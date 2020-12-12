5 Sizzling Stocks to Buy Trading Under $10 With Massive Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it’s pretty hard to get any decent share count leverage.

Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way to not only make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Each week we screen our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for stocks rated Buy at major firms priced under the $10 level, and this week was no exception. We found five new stocks that could provide investors with some solid upside potential.

While more suited for aggressive investors, they could prove exciting additions to portfolios looking for solid alpha potential. It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Antero Resources

This one has big potential for investors and is still offering a nice entry point. Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE: AR) is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. Other activities include water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

The company’s subsidiary, Antero Midstream Partners, is a master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure primarily to service its production and completion activity. Its natural gas gathering and compression assets support the exploration and development activities. The combination of the two makes this a solid pick for investors.

JPMorgan has a $6 price target on the shares. The Wall Street consensus target is $4.89, and Antero Resources stock recently broke above the $5 level.

