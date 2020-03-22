15 Stocks Still Rising Against the Roaring Bear Market and the Coronavirus Jon C. Ogg

It goes without saying that 2020 has been a very challenging year. The 11-year old stock raging bull stock market over the course of a month has died and turned into a roaring bear market with the major equity indexes down over 30% so far from the top. The coronavirus is mostly to blame, along with an inconveniently timed oil price/share war with Russia and Saudi Arabia, and now we are in an insta-recession where suddenly millions of workers have nowhere to go for work, millions of businesses are on the ropes, schools are closed, and more U.S. states are being ordered to shelter in place and not leave home.

While the news is all bad, there have still managed to be some stock winners holding their own in 2020. It may seem hard to worry about stocks and sectors, but what is so unimpressive about a winning company at this time is that the week of march 19, 2020 was the worst week for the major indexes since the financial crisis of 2008 and now all of President Trump’s touted stock market gains have vanished.

Stocks sold off by 4% on Friday with very few investors expecting anything but bad news over the weekend, and that made for a weekly loss of 15% for the S&P 500 and a loss of 17% for the Dow. Even the bond market has been in disarray with the Federal Reserve making broad efforts to stabilize the yield curve and to increase collateral for the banks to maintain liquidity.

24/7 Wall St. has tracked multiple stocks from the S&P 500 and other large cap stocks that actually closed up for the last week and which are also still up for the year-to-date performance metric. It;s a small list, and we gave two runner-ups and also then expended the potential list of current winners to non-S&P 500 stocks which still had a market capitalization of $10 billion or more.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) has seen a mighty comeback and its prepackaged foods offerings seem to be winning as everyone wants to hoard food. Hormel closed up 6.4% in the last week and is still barely positive for the entire year.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) had a bad performance of -7.5% on Friday, and the stock is down over 15% from its absolute highs. That said, Clorox closed up almost $10 this last week for a weekly gain of 5.7% and its shares are still up 15.5% since the close of 2019. Clorox has a 2.2% yield and its mainstay bleaching and cleaning products are now hard to find and in high demand because “that bleach just kills everything.”

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) may have closed down 4.7% on Friday, but Citrix is still a work-from-home winner despite being down 15% from its absolute highs. Its shares closed up 5% for the last week and its shares are up 7.6% so far in 2020. Citrix

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) was dead money throughout the end of 2019, but its Remdesivir is still among the hopeful existing drugs that could be used as a potential coronavirus treatment. I t also received an expanded age group approval of Epclusa for children with chronic hepatitis C infection. Even after Friday’s loss of more than 6%, Gilead closed up 3.5% and it is up 12.7% year-to-date. Despite any major sales growth expectations, Gilead is valued at only about 11 times expected earnings and it has a 3.7% dividend yield.

The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) is another packaged foods winner known for peanut butter despite a 4% loss on Friday. Its shares were up just over 1% on the week and they are barely positive year-to-date. It is also valued at about 12 times expected earnings and yields more than than 3.3%.

The Kroger Company (NYSE: KR) needs little explanation as the top independent grocery store. Having Warren Buffett as a new shareholder didn’t hurt either. Kroger did close down 7% at $31.77 on Friday, but that is still up 3.5% for the week and was up over 9.5% for the year-to-date reading. Without trying to judge Kroger’s earnings or revenues as a win on revenues and perhaps with higher operating costs during the coronavirus, it is valued at 13 times expected earnings.

Two honorable mentions were also noticed due to their “stay-at-home” winner categories and their performances still fitting most of the criteria for “holding their own” in a major bear market.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is getting an honorable mention here because the shares would have met the criteria had it not been for the last 90 minutes of Friday. Even after a 1.85% drop to $1,846.09, Amazon was up 3.4% last week and is down just under 0.1% year-to-date. Amazon is deemed a winner in the new “everyone-stuck-at-home” economy with a massive hiring pledge despite nose-bleed valuations.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) also gets an honorable mention as a must-have for stay -at-home population. It did not get gutted by Disney+ after all, and it actually closed up slightly positive on Friday despite the sell-off. Netflix may still be down 15% from its highs but the stock lost just 1% in this last week and is still up almost 3% year-to-date.

If we expand this criteria out to market capitalization ares of $10 billion or more to keep a broader focus on the larger economy stocks and to avoid most of the individual high-flying and volatile coronavirus-winner stocks, there are still several others which would have fit the bill of being up for the last week and still up year-to-date. Some of these are coronavirus winners of course, but that should be expected. Without explanations, they are as follows:

