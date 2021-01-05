Roku, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, Canadian Solar, and More of Tuesday Afternoon's Analyst Calls

Over halfway through the trading day on Tuesday, and the broad markets have largely traded sideways, although a little positive. The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones industrial average were all up slightly in the afternoon. However, the big news of the day was that crude oil topped $50 earlier, prompting hopes of a recovery within the industry.

There are still concerns over the outcome of the Georgia Senate runoff elections but oil seems to be overriding these at the moment.

24/7 Wall St. is looking at some big analyst calls that we have seen so far on Tuesday. We have included the most recent analyst call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the general consensus among analysts.

For those that might have missed it, 24/7 Wall St. had an earlier round of analyst calls on Tuesday.

Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research. The price target was raised to $36. The stock was last seen up about 1% at $30.44, with a consensus price target of $31.34. The 52-week range is $17.95 to $35.67.

The Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) was downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research with a price target of $56. Wall Street has a consensus price target of $51.00. Charles Schwab stock was last seen at $52.51, with a 52-week range of $28.00 to $53.47.

The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) was downgraded by Guggenheim to a Neutral rating from Buy. Shares of Coke were last seen down over 1% at $52.09, within its 52-week range of $36.27. Analysts have a consensus price target of $57.43 for the stock.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to a Neutral rating from Buy but its price target was raised to $48 from $43. Canadian Solar stock was recently trading down over 3% at $50.82, with a 52-week range of $12.00 to $56.42. The consensus analyst price target is $46.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) was upgraded by Argus to a Buy rating from Hold with a $30 price target. The stock was last seen up about 3% at $27.97, with a consensus analyst price target of $25.17. The 52-week range is $4.82 to $28.06.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) was upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold and issued a $105 price target by Stifel. Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $99.77 for the stock. Shares of JD.com were last seen up about 10% at $95.24, within the 52-week range of $32.70 to $96.20.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) was upgraded at Goldman Sachs to a Buy rating from Sell and its price target was raised to $110 from $82. Wolfe Research also upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform with a $111 price target. Raymond James stock was last seen up about 1% at $95.04, with a consensus analyst price target of $96.67. The 52-week range is $54.21 to $102.45.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) was reiterated as Overweight at Wells Fargo. Also the price target was raised to $414 from $275. Roku stock was last seen up 4% at $331.39, with a 52-week range of $58.22 to $363.44. The consensus analyst price target is $273.69.

T Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) was upgraded to a Sell rating from Neutral and its price target was raised to $170 from $134 at Goldman Sachs. Shares of T. Rowe Price were recently trading at $148.50, with a 52-week range of $82.51 to $154.33. Analysts have a consensus price target of $151.93 for the stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) was downgraded at Merrill Lynch to an Underperform rating from Neutral with a $144 price target at Merrill Lynch. Wall Street has a consensus price target for the stock of $142.00. UHS stock was last seen trading up about 1% at $136.96, with in its 52-week range of $65.20 to $148.27.