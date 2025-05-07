In Parts of Texas Middle‑Class Starts at $31,666—$15K Less Than An Average New‑Car Today fizkes / Shutterstock.com

The term “middle-class” is often used in reference to a distinct, but amorphous socioeconomic demographic group in the United States. While there is a general popular consensus of who belongs to the American middle class, there is no concrete, universally accepted definition.

Key Points The term middle-class has no precise, widely accepted definition, and, as a result, household income is commonly used as a proxy for middle class status.

But, because both the cost of living, and what is considered a typical income, can vary across the United States, the middle class in some U.S. cities are far poorer than the middle class in others.

If you’re ready to make the leap from middle class to upper, there is no better path than to meet with a financial advisor and see if you’re on the right path. It only takes a few minutes, and is completely free. Click here to get started now.

Broadly speaking, members of the American middle class are commonly thought of as white-collar professionals or small business owners, often with at least some level of college education. Members of the American middle class are typically able to meet their financial obligations with money left over for discretionary purchases and retirement savings. Both a social and economic pillar in the United States, middle class households offer a reliable market for goods and services, labor that drives entrepreneurship and innovation, and tax revenue that sustains public services. (Here is a look at the five most common ways Americans move from poor to middle class.)

These hallmark indicators are subject to a multitude of exceptions, however, and while perhaps useful in determining middle-class status at the individual level, lose their utility when assessing broad populations. Partially as a result, income is often used as a proximate middle-class signifier. The Pew Research Center, for example, considers those households earning between two-thirds and double the national median household income to be middle class, accounting for household size.

Using an approximation of this formula, any American household earning between $51,813 to $155,438 per year would be considered middle class. However, because both incomes and consumer prices vary widely across the United States, what might be considered a middle-class income in some cities, may fall short of the middle-income threshold in others. And in some parts of the country, the household income necessary for attaining middle-class status is far lower than in others.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city with the poorest middle class in each state. We reviewed the median household income in every U.S. metro area and, using regional price parity data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, adjusted that figure for the average cost of living across the metro areas within a respective state. We then multiplied that figure by 66.6% to determine the lower limit of a middle income, and multiplied it by two to identify the upper limit. For each state, listed in alphabetical order, we identified the city with the lowest middle-class income threshold.

It is important to note that four states — Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont — are home to only one metropolitan area. As a result, the listed city in these states ranks on this list by default only.

Among the 50 metro areas on this list, the minimum income threshold for a household to be considered middle-class ranges from as low as $31,666 up to $63,788. As a rule, the lower the median household income in a given city, the lower the middle-income threshold. While there are some notable exceptions, in many cases, the cities on this list with poorer middle class populations also tend to be in states that also have a relatively low-income middle class. (Here is a look at what will happen if the middle-class fades away.)

These are the cities in every state with the poorest middle class.

Why It Matters

shisu_ka / Shutterstock.com

The American middle-class are generally understood as a socioeconomic group that falls somewhere between the working and upper classes. Due to the relative nature of the term, however, what may be considered a low income household in some U.S. cities, may fall squarely within the middle-class of others. As a result, middle-class status can depend not only on income, but also on where you live — and in some parts of the country, middle class incomes can be far lower than in others.

Alabama: Anniston-Oxford

Allard1 / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $36,753 – $110,258

$36,753 – $110,258 Middle income range for households statewide: $45,622 – $136,866

$45,622 – $136,866 Median household income in metro area: $50,780 ($55,129 cost of living adjusted)

$50,780 ($55,129 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $62,212 — 7th lowest of 50 states ($68,433 cost of living adjusted — 7th lowest of 50 states)

$62,212 — 7th lowest of 50 states ($68,433 cost of living adjusted — 7th lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Alabama: 10.0% lower than average (8.56% lower than average in Alabama metro areas)

10.0% lower than average (8.56% lower than average in Alabama metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Alabama: 12

Alaska: Fairbanks-College

lippyjr / Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $55,501 – $166,503

$55,501 – $166,503 Middle income range for households statewide: $56,772 – $170,317

$56,772 – $170,317 Median household income in metro area: $86,391 ($83,252 cost of living adjusted)

$86,391 ($83,252 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $86,631 — 12th highest of 50 states ($85,158 cost of living adjusted — 13th highest of 50 states)

$86,631 — 12th highest of 50 states ($85,158 cost of living adjusted — 13th highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Alaska: 1.7% higher than average (3.63% higher than average in Alaska metro areas)

1.7% higher than average (3.63% higher than average in Alaska metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Alaska: 2

Arizona: Sierra Vista-Douglas

razyph / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $34,001 – $102,003

$34,001 – $102,003 Middle income range for households statewide: $50,976 – $152,929

$50,976 – $152,929 Median household income in metro area: $52,025 ($51,002 cost of living adjusted)

$52,025 ($51,002 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $77,315 — 20th highest of 50 states ($76,465 cost of living adjusted — 21st lowest of 50 states)

$77,315 — 20th highest of 50 states ($76,465 cost of living adjusted — 21st lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Arizona: 1.1% higher than average (1.97% higher than average in Arizona metro areas)

1.1% higher than average (1.97% higher than average in Arizona metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Arizona: 7

Arkansas: Hot Springs

Middle income range for households in metro area: $38,882 – $116,645

$38,882 – $116,645 Middle income range for households statewide: $44,416 – $133,249

$44,416 – $133,249 Median household income in metro area: $52,275 ($58,323 cost of living adjusted)

$52,275 ($58,323 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $58,700 — 4th lowest of 50 states ($66,625 cost of living adjusted — 4th lowest of 50 states)

$58,700 — 4th lowest of 50 states ($66,625 cost of living adjusted — 4th lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Arkansas: 13.5% lower than average (11.57% lower than average in Arkansas metro areas)

13.5% lower than average (11.57% lower than average in Arkansas metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Arkansas: 5

California: Merced

DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $33,475 – $100,425

$33,475 – $100,425 Middle income range for households statewide: $55,657 – $166,971

$55,657 – $166,971 Median household income in metro area: $57,570 ($50,213 cost of living adjusted)

$57,570 ($50,213 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $95,521 — 5th highest of 50 states ($83,485 cost of living adjusted — 16th highest of 50 states)

$95,521 — 5th highest of 50 states ($83,485 cost of living adjusted — 16th highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in California: 12.6% higher than average (12.78% higher than average in California metro areas)

12.6% higher than average (12.78% higher than average in California metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in California: 25

Colorado: Grand Junction

Adventure_Photo / E+ via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $42,238 – $126,714

$42,238 – $126,714 Middle income range for households statewide: $61,073 – $183,220

$61,073 – $183,220 Median household income in metro area: $64,722 ($63,357 cost of living adjusted)

$64,722 ($63,357 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $92,911 — 9th highest of 50 states ($91,610 cost of living adjusted — 5th highest of 50 states)

$92,911 — 9th highest of 50 states ($91,610 cost of living adjusted — 5th highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Colorado: 1.4% higher than average (2.11% higher than average in Colorado metro areas)

1.4% higher than average (2.11% higher than average in Colorado metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Colorado: 7

Connecticut: New Haven

enfi / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $51,725 – $155,175

$51,725 – $155,175 Middle income range for households statewide: $58,849 – $176,547

$58,849 – $176,547 Median household income in metro area: $80,733 ($77,588 cost of living adjusted)

$80,733 ($77,588 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $91,665 — 10th highest of 50 states ($88,273 cost of living adjusted — 8th highest of 50 states)

$91,665 — 10th highest of 50 states ($88,273 cost of living adjusted — 8th highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Connecticut: 3.7% higher than average (3.90% higher than average in Connecticut metro areas)

3.7% higher than average (3.90% higher than average in Connecticut metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Connecticut: 5

Delaware: Dover

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $48,970 – $146,909

$48,970 – $146,909 Middle income range for households statewide: $54,620 – $163,861

$54,620 – $163,861 Median household income in metro area: $72,910 ($73,455 cost of living adjusted)

$72,910 ($73,455 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $81,361 — 16th highest of 50 states ($81,931 cost of living adjusted — 17th highest of 50 states)

$81,361 — 16th highest of 50 states ($81,931 cost of living adjusted — 17th highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Delaware: 0.7% lower than average (0.75% lower than average in Delaware metro areas)

0.7% lower than average (0.75% lower than average in Delaware metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Delaware: 1

Florida: Sebring

Middle income range for households in metro area: $32,842 – $98,526

$32,842 – $98,526 Middle income range for households statewide: $47,163 – $141,490

$47,163 – $141,490 Median household income in metro area: $51,165 ($49,263 cost of living adjusted)

$51,165 ($49,263 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $73,311 — 21st lowest of 50 states ($70,745 cost of living adjusted — 9th lowest of 50 states)

$73,311 — 21st lowest of 50 states ($70,745 cost of living adjusted — 9th lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Florida: 3.5% higher than average (3.72% higher than average in Florida metro areas)

3.5% higher than average (3.72% higher than average in Florida metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Florida: 22

Georgia: Albany

Kofi A. Oliver Photography 2024 / Moment via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $35,959 – $107,877

$35,959 – $107,877 Middle income range for households statewide: $51,397 – $154,190

$51,397 – $154,190 Median household income in metro area: $53,056 ($53,938 cost of living adjusted)

$53,056 ($53,938 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $74,632 — 25th highest of 50 states ($77,095 cost of living adjusted — 22nd lowest of 50 states)

$74,632 — 25th highest of 50 states ($77,095 cost of living adjusted — 22nd lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Georgia: 3.3% lower than average (1.66% lower than average in Georgia metro areas)

3.3% lower than average (1.66% lower than average in Georgia metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Georgia: 14

Hawaii: Kahului-Wailuku

7Michael / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $50,397 – $151,191

$50,397 – $151,191 Middle income range for households statewide: $58,083 – $174,249

$58,083 – $174,249 Median household income in metro area: $83,691 ($75,596 cost of living adjusted)

$83,691 ($75,596 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $95,322 — 6th highest of 50 states ($87,124 cost of living adjusted — 9th highest of 50 states)

$95,322 — 6th highest of 50 states ($87,124 cost of living adjusted — 9th highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Hawaii: 8.6% higher than average (9.67% higher than average in Hawaii metro areas)

8.6% higher than average (9.67% higher than average in Hawaii metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Hawaii: 2

Idaho: Twin Falls

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $47,286 – $141,858

$47,286 – $141,858 Middle income range for households statewide: $54,258 – $162,774

$54,258 – $162,774 Median household income in metro area: $66,078 ($70,929 cost of living adjusted)

$66,078 ($70,929 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $74,942 — 24th highest of 50 states ($81,387 cost of living adjusted — 19th highest of 50 states)

$74,942 — 24th highest of 50 states ($81,387 cost of living adjusted — 19th highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Idaho: 8.6% lower than average (7.34% lower than average in Idaho metro areas)

8.6% lower than average (7.34% lower than average in Idaho metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Idaho: 6

Illinois: Decatur

Westhoff / E+ via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $38,767 – $116,300

$38,767 – $116,300 Middle income range for households statewide: $54,126 – $162,379

$54,126 – $162,379 Median household income in metro area: $58,297 ($58,150 cost of living adjusted)

$58,297 ($58,150 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $80,306 — 18th highest of 50 states ($81,189 cost of living adjusted — 20th highest of 50 states)

$80,306 — 18th highest of 50 states ($81,189 cost of living adjusted — 20th highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Illinois: 1.1% lower than average (0.25% higher than average in Illinois metro areas)

1.1% lower than average (0.25% higher than average in Illinois metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Illinois: 8

Indiana: Terre Haute

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $36,250 – $108,751

$36,250 – $108,751 Middle income range for households statewide: $49,931 – $149,792

$49,931 – $149,792 Median household income in metro area: $50,992 ($54,375 cost of living adjusted)

$50,992 ($54,375 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $69,477 — 14th lowest of 50 states ($74,896 cost of living adjusted — 15th lowest of 50 states)

$69,477 — 14th lowest of 50 states ($74,896 cost of living adjusted — 15th lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Indiana: 7.8% lower than average (6.64% lower than average in Indiana metro areas)

7.8% lower than average (6.64% lower than average in Indiana metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Indiana: 12

Iowa: Waterloo-Cedar Falls

davidwilson1949 / Flickr

Middle income range for households in metro area: $45,323 – $135,969

$45,323 – $135,969 Middle income range for households statewide: $52,956 – $158,867

$52,956 – $158,867 Median household income in metro area: $62,381 ($67,985 cost of living adjusted)

$62,381 ($67,985 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $71,433 — 18th lowest of 50 states ($79,433 cost of living adjusted — 23rd highest of 50 states)

$71,433 — 18th lowest of 50 states ($79,433 cost of living adjusted — 23rd highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Iowa: 11.2% lower than average (8.98% lower than average in Iowa metro areas)

11.2% lower than average (8.98% lower than average in Iowa metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Iowa: 8

Kansas: Manhattan

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $45,481 – $136,444

$45,481 – $136,444 Middle income range for households statewide: $51,578 – $154,733

$51,578 – $154,733 Median household income in metro area: $63,033 ($68,222 cost of living adjusted)

$63,033 ($68,222 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $70,333 — 15th lowest of 50 states ($77,366 cost of living adjusted — 23rd lowest of 50 states)

$70,333 — 15th lowest of 50 states ($77,366 cost of living adjusted — 23rd lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Kansas: 10.0% lower than average (8.23% lower than average in Kansas metro areas)

10.0% lower than average (8.23% lower than average in Kansas metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Kansas: 4

Kentucky: Bowling Green

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $43,312 – $129,937

$43,312 – $129,937 Middle income range for households statewide: $44,616 – $133,848

$44,616 – $133,848 Median household income in metro area: $60,620 ($64,968 cost of living adjusted)

$60,620 ($64,968 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $61,118 — 5th lowest of 50 states ($66,924 cost of living adjusted — 5th lowest of 50 states)

$61,118 — 5th lowest of 50 states ($66,924 cost of living adjusted — 5th lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Kentucky: 9.5% lower than average (7.17% lower than average in Kentucky metro areas)

9.5% lower than average (7.17% lower than average in Kentucky metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Kentucky: 6

Louisiana: Monroe

wellesenterprises / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $37,141 – $111,422

$37,141 – $111,422 Middle income range for households statewide: $43,361 – $130,084

$43,361 – $130,084 Median household income in metro area: $50,286 ($55,711 cost of living adjusted)

$50,286 ($55,711 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $58,229 — 3rd lowest of 50 states ($65,042 cost of living adjusted — 3rd lowest of 50 states)

$58,229 — 3rd lowest of 50 states ($65,042 cost of living adjusted — 3rd lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Louisiana: 11.7% lower than average (10.79% lower than average in Louisiana metro areas)

11.7% lower than average (10.79% lower than average in Louisiana metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Louisiana: 10

Maine: Lewiston-Auburn

Ray Tan / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $41,733 – $125,199

$41,733 – $125,199 Middle income range for households statewide: $50,581 – $151,743

$50,581 – $151,743 Median household income in metro area: $63,404 ($62,599 cost of living adjusted)

$63,404 ($62,599 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $73,733 — 22nd lowest of 50 states ($75,871 cost of living adjusted — 19th lowest of 50 states)

$73,733 — 22nd lowest of 50 states ($75,871 cost of living adjusted — 19th lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Maine: 2.9% lower than average (1.27% higher than average in Maine metro areas)

2.9% lower than average (1.27% higher than average in Maine metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Maine: 3

Maryland: Salisbury

Middle income range for households in metro area: $45,015 – $135,046

$45,015 – $135,046 Middle income range for households statewide: $63,154 – $189,462

$63,154 – $189,462 Median household income in metro area: $70,528 ($67,523 cost of living adjusted)

$70,528 ($67,523 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $98,678 — 3rd highest of 50 states ($94,731 cost of living adjusted — 2nd highest of 50 states)

$98,678 — 3rd highest of 50 states ($94,731 cost of living adjusted — 2nd highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Maryland: 4.0% higher than average (4.26% higher than average in Maryland metro areas)

4.0% higher than average (4.26% higher than average in Maryland metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Maryland: 4

Massachusetts: Springfield

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $40,989 – $122,968

$40,989 – $122,968 Middle income range for households statewide: $61,113 – $183,339

$61,113 – $183,339 Median household income in metro area: $66,997 ($61,484 cost of living adjusted)

$66,997 ($61,484 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $99,858 — the highest of 50 states ($91,670 cost of living adjusted — 4th highest of 50 states)

$99,858 — the highest of 50 states ($91,670 cost of living adjusted — 4th highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Massachusetts: 8.2% higher than average (8.23% higher than average in Massachusetts metro areas)

8.2% higher than average (8.23% higher than average in Massachusetts metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Massachusetts: 6

Michigan: Battle Creek

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $39,947 – $119,840

$39,947 – $119,840 Middle income range for households statewide: $48,797 – $146,391

$48,797 – $146,391 Median household income in metro area: $57,514 ($59,920 cost of living adjusted)

$57,514 ($59,920 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $69,183 — 13th lowest of 50 states ($73,196 cost of living adjusted — 12th lowest of 50 states)

$69,183 — 13th lowest of 50 states ($73,196 cost of living adjusted — 12th lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Michigan: 5.8% lower than average (4.18% lower than average in Michigan metro areas)

5.8% lower than average (4.18% lower than average in Michigan metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Michigan: 15

Minnesota: Mankato

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $45,186 – $135,558

$45,186 – $135,558 Middle income range for households statewide: $57,632 – $172,895

$57,632 – $172,895 Median household income in metro area: $69,016 ($67,779 cost of living adjusted)

$69,016 ($67,779 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $85,086 — 13th highest of 50 states ($86,447 cost of living adjusted — 11th highest of 50 states)

$85,086 — 13th highest of 50 states ($86,447 cost of living adjusted — 11th highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Minnesota: 1.6% lower than average (1.79% higher than average in Minnesota metro areas)

1.6% lower than average (1.79% higher than average in Minnesota metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Minnesota: 5

Mississippi: Hattiesburg

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $40,355 – $121,065

$40,355 – $121,065 Middle income range for households statewide: $40,725 – $122,174

$40,725 – $122,174 Median household income in metro area: $55,336 ($60,533 cost of living adjusted)

$55,336 ($60,533 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $54,203 — the lowest of 50 states ($61,087 cost of living adjusted — the lowest of 50 states)

$54,203 — the lowest of 50 states ($61,087 cost of living adjusted — the lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Mississippi: 12.7% lower than average (9.39% lower than average in Mississippi metro areas)

12.7% lower than average (9.39% lower than average in Mississippi metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Mississippi: 3

Missouri: Joplin

Michael Munster / Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $40,955 – $122,865

$40,955 – $122,865 Middle income range for households statewide: $49,444 – $148,331

$49,444 – $148,331 Median household income in metro area: $57,887 ($61,433 cost of living adjusted)

$57,887 ($61,433 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $68,545 — 12th lowest of 50 states ($74,166 cost of living adjusted — 14th lowest of 50 states)

$68,545 — 12th lowest of 50 states ($74,166 cost of living adjusted — 14th lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Missouri: 8.2% lower than average (6.13% lower than average in Missouri metro areas)

8.2% lower than average (6.13% lower than average in Missouri metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Missouri: 8

Montana: Great Falls

Middle income range for households in metro area: $48,115 – $144,345

$48,115 – $144,345 Middle income range for households statewide: $51,829 – $155,486

$51,829 – $155,486 Median household income in metro area: $66,454 ($72,172 cost of living adjusted)

$66,454 ($72,172 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $70,804 — 17th lowest of 50 states ($77,743 cost of living adjusted — 24th lowest of 50 states)

$70,804 — 17th lowest of 50 states ($77,743 cost of living adjusted — 24th lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Montana: 9.8% lower than average (8.61% lower than average in Montana metro areas)

9.8% lower than average (8.61% lower than average in Montana metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Montana: 5

Nebraska: Grand Island

Cheri Alguire / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $50,879 – $152,638

$50,879 – $152,638 Middle income range for households statewide: $54,500 – $163,501

$54,500 – $163,501 Median household income in metro area: $70,919 ($76,319 cost of living adjusted)

$70,919 ($76,319 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $74,590 — 24th lowest of 50 states ($81,751 cost of living adjusted — 18th highest of 50 states)

$74,590 — 24th lowest of 50 states ($81,751 cost of living adjusted — 18th highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Nebraska: 9.6% lower than average (7.61% lower than average in Nebraska metro areas)

9.6% lower than average (7.61% lower than average in Nebraska metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Nebraska: 3

Nevada: Carson City

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $50,013 – $150,039

$50,013 – $150,039 Middle income range for households statewide: $52,437 – $157,310

$52,437 – $157,310 Median household income in metro area: $73,077 ($75,019 cost of living adjusted)

$73,077 ($75,019 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $76,364 — 22nd highest of 50 states ($78,655 cost of living adjusted — 25th highest of 50 states)

$76,364 — 22nd highest of 50 states ($78,655 cost of living adjusted — 25th highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Nevada: 3.0% lower than average (2.66% lower than average in Nevada metro areas)

3.0% lower than average (2.66% lower than average in Nevada metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Nevada: 3

New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $63,788 – $191,364

$63,788 – $191,364 Middle income range for households statewide: $61,137 – $183,411

$61,137 – $183,411 Median household income in metro area: $103,727 ($95,682 cost of living adjusted)

$103,727 ($95,682 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $96,838 — 4th highest of 50 states ($91,706 cost of living adjusted — 3rd highest of 50 states)

$96,838 — 4th highest of 50 states ($91,706 cost of living adjusted — 3rd highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in New Hampshire: 5.3% higher than average (7.76% higher than average in New Hampshire metro areas)

5.3% higher than average (7.76% higher than average in New Hampshire metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in New Hampshire: 1

New Jersey: Vineland

shakzu / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $39,428 – $118,284

$39,428 – $118,284 Middle income range for households statewide: $60,600 – $181,801

$60,600 – $181,801 Median household income in metro area: $64,908 ($59,142 cost of living adjusted)

$64,908 ($59,142 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $99,781 — 2nd highest of 50 states ($90,900 cost of living adjusted — 6th highest of 50 states)

$99,781 — 2nd highest of 50 states ($90,900 cost of living adjusted — 6th highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in New Jersey: 8.9% higher than average (8.88% higher than average in New Jersey metro areas)

8.9% higher than average (8.88% higher than average in New Jersey metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in New Jersey: 3

New Mexico: Las Cruces

SWInsider / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $40,600 – $121,800

$40,600 – $121,800 Middle income range for households statewide: $45,497 – $136,491

$45,497 – $136,491 Median household income in metro area: $56,451 ($60,900 cost of living adjusted)

$56,451 ($60,900 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $62,268 — 8th lowest of 50 states ($68,246 cost of living adjusted — 6th lowest of 50 states)

$62,268 — 8th lowest of 50 states ($68,246 cost of living adjusted — 6th lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in New Mexico: 9.6% lower than average (7.88% lower than average in New Mexico metro areas)

9.6% lower than average (7.88% lower than average in New Mexico metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in New Mexico: 4

New York: Elmira

Middle income range for households in metro area: $36,289 – $108,867

$36,289 – $108,867 Middle income range for households statewide: $50,571 – $151,712

$50,571 – $151,712 Median household income in metro area: $59,617 ($54,433 cost of living adjusted)

$59,617 ($54,433 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $82,095 — 15th highest of 50 states ($75,856 cost of living adjusted — 18th lowest of 50 states)

$82,095 — 15th highest of 50 states ($75,856 cost of living adjusted — 18th lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in New York: 7.6% higher than average (8.69% higher than average in New York metro areas)

7.6% higher than average (8.69% higher than average in New York metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in New York: 13

North Carolina: Goldsboro

Middle income range for households in metro area: $38,704 – $116,113

$38,704 – $116,113 Middle income range for households statewide: $49,988 – $149,963

$49,988 – $149,963 Median household income in metro area: $55,461 ($58,057 cost of living adjusted)

$55,461 ($58,057 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $70,804 — 17th lowest of 50 states ($74,981 cost of living adjusted — 16th lowest of 50 states)

$70,804 — 17th lowest of 50 states ($74,981 cost of living adjusted — 16th lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in North Carolina: 5.9% lower than average (4.68% lower than average in North Carolina metro areas)

5.9% lower than average (4.68% lower than average in North Carolina metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in North Carolina: 15

North Dakota: Grand Forks

Middle income range for households in metro area: $52,748 – $158,245

$52,748 – $158,245 Middle income range for households statewide: $56,833 – $170,498

$56,833 – $170,498 Median household income in metro area: $71,529 ($79,123 cost of living adjusted)

$71,529 ($79,123 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $76,525 — 21st highest of 50 states ($85,249 cost of living adjusted — 12th highest of 50 states)

$76,525 — 21st highest of 50 states ($85,249 cost of living adjusted — 12th highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in North Dakota: 11.4% lower than average (10.62% lower than average in North Dakota metro areas)

11.4% lower than average (10.62% lower than average in North Dakota metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in North Dakota: 4

Ohio: Youngstown-Warren

Middle income range for households in metro area: $36,726 – $110,178

$36,726 – $110,178 Middle income range for households statewide: $48,884 – $146,652

$48,884 – $146,652 Median household income in metro area: $51,350 ($55,089 cost of living adjusted)

$51,350 ($55,089 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $67,769 — 10th lowest of 50 states ($73,326 cost of living adjusted — 13th lowest of 50 states)

$67,769 — 10th lowest of 50 states ($73,326 cost of living adjusted — 13th lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Ohio: 8.2% lower than average (7.28% lower than average in Ohio metro areas)

8.2% lower than average (7.28% lower than average in Ohio metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Ohio: 12

Oklahoma: Lawton

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $41,529 – $124,588

$41,529 – $124,588 Middle income range for households statewide: $46,272 – $138,816

$46,272 – $138,816 Median household income in metro area: $56,680 ($62,294 cost of living adjusted)

$56,680 ($62,294 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $62,138 — 6th lowest of 50 states ($69,408 cost of living adjusted — 8th lowest of 50 states)

$62,138 — 6th lowest of 50 states ($69,408 cost of living adjusted — 8th lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Oklahoma: 11.7% lower than average (9.91% lower than average in Oklahoma metro areas)

11.7% lower than average (9.91% lower than average in Oklahoma metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Oklahoma: 4

Oregon: Grants Pass

Joseph Novak from Canton, Mich., USA / Wikimedia Commons

Middle income range for households in metro area: $40,390 – $121,171

$40,390 – $121,171 Middle income range for households statewide: $50,928 – $152,785

$50,928 – $152,785 Median household income in metro area: $64,170 ($60,585 cost of living adjusted)

$64,170 ($60,585 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $80,160 — 19th highest of 50 states ($76,392 cost of living adjusted — 20th lowest of 50 states)

$80,160 — 19th highest of 50 states ($76,392 cost of living adjusted — 20th lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Oregon: 4.7% higher than average (5.59% higher than average in Oregon metro areas)

4.7% higher than average (5.59% higher than average in Oregon metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Oregon: 8

Pennsylvania: Altoona

catnap72 / E+ via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $36,573 – $109,720

$36,573 – $109,720 Middle income range for households statewide: $50,446 – $151,339

$50,446 – $151,339 Median household income in metro area: $54,002 ($54,860 cost of living adjusted)

$54,002 ($54,860 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $73,824 — 23rd lowest of 50 states ($75,670 cost of living adjusted — 17th lowest of 50 states)

$73,824 — 23rd lowest of 50 states ($75,670 cost of living adjusted — 17th lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Pennsylvania: 2.5% lower than average (1.59% lower than average in Pennsylvania metro areas)

2.5% lower than average (1.59% lower than average in Pennsylvania metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Pennsylvania: 16

Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $54,769 – $164,307

$54,769 – $164,307 Middle income range for households statewide: $55,855 – $167,565

$55,855 – $167,565 Median household income in metro area: $83,330 ($82,153 cost of living adjusted)

$83,330 ($82,153 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $84,972 — 14th highest of 50 states ($83,782 cost of living adjusted — 15th highest of 50 states)

$84,972 — 14th highest of 50 states ($83,782 cost of living adjusted — 15th highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Rhode Island: 1.4% higher than average (1.41% higher than average in Rhode Island metro areas)

1.4% higher than average (1.41% higher than average in Rhode Island metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Rhode Island: 1

South Carolina: Florence

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $35,245 – $105,736

$35,245 – $105,736 Middle income range for households statewide: $48,276 – $144,829

$48,276 – $144,829 Median household income in metro area: $49,974 ($52,868 cost of living adjusted)

$49,974 ($52,868 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $67,804 — 11th lowest of 50 states ($72,415 cost of living adjusted — 10th lowest of 50 states)

$67,804 — 11th lowest of 50 states ($72,415 cost of living adjusted — 10th lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in South Carolina: 6.8% lower than average (5.79% lower than average in South Carolina metro areas)

6.8% lower than average (5.79% lower than average in South Carolina metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in South Carolina: 8

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $55,825 – $167,476

$55,825 – $167,476 Middle income range for households statewide: $53,570 – $160,711

$53,570 – $160,711 Median household income in metro area: $76,226 ($83,738 cost of living adjusted)

$76,226 ($83,738 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $71,810 — 19th lowest of 50 states ($80,355 cost of living adjusted — 21st highest of 50 states)

$71,810 — 19th lowest of 50 states ($80,355 cost of living adjusted — 21st highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in South Dakota: 11.9% lower than average (9.86% lower than average in South Dakota metro areas)

11.9% lower than average (9.86% lower than average in South Dakota metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in South Dakota: 2

Tennessee: Kingsport-Bristol

Middle income range for households in metro area: $37,938 – $113,815

$37,938 – $113,815 Middle income range for households statewide: $48,469 – $145,407

$48,469 – $145,407 Median household income in metro area: $53,794 ($56,908 cost of living adjusted)

$53,794 ($56,908 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $67,631 — 9th lowest of 50 states ($72,703 cost of living adjusted — 11th lowest of 50 states)

$67,631 — 9th lowest of 50 states ($72,703 cost of living adjusted — 11th lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Tennessee: 7.5% lower than average (5.79% lower than average in Tennessee metro areas)

7.5% lower than average (5.79% lower than average in Tennessee metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Tennessee: 10

Texas: Eagle Pass

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $31,666 – $94,999

$31,666 – $94,999 Middle income range for households statewide: $51,935 – $155,804

$51,935 – $155,804 Median household income in metro area: $46,657 ($47,500 cost of living adjusted)

$46,657 ($47,500 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $75,780 — 23rd highest of 50 states ($77,902 cost of living adjusted — 25th lowest of 50 states)

$75,780 — 23rd highest of 50 states ($77,902 cost of living adjusted — 25th lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Texas: 2.8% lower than average (1.81% lower than average in Texas metro areas)

2.8% lower than average (1.81% lower than average in Texas metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Texas: 26

Utah: St. George

Middle income range for households in metro area: $53,898 – $161,693

$53,898 – $161,693 Middle income range for households statewide: $65,395 – $196,184

$65,395 – $196,184 Median household income in metro area: $77,480 ($80,847 cost of living adjusted)

$77,480 ($80,847 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $93,421 — 8th highest of 50 states ($98,092 cost of living adjusted — the highest of 50 states)

$93,421 — 8th highest of 50 states ($98,092 cost of living adjusted — the highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Utah: 5.0% lower than average (4.35% lower than average in Utah metro areas)

5.0% lower than average (4.35% lower than average in Utah metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Utah: 5

Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $63,690 – $191,070

$63,690 – $191,070 Middle income range for households statewide: $55,981 – $167,944

$55,981 – $167,944 Median household income in metro area: $95,497 ($95,535 cost of living adjusted)

$95,497 ($95,535 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $81,211 — 17th highest of 50 states ($83,972 cost of living adjusted — 14th highest of 50 states)

$81,211 — 17th highest of 50 states ($83,972 cost of living adjusted — 14th highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Vermont: 3.4% lower than average (0.04% higher than average in Vermont metro areas)

3.4% lower than average (0.04% higher than average in Vermont metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Vermont: 1

Virginia: Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford

Middle income range for households in metro area: $40,010 – $120,030

$40,010 – $120,030 Middle income range for households statewide: $59,534 – $178,603

$59,534 – $178,603 Median household income in metro area: $61,309 ($60,015 cost of living adjusted)

$61,309 ($60,015 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $89,931 — 11th highest of 50 states ($89,301 cost of living adjusted — 7th highest of 50 states)

$89,931 — 11th highest of 50 states ($89,301 cost of living adjusted — 7th highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Virginia: 0.7% higher than average (2.11% higher than average in Virginia metro areas)

0.7% higher than average (2.11% higher than average in Virginia metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Virginia: 9

Washington: Yakima

Middle income range for households in metro area: $41,920 – $125,761

$41,920 – $125,761 Middle income range for households statewide: $57,646 – $172,938

$57,646 – $172,938 Median household income in metro area: $69,525 ($62,880 cost of living adjusted)

$69,525 ($62,880 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $94,605 — 7th highest of 50 states ($86,469 cost of living adjusted — 10th highest of 50 states)

$94,605 — 7th highest of 50 states ($86,469 cost of living adjusted — 10th highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Washington: 8.6% higher than average (9.56% higher than average in Washington metro areas)

8.6% higher than average (9.56% higher than average in Washington metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Washington: 11

West Virginia: Beckley

hkim39 / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $38,110 – $114,330

$38,110 – $114,330 Middle income range for households statewide: $41,103 – $123,309

$41,103 – $123,309 Median household income in metro area: $52,437 ($57,165 cost of living adjusted)

$52,437 ($57,165 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $55,948 — 2nd lowest of 50 states ($61,655 cost of living adjusted — 2nd lowest of 50 states)

$55,948 — 2nd lowest of 50 states ($61,655 cost of living adjusted — 2nd lowest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in West Virginia: 10.2% lower than average (9.02% lower than average in West Virginia metro areas)

10.2% lower than average (9.02% lower than average in West Virginia metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in West Virginia: 7

Wisconsin: Oshkosh-Neenah

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Middle income range for households in metro area: $49,207 – $147,620

$49,207 – $147,620 Middle income range for households statewide: $53,187 – $159,561

$53,187 – $159,561 Median household income in metro area: $69,957 ($73,810 cost of living adjusted)

$69,957 ($73,810 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $74,631 — 25th lowest of 50 states ($79,781 cost of living adjusted — 22nd highest of 50 states)

$74,631 — 25th lowest of 50 states ($79,781 cost of living adjusted — 22nd highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Wisconsin: 6.9% lower than average (5.51% lower than average in Wisconsin metro areas)

6.9% lower than average (5.51% lower than average in Wisconsin metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Wisconsin: 13

Wyoming: Casper

Middle income range for households in metro area: $53,052 – $159,155

$53,052 – $159,155 Middle income range for households statewide: $52,718 – $158,154

$52,718 – $158,154 Median household income in metro area: $73,203 ($79,578 cost of living adjusted)

$73,203 ($79,578 cost of living adjusted) Median household income in state: $72,415 — 20th lowest of 50 states ($79,077 cost of living adjusted — 24th highest of 50 states)

$72,415 — 20th lowest of 50 states ($79,077 cost of living adjusted — 24th highest of 50 states) Avg. cost of living in Wyoming: 9.2% lower than average (8.71% lower than average in Wyoming metro areas)

9.2% lower than average (8.71% lower than average in Wyoming metro areas) Number of metro areas considered in Wyoming: 2

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!