Most Expensive County to Live in Every State fizkes / iStock via Getty Images

The U.S. economy underwent a period of historic inflation in the last five years. While the pace of rising consumer prices has slowed in recent months, Americans across the country are still living with the cumulative effects of pandemic-era inflation. Indeed, the overall cost of living in the United States is now 23.6% higher than it was in February 2020, the month preceding the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Points Historic inflation in the COVID-19 era has driven the cost of living in the United States up by well over 20% in the last half decade.

While rising prices have a direct impact on every American, consumer prices can also vary considerably at the local level — and in every state, there is at least one county where consumers are paying far more than those in other parts of the state for the same goods and services.

Consulting a professional advisor can help you achieve financial security and independence. Click here to get started now.

While no corner of the U.S. has been spared the harm inflicted by surging consumer prices, the overall cost of living can still vary greatly from one community to another. In a coastal area, for example, a home may cost hundreds of thousands of dollars more than the same home would in a different community — just as a typical grocery bill may be considerably lower in upstate New York than in midtown Manhattan.

These price variations are driven, to a large extent, by the laws of supply and demand. The supply of beachfront homes, or those in a top-rated school district, is often more limited than homes in other areas. When these supply constraints coincide with higher demand due to desirable attributes, prices increase.

Across the 50 states, consumer prices range anywhere from about 13.5% less expensive than the national average, to 12.6% more expensive, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. But variations in living costs can be even more pronounced at the local level.

Using data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most expensive county, or county equivalent, in each state. The counties on this list were selected using the latest available data on regional price parity, or RPP, a cost of living index. For additional context, we also included state-level RPP estimates from the BEA. Supplemental data on median household income and median home value are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. State-level ACS data are 1-year estimates, and county-level ACS data are 5-year averages. Due to a reclassification of counties to Planning Regions, local ACS data were not available in the state of Connecticut.

In 34 of the 50 states, the overall cost of living is lower than the national average. At the local level, however, all but 17 states are home to at least one county or county equivalent where the cost of living exceeds the national average.

Even though every county on this list ranks as the most expensive place to live in a given state, variations in the overall cost of living among these places are often great. Mississippi, for example, is one of the least expensive states to live in, and even in Lamar County — Mississippi’s most expensive — consumer prices are still 8.2% lower than they are on average nationwide. By contrast, in San Mateo County, California, the most expensive county in the most expensive state, the cost of living is 27.7% higher than the national average. (Here is a look at the most expensive states to live in.)

Given the relationship between supply and demand laws and overall cost of living, it is perhaps not surprising that, in nearly every county on this list, median household incomes exceed the statewide median — often by tens of thousands of dollars. Relatively high consumer prices in these places are also evidenced, in part, by home values. With only a small handful of exceptions, median home prices are higher in these counties than they are across the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the states where home prices are still going up.)

This is the most expensive county in every state.

Why It Matters

Nodar Chernishev / iStock via Getty Images

For years, the rapidly rising prices have been straining household budgets for millions of Americans. But while no corner of the country was spared from the effects of inflation, there are specific places where long-standing, deeply entrenched supply and demand dynamics have pushed the cost of living well above what most Americans are accustomed to. In most states, there is at least one county or county equivalent where consumer prices are higher than they are nationwide, on average.

Alabama: Shelby County

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 6.1% lower than national average

6.1% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 10.0% lower than national average

10.0% lower than national average Median household income: $93,543 in county ($62,212 statewide)

$93,543 in county ($62,212 statewide) Median home value: $298,700 in county ($216,600 statewide)

$298,700 in county ($216,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 67

Alaska: Anchorage Municipality

yenwen / E+ via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in municipality: 7.2% higher than national average

7.2% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 1.7% higher than national average

1.7% higher than national average Median household income: $98,152 in municipality ($86,631 statewide)

$98,152 in municipality ($86,631 statewide) Median home value: $375,900 in municipality ($347,500 statewide)

$375,900 in municipality ($347,500 statewide) Number of county equivalents considered in state: 30

Arizona: Maricopa County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 0.4% lower than national average

0.4% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 1.1% higher than national average

1.1% higher than national average Median household income: $85,518 in county ($77,315 statewide)

$85,518 in county ($77,315 statewide) Median home value: $414,700 in county ($411,200 statewide)

$414,700 in county ($411,200 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 15

Arkansas: Benton County

raksyBH / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 6.7% lower than national average

6.7% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 13.5% lower than national average

13.5% lower than national average Median household income: $89,879 in county ($58,700 statewide)

$89,879 in county ($58,700 statewide) Median home value: $285,100 in county ($195,700 statewide)

$285,100 in county ($195,700 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 75

California: San Mateo County

SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 27.7% higher than national average

27.7% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 12.6% higher than national average

12.6% higher than national average Median household income: $156,000 in county ($95,521 statewide)

$156,000 in county ($95,521 statewide) Median home value: $1,494,500 in county ($725,800 statewide)

$1,494,500 in county ($725,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 58

Colorado: Douglas County

Adam-Springer / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 16.2% higher than national average

16.2% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 1.4% higher than national average

1.4% higher than national average Median household income: $145,737 in county ($92,911 statewide)

$145,737 in county ($92,911 statewide) Median home value: $674,000 in county ($550,300 statewide)

$674,000 in county ($550,300 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 64

Connecticut: Fairfield County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 6.1% higher than national average

6.1% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 3.7% higher than national average

3.7% higher than national average Median household income: N/A in county ($91,665 statewide)

N/A in county ($91,665 statewide) Median home value: N/A in county ($367,800 statewide)

N/A in county ($367,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 8

Delaware: New Castle County

Robert Kirk / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 1.3% lower than national average

1.3% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 0.7% lower than national average

0.7% lower than national average Median household income: $89,901 in county ($81,361 statewide)

$89,901 in county ($81,361 statewide) Median home value: $329,800 in county ($359,700 statewide)

$329,800 in county ($359,700 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 3

Florida: Monroe County

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 18.9% higher than national average

18.9% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 3.5% higher than national average

3.5% higher than national average Median household income: $82,430 in county ($73,311 statewide)

$82,430 in county ($73,311 statewide) Median home value: $723,800 in county ($381,000 statewide)

$723,800 in county ($381,000 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 67

Georgia: Fulton County

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 5.9% higher than national average

5.9% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 3.3% lower than national average

3.3% lower than national average Median household income: $91,490 in county ($74,632 statewide)

$91,490 in county ($74,632 statewide) Median home value: $431,200 in county ($323,000 statewide)

$431,200 in county ($323,000 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 159

Hawaii: Kalawao County

Estimated cost of living in county: 17.5% higher than national average

17.5% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 8.6% higher than national average

8.6% higher than national average Median household income: $86,250 in county ($95,322 statewide)

$86,250 in county ($95,322 statewide) Median home value: N/A in county ($846,400 statewide)

N/A in county ($846,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 5

Idaho: Teton County

raksyBH / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 7.5% higher than national average

7.5% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 8.6% lower than national average

8.6% lower than national average Median household income: $90,740 in county ($74,942 statewide)

$90,740 in county ($74,942 statewide) Median home value: $595,900 in county ($428,600 statewide)

$595,900 in county ($428,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 44

Illinois: DuPage County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 11.3% higher than national average

11.3% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 1.1% lower than national average

1.1% lower than national average Median household income: $110,502 in county ($80,306 statewide)

$110,502 in county ($80,306 statewide) Median home value: $374,100 in county ($263,300 statewide)

$374,100 in county ($263,300 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 102

Indiana: Hamilton County

Jose A Perez / Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 2.6% higher than national average

2.6% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 7.8% lower than national average

7.8% lower than national average Median household income: $117,957 in county ($69,477 statewide)

$117,957 in county ($69,477 statewide) Median home value: $379,100 in county ($225,900 statewide)

$379,100 in county ($225,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 92

Iowa: Dallas County

Estimated cost of living in county: 5.2% lower than national average

5.2% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 11.2% lower than national average

11.2% lower than national average Median household income: $102,349 in county ($71,433 statewide)

$102,349 in county ($71,433 statewide) Median home value: $333,400 in county ($213,300 statewide)

$333,400 in county ($213,300 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 99

Kansas: Johnson County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 1.6% lower than national average

1.6% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 10.0% lower than national average

10.0% lower than national average Median household income: $107,261 in county ($70,333 statewide)

$107,261 in county ($70,333 statewide) Median home value: $366,000 in county ($219,800 statewide)

$366,000 in county ($219,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 105

Kentucky: Campbell County

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 3.9% lower than national average

3.9% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 9.5% lower than national average

9.5% lower than national average Median household income: $77,271 in county ($61,118 statewide)

$77,271 in county ($61,118 statewide) Median home value: $234,500 in county ($211,800 statewide)

$234,500 in county ($211,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 120

Louisiana: Orleans Parish

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in parish: 3.7% lower than national average

3.7% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 11.7% lower than national average

11.7% lower than national average Median household income: $55,339 in parish ($58,229 statewide)

$55,339 in parish ($58,229 statewide) Median home value: $296,400 in parish ($215,600 statewide)

$296,400 in parish ($215,600 statewide) Number of parishes considered in state: 64

Maine: Cumberland County

Faina Gurevich / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 3.9% higher than national average

3.9% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 2.9% lower than national average

2.9% lower than national average Median household income: $92,983 in county ($73,733 statewide)

$92,983 in county ($73,733 statewide) Median home value: $411,400 in county ($310,700 statewide)

$411,400 in county ($310,700 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 16

Maryland: Montgomery County

Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 14.3% higher than national average

14.3% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 4.0% higher than national average

4.0% higher than national average Median household income: $128,733 in county ($98,678 statewide)

$128,733 in county ($98,678 statewide) Median home value: $615,200 in county ($413,600 statewide)

$615,200 in county ($413,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 24

Massachusetts: Norfolk County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 13.6% higher than national average

13.6% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 8.2% higher than national average

8.2% higher than national average Median household income: $126,497 in county ($99,858 statewide)

$126,497 in county ($99,858 statewide) Median home value: $649,400 in county ($570,800 statewide)

$649,400 in county ($570,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 14

Michigan: Leelanau County

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 30.9% higher than national average

30.9% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 5.8% lower than national average

5.8% lower than national average Median household income: $91,943 in county ($69,183 statewide)

$91,943 in county ($69,183 statewide) Median home value: $406,900 in county ($236,100 statewide)

$406,900 in county ($236,100 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 83

Minnesota: Carver County

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 8.1% higher than national average

8.1% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 1.6% lower than national average

1.6% lower than national average Median household income: $123,144 in county ($85,086 statewide)

$123,144 in county ($85,086 statewide) Median home value: $426,900 in county ($328,600 statewide)

$426,900 in county ($328,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 87

Mississippi: Lamar County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 8.2% lower than national average

8.2% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 12.7% lower than national average

12.7% lower than national average Median household income: $69,106 in county ($54,203 statewide)

$69,106 in county ($54,203 statewide) Median home value: $218,700 in county ($169,800 statewide)

$218,700 in county ($169,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 82

Missouri: St. Louis County

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 0.3% higher than national average

0.3% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 8.2% lower than national average

8.2% lower than national average Median household income: $81,340 in county ($68,545 statewide)

$81,340 in county ($68,545 statewide) Median home value: $260,700 in county ($233,600 statewide)

$260,700 in county ($233,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 115

Montana: Gallatin County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 2.1% lower than national average

2.1% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 9.8% lower than national average

9.8% lower than national average Median household income: $87,454 in county ($70,804 statewide)

$87,454 in county ($70,804 statewide) Median home value: $604,900 in county ($392,300 statewide)

$604,900 in county ($392,300 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 56

Nebraska: Douglas County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 5.1% lower than national average

5.1% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 9.6% lower than national average

9.6% lower than national average Median household income: $79,081 in county ($74,590 statewide)

$79,081 in county ($74,590 statewide) Median home value: $245,800 in county ($245,200 statewide)

$245,800 in county ($245,200 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 93

Nevada: Douglas County

johnrandallalves / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 1.9% lower than national average

1.9% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 3.0% lower than national average

3.0% lower than national average Median household income: $88,018 in county ($76,364 statewide)

$88,018 in county ($76,364 statewide) Median home value: $587,400 in county ($441,100 statewide)

$587,400 in county ($441,100 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 17

New Hampshire: Rockingham County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 4.4% higher than national average

4.4% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 5.3% higher than national average

5.3% higher than national average Median household income: $113,927 in county ($96,838 statewide)

$113,927 in county ($96,838 statewide) Median home value: $461,400 in county ($415,400 statewide)

$461,400 in county ($415,400 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 10

New Jersey: Morris County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 15.6% higher than national average

15.6% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 8.9% higher than national average

8.9% higher than national average Median household income: $134,929 in county ($99,781 statewide)

$134,929 in county ($99,781 statewide) Median home value: $557,000 in county ($461,000 statewide)

$557,000 in county ($461,000 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 21

New Mexico: Los Alamos County

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 5.1% lower than national average

5.1% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 9.6% lower than national average

9.6% lower than national average Median household income: $143,188 in county ($62,268 statewide)

$143,188 in county ($62,268 statewide) Median home value: $452,500 in county ($256,300 statewide)

$452,500 in county ($256,300 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 33

New York: New York County

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 32.6% higher than national average

32.6% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 7.6% higher than national average

7.6% higher than national average Median household income: $104,553 in county ($82,095 statewide)

$104,553 in county ($82,095 statewide) Median home value: $1,108,900 in county ($420,200 statewide)

$1,108,900 in county ($420,200 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 62

North Carolina: Orange County

BSPollard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 1.9% higher than national average

1.9% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 5.9% lower than national average

5.9% lower than national average Median household income: $88,553 in county ($70,804 statewide)

$88,553 in county ($70,804 statewide) Median home value: $428,500 in county ($308,600 statewide)

$428,500 in county ($308,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 100

North Dakota: Burleigh County

powerofforever / E+ via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 4.9% lower than national average

4.9% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 11.4% lower than national average

11.4% lower than national average Median household income: $84,948 in county ($76,525 statewide)

$84,948 in county ($76,525 statewide) Median home value: $314,700 in county ($246,700 statewide)

$314,700 in county ($246,700 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 53

Ohio: Delaware County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 0.5% lower than national average

0.5% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 8.2% lower than national average

8.2% lower than national average Median household income: $130,088 in county ($67,769 statewide)

$130,088 in county ($67,769 statewide) Median home value: $419,500 in county ($220,200 statewide)

$419,500 in county ($220,200 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 88

Oklahoma: Canadian County

Estimated cost of living in county: 6.2% lower than national average

6.2% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 11.7% lower than national average

11.7% lower than national average Median household income: $85,427 in county ($62,138 statewide)

$85,427 in county ($62,138 statewide) Median home value: $230,300 in county ($208,600 statewide)

$230,300 in county ($208,600 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 77

Oregon: Crook County

Strekoza2 / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 22.6% higher than national average

22.6% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 4.7% higher than national average

4.7% higher than national average Median household income: $81,675 in county ($80,160 statewide)

$81,675 in county ($80,160 statewide) Median home value: $423,300 in county ($484,800 statewide)

$423,300 in county ($484,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 36

Pennsylvania: Chester County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 3.1% higher than national average

3.1% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 2.5% lower than national average

2.5% lower than national average Median household income: $123,041 in county ($73,824 statewide)

$123,041 in county ($73,824 statewide) Median home value: $461,800 in county ($259,900 statewide)

$461,800 in county ($259,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 67

Rhode Island: Newport County

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 11.6% higher than national average

11.6% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 1.4% higher than national average

1.4% higher than national average Median household income: $100,859 in county ($84,972 statewide)

$100,859 in county ($84,972 statewide) Median home value: $559,700 in county ($411,800 statewide)

$559,700 in county ($411,800 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 5

South Carolina: Charleston County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 2.3% higher than national average

2.3% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 6.8% lower than national average

6.8% lower than national average Median household income: $84,320 in county ($67,804 statewide)

$84,320 in county ($67,804 statewide) Median home value: $450,800 in county ($272,900 statewide)

$450,800 in county ($272,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 46

South Dakota: Lincoln County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 4.2% lower than national average

4.2% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 11.9% lower than national average

11.9% lower than national average Median household income: $96,552 in county ($71,810 statewide)

$96,552 in county ($71,810 statewide) Median home value: $323,500 in county ($268,200 statewide)

$323,500 in county ($268,200 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 66

Tennessee: Williamson County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 4.3% higher than national average

4.3% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 7.5% lower than national average

7.5% lower than national average Median household income: $131,202 in county ($67,631 statewide)

$131,202 in county ($67,631 statewide) Median home value: $673,700 in county ($307,300 statewide)

$673,700 in county ($307,300 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 95

Texas: Collin County

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Estimated cost of living in county: 10.1% higher than national average

10.1% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 2.8% lower than national average

2.8% lower than national average Median household income: $117,588 in county ($75,780 statewide)

$117,588 in county ($75,780 statewide) Median home value: $447,600 in county ($296,900 statewide)

$447,600 in county ($296,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 254

Utah: Summit County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 11.0% higher than national average

11.0% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 5.0% lower than national average

5.0% lower than national average Median household income: $137,058 in county ($93,421 statewide)

$137,058 in county ($93,421 statewide) Median home value: $1,000,400 in county ($517,700 statewide)

$1,000,400 in county ($517,700 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 29

Vermont: Chittenden County

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 4.6% higher than national average

4.6% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 3.4% lower than national average

3.4% lower than national average Median household income: $94,310 in county ($81,211 statewide)

$94,310 in county ($81,211 statewide) Median home value: $404,500 in county ($332,000 statewide)

$404,500 in county ($332,000 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 14

Virginia: Arlington County

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 25.2% higher than national average

25.2% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 0.7% higher than national average

0.7% higher than national average Median household income: $140,160 in county ($89,931 statewide)

$140,160 in county ($89,931 statewide) Median home value: $864,800 in county ($382,900 statewide)

$864,800 in county ($382,900 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 133

Washington: King County

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 17.8% higher than national average

17.8% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 8.6% higher than national average

8.6% higher than national average Median household income: $122,148 in county ($94,605 statewide)

$122,148 in county ($94,605 statewide) Median home value: $811,200 in county ($576,000 statewide)

$811,200 in county ($576,000 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 39

West Virginia: Monongalia County

BackyardProduction / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 2.4% lower than national average

2.4% lower than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 10.2% lower than national average

10.2% lower than national average Median household income: $62,704 in county ($55,948 statewide)

$62,704 in county ($55,948 statewide) Median home value: $254,200 in county ($163,700 statewide)

$254,200 in county ($163,700 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 55

Wisconsin: Pierce County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated cost of living in county: 0.2% higher than national average

0.2% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 6.9% lower than national average

6.9% lower than national average Median household income: $88,802 in county ($74,631 statewide)

$88,802 in county ($74,631 statewide) Median home value: $308,600 in county ($272,500 statewide)

$308,600 in county ($272,500 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 72

Wyoming: Teton County

JeffGoulden / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 9.6% higher than national average

9.6% higher than national average Estimated cost of living in state: 9.2% lower than national average

9.2% lower than national average Median household income: $112,681 in county ($72,415 statewide)

$112,681 in county ($72,415 statewide) Median home value: $1,371,900 in county ($298,700 statewide)

$1,371,900 in county ($298,700 statewide) Number of counties considered in state: 23

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!