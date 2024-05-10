Russell 2000 Down 0.67%, DJIA Up 0.3%. Market Report for May 10, 2024

In today’s market news:
- The S&P 500 increased by 0.16%, showing solid gains.
- The Nasdaq saw a slight decline of 0.03%.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose by 0.32%, reflecting strong performance among blue-chip stocks.
S&P 500 Top Movers
- Mettler Toledo (MTD): Soared by 17% after crushing earnings estimates. Mettler Toledo supplies precision instruments and services, primarily to laboratories and industrial manufacturers.
- Gen Digital (GEN): Jumped by 15.3%. Gen Digital provides cybersecurity software and services, helping protect digital identities and devices.
- Arista Networks (ANET): Rose by 6.1%. Arista Networks provides cloud networking solutions for large data centers and high-performance computing environments.
- Moderna (MRNA): Dropped by 4.4% after FDA delayed their decision on Moderna’s RSV vaccine. Known for its COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna focuses on messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines.
- International Paper (IP): Fell by 3.2%. International Paper is a major producer of paper and packaging products.
- Align Technology (ALGN): Declined by 3.1%. Align Technology is known for its Invisalign clear aligners and other dental devices.
Nasdaq Top Movers
- Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR): Increased by 4.4%. Charter Communications is a major broadband connectivity company and cable operator.
- Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Dropped by 4.4%. See above for details.
- Datadog, Inc. (DDOG): Rose by 2.5%. Datadog provides monitoring and analytics for cloud-scale applications, ensuring infrastructure and applications’ health and performance.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): Fell by 2.4%. PayPal is a leading digital payments company, facilitating online money transfers and payments.
- Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Increased by 2.1%. Broadcom designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions.
- Exelon Corporation (EXC): Dropped by 1.7%. Exelon is a utility services holding company, delivering electricity and natural gas.
Russell Top Movers
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA): Surged by 27.1%. ADMA Biologics develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for immune deficiencies.
- Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP): Jumped by 15.4%. Cantaloupe provides payment and logistics solutions for the unattended retail industry.
- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC): Increased by 11.4%. American Coastal Insurance offers property and casualty insurance products.
- American Vanguard Corporation (AVD): Dropped by 27.7%. American Vanguard produces specialty chemicals for agricultural and commercial uses.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO): Fell by 17.9%. Arlo Technologies designs and manufactures smart connected devices, such as security cameras and doorbells.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL): Declined by 16.8%. Collegium focuses on developing and commercializing pain medications.
