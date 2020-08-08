5 Stocks Trading Under $5 With Massive Upside Potential Lee Jackson

While most of Wall Street focuses on large and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is pretty hard to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for companies that are likely to survive the current troubles and could very well offer patient investors some huge returns over the next year or so. Investors that did that in 2008 and 2009 absolutely killed it over the next few years.

While all five of these stocks trade under $5 and are rated Buy at top Wall Street firms, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision. It is also important to remember that at one time both Apple and Amazon traded at less than $5 a share.

ADMA Biologics

This is a micro-cap biotech idea for aggressive investors that like the space. ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) is a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company that develops, manufactures and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States.

The company offers Bivigam, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); Asceniv, an intravenous immune globulin product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to hepatitis B.

ADMA also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of Streptococcus pneumoniae infection for immunoglobulin. In addition, the company operates source plasma collection facilities.

Oppenheimer’s Overweight rating comes with a $6 price objective. The Wall Street consensus target is much higher at $10, and shares have traded mostly around $3 since March.

Aphria

This is one of the few marijuana stocks that is not losing money. Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments.

The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment’s operations are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries: ABP, FL Group and CC Pharma. The Business Under Development segment includes operations in which the firm has not received final licensing or has not commenced commercial sales from operations.

As of late last year, it had $500 million Canadian on the balance sheet and an additional $100 million Canadian raised from a strategic investor.

Last week, Aphria posted a $98.8 million net loss in the fourth quarter, falling short of analyst estimates. The company said its loss included a $64 million noncash asset impairment expense largely related to the COVID-19 pandemic at some of its international businesses. Despite the hit the shares took, both CIBC and PI Financial raised their price targets on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald has an Overweight rating and just raised its price target from $10.50 to $11.00. No consensus target was posted. Aphria stock has retreated from a recent high near $6.

