Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Amgen, Asana, Baidu, First Solar, Mattel, Mirati, Palantir, Pinterest, SAP, Zscaler and More

Stocks started the week off in the red, with roughly a 1% drop across the major indexes as COVID-19 cases are rising sharply in the United States and overseas. This is the last week before the election, and it is also the week when earnings season is in full swing and jammed-packed with Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 companies reporting. Many investors missed out on the recovery from late March, and the election and the slowing recovery are all creating a need to look for new ideas.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week with a goal of finding new ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) was reiterated as Positive and its price target was raised to $95 from $85 at Susquehanna, with the call coming just ahead of the earnings report and citing expectations for continued market share gains.



Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) was raised to Outperform from Market Perform with a $255 price target (versus a $227.16 close) at Raymond James.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) was down 2% at $23.51 ahead of its quiet period ending. The stock was started with Neutral ratings at Credit Suisse, JPMorgan and Piper Sandler. RBC Capital Markets started it as Outperform with a $30 target price, while Jefferies started it as Buy and also a $30 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets started it as Sector Weight and Morgan Stanley started it as Equal Weight.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) was reiterated as Overweight and the price target was raised to $182 from $177 (versus a $133.93 close) at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

BOK Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BOKF) was reiterated as Hold but its price target was raised to $69 from $60 (versus a $62.59 close) at Truist Securities.

Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) was named as the Zacks Bear of the Day stock. The firm said that weak sales during the back-to-school shopping season hurt this retailer. Shares last closed at $28.22 and have a consensus price target of $26.89.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) was raised to Outperform from Market Perform with a $172 price target at Raymond James. The stock closed up 1.4% at $158.47 on Friday, with a $176.63 consensus target price.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) was raised to Outperform from Market Perform with an $85 target price at Raymond James. The shares closed up 3.5% at $73.06, and they had a $78.94 consensus price target ahead of the call.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) was reiterated as Overweight and its target price was raised to $340 from $330 (versus a $284.79 close) at KeyBanc Capital Markets. Facebook was up 2.4% on Friday but was indicated down about 0.5% on Monday. Its consensus target price was $291.55.

