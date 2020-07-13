Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Disney, DuPont, Halliburton, Moderna, Phillips 66, Sunrun, Teladoc and More Jon C. Ogg

Stocks were indicated to open higher on Monday despite more bad news on coronavirus cases spiking in certain areas in the country. Investors have seen stocks manage to keep surging higher despite bad news, and this earnings season is expected to be the worst year-over-year comparison since the Great Recession more than a decade ago. With an election coming up and with what is still a very deep recession, investors should be considering how they want their assets positioned for the second half of 2020 and as 2021 comes into focus.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each day of the week. Our goal is to find new ideas for long-term investors and short-term traders alike. Some analyst reports cover stocks to buy, and some cover stocks to sell or avoid.

Remember, no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision. Consensus analyst target prices are from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst calls we have seen on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) was started as Outperform with a $35 target price (versus a $15.68 prior close) at Cowen.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) was started with an Outperform rating and a $30 price target (versus a $26.91 close) at Evercore ISI Group.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to $1,650 from $1,560 (versus a $1,539.01 close) at Mizuho. Alphabet had a $1,550.93 consensus target price, and its recent new high was $1,541.34.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was reiterated as Buy and its price target was raised to $3,450 from $3,100 (versus a $3,200.00 close) at Mizuho. Amazon hit a new high of $3,215.00, and its consensus price target was still down at $2,852.48.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) was reiterated as Outperform and its price target was raised to $450 from $425 at Wedbush Securities, but the firm also adjusted its bullish case up to $525. The firm sees Apple becoming the first $2 trillion company, as it estimates that roughly 350 million of the 950 million iPhones worldwide are in the upgrade window for the iPhone 12 and the 5G super-cycle over the next 12 to 18 months.

Denny’s Corp. (NASDAQ: DENN) was downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight and its target price was cut to $10 from $12 at Stephens.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) was reiterated as Overweight and its price target was raised to $69 from $57 at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE: EMN) was reiterated as Overweight and its price target was raised to $92 from $82 (versus a $70.19 close) at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) was started with a Buy rating and a $92 price objective at BofA Securities. Shares closed up 2.57% at $71.12 on Friday, with a $108.31 consensus target price.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) was reiterated as Strong Buy and its price target was raised to $15 from $12 at Raymond James.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) was reiterated as Outperform and its target price was raised to $40 from $34 (versus a $34.89 close) at Oppenheimer.