.0%)
  • Median home value: $1,102,600 (Ohio: $183,300)
  • Population: 6,051
  • No. of towns in Ohio considered: 625

Oklahoma: Nichols Hills

City of Nichols Hills Town Hall by Popsiclecrawfish
City of Nichols Hills Town Hall (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Popsiclecrawfish
  • Avg. household income: $340,956 (Oklahoma: $84,402)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 77.2% (Oklahoma: 27.3%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.3% (Oklahoma: 4.8%)
  • Median home value: $875,000 (Oklahoma: $170,500)
  • Population: 3,854
  • No. of towns in Oklahoma considered: 226

Oregon: Dunthorpe

The Bishops Close Dunthorpe Oregon by Tedder
The Bishops Close Dunthorpe Oregon (CC BY 3.0) by Tedder
  • Avg. household income: $449,633 (Oregon: $103,330)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 80.9% (Oregon: 35.5%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.2% (Oregon: 5.5%)
  • Median home value: $1,508,300 (Oregon: $423,100)
  • Population: 1,767
  • No. of towns in Oregon considered: 202

Pennsylvania: Villanova

Source: cjmckendry / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $410,270 (Pennsylvania: $100,837)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 88.3% (Pennsylvania: 33.8%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5% (Pennsylvania: 5.4%)
  • Median home value: $876,900 (Pennsylvania: $226,200)
  • Population: 8,081
  • No. of towns in Pennsylvania considered: 956

Rhode Island: Charlestown

BABCOCK HOUSE, CHARLESTOWN, WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI by JERRYE &amp; ROY KLOTZ, M.D.
BABCOCK HOUSE, CHARLESTOWN, WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI (CC BY-SA 4.0) by JERRYE &amp; ROY KLOTZ, M.D.
  • Avg. household income: $165,663 (Rhode Island: $106,511)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.7% (Rhode Island: 36.3%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.2% (Rhode Island: 5.8%)
  • Median home value: $496,200 (Rhode Island: $343,100)
  • Population: 1,702
  • No. of towns in Rhode Island considered: 21

South Carolina: Kiawah Island

Source: KathyKafka / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $371,032 (South Carolina: $88,488)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.9% (South Carolina: 30.6%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8% (South Carolina: 5.1%)
  • Median home value: $1,423,900 (South Carolina: $216,200)
  • Population: 2,130
  • No. of towns in South Carolina considered: 246

South Dakota: Dakota Dunes

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $184,206 (South Dakota: $90,706)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.5% (South Dakota: 30.4%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.8% (South Dakota: 3.1%)
  • Median home value: $437,200 (South Dakota: $219,500)
  • Population: 3,997
  • No. of towns in South Dakota considered: 75

Tennessee: Belle Meade

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $487,916 (Tennessee: $89,267)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 88.3% (Tennessee: 29.7%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.0% (Tennessee: 5.0%)
  • Median home value: $2,000,001 (Tennessee: $232,100)
  • Population: 2,933
  • No. of towns in Tennessee considered: 273

Texas: Westlake

Denton County Courthouse, Dent... by Nicolas Henderson
Denton County Courthouse, Dent... (CC BY 2.0) by Nicolas Henderson
  • Avg. household income: $543,825 (Texas: $102,197)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 71.7% (Texas: 32.3%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.4% (Texas: 5.2%)
  • Median home value: $2,000,001 (Texas: $238,000)
  • Population: 1,300
  • No. of towns in Texas considered: 901

Utah: East Basin

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $290,538 (Utah: $111,416)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 71.1% (Utah: 36.1%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.3% (Utah: 3.3%)
  • Median home value: $987,000 (Utah: $408,500)
  • Population: 3,646
  • No. of towns in Utah considered: 134

Vermont: Woodstock

Woodstock Inn and Resort by Sultry/sulky/silly
Woodstock Inn and Resort (CC BY 2.0) by Sultry/sulky/silly
  • Avg. household income: $139,811 (Vermont: $97,810)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.8% (Vermont: 41.7%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: N/A (Vermont: 3.8%)
  • Median home value: $605,800 (Vermont: $272,400)
  • Population: 1,033
  • No. of towns in Vermont considered: 47

Virginia: Great Falls

Source: traveler1116 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $373,735 (Virginia: $120,553)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 84.5% (Virginia: 41.0%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3% (Virginia: 4.3%)
  • Median home value: $1,246,100 (Virginia: $339,800)
  • Population: 14,968
  • No. of towns in Virginia considered: 341

Washington: Clyde Hill

King County Courthouse and King County by Joe Mabel
King County Courthouse and King County (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Joe Mabel
  • Avg. household income: $483,738 (Washington: $122,880)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 75.3% (Washington: 38.0%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2% (Washington: 4.9%)
  • Median home value: $2,000,001 (Washington: $473,400)
  • Population: 3,108
  • No. of towns in Washington considered: 346

West Virginia: Shenandoah Junction

Source: Brenda Kean / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $168,972 (West Virginia: $75,575)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.7% (West Virginia: 22.7%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: N/A (West Virginia: 6.0%)
  • Median home value: $160,700 (West Virginia: $145,800)
  • Population: 1,205
  • No. of towns in West Virginia considered: 145

Wisconsin: River Hills

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. household income: $320,733 (Wisconsin: $94,995)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 77.4% (Wisconsin: 32.0%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.4% (Wisconsin: 3.4%)
  • Median home value: $677,300 (Wisconsin: $231,400)
  • Population: 1,530
  • No. of towns in Wisconsin considered: 354

Wyoming: Hoback

Hoback Ranches, Wyoming by Sarah Nichols
Hoback Ranches, Wyoming (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Sarah Nichols
  • Avg. household income: $234,774 (Wyoming: $94,901)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.9% (Wyoming: 29.0%)
  • 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.2% (Wyoming: 3.8%)
  • Median home value: $1,125,000 (Wyoming: $269,900)
  • Population: 1,874
  • No. of towns in Wyoming considered: 52

