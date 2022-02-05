5 Sizzling Well-Known Buy-Rated Stocks Under $10 With Big Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns for the rest of 2022 and beyond. Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point both Amazon and Apple traded in the single digits. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, recently was purchased by Take-Two Interactive.

While all five stocks are rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Infinera

Some feel that this top company would be an outstanding addition to a networking giant as a takeover candidate. Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) provides Intelligent Transport Networks, enabling carriers, cloud operators, governments and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and simplify optical network operations.

Infinera’s portfolio of solutions includes optical transport platforms, converged packet-optical transport platforms, optical line systems, router platforms and a suite of networking and automation software offerings.

In 2020, Infinera and Windstream completed a live network trial that successfully achieved 800G single-wavelength transmission over 730 km across Windstream’s long-haul network between San Diego and Phoenix. The results of the trial mark a major milestone in optical networking by demonstrating that ultra-high-speed optical transmissions, such as 700G and 800G, powered by Infinera’s ICE6 optical engine and Windstream’s high-performance fiber network, can be deployed in real-world network applications over significant distances.

B. Riley Securities has an $11.50 price objective on Infinera stock. The consensus analyst target is $10.50, and shares traded at $8.05 on Friday.

