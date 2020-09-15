Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Citigroup, Facebook, Lennar, Netflix, NextEra, Nvidia, Nike, Pinterest, Roku, Snap and More

The Dow Jones industrials and S&P 500 managed to close up on handily on Monday in a continued recovery, with coronavirus vaccine news and merger news driving the gains. Now that stocks have nearly returned to their highs, many investors feel like they missed the recovery from late in March through much of the summer, as the recession forced many people out of the market. Investors also have been looking for new ideas for how to be positioned in the second half of 2020 and ahead of the election.

Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations from Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) was started with a Buy rating and a $53 price target (versus a $41.51 prior close, after a 2.9% gain) at Seaport Global.



Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was started with an Overweight rating and a $1,955 price target at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) was started with an Overweight rating at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Brunswick Corp. (NYSE: BC) was started with a Neutral rating and a $70 price target at Citigroup.

Carrier Global Corp. (NYSE: CARR) was started as Overweight with a $38 price target at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) was named as the Bull of the Day at Zacks, which said that profits are rising at this heartland operator of gas stations and upscale convenience stores. Shares most recently closed at $176.26 and have a consensus price target of $193.20.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) was reiterated as Overweight at Morgan Stanley, but the firm did trim its target price to $58 from $61. Citigroup shares closed down over 5% at $48.15 on Monday, with a $69.21 consensus target price.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) was raised to Overweight with a $130 target price (versus a $98.02 close) at Barclays.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) was started with a Buy rating and a $43 target price (versus a $32.82 close) at Seaport Global.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) was started with an Overweight rating at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) closed up 5.1% at $32.78 on Monday, and it has a post-IPO range of $25.43 to $37.74. Morgan Stanley started it as Equal Weight, BofA Securities started it as Neutral and Cowen started it as Outperform.

